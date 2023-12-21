Best Cougar Dating Apps: Top Sites For Mature Dating | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cougar dating has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more and more people seeking age-gap relationships. However, finding a reliable and effective cougar dating app or site can be a daunting task. That's why we've done the legwork for you and compiled a list of the best cougar dating apps. Whether you're looking for something casual or more serious, these apps offer a variety of features to help you find that special someone.

First, let’s look at our suggested cougar dating apps:

DateMyAge: Best Cougar dating app for International Mature Connections AdultFriendFinder: Best Cougar dating site for Casual Meetups and Hookups CougarLife: Best Cougar dating site for Authentic Age-Disparate Connections eharmony: Best Cougar dating site for Long-Term Relationship Seekers Elite Singles: Best Cougar dating site for Educated Individuals Passion: Best Cougar dating site for Adding Spice to Your Love Life CougarD: Best Cougar dating site for Discreet Affairs Zoosk: Best Cougar dating app for User-Friendly Online Dating Cougarly: Best Cougar dating site for Effortless Matchmaking OlderWomanDating: Best Cougar dating app for Age-Appropriate Relationships

Best Cougar Dating Apps & Sites

In the world of online dating, age should never be a barrier to finding meaningful connections. That's where cougar dating apps and sites come into play. These platforms cater to individuals looking for age-appropriate relationships, whether you're a confident older woman or a younger man seeking an experienced partner.

In this section, we'll introduce you to some of the best cougar dating apps and sites, each with its unique features and offerings. Whether you're looking for casual encounters, companionship, or something more serious, these platforms can help you find your perfect match.

Best for International Mature Connections

Rating: 5

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Live stream video chatting

Geared towards older, more mature singles

Safe and secure dating platform

Cons:

No matching algorithm

Unique Features

Live Stream Videos: DateMyAge provides a unique live stream feature, allowing users to participate in group video chats. This feature offers a more authentic way to connect and interact with potential matches.

Global Network of Singles: DateMyAge connects you with a diverse range of individuals from around the world, broadening your dating pool.

>> Read the full DateMyAge Review

Fees & Memberships

DateMyAge operates on a credit-based system, and various actions on the site cost a certain number of credits. Pricing for credits is as follows:

150 credits per month: $19.99 for the first month, $49.99 per month thereafter

600 credits per month: $149.99

1500 credits per month: $299.99

When you subscribe to a monthly plan, you receive 20 welcome credits, 10 free live chat sessions, and the ability to send your first message to any member for free.

>> Sign up for DateMyAge Today

Safety

DateMyAge has a verification process to check members' identities and a moderation system to monitor conversations and maintain a secure environment. However, it's essential to practice safe online behavior, and users are encouraged to report any inappropriate conduct directly to the customer support team at DateMyAge.

Interface

DateMyAge's interface is modern, clean, and designed to make the dating experience as streamlined and enjoyable as possible. It features an easy-to-navigate menu bar and a variety of filters that allow users to narrow down their search results, including interests, education level, relationship status, and physical attributes. This makes it easy to find potential matches who share similar interests and values.

Best for Casual Meetups and Hookups

Rating: 4.5

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diverse user base

Extensive communication features

Various types of adult content

Cons:

The platform's explicit nature may not be suitable for those seeking long-term relationships

While there is a free version, accessing the full range of features on AFF requires a paid membership

Unique Features

Live Streaming: AdultFriendFinder provides live streaming options, enabling users to engage in real-time video chats and broadcasts.

Adult Content: AFF offers access to a variety of adult content, including blogs, forums, and photos, providing an immersive and exploratory experience.

>> Read full AdultFriendFinder review

Fees & Memberships

AdultFriendFinder operates on a subscription-based model. Membership fees are as follows:

One-month membership: $39.95 per month.

Three-month membership: $26.95 per month (billed as one payment of $80.85).

12-month membership: $19.95 per month (billed as one payment of $239.40).

Paid members enjoy full access to the platform's features, while free members have limited functionality.

