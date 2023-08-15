Best Salmon Oil for Cats (Reviewed by Experts) | Pittsburgh City Paper

In recent years, we've started to take the health of our furry friends seriously. It's become apparent how crucial a balanced, nutritious diet is for our pets' well-being. That's where supplements, like salmon oil, enter the picture. Now, you might wonder, why salmon oil?

Well, salmon oil is packed with beneficial Omega-3 fatty acids called DHA and EPA. They come from fresh Alaskan salmon, and these Omega-3s are like the superheroes of the nutritional world.

Here's how it works: DHA is great for brain health - it helps keep those mental gears in your cat turning smoothly. Then there's EPA, a fantastic supporter of heart health and keeps the immune response ticking over nicely.

But the benefits continue beyond there. We all love that glossy, healthy-looking coat on our cats – and you can achieve it with salmon oil. Plus, if your cat has any issues with inflammation or conditions like arthritis, the Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon oil can lend a helping paw.

Here are a list of the best products of Salmon Oil Cats:

Best Salmon Oil for Cats

HonestPaws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil - Best for Holistic Feline Health

HonestPaws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is a high-quality supplement intended to support the health of cats and dogs. The product is made in the USA but uses globally sourced ingredients. It contains 310mg of CBD per bottle and has a net weight of 8 fl oz / 236 mL.

One of its key features is that it provides essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA and DHA) beneficial for skin health. Other active ingredients include Salmon Oil and CBD derived from Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil.

Inactive ingredients are MCT Oil and Non-Soy Mixed Tocopherols. The product is lab-tested, free from artificial flavors, GMO-free, and third-party tested.

Available Form and Ease of Administration

HonestPaws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil comes in a liquid form, packaged in a bottle with a pump for easy administration. It is shelf-stable and does not require refrigeration.

You can start with half the suggested amount and gradually increase it as necessary. It can be used alongside other CBD products in recommended amounts. It's advised to consult a veterinarian before combining it with other supplements.

Price

For one-time purchases, the product is priced at $34.97 USD.\

If you're subscribed, you'll save 15% - $29.72

Active Ingredient

The active ingredients in the product are Salmon Oil (2.9g per serving) and CBD from Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (4.2mg per serving).

EPA and DHA

The product provides essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids, including EPA and DHA, although their website does not state the exact amount of EPA and DHA.

Pros

It supports the pet's overall health, focusing on skin, immune system, heart, and cardiovascular health.

It provides essential Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA and DHA).

The product contains CBD to soothe skin-related issues from allergies.

It's easy to administer with a pump bottle.

It's lab-tested and free from artificial flavors.

The product offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's suitable for dogs and cats of all ages and breeds.

Cons

It might require a gradual increase in dosage, which could take time for pets to adjust.

While it can be used with other CBD products, it's advised to consult a veterinarian before combining it with other supplements, which could inconvenience some.

Given its CBD content, it may not be suitable or legal in some locations due to regulations surrounding CBD use in pets.

Some pets may not like the taste, which could affect their willingness to consume it.

Holistapet Salmon Flavored Oil - Best With Mealtime for Cat Enjoyment

National Information

Holistapet's Salmon Flavored CBD Oil for Cats is designed to support your cat's overall well-being. It contains CBD extracted from premium hemp plants and is combined with salmon oil to create a tasty product that cats will enjoy.

The oil promotes skin health, helps ease discomfort and anxiety, and supports mobility. Additionally, it offers benefits such as heart health support, immune system enhancement, and healthy appetite promotion. The oil interacts with the cat's endocannabinoid system (ECS), which helps regulate mood, mobility, digestion, and rest.

Available Form and Ease of Administration

Holistapet Salmon Flavored CBD Oil for Cats is available in a liquid form. It can be easily administered by adding it directly to your cat's food or treats, making it a simple addition to your cat's daily routine. Start with an appropriate dosage and gradually increase it over time, considering factors like weight, age, health, and response.

Price

Holistapet Salmon Flavored CBD Oil for Cats has various strengths, each available at a different price point. Here are the prices for the different concentrations of the product:

150 MG - $24.95

300 MG - $29.95

600 MG - $59.95

1200 MG - $79.95

3000 MG - $124.95

These prices offer customers a range of options depending on the dosage strength and quantity required for their cat.

Active Ingredient

The active ingredient in Holistapet's Salmon Flavored CBD Oil for Cats is cannabidiol (CBD), a natural compound in hemp plants. The CBD used in their products is organic, ensuring that it is free from pesticides, GMOs, synthetic fertilizers, or ionizing radiation.

