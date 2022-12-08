Top 15+ Legit Hookup Sites That Really Work





Finding a hookup in your city used to be an ordeal. You might have relied on personal ads or expensive online dating sites. Lucky for all of us, these days it's easy to find free hookup sites that really work. Whether you are seeking a love connection or just a casual date, there are tons of excellent options out there. We've put together this list to help you find the right hookup site for your needs. Let's get started.

First look at best hookup sites:

AshleyMadison: Best overall hookup site AdultFriendFinder: Best for casual local hookups Seeking: Best for world class dating Zoosk: Best casual dating app Hinge: Best for finding a match quickly Bumble: Best app for women Her: Best for LGBTQ women Match.com: Best for straightforward hookups OkCupid: Best for finding a specific match Tinder: Best for one night stands Reddit: Best for kinks and fetishes Doublelist: Best for finding hookups in your city Grindr: Best for gay men Blendr: Best for international dating Feeld: Best for alternative relationships

Best Hookup Sites and Apps

AshleyMadison: Best overall hookup site

Pros:

Great for all types of relationships

Huge user base

Trusted and well-known

Cons:

Limited diversity filtering

Some inactive profiles

Well, I am sure you've heard of Ashley Madison. For better or for worse, this site has earned itself a place as one of the best hookup sites of all time.

If you don't know, Ashely Madison made a name for itself as a place for married people to find discreet relationships. This controversial approach to online dating proved to be massively popular.

Today, Ashley Madison retains a reputation for affairs, but it's also a great place to find casual, no-strings-attached relationships.

The reason why this app is so popular with so many people is the open-minded atmosphere. No one is going to judge you for seeking a casual hookup or if you're just looking for a hookup. .

You can be yourself, and let people know exactly what you are looking for. You can get started on Ashley Madison for free. Just create your user account and you are ready to get started.

AdultFriendFinder: Best for casual local hookups

Pros:

Great for adult chat

Strictly for hooking up

Cons:

Lack of matching questions

Simple website

When it comes to casual dating sites, AdultFriendFinder really takes the cake. This dating site was made specifically for adults seeking hookups.

In order to get started on AdultFriendFinder, you will have to create an account. Luckily for all of us, registration is totally free. Once you are all signed up, you can start looking for a match.

Now, for those of you who like to take things into your own hands, you are going to like this site. AdultFriendFinder doesn't match you up with other users like the traditional dating app. Rather, the site leaves it up to you to find singles and couples who are looking for hookups, and dates.

The AdultFriendFinder website has an entire section of the site dedicated to hookups so that you can easily find the right person.

SeekingArrangement: Best for world class dating

Pros:

Good for high calliber dating

Always free for women

Cons:

Membership is not free for men

Small towns will have a small selection to choose from

This option might be one of the most unique dating sites on this list. SeekingArrangement is a massively popular dating site that was created for a very specific purpose. This site is all about pairing high value men and women.

If you’re looking for a premium dating experience Seeking is for you. The membership fee weeds out anyone thats not serious about dating elite partners. You’ll also notice the value in the UI experience.

In order to get started on SeekingArrangements, you'll have to create an account. If you're a woman, great news— your membership will always be 100% free. Now, if you're a man, you will have to pay to play.

Premium plans start at $14.99 per month. If this sounds interesting to you, you can expect to find a match in less than a week.

Zoosk: Best casual dating app

Pros:

Massive user base

Good for finding dates

Cons:

Not exclusively for hookups

Some features cost money

Zoosk is a dating app and website that provides a more traditional online dating experience. Users can quickly and easily find singles and relaxed relationships online.

If you're just looking to get laid, you might have a slightly harder time on this site, since its members might be looking for more of a dating situation.

One of the best features of Zoosk is the advanced search system. This is one of the few dating sites that let you search for users yourself. You can narrow down your search with the advanced filters and search according to interests, location, gender, sexual orientation, and more.