>> Sign up for AdultFriendFinder Today

Safety

AdultFriendFinder recognizes the importance of safety in the online dating world. The platform has numerous measures in place to protect user data and privacy, including encryption, secure login protocols, and regular security updates. Additionally, users can report any suspicious or abusive behavior, and the platform has a dedicated customer support team that responds quickly to any concerns.

Interface

AdultFriendFinder features a sleek interface, with an intuitive navigation bar that makes it easy to find matches and explore the platform. Members can use the interactive search filters to narrow down potential matches, and communicate using various tools like messaging, live chat, and video chat. This creates an engaging and seamless user experience that encourages connection and interaction.

Best for Authentic Age-Disparate Connections

Rating: 4.6

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Tailored for cougar dating

Offers quality matches

Established cougar dating site

Cons:

Limited features

Non-subscription payment model

Unique Features

Private Keys and Photos: CougarLife allows users to create private photo albums and selectively grant access to these photos, adding an element of intrigue and privacy.

Profile Boosts: Users can boost their profiles to stand out in search results for increased visibility.

Highlight Messages: Premium users can highlight their messages to grab the recipient's attention.

>> Read the full Cougar Life Review

Fees & Memberships

CougarLife operates on a credit-based payment system, with credit bundles available for purchase:

Elite Credit Bundle (1,000 credits): $149.99

Classic Credit Bundle (500 credits): $99.99

Basic Credit Bundle (100 credits): $29.99

The cost per credit decreases with larger bundles.

Safety

While CougarLife offers customer support primarily through email, it does maintain a decent standard of user safety. The platform encourages quality profile photos and provides features like private photo albums for added discretion. Despite a shift to non-subscription payment, CougarLife remains a trustworthy option for cougar connections.

Interface

The CougarLife interface is a testament to the platform's commitment to simplicity and quality. The design is clean and streamlined, providing members with effortless navigation and fast access to profiles and matches. This user-friendly approach aligns perfectly with the platform's emphasis on delivering quality connections over unnecessary frills.

Best for Long-Term Relationship Seekers

Rating: 4.3

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Long-term relationship focus

Scientific compatibility matching

Extensive user base

Cons:

Premium features may require additional fees

Some users may find the extensive questionnaires and profiles time-consuming

Unique Features

Scientific Compatibility Quiz: eharmony employs a comprehensive compatibility questionnaire, which is the foundation of its matching algorithm.

Guided Communication: To encourage meaningful interaction, eharmony offers guided communication options for breaking the ice and getting to know matches better.

Video Date: Users can enjoy virtual dates through the platform, providing a convenient way to connect.

>> Read full eHarmony Review

Fees & Memberships

eharmony offers free basic features, but a premium subscription is necessary for full access to communication and enhanced features:

Premium Light: Starting at $41.95 per month, this plan includes unlimited matches, viewing photos, and sending icebreakers.

Premium Plus: Beginning at $47.95 per month, this plan offers additional features like secure call, making it easier to connect outside the platform.

Premium Extra: Starting at $59.95 per month, this plan includes a profile check and annual boost to increase visibility.

The investment in a premium subscription ensures a serious user base focused on long-term relationships.

Safety

eharmony takes user safety very seriously. The platform offers features like Secure Call, which allows users to communicate without revealing personal information. Additionally, it provides safety tips and guidelines for online dating. While eharmony is subscription-based, this model often attracts individuals genuinely interested in building lasting relationships.

Interface

eharmony's interface exudes simplicity and science. The platform emphasizes guided communication, where users go through a series of guided questions and conversations that help identify potential matches. Additionally, the matchmaking algorithm leverages scientific research and data analysis to pair members based on their values, goals, and personality traits, creating a personalized and effective approach to dating.

Best for Educated Individuals

Rating: 4

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Highly educated user base

Serious relationship focus

Various security features

Cons:

Limited free features

Relies heavily on its matching algorithm, not search

Unique Features

"Have You Met" Feature: This feature presents extra "Wild Card" matches daily, allowing you to express interest in profiles that may slightly deviate from your preferences.

Commenting: Premium members can comment on specific photos or profile sections, facilitating conversation starters.

Viewing Photos & Unlimited Messaging: To see your matches' photos and communicate freely, a premium membership is essential.