EPA and DHA

While the oil contains salmon oil, which is known to be rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids like EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), the exact amounts of EPA and DHA in the Holistapet Salmon Flavored CBD Oil for Cats are not specified in their website. For more detailed information, it is recommended to contact Holistapet directly or refer to the product label.

Pros

Contains CBD and salmon oil, which provide multiple health benefits such as promoting skin health, easing discomfort, reducing stress, and supporting heart health.

The oil is made from premium hemp plants and has a tasty salmon flavor, which cats typically enjoy.

Holistapet offers free shipping, discounts, and a return policy.

Positive customer reviews indicate that the product provides stress reduction, pain relief, and improved quality of life for cats.

Holistapet's products are made with organic CBD oil, reducing the risk of contamination from pesticides, GMOs, synthetic fertilizers, or ionizing radiation.

Cons

Potential side effects of CBD oil for cats include dry mouth, drowsiness, upset stomach, and diarrhea. It's important to monitor your cat closely when administering CBD oil for the first time.

Holistapet scored lower in transparency, according to a review. While the overall review is positive, more information about their production process could be beneficial.

Overconsumption may cause temporary discomfort. It is essential to start with a lower dose and consult a veterinarian if you have concerns.

As of the last reference date, the FDA has not evaluated these products, and they are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is advised to consult a healthcare professional before using them.

Zesty Paws Alaskan Salmon Oil - Best for Flavor & Health

National Information

Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is a pet supplement designed to support skin and coat health, joint function, heart health, and immune system strength for both dogs and cats. The oil is sourced from wild Alaskan salmon and is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. The company prides itself on using high-quality ingredients to ensure optimal pet nutrition.

Available Form and Ease of Administration

Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil comes in a liquid form, which makes it easy to add directly to your pet's meal. The product features a delicious salmon flavor that is generally well-liked by pets.

Price

Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is available in a variety of sizes to cater to the unique needs of different pet owners:

The smallest available size is the 8-oz bottle, priced at $14.97. This may be suitable for those looking to try out the product or for households with smaller pets.

A 16-oz bottle is available at a cost of $27.97. This good mid-range option provides a longer-lasting supply for your pet's nutritional needs.

For those with larger or multiple pets, a 32-oz bottle can be purchased for $38.97.

If you seek more value or a long-term supply, the company also offers a bundle of two 32-oz bottles for $77.94. This could be economical for multiple-pet households or owners of large dog breeds.

Active Ingredient

The active ingredient in Zesty Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is salmon oil, a natural source of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.

EPA & DHA

The DHA content in this Zesty Paws product is measured at 340 mg, providing critical support for brain health and function. Simultaneously, it features a slightly higher EPA content of 425 mg, which is well-known for its role in supporting heart health and immune response.

Pros

Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil is a natural supplement derived from wild Alaskan salmon, providing a rich source of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids.

The product is easy to administer, as it can be added directly to your pet's meals.

It supports overall health and well-being in pets, including heart health, skin and coat condition, joint function, and immune system strength.

Cons

Some customers reported issues with the product's packaging, specifically that it needs a pump dispenser, which can lead to potential leaks and messiness.

While dogs generally enjoy the oil, cats may have mixed reactions. Some cats may not like the flavor, or they may experience adverse effects such as bloody stool.

PlanoPaws Omega 3 Fish Oil - Best for High Omega-3 Content

National Information

Plano Paws Wild Caught Omega 3 for Cats is a liquid fish oil supplement designed to provide multiple health benefits for felines of all ages and breeds.

It is crafted using pure Anchovies, Herring, Mackerel, and Sardines, and its nutritional profile includes DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for overall health, skin and coat conditions, heart health, immune system support, and joint health.

The fish oil supplement may also help alleviate allergies and your cat's itchy skin. Plano Paws is committed to safe ingredients, effectiveness, and exceptional customer service. They genuinely care about your pet’s well-being, evident by the company’s heart logo.

Available Form and Ease of Administration

The Omega 3 Fish Oil for Cats by PlanoPaws is available in a liquid form that can be easily administered by squirting or pumping it onto the cat's food bowl. This easy administration makes it a convenient option for cat owners, eliminating the need to force a pill or capsule into the pet's mouth.

Price

The PlanoPaws Omega 3 Fish Oil for cats has flexible pricing options for different purchasing preferences.

For those who prefer a one-time purchase, the product is available at $14.99. If you plan to use the product regularly, consider subscribing to their service. With the subscription option, you enjoy a 5% discount, bringing the price down to $13.77 per purchase.