Zoosk is also great for finding a love match anywhere in the world. With a huge user base of over 40 million active users, it's pretty easy to find a date no matter where you are.

The only downside to Zoosk is that the chat feature is not free. You can create a free account to browse the site, but you'll have to upgrade to message other users. Premium accounts start at $29.95 per month.

Hinge: Best for finding a match quickly

Pros:

It's easy to find a like-minded match

High number of female users

Clean app design

Cons:

It's not great for older users

Not ideal for alternative relationships

Hinge is a casual dating app that caters to both long term and short term dating. If you are strictly looking for a one night stand, it might be slightly more difficult to find a hookup on this app. That being said, with nearly 5 stars in the Apple Store, it's safe to say that most users are satisfied.

Hinge markets itself as an online dating app that is "designed to be deleted." In other words, the creators of this app are dedicated to helping people find a match, whatever that may be.

I would certainly place Hinge as one of the best free dating apps on the market, whether you're looking for a simple date, a serious relationship, or something that is no-strings-attached.

Now, if you are interested in non-traditional relationships, this is not the best option. Hinge isn't really designed to help people find alternative dating matches. So, if you're looking for a straight forward, free dating site, Hinge is a safe bet.

Bumble: Best app for women

Pros:

Gives women more control

The majority of matches lead to a conversation

Cons:

Limited search function

Men can't make the first move

Bumble has created a unique hookup app that gives women the upper hand. If you're a woman in the online dating scene, you know exactly how frustrating it can be to weed through unwanted messages.

Bumble has created a simple yet effective way to combat this common complaint. Here's how it works. Bumble uses the ever-popular swiping system to create matches. Once a match is made, it's up to the woman to initiate a conversation. If a message isn't sent within a set timeframe, the match disappears.

Now, if you're a guy, this system can be a little bit frustrating, but it also takes the pressure off. You don't have to worry about those corny pick-up lines, just sit back and let your inbox fill up.

If you're looking for a hookup, Bumble is a great option. While there are a significant number of users looking for long term relationships, it's still pretty easy to find a hookup or something casual.

Her: Best for LGBTQ women

Pros:

Exclusively for LGBTQ women

Easy to find a hookup or relationship

Con:

There are some inactive accounts

App occasionally glitches

If you're looking for free dating sites and hookup apps for the LGBTQ community, this is an exciting new option. Her is an app made just for gay, bisexual and transgender women.

In the past, lesbian women have struggled to find online dating sites just for them. With Her, it's easy to find a match in your city.

Her is a little bit more than a simple dating app. This app also functions as a social media platform. That means it's possible to find anything from a new friend, to a relaxed date, to a full-on relationship. And with over 4 million women actively using the app, it should be no problem meeting new people.

Aside from browsing the app for potential matches, users can also find local LGBTQ events to meet local hookups and join online clubs.

Match.com: Best for straightforward hookups

Pros:

Safe and secure online dating

Advanced matching algorithm

Cons:

Premium membership is pricey

Free features are limited

Whether you're looking to fall in love or just find a friend with benefits, Match has your back. This company has been around for a very long time, and they know exactly how to help people find like-minded singles.

Part of this success comes from the excellent matching algorithm. Match.com has each user answer a set of specific questions. The site will learn your preferences and suggest users that they feel are a good match for you. The algorithm alone makes this one of the best hookup sites out there.

The downside to Match.com is that free members will only get limited features. If you decide to spring for a paid membership I recommend getting the three-month package for around $20 per month.

That being said, Match.com is one of the best dating sites out there for finding a range of relationship types.

OkCupid: Best for finding a specific match

Pros:

In-depth questionnaire

Good for all types of relationships

Cons:

Many users are looking for something serious

The signup process is tedious

OkCupid is hands down, one of the best free dating sites on the market. OkCupid has been around for a long time but they've managed to stay relevant throughout the years.

Part of the reason for this is that the app allows people to really be themselves. The coolest feature of OkCupid is the ability to make your preferences super clear. You can choose political views, religious preferences, sexual orientations, and more.