>> Read full Elite Singles Review

Fees & Memberships

Elite Singles offers free registration but requires a premium subscription for full access. The cost of joining varies based on the length of your subscription, regional offers, and your location. However, here's a general cost estimate:

3 months: $57.95 per month

6 months: $44.95 per month

12 months: $31.95 per month

Safety

Elite Singles prioritizes user safety by adopting a paid subscription model, which helps minimize fake profiles. They also adhere to industry best practices for online dating safety, such as reporting and blocking options, secure communication channels, and privacy settings.

Interface

Elite Singles provides a user-friendly interface with a focus on its matching algorithm. While it lacks some advanced features found in other dating apps, it appeals to those interested in meaningful connections. However, the inability to freely browse profiles might be a drawback for some users.

Best for Adding Spice to Your Love Life

Rating: 4.3

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Quick sign-up process

Video chat with featured models

Caters to various interests and passions

Cons:

Busy interface

Not for long-term relationships

Unique Features

Classier Profiles: Unlike some adult dating sites, Passion presents tasteful profile photos. If you wish to explore more explicit profiles, you can do so through the search engine.

Personality Test: A surprising feature on an adult dating site, the personality test questionnaire offers an opportunity to learn more about yourself and others.

Live Model Chat: Engage in fascinating discussions via video with featured models, and if you choose, you can even enjoy live performances. It's a unique and entertaining feature.

Private Call: Passion offers the option to have conversations with other members over the phone without revealing your personal phone number. This feature ensures privacy while getting to know potential matches.

Fees & Memberships

Free Membership includes basic features like creating a profile, uploading photos, standard database search, and more.

Silver Membership offers additional benefits, such as viewing other members' photos, accessing member videos, and more. Pricing options include 12 months for $8.99/month, 3 months for $11.99/month, and 1 month for $19.99/month.

Gold Membership grants top search result placement, access to even more member photos and videos, and advanced search features. Pricing options include 12 months for $8.99/month, 3 months for $14.99/month, and 1 month for $29.99/month.

Safety

Safety is a priority for Passion, and they take measures to ensure user protection. Like other adult dating sites, it offers the convenience of phone conversations with potential matches without exposing your personal number. This privacy feature allows you to chat freely and build connections without compromising your personal information. It's a great way to get to know someone in a safe and private setting. In addition to the anonymous phone conversations, they also have secure payment processing and encryption to protect personal information.

Interface

The Passion interface is feature-rich, providing users with numerous options for exploration. While this can feel overwhelming initially, it's designed to cater to various interests and passions, ensuring you find the encounters you desire.

Best for Discreet Affairs

Rating: 4

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Fast-growing membership

Location-based matching

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Niche audience interested in cougar dating

Focuses on older women and younger men, which may limit its appeal to a broader age range

Unique Features

Smart Matching Features: CougarD generates match recommendations based on users' preferences and desired criteria. This feature ensures that members are connected with potential partners who share their interests, hobbies, and lifestyles.

Voice Messages and Picture Sharing: In addition to standard text messaging, CougarD allows users to send voice messages and share pictures within the chat. This feature adds a personal and interactive touch to conversations, helping users to get to know each other better.

Fees & Memberships

CougarD offers a range of membership options that vary in cost and features. The basic plan is free and allows users to create a profile and browse the platform. However, to access more advanced features, like messaging, users can opt for a premium account. These plans are designed to provide a customized and enhanced experience for users who are serious about finding a compatible match.

Safety

CougarD aims to create a community of mature and confident women who seek younger men and vice versa. It emphasizes respect, consent, and safety in all interactions between users.

Interface

The user-friendly interface of CougarD offers efficient matching, messaging, and profile exploration. The design is sleek and practical, providing a pleasant user experience.

Best for User-Friendly Online Dating

Rating: 4.2

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Large dating pool

Available in 25 languages across more than 80 countries

Free sign-up

Provides educational dating content for users

Cons:

Initial matches may not perfectly align with your preferences, requiring some patience to find the right one

Unique Features

Zoosk SmartPick: Zoosk recommends potential matches based on your preferences and previous interactions. It learns from your behavior on the platform to provide customized match suggestions.