Active Ingredient

The active ingredients in Plano Paws Wild Caught Omega 3 for Cats are the essential fatty acids EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), derived from Anchovies, Herring, Mackerel, and Sardines.

EPA & DHA

The specific proportions of EPA and DHA in Plano Paws Wild Caught Omega 3 for Cats are not specified on their website, although the product is rich in DHA and EPA omega 3 for cats.

Pros

It supports multiple health aspects, including joint health, skin and coat conditions, heart health, and immune system support.

It is made from pure and sustainably sourced fish, including Anchovies, Herring, Mackerel, and Sardines.

It's easy to administer, as it can be squirted or pumped (a few pumps) onto cat food.

It’s suitable for cats of all breeds and ages.

Cons

There may be pump malfunctions.

The smell may be offensive to some.

Nordic Naturals Omega-3 - Best for Affordability and Effectiveness

Product Information

Nordic Naturals Omega-3 is a balanced formula designed to support cardiovascular health and the well-being of the heart and brain.

Sourced from 100% wild-caught sardines and anchovies, it offers essential Omega-3 fats, EPA, and DHA in a non-concentrated form. The formula is designed to be easily incorporated into a healthy lifestyle and provides the recommended daily minimum of EPA and DHA.

Available Form and Ease of Administration

The product is available in both liquid and soft gel forms. The liquid form offers 1560 mg of Omega-3s and can be taken with a teaspoon daily with food or as directed by a healthcare professional.

The soft gels contain 690 mg of Omega-3s and are smaller, making them easy to swallow or chew. Both versions have pleasant flavors - a fresh lemon taste for the liquid form and a natural strawberry flavor for the soft gel version.

Price

Currently, Nordic Naturals Omega-3 is being offered at a competitive price due to a promotional discount. With a 15% reduction, the product is now available for purchase at the notable price of $14.41.

Active Ingredient

The active ingredients in Nordic Naturals Omega-3 are the Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid).

EPA and DHA

The exact quantity of EPA is 650 mg per serving. In their DHA-dominant formula, it is present in the amount of 450 mg.

Pros

Supports heart, brain, and cardiovascular health.

Comes in both liquid and soft gel forms for ease of administration.

Made from 100% wild-caught sardines and anchovies, ensuring a natural source of Omega-3.

Non-GMO, third-party tested, and exceeds international standards for purity and freshness.

Manufactured sustainably in a zero-waste facility powered by biofuel.

Cons

The product's efficacy has not been evaluated by the FDA, meaning it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

While the product comes in pleasant flavors, individual taste preferences may vary, and some consumers might still find the taste off-putting.

What Are the Benefits of Salmon Oil for Cats?

Omega-3 fatty acids are crucial to a cat's diet due to their multiple health benefits. These polyunsaturated fatty acids serve various roles, such as providing energy, aiding vitamin absorption, modulating inflammation, and promoting skin and coat health.

Its specific benefits for cats include:

Promoting Healthy Skin and Coat

Omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids contribute significantly to skin and coat health. These fatty acids help reduce inflammation, which can lead to skin disorders. They also play a crucial role in maintaining a glossy and healthy coat.

Supporting Joint Health

Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce joint inflammation, enhancing overall joint health. This is particularly beneficial for cats suffering from joint disorders or arthritis. Studies have suggested that omega-3 PUFAs can be helpful for conditions like osteoarthritis.

Enhancing Cognitive Function

Omega-3 PUFAs, specifically DHA, are known for their essential role in brain health and cognitive function. In comparison to other sources of omega-3s, salmon oil is particularly beneficial because it directly provides EPA and DHA, which are more readily used by the body than ALA, another form of omega-3 typically derived from plant sources.

Therefore, supplementation with salmon oil can provide a more potent and efficient source of these beneficial powerful omega fatty acids.

Brain Development and Cognitive Function

DHA, one of the key omega-3 fatty acids, is a major structural component of the brain. It plays a crucial role in developing the nervous system and vision during early kittenhood. Additionally, it's known to support cognitive function, potentially delaying cognitive decline in aging cats.

Skin and Coat Health

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for maintaining healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats. They can help alleviate symptoms of allergies and reduce inflammation, resulting in less itching and irritation. The fatty acids also contribute to a softer, glossier coat.

Boosting Immune Function

Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to influence the immune response and may help decrease the risk of certain diseases. The fatty acids can influence the composition of the intestinal microbiota, which plays a significant role in the functioning of the immune system.