On top of that, OkCupid is great for men, women, non-binary and transexual people. It may be one of the most inclusive online dating apps out there.

OkCupid has a free basic membership with the ability to upgrade. If you decide to go premium, membership starts at $19.99 per month.

Tinder: Best for one night stands

Pros:

Great for finding quick hookups

Massive user base

Cons:

Potential for catfish and fake accounts

Geared towards younger users

Out of all the dating apps out there, Tinder is probably the most well known. There are many people who would consider Tinder to be the best hookup site out there.

Tinder emerged hot on the scene way back in 2012 and immediately gained massive popularity. Tinder stands out from other dating apps because members can find no-strings-attached dates without any shame.

The other great thing about Tinder is that it's totally free. Sure, there are some opportunities to upgrade, but you can enjoy all of the basic features without paying a dime. Singles can quickly and easily find a match in their city with little effort on their part.

To get started all you need is a valid email address and a user name. Once you're signed up, create a simple bio with a few profile pictures. After that, you can swipe through other members and find dates.

Reddit: Best for kinks and fetishes

Pros:

It's completely free

There are lots of adult subreddits

Cons:

There is no screening process

You need an account to message users

Reddit is a super popular social media platform that allows users to form and join specific online communities called subreddits. Each subreddit is dedicated to a topic and members can post forum discussions to engage with each other.

While most people think of Reddit for wholesome entertainment, it's actually one of the best free hookup sites on the web. There are several reasons why I think Reddit is one of the best sites for hooking up.

First, it's totally free. You can create an account and interact with other users at no cost at all. Second, there are a ton of adult subreddits where you can find anything from free adult content to local hookups.

Lastly, creating an account is insanely easy. All you need is a username, email address, and password. If this sounds interesting to you, I suggest checking the subreddit called r/R4R. This subreddit is dedicated to connecting local people and many cities have their own version.

Doublelist: Best for finding hookups in your city

Pros:

Most members are looking for something casual

Large category selection

Great for all sexual orientations

Cons:

Look out for scams

Doublelist comes through as another great option for hookup sites. This site is a popular replacement for the beloved Craigslist personals. If you've ever used a personal listing before, you know it can be a great way to meet local people interested in some naughty fun.

Now, if you've never used a site like this, don't expect your classic dating site profiles. Instead of scrolling through profiles, you'll be scrolling through listings. Each listing will mention what that person is looking for, where they live, and a little bit about them.

Unlike other listing sites, Doublelist is exclusively for singles looking for a local hookup. It's also great for couples looking for partners. Doublelist is totally free to members. To sign up, simply provide an email address and a user name.

Grindr: Best for gay men

Pros:

A thriving LGBTQ community

Huge user base

Lots of opportunities for hooking up

Cons:

Limited options for gay women

Poor user support

Grindr has made a name for itself as one of the best apps for gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men. Users can find like-minded individuals to hook up with or go on casual dates.

Now, Grindr is set up a little differently than an option like Tinder. Instead of swiping through profiles, you will be shown a grid of thumbnails. Each thumbnail is a different user profile that you can check out.

Users can message each other and get together if they feel a connection. If you are seeking a no-strings-attached relationship, Grindr is a great place to start. Most of the users on this site are not interested in something serious.

Most cities have a massive number of profiles to check out. Grindr is available as an app so that you can match on the go. You can download it in the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. To create an account, just provide a user name and an email address. Paid plans start at $24.99 per month.

Blendr: Best for international dating

Pros:

Easy to find friends with benefits

Dedicated hookup feature

Cons:

The user base is still small in the U.S.

Some inactive accounts

Blendr is a new option for millennials looking for friends with benefits. This site has a dedicated "encounters" section that makes it easy to find a hookup in your area.

I will say, out of all the sites on this list, Blendr may be the best for finding a hookup while traveling. There is a thriving Blendr community around the world made up of 200 million users.