Large User Pool: With over 40 million registered users, Zoosk offers a vast selection of potential matches, increasing your chances of finding a compatible partner.

Success Stories: Zoosk showcases numerous testimonials from couples with diverse backgrounds, illustrating the platform's wide-ranging user demographics.

Zoosk Live: Zoosk Live is a live streaming service available on the mobile app. It enables users to stream videos and view others' streams.

>> Read full Zoosk Review

Fees & Memberships

Zoosk offers a single membership option that’s available in various durations. The subscription grants access to all of Zoosk's features, such as unlimited messaging, SmartPicks, which suggests matches based on your preferences, incognito browsing to view profiles without being seen, and the ability to see who has expressed interest in you.

1-month plan: $29.95 per month.

3-month plan: $19.98 per month, totaling $59.95.

6-month plan: $13.35 per month, totaling $79.99.

12-month plan: $10.00 per month, totaling $119.99.

Safety

Zoosk places a high priority on user safety and has implemented several measures to ensure a safe and secure environment. It provides features to block or report users sending inappropriate content and allows you to hide your profile for added privacy.

Interface

Zoosk offers a user-friendly interface accessible via desktop or mobile app, making the sign-up process quick and easy. The platform offers various ways to search for matches, including SmartPick, traditional search, and Carousel, a swipe feature. Zoosk Live, available on the mobile app, adds a unique element to the dating experience.

Best for Effortless Matchmaking

Rating: 4.1

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Connects mature women with younger men

Options for casual encounters and long-term relationships

Free to download and register

Cons:

Niche user base focused on cougar dating

Unique Features

Direct Message: Easily send direct messages to members you're interested in.

Random Video Chat: Engage in instant random video calls with other members.

Send Flowers: Send flowers to other members you’re interested in.

Location-Based Searches: Use the location filter to find local matches.

Fees & Memberships

Cougarly is free to download and register. Premium subscription options are available for enhanced features:

1 Month VIP: £19.49

3 Months VIP: £29.49

6 Months VIP: £46.99

Safety

Cougarly aims to create a positive and trustworthy community where users can connect and interact. Safety features include a report and block function, privacy settings, and a dedicated customer support team available to assist with any concerns or issues.

Interface

The Cougarly app provides an easy-to-navigate interface, designed to cater to the needs of mature women and younger individuals. The app's interface includes a sleek and modern layout that is simple to use and a detailed profile section to showcase interests, hobbies, and personal attributes.

Best for Age-Appropriate Relationships

Rating: 4.1

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Premium dating site catering to cougars and younger men

Convenient search filters to find ideal matches

Offers various communication methods

Cons:

Male members slightly outnumber female members

Limited winks and likes for non-paying users

Unique Features

Quality Profiles: This allows users to connect on a deeper level and get a sense of each other's personalities and interests before taking the plunge and starting a conversation.

Easy Registration: Quick and straightforward registration process.

Search Filters: Various filters for basic and convenient searches.

Various Communication Methods: Send private messages, winks, and likes.

Fees & Memberships

1-month Premium: $29.95

3-month Premium: $19.98 per month, $59.95 in total

6-month Premium: $15.99 per month, $95.99 in total

Safety

OlderWomenDating takes safety seriously, implementing several measures to protect its members. All members must verify their identity before joining, ensuring that only genuine users are on the platform. It also has built-in security features to protect users from unwanted or inappropriate messages, including the ability to block and report users.

Interface

OlderWomenDating boasts a contemporary and sleek design, providing a seamless user experience. It mirrors the functionality of the mobile app, allowing users to access the same features, regardless of the platform. Whether browsing profiles, sending messages, or updating account settings, OlderWomenDating offers a consistent and easy-to-navigate interface.





What is Cougar Dating?

A "cougar" refers to an older woman who is interested in pursuing a romantic or sexual relationship with a younger man. This type of age-gap relationship can come with unique challenges and benefits. Here are some facts to clear up common misconceptions:

Myth: Cougars are predatory and only interested in younger men for their physical attributes.

