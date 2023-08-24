PA Medical Marijuana Card Online - How to apply for the Pennsylvania Medical Card | Pittsburgh City Paper

How to get a Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Card Online with MMJ.com.

Step 1. Schedule an Appointment

Schedule an appointment with a state-certified medical marijuana doctor.

Appointments are completed online via webcam or telephone call.

Step 2. Join your MMJ appointment

Log into your account from a mobile device or desktop and join your webcam appointment with an MMJ doctor. The doctor is able to call you by telephone at the appointment time if you are unable to connect or do not have a webcam.

Step 3. Pennsylvania Department of Health Registration

You will visit the Pennsylvania medical marijuana state registry and complete the registration. At that time, you will receive a patient ID number the doctor will need to receive in order to finalize your certification. There, you will pay the registration fee of $50, apply to the state registry, and receive your medical marijuana card.

The cost of a medical marijuana registration fee is $50. Patients who participate in assistance programs including Medicaid, PACE/PACENET, CHIP, SNAP, and WIC may be eligible for fee reductions of $0.

After the state registration fee is paid, you will receive the PA DOH issued medical card within 14 business days by mail.

How to Renew a PA Medical Marijuana card online:

The process to renew a Pennsylvania Medical Card Online is the same as the initial process. Patients are required to complete an annual evaluation to determine the patient’s eligibility. If you are attempting to renew your medical card online, visit MMJ.com and set the appointment up as a renewal.

Once the annual evaluation is completed, the doctor will submit a new electronic certification to the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program that will allow you to complete your state registration. Once the PA DOH renewal fee is completed, you will receive the new medical card within 14 days from the application’s approval.

What are the qualifying medical conditions for the PA medical marijuana card?

Only patients suffering from one of the following medical conditions can participate in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Anxiety disorders.

Autism.

Cancer, including remission therapy.

Crohn’s disease.

Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord) with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies.

Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders.

Epilepsy.

Glaucoma.

HIV / AIDS.

Huntington’s disease.

Inflammatory bowel disease.

Intractable seizures.

Multiple sclerosis.

Neurodegenerative diseases.

Neuropathies.

Opioid use disorder for which conventional therapeutic interventions are contraindicated or ineffective, or for which adjunctive therapy is indicated in combination with primary therapeutic interventions.

Parkinson’s disease.

Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain.

Sickle cell anemia.

Terminal illness.

Tourette syndrome.

How long is the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Card Valid for?

The PA medical marijuana card is valid for 12 months from the issue date.

How to find a Pennsylvania medical marijuana doctor online?

MMJ.com has been designed specifically to connect Pennsylvania residents with a state certified medical marijuana doctor in the state of Pennsylvania. We have made it simple for patients to complete the required medical marijuana evaluation to receive the PA medical marijuanas card online.

Why Do I Need a Pennsylvania Medical Card?

A PA Medical Marijuana Card shows that your name has been added to the PA medical marijuana registry by a licensed Pennsylvania MMJ doctor. With this card, you can:

1. Legally purchase medical cannabis from dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

2. Possess medical marijuana and marijuana products in Pennsylvania.

3. Consume medical marijuana and marijuana products in Pennsylvania.

Am I Guaranteed to Get Approved for Medical Marijuana After Visiting a Pennsylvania Marijuana Doctor Office?

We can’t guarantee approval for anyone, as the MMJ doctor is the only person that makes the determination whether or not a patient qualifies. In the event the PA medical marijuana doctor does not approve you, you will receive a full refund. MMJ.com offers a risk free evaluation.

Can I get a PA medical marijuana card online?

Yes, the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program has allowed the usage of telemedicine technology. Patients are able to easily complete the evaluation online or over the telephone!

When Will I Receive my Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Card?

Within 14 days from the PA DOH state application, if your application is approved. We estimate that you’ll receive your card within 10-14 business days of application, if your application is approved. However, delays can occur due to the program’s volume.

Can I Grow my Own Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania?

No. It is prohibited for patients to grow their own medical marijuana in Pennsylvania.

How Much Medical Marijuana Can Be Purchased At Pennsylvania Dispensaries?

Medical marijuana dispensaries are permitted to sell up to a 90-day supply of the medicine to a patient. Records must be kept of each amount obtained. Patients can then "re-up" their 90 days supplies in the last 7 days of the amount they have, in order to get a refill.

These limits are strictly enforced. If you have more than the 90-day supply amount, the possession of that marijuana is illegal under Pennsylvania drug possession laws. Significant criminal penalties can be imposed as a result, even if you honestly were just using marijuana for medicinal purposes. Never try to go around the system to obtain more than you are permitted or prescribed.

The MMJ conclusion:

If you have been deciding whether or not you should apply for your medical marijuana card online, our clinic at MMJ.com is here to assist you 7 days a week, 365 days a year! Head over to MMJ.com to learn more about the process or join our LiveChat to speak with a support representative online, at your convenience.