The only downside— if you are based in the U.S., the user base is fairly limited. If you're in a major city, this should be no problem, but those of you in smaller towns might have a harder time finding matches.

Most of the users on Blendr are young professionals just looking for a good time. If you're planning to travel the world and you're trying to hook up, this is the way to go.

Sign up is fast and easy. Just provide a valid email address and a user name to start browsing profiles.

Feeld: Best for alternative relationships

Pros:

Dedicated to kinks and non-traditional relationships

Great user support

Cons:

Issues uploading photos

Occasional glitches

Last on this list is one of the most unique sites around. Feeld was created specifically for people who are interested in alternative relationships.

What are alternative relationships? Alternative relationships are ones that deviate from the usual one man one woman relationship.

Users can easily find a simple date. The community on Feeld is super open-minded, making it an ideal option for those of you with kinks and fetishes.

Users can enjoy Feeld for free, with the option to upgrade. Paid plans start at $15.99 per month. Feeld is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

To start browsing profiles, all you need is an email address, user name, and password. As an alternative, you can also use Facebook to open an account.

Do you want to hook up with a sugar daddy or are you a sugar daddy looking for a young attractive single? Well, SugarDaddy.com is where your fantasies come true. The site is not focused solely on sugar relationships. You can also find other people interested in casual dating or other relationships.

When you sign up for the site, you get a free trial for a period of time. This allows you to access every feature on the site for free to get a feel of what using the site is like. Once the free trial is over, you can access other features by paying for them through credits.

The site has a premium feature for conversations that you can unlock through credits. With this feature, you can re-access conversations with potential matches. The site also has a secret photos and videos feature where members can upload exclusive photos. If you want to view the material, you have to request the user and then pay to view using credits.

SugarDaddy.com has one of the best customer support systems out there. You do not even have to purchase credits to get priority customer support. Credits can also get you a higher search ranking meaning you get a higher chance to land a date.

There are no standard memberships on the site. You pay for access through credits. The types of memberships that exist depend on the number of credits you buy.

There are a lot of successful older men and attractive young women looking to start a relationship on the site. It is one of the best places to hook up with someone. Try to stick to the verified accounts on the site to avoid being scammed. Sign up now and begin your dating journey.

Pros

Fast and easy sign-up process

You can find other relationships other than sugar dating

Has excellent customer support

User-friendly interface

Cons

It for sugar has no income verification options for sugar dating

It is relatively expensive, you have to purchase amenities on the site with credits.

Only available in a few countries

At SecretBenefits, they know that secret affairs call for secret benefits. This site offers a unique arrangement to people looking for hookups. The site advocates for mutually beneficial relationships.

SecretBenefits is arguably one of the best adult dating sites for sugar dating. All the members on this site are on board with this type of relationship so finding someone to hook up with is not a problem. It has a vast base of users, meaning you will have many profiles to choose from.

All it takes is for you to sign up and start browsing the many profiles to find your taste. It has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate, even for first-time users. There is the spicy addition of secret albums where members can share some exclusive photos of themselves. You can choose who can see your private photos, which gives you control.

An educational blog feature allows you to read all about sugar dating. So when you are not looking for people to hook up with, you can read some fun blogs.

The site gives you daily matches of suitable partners. If you don't find the match to your taste, you can unmatch them by blocking their profile. Free membership allows you to sign up, access free features, and check out profiles. Premium membership allows you access to virtually everything on the site, including secret albums.

Pros

It has a vast base of highly active users

A thorough verification process to weed out fake profiles

Extensive filter options

Cons

Only premium members can use the messaging feature.

Few communication features

Most of the profiles are not detailed.

What Criteria was used to determine if the sites are legit?

There are a number of ways to tell if a website you're using is legit and offering real-life singles. You want to be able to tell so you know if you're making the right move. Here are some of the ways you can ensure that the dating site is legit.

Legacy: How long the site has been around

Trust pilot rating

Does it verify each user?