Reality: Physical attraction can be a factor, but many cougars value younger men's energy, openness, and fresh perspectives.

Myth: All cougars are wealthy and successful.

Reality: Cougars come from diverse backgrounds and financial situations, and their status or income does not define them.

Myth: Age-gap relationships are inherently unhealthy or unnatural.

Reality: Age-gap relationships can be healthy and fulfilling when both partners communicate openly and treat each other with respect.



How to Choose the Best Cougar Dating Apps & Sites

Userbase

When choosing a cougar dating app or site, consider the user base. A good platform should have a diverse and active user base, which increases your chances of finding compatible matches. Look for sites with a significant number of users in your preferred age range, whether you're an older woman or a younger man. Reading reviews and seeking recommendations from trusted sources can provide insights into the user base's quality.

Usability of the App/Site

The usability of the app or site is crucial for your dating experience. Opt for platforms with user-friendly interfaces and intuitive navigation. The registration and profile creation process should be straightforward. Pay attention to features like messaging, matching algorithms, and search filters. A well-designed app or site will enhance your interaction with potential matches, making it more enjoyable and efficient.

Compatibility Techniques

Choose a cougar dating platform that employs effective compatibility techniques. Look for sites that use advanced algorithms to match users based on their preferences, interests, and other relevant factors. Compatibility tests can be valuable tools in identifying potential matches. Platforms that provide detailed profiles with information on interests, hobbies, and relationship goals contribute to better matchmaking.

Search Factors

Consider the search factors available on the platform. A good dating app or site should offer various search filters, allowing you to narrow down your matches based on specific criteria. You should be able to filter matches by age, location, interests, and more. The more search options available, the better your chances of finding someone who aligns with your preferences.

Unique Features

Look for unique features that set a cougar dating app or site apart. Features like video chats, live streaming, or blog sharing can enhance your dating experience. Additionally, platforms that offer safety features, such as profile verification or reporting tools, can help create a secure and enjoyable environment for users. Unique features can make your experience more enjoyable and tailored to your needs.

Tips to Get Successful on Cougar Dating Apps & Sites

Choose A Reputable Cougar Dating App or Site

Selecting the right cougar app or dating platform is the first step to success. Research and choose a reputable app or site with a user base that aligns with your dating preferences. If you're an older woman seeking a younger man or vice versa, ensure the platform caters to your specific needs.

Be Straightforward & Know What You Want

Honesty and clarity are key. Know what you want from your cougar dating experience and be straightforward in your profile and conversations. If you're looking for a casual relationship, make it clear. If you desire a more serious commitment, express your intentions. Being upfront about your goals helps you find compatible matches.

Be Yourself And Get Active

Authenticity is attractive. Be yourself when interacting with potential matches. Additionally, engage actively on the platform by initiating conversations, responding to messages, and participating in the community. Actively using the app or site increases your visibility and the likelihood of finding meaningful connections.

Complete Your Profile

A well-crafted profile is essential. Fill out your profile with care, providing details about your interests, hobbies, and what you're looking for in a partner. Upload high-quality photos that showcase your personality. Profiles with more information and appealing visuals are more likely to attract attention.

Stay Safe & Enjoy Your Experience

Prioritize safety when using online cougar dating websites. Protect your personal information and be cautious when sharing details. If you decide to meet someone in person, choose public places for the first few meetings. Report any suspicious or inappropriate behavior to the platform administrators. Most importantly, enjoy the experience and have fun meeting new people. Online cougar dating can be exciting and fulfilling when approached with a positive mindset.

>> Discover how to do a background check on someone you are dating

Cougar Dating Apps & Sites FAQs

Are Free Cougar Dating Apps Safe?

Yes, free cougar dating apps can be safe, but caution is essential. Reputable platforms prioritize user safety and have measures in place to protect their members. It's important to research the app you're using and read reviews. Look for features like profile verification, reporting systems, and clear privacy policies. While free cougar apps can offer a great dating experience, be vigilant about potential scams and catfishing. Always use your best judgment and follow safety guidelines when interacting with others.

Are Cougar Dating Sites Legal?

