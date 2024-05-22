Pittsburgh’s top events: May 23-29

click to enlarge Photo: Jim Herrington Shannon and the Clams at Spirit

Thu., May 23



FILM • DOWNTOWN

Paa Joe & The Lion Gallery Talk and Film Screening. 6 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Tickets TBA. awaacc.org

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Spring Performances. 6:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 25. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35. playhouse.pointpark.edu

click to enlarge Photo: Brian Cox Everclear at Jergel's Rhythm Grille

MUSIC • WARRENDALE

Everclear. 8 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergel’s Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Ln., Warrendale. $48.75-68. druskyentertainment.com

Fri., May 24

BURLESQUE • ALLENTOWN

Get ready for a long weekend of bumping, grinding, shimmying, and stripping when the first-ever Keystone Burlesque and Variety Festival comes to Pittsburgh. The Storyville Lounge & Distillery will present two showcases featuring local, state, and national performers, as well as themed after-parties encouraging audiences to dress in Prohibition and Las Vegas period costumes. Don’t miss this big inaugural event hosted by the Velvet Hearts variety troupe. 7-10 p.m. Continues through Sat., May 25. 753 East Warrington Ave., Allentown. $40-280. Search “The Velvet Hearts! Red Light events & parties” on Eventbrite

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Shannon and the Clams with Tropa Magica and Century III. 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. spiritpgh.com

FILM • OAKMONT

Monongahela. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $10. theoakstheater.com

Sat., May 25

click to enlarge Photo: Mike Faix SkyDeck at the National Aviary

EXHIBITION • NORTH SIDE

Marvel at the majesty of nature when the SkyDeck live rooftop experience returns to the National Aviary. Presented by the Pittsburgh International Airport, the show encourages visitors to watch as birds — ranging from Lanner Falcons and Black Kites to critically endangered African Hooded Vultures — take flight and circle over Allegheny Commons Park. 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Ongoing show. 700 Arch St., North Side. $5, $4 for members. aviary.org

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

Riverlife Chalk Fest. 1-6 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 26. Isabella St. above Allegheny Landing, North Side. Free. riverlifepgh.org/chalkfest

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Riverlife Riverlife Chalk Fest

PARTY • SOUTH PARK

South Park Party in the Park. 4-8 p.m. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Rd. and Corrigan Dr., South Park. $40, free for kids 12 and under. bpcf.org/party-in-the-park

Sun., May 26

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE/BLOOMFIELD/GARFIELD

Pittsburgh Vintage Crawl. 12-6 p.m. Multiple locations. Lawrenceville, Bloomfield, and Garfield. Free. instagram.com/bohemeshops

MARKET • OAKLAND

Bad Bitch Bazaar. 12-4 p.m. Craig St., Oakland. Free. instagram.com/badbitchbazaarpgh

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Ghostwrite with Lylyth and LibCor. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $10. opusoneproductions.com

Mon., May 27

HOLIDAY • OAKLAND

Memorial Day Celebration. 11 a.m.-4 .m. Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum. 4141 Fifth Ave., Oakland. Free. soldiersandsailorshall.org

PARADE • HIGHLAND PARK

Red, Wild and Blue Day. Time TBA. Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with regular admission. pittsburghzoo.org

Tue., May 28

SPORTS • NORTH SHORE

Home Run for Health: 28th Annual Pittsburgh Pirates Blood Drives. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Thu., May 30. PNC Park. 684 W. General Robinson St., North Shore. Free parking in Red Lot 5A for donors. Registration required. vitalant.org/pirates

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Knocked Loose with Show Me The Body, Loathe, and Speed. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $39.50-99. promowestlive.com

LIT/FILM • ALLENTOWN

Bottlerocket Social Hall highlights queer texts new and old with an Atomic Cinema event courtesy of Alternate Histories and White Whale Bookstore. Author Anthony Oliveira discusses his new book Dayspring, which puts an LGBTQ spin on Biblical tales. In addition, drag queen Alora Chateaux hosts a screening of late cult director Ed Wood’s Glen or Glenda, a 1953 film widely considered an early representation of the trans experience. The event is part of EdWood100, a series of events and projects created by Alternate Histories to celebrate what would have been Wood’s 100th birthday. 7:30 p.m. Doors as 5 p.m. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. bottlerocketpgh.com

Wed., May 29

GAME SHOW • STRIP DISTRICT

Match Gayme Pride Kick-Off: Pee Wee's Playhouse. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20-30. citywinery.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Public Theater presents The Coffin Maker. 8 p.m. Continues through June 16. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-88. ppt.org