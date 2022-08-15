Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 15-21 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Trevor Richards Action Camp

Action Camp. Sat., Aug. 20. 7 p.m. Thunderbird Café & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. thunderbirdmusichall.com. Pittsburgh’s Action Camp, a trio blending doom pop, post-punk, and art rock, is releasing a new album titled Cusp. Cusp is Action Camp’s third full-length release and the band’s first release as a trio since Joe Tarowsky joined co-founders Maura Jacob and Bengt Alexsander a few years prior. “The album explores the tension of being on the precipice of major change, faced with either retreating to the status quo or striving toward unpromised but more authentic ways of being,” Jacob says of the forthcoming release. “Themes in the lyrics include reflecting on power and intimacy within a patriarchal society, forgiveness and accountability, and the discomfort and necessity of growth.” Action Camp celebrates the new LP with a release show alongside Normal Creatures, The Long Hunt, and Fortune Teller.



Daydream Review / Sommelier / Dr. Clock & the Phantom Tones. Tue., Aug. 16. 8 p.m. Black Forge Coffee House II. 701 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks. $10. facebook.com/BlackForgeShop. The Facebook event page says it best: “Join Daydream Review, Sommelier, and Dr. Clock and the Phantom Tones at Black Forge Coffee House for a night of lush dreamy music!”

Shovels & Rope. Wed., Aug. 17. 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $22. mrsmalls.com. On top of 2022 being the year folk duo and married couple Shovels & Rope released their newest LP, Manticore, this year marks the 10th anniversary of their album O’Be Joyful. I predict a show filled with classic hits and new grooves.



The Kid Laroi. Thu., Aug. 18. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 200 North Shore Drive, North Side. $35-99. promowestlive.com. You’re bold face lying if you say you don’t know a single The Kid Laroi song. With hits like “Thousand Miles,” “Stay” with Justin Beiber, and “Without You,” his voice has been the soundtrack to summer radio stations for two years running.

Rock Reggae and Relief. Sat., Aug. 20. 12 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. $20-$50. rockreggaerelief.com. Besides bringing good vibes and internationally acclaimed acts to the heart of the city, this annual benefit festival donates its proceeds to a different local organization each year. 2022’s Rock Reggae and Relief benefits award-winning restaurant and culinary training facility Café Momentum Pittsburgh.

The Veldt, Boy Wonders, Chameleon Treat. Sat., Aug. 20. 7:30 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $12. thegovernmentcenter.com. The Veldt, called “pioneering black shoegazers” by The Guardian, have reunited and blessed us with new music. Hear their new tunes with special guests Boy Wonders and Chameleon Treat.