Yes, cougar dating sites are generally legal. As long as both parties are of legal age, and everything is consensual, cougar dating sites are legally permitted.

What Is The Age Cutoff For A Cougar?

There isn't a hard and fast rule about the age cutoff for a cougar, but generally speaking, the term "cougar" refers to an older woman who is interested in dating younger men, with an age difference of at least 10 years. However, some people may have a wider definition of what constitutes a cougar. Ultimately, it's more about the individual's attitude, self-confidence, and maturity, rather than a specific age number.

How Do You Find A Cougar Date?

Finding a cougar date starts with choosing the right cougar dating app or site that matches your preferences. Create a well-detailed profile showcasing your personality and interests. Use search filters to look for potential cougar matches, and send polite and engaging messages. Be clear about your intentions and open to meaningful conversations. Overall, it's important to be yourself, maintain respect, and treat your cougar date with kindness and consideration.

What Are Some Common Cougar Dating Challenges?

Common cougar dating challenges can include societal stereotypes, judgment from others, and differences in life stages. It's important to address these challenges by being confident in your choices and understanding that love knows no age.

Final Words on Cougar Dating Apps

In the realm of cougar dating, finding the right platform is crucial for a successful and enjoyable experience. We've taken the guesswork out of the equation by reviewing various cougar dating apps and sites to present you with our top picks. These platforms cater to different preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Now, let's recap and rank the best cougar dating apps based on their unique advantages:

1. DateMyAge - Best Cougar dating app for International Mature Connections

Pros: Live stream video chatting, global user network, and a focus on 40+ age group

Cons: No advanced matching algorithm

Unique Feature: Live stream video chats

2. AdultFriendFinder - Best Cougar dating app for Casual Meetups and Hookups

Pros: Diverse user base, extensive features, and various types of adult content

Cons: Explicit nature and paid membership requirements

Unique Feature: Access to adult content and live streaming

3. CougarLife - Best Cougar dating app for Authentic Age-Disparate Connections

Pros: Tailored for cougar dating, simplistic approach, and established reputation

Cons: Limited features and a shift to a credit-based system

Unique Feature: Private photo albums and profile boosts

4. eharmony - Best Cougar dating app for Long-Term Relationship Seekers

Pros: Focus on long-term relationships, scientific compatibility matching, and a vast user base

Cons: Subscription pricing

Unique Feature: Scientific compatibility assessment

5. Elite Singles - Best Cougar dating app for Educated Individuals

Pros: Highly educated user base, serious relationship focus, and few fake profiles

Cons: Limited free features

Unique Feature: "Have You Met" feature and profile comments

6. Passion - Best Cougar dating app for Adding Spice to Your Love Life

Pros: Quick sign-up, live model chat, and a point system for membership upgrades

Cons: Busy interface

Unique Feature: Private call and personality test.

7. CougarD - Best Cougar dating app for Discreet Affairs

Pros: Fast-growing membership, smart matching features, user-friendly interface, and a strong emphasis on privacy and security

Cons: Niche audience and age-specific focus

Unique Feature: Advanced AI algorithm and voice messages

8. Zoosk - Best Cougar dating app for User-Friendly Online Dating

Pros: Large dating pool, available in multiple languages, free sign-up, and Zoosk SmartPick feature

Cons: Initial matches may not align perfectly with preferences

Unique Feature: Zoosk SmartPick and Zoosk Live

9. Cougarly - Best Cougar dating app for Effortless Matchmaking

Pros: Connects confident, mature women with younger men

Cons: Limited initial matches

Unique Feature: Direct messages and random video chat

10. OlderWomanDating - Best Cougar dating app for Age-Appropriate Relationships

Pros: Quality profiles, easy registration, and convenient search filters

Cons: Slight male member majority and limited winks/likes for non-paying users

Unique Feature: Detailed profiles and mobile app availability

These top cougar dating apps and sites offer a range of advantages to suit different preferences, from casual encounters to long-term relationships. Remember to choose the one that aligns with your goals and enjoy your exciting journey in the world of cougar dating. Your perfect match may be just a few clicks away.