Joint Health

Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA, can reduce inflammation associated with joint issues, helping to maintain joint health and mobility. This can be especially beneficial for older cats or those suffering from arthritis.

Cardiovascular Health

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their heart-health benefits. They can help regulate blood pressure, reduce triglycerides, and slow down plaque development in the arteries, contributing to better cardiovascular health.

How to Choose the Best Salmon Oil for Cats

Selecting the best salmon oil for your canine or feline companion is a daunting task with plenty of options. Below are the 10 factors you should consider when choosing the best salmon oil for your cat.

Factor #1: Sourcing and Sustainability of the Salmon

Sourcing and sustainability are key considerations. Where the salmon is sourced from can affect the quality and purity of the oil.

Salmon sourced from clean, cold waters such as those found in Alaska often have higher levels of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. It's also important to choose products from companies that use sustainable fishing practices. This helps to protect the environment and ensure the long-term availability of salmon.

Factor #2: Purity and Absence of Toxins (Third-Party Tested)

The purity of salmon oil is crucial. High-quality salmon oil should be free of toxins, heavy metals, and other contaminants. Look for salmon oil that has been third-party tested.

This testing ensures that an independent lab has examined the oil and meets standards for purity and safety.

Factor #3: Processing Methods to Retain Freshness and Nutrients

The way salmon oil is processed can greatly impact its nutritional value. Cold-press extraction methods help retain the beneficial nutrients found in salmon, such as omega-3 fatty acids, without chemical solvents.

Additionally, some companies bottle their oil in dark bottles to protect it from light, which can degrade the oil and reduce its benefits.

Factor #4: Available Forms (Liquid, Capsules) and Ease of Administration

The form in which the salmon oil is available is another important consideration. Some cats may prefer oil that can be mixed into their food, while others might be more willing to take a capsule.

Additionally, some forms of salmon oil may be easier for cat owners to administer than others. Be sure to choose the best form for you and your cat.

Factor #5: Nutritional Content

High-quality salmon oil should contain omega-3 fatty acids, specifically EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid). These are the most beneficial omega-3 fatty acids for your cat's health, supporting heart health, skin conditions, cognitive function, joint health, and much more. Always check the label for the content and ratio of these fatty acids.

Factor #6: Packaging and Preservation

Quality salmon oil should be packaged to preserve its freshness and protect it from degradation.

Air, heat, and light can cause the oil to go rancid, losing its beneficial properties. Look for oil in airtight, opaque containers, and store it as recommended, often in a cool, dark place or refrigerated.

Factor #7: Company Transparency

Look for transparent companies about their sourcing, manufacturing, and testing practices. They should provide detailed information about where the salmon is sourced, how the oil is extracted and processed, and how it's tested for purity and potency. It could be a red flag if a company is not open about these details.

Factor #8: No Unnecessary Additives

High-quality salmon oil should be free of unnecessary additives and fillers. Some companies may add extra ingredients to their products, which may not benefit your cat. Always check the ingredients list to ensure you're getting pure salmon oil.

Factor #9: Value for Money

While investing in high-quality products for your pet is crucial, it's also necessary to consider the cost. Compare different brands and products in volume, nutritional content, and cost per serving. Look for products that offer the best value for money without compromising quality.

Factor #10: Positive Customer Reviews and Recommendations

Lastly, pay attention to the importance of customer reviews and recommendations. These can provide real-world insight into how well a product works and how easy it is to use. Look for products with positive thoughts and consider recommendations from trusted sources, such as your veterinarian or other cat owners.

How to Introduce Salmon Oil to Your Cat

Incorporating salmon oil into a cat's diet can provide numerous health benefits due to the rich content of Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically DHA and EPA.

Here are some practical tips and suggestions on introducing salmon oil successfully:

Start Small: Begin by adding a small quantity of salmon oil to your cat's regular meals. Dosage guidelines suggest starting with 1/2 teaspoon per day for smaller cats and gradually adjusting the amount based on weight and response. However, each cat is different, and monitoring their reactions closely is essential. Mix with Regular Food: Mixing salmon oil with your cat's usual food or treats can make the supplement more palatable. Some pet owners say mixing canned salmon with regular food effectively introduces fish oil to a cat's diet. Monitor Preferences: Cats can be notoriously picky eaters. Observe your cat's eating habits and preferences when introducing salmon oil. If your cat does not take to it initially, don't worry. Experiment with different ways to find a combination your cat enjoys. Refrigeration: Some sources suggest that refrigeration of salmon oil is recommended to preserve freshness and avoid rancidity.

