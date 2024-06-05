‌Pittsburgh’s top events: June 6-12

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Yanlai Dance Academy Yanlai Dance Academy presents The Chinese Mermaid at Pittsburgh Playhouse

Thu., June 6



OUTDOORS • OAKLAND

Yoga in the Plaza with 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 6-7 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Pay what you can. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org

THEATER • SOUTH PARK

The Revolutionists. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., June 15. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Rd. and Corrigan Dr., South Park. $16-18. southparktheatre.com

THEATER • SOUTH SIDE

Sister's Summer School Catechism: God Never Takes A Vacation! 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 30. The Lillie Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $55-65. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Zabrecky in The Zabrecky Hour. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 14. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40. trustarts.org

Fri., June 7

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Modest Mouse with Cat Power. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Dr., North Shore. $49.50-85. promowestlive.com

MUSIC • EAST LIBERTY

Warren Munroe Pretty Bitch University Release Party with Joey Young, Majasti, and Michael Clifton. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $20. 18 and up. kelly-strayhorn.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

A classic piece of ‘90s cinema underwent a 4K restoration, and local audiences can see it in all its kinetic glory at the Harris Theater. Run Lola Run, the 1998 German crime thriller by director Tom Tykwer, follows a woman who, within 20 minutes, must secure 100,000 Deutschmarks to save her small-time criminal boyfriend. The film caused a sensation with its experimental approach to storytelling and slick techno soundtrack. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., June 13. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $9-11. trustarts.org

DANCE • LAWRENCEVILLE

FireWALL Dance Theater presents Mistress Of The House. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $35-45. thunderbirdmusichall.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Darkness to Light: Manfred & Mahler 5. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., June 9. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-102. culturaldistrict.org

Sat., June 8

PARADE • DOWNTOWN

International Day Parade and Festival. 12 p.m. Centre Ave. to Market Square, Downtown. engage.pittsburghpa.gov

OUTDOORS • ASPINWALL

Be among the first to experience the expansion of Allegheny RiverTrail Park during River Rocks, a celebration full of family-friendly activities, live performances, and other festivities by the water. The grand opening marks the full transformation of an industrial scrapyard into a green space featuring six new acres of land and 1.5 miles of new trail. 2-9 p.m. 285 River Ave., Aspinwall. Free. All ages. alleghenyrivertrailpark.org

ART • SHARPSBURG

Opening Reception: Common Wealth by Ashley Cecil. 5-8 p.m. Continues through July 20. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Yanlai Dance Academy presents The Chinese Mermaid. 7-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-50. yanlaidanceacademy.com

click to enlarge Photo: Benjamin Prisbylla The Allentown Night Market

MARKET • ALLENTOWN

The Allentown Night Market. 7-11 p.m. 800 block of E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Never Understood: A Local Indie Showcase with Boy Wonders, Valleyview, and Dizzier. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12 in advance, $15 day of show. mrsmalls.com

COMEDY • MUNHALL

Ryan Hamilton with Collin Chamberlin. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $32.75-42.75. librarymusichall.com

PARTY • BLOOMFIELD

Bloomfield Prom with DJ MB. 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel. 410 S. Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $10. instagram.com/inbedbytenpgh

Sun., June 9

LIT • OAKMONT

Book Launch: What Comes Around by Annette Dashofy. 1 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. Registration required. mysterylovers.com

Mon., June 10

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

D.R.U.G.S. with Savage Hands, Downswing, and The Requiem. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $20-25. preservingconcerts.com

Tue., June 11

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

JazzLive presents Kenny Blake. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

LIT • LAWRENCEVILLE

Hemingway's Summer Poetry Series with Valerie Bacharach, Doralee Brooks, Sherrie Flick, Don Wentworth, and Stephanie Wielkopolan. 7 p.m. Hop Farm Brewing. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. hemingwayspoetryseries.blogspot.com

FILM • SEWICKLEY

Pittsburgh Classic Movie Club presents Pillow Talk. 7:30 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. Includes Q&A. thelindsaytheater.org

Wed., June 12

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Winery Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at City Winery

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Revisit the days of the ‘90s swing revival when Big Bad Voodoo Daddy blows into City Winery. The band behind hits like "Go Daddy-O," "You & Me & the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight," and "Mr. Pinstripe Suit" is described as “blending a vibrant fusion” of jazz, swing, and Dixieland with the “energy and spirit of contemporary culture.” Grab a dance partner and get down with this brassy, retro group. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $55-70. citywinery.com