Potential Challenges and Solutions:

Allergic Reactions: While rare, some cats may have salmon or fish oil allergies. If your cat shows signs of discomfort, stop feeding the oil immediately and consult your vet.

Overdosage: An excessive amount of oil can lead to unwanted side effects. Always follow dosage guidelines and adjust slowly. It's important not to rush this process.

Finding the Right Product: Various salmon oil products for cats are available in the market. Research and select a highly recommended and trusted product, like Honest Paws, which has been noted for its positive effects on heart health, skin conditions, and joint health.

Lastly, consultation with a veterinarian is a crucial step. They can provide accurate dosing and personalized guidance based on your cat's size, weight, age, and overall health condition. Additionally, it's also essential to monitor your cat's health and maintain a balanced diet for optimal benefits.

FAQs on Salmon Oil For Cats

Can All Cats Benefit From Salmon Oil?

Yes, all cats, regardless of age, can benefit from salmon oil. Salmon oil is particularly rich in essential Omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), which are known to support overall cat health.

DHA, specifically, plays a vital role in the health and well-being of cats across all life stages. For kittens, DHA contributes to healthy brain and eye development. It supports cognitive function, learning capabilities, and visual acuity, setting a solid foundation for the kitten's growth and development.

Adult cats can benefit from DHA's contribution to maintaining optimal skin and coat health, reducing inflammation, and supporting heart and kidney health. DHA is also known for its potential to support joint health and mobility, which is especially beneficial for active adult cats.

For senior cats, the anti-inflammatory and cognitive support DHA provides is particularly important. As cats age, they may experience increased inflammation and cognitive decline. Regular supplementation with DHA-rich salmon oil can help manage these age-related changes, promote joint health, and support health and overall quality of life.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects or Risks?

Yes, there are potential side effects of risks. These include stomach upset, fishy odor, oily coat, drowsiness, and weight gain due to excessive consumption. Serious side effects like pancreatitis and abnormal bleeding are rare but should be considered.

Furthermore, issues such as heavy metal contamination can pose additional risks. Therefore, selecting salmon oil products from reputable sources is crucial to minimize the risk of harmful substances. Also, it's advised to monitor your cat after introducing salmon oil to their diet and immediately report any unusual behavior or side effects to a veterinarian.

What Is the Recommended Dosage of Salmon Oil for Cats?

When it comes to the appropriate dosage of salmon oil for cats, several factors need to be considered, including the cat's weight.

As a general rule, for cats weighing 15 pounds or less, it's suggested to start with 1/2 teaspoon per day. This dosage can be reduced to 1/4 teaspoon if positive effects are observed.

Larger cats can initially be given one teaspoon, which can then be reduced to 1/2 teaspoon. Following the dosage information on the supplement's label is also advised.

Take Note: These are general guidelines, and your cat's needs may vary. For this reason, consulting a veterinarian for an exact dosage based on your cat's specific needs and health status is highly recommended.

Can Salmon Oil be Used for Kittens?

Yes, salmon oil can also be beneficial for kittens. The DHA found in salmon oil is critical for brain and eye development in young cats. It's safe for use with kittens, but as with adult cats, the amount should be adjusted according to size and age and discussed with a veterinarian before starting.

As a word of caution, while kittens can benefit from the nutrients in salmon oil, their digestive systems are still developing. Therefore, it's crucial to introduce any new supplements gradually and observe for any adverse reactions.

How Long Does It Take to See the Effects of Salmon Oil?

The beneficial effects of salmon oil are often seen within a relatively short period. Typically, positive changes start to appear between 2 to 4 weeks after consistently using the supplement.

The changes could be observable for some of the benefits, such as improved skin and coat health. Owners may notice a shinier coat, less itching, or reduced dandruff within 2-4 weeks. However, internal health improvements like enhanced joint health, reduced inflammation, or cognitive benefits might take longer to become visible and can require careful observation.

Conclusion

Salmon Oil packs a big punch when it comes to boosting our cats' health. These oils contain Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) that support brain and heart health, promote a glossy coat, and even help with inflammation. It's no wonder this supplement is getting some well-deserved spotlight.

But just as with anything new we introduce to our pets, it's always a good idea to chat with the vet first. After all, they're the experts and help us ensure we're using salmon oil safely and effectively for our furry friends.

With all this buzz about pet health and natural supplements, maybe it's time to give salmon oil a whirl. Remember, our aim is a healthy and happy cat —and salmon oil could be a big step in that direction.