Does it offer a questionnaire or other matching system?

Reviews from users

Quick Hookup Safety Tips

Never give out your personal home address to a stranger

Look out for scams. If someone is asking for your credit card or bank information, run far away!

Meet in a public place for your first meeting.

Tell a friend when you plan on getting home.

Keep personal information like your workplace, email address, and phone number private.

Always use protection when you hookup.

Hookup Sites vs Apps

When it comes to finding a casual hookup in your city, there are a million options available. And if you've just started casual dating online, you may have noticed the massive selection of hookup sites and apps out there.

The question is, are hookup sites or apps better?

The answer is not so simple. Choosing between a hookup site and a hookup app comes down to your own personal preference.

Hookup apps are best for those of you who prefer to use your phone for chatting and finding matches. Apps give you the freedom to take your casual hookups on the go.

On the other hand, if you prefer using your desktop or laptop, you might enjoy using hookup sites.

All that being said, most of these hookup sites and online dating apps, have options for both mobile and desktop.

Whether you choose a dating app or a hookup site, you should be able to find a great hookup as long as you make your preferences clear. At the end of the day, you can't go wrong with either option.

How Do We Evaluate and Choose The Best Hookup Sites?

Hookup sites make it easy to find someone to hookup with. A quick search on Google will return tons of results. From these results, you can see that the market is saturated with these types of sites. However, all hookup sites aren't created equal. Some aren't safe to use and are downright scams. This can make it hard to choose one.

So how do you know which one to choose? There are several factors you need to consider when choosing the best hookup sites. Here are some of the criteria we used to find the top hookup sites for you.

Functionality

The first thing we looked at is the features offered by the site. We made sure the sites are what they claim to be. Our recommendations have features that are great for matching and finding hookups.

Pricing

Price is another important factor to consider. Good hookup sites aren't completely free. You don't want to spend too much or too little. Being expensive doesn't always mean better. Extra cheap sites are also a red flag.

However, some of them may offer a free trial period. This way you can experience some of the features and whatever else the site has to offer. The hookup sites we recommended are some of the most affordable options on the market.

Interface and Overall Usability

Nobody wants to use a site that is hard to use and understand. The interface of hookup sites needs to be easy to navigate and use. Many sites both old and existing miss this mark.

It isn't easy to create a platform that works well on computers and mobile devices. Some sites work great on computers but not on mobile browsers. This can make it hard to use hookup sites when you're on the go.

Our list includes hookup sites that are easy to use on both computers and mobile devices.

Privacy and Security

This is a necessary factor to consider. People with the right set of resources can access materials online. They can easily steal your personal and financial information.

Casual dating sites need to take precautions to protect your information. Fundamentals like SSL certification, data encryption, and HTTPS protocols are a must. They serve as the foundation for security measures. Any hookup site without encryption cannot come close to others that do. No matter how great the platform is, security is important. You should be able to have some control over your profile. This is why the site must have adequate privacy options.

Support

As good as hookup sites are, you may encounter some issues. Some sites can be confusing to use and have bugs. In this instance, you'll need help. A hookup site with good customer support is definitely what you need. Agents who are professional, knowledgeable, and available when you need them are best.

Users Review

User review is one of the best ways to learn about a hookup site. Past users will always have something to say. These are people who have used the site and its features. They would have either had a good or bad experience.

Scam

It is easy to fall for a scam these days. Some hookup sites are downright scams and filled with bots, paid models, and fake profiles. This can make it hard to trust some sites. It is important to ensure the site you use is 100% legit. If not, you can get catfished and scammed out of your money. Read on to the next section on how to stay away from hookup scams.

How to stay away from hookup scams

Be wary of love-struck admirers

Anyone who professes their love and promises you the world from the start is probably trying to scam you. People look for hookups for various reasons. Some people may even find love when using hookup sites. However, some people may pretend they are head over heels in love with you to get what they want. While some people may be genuine, you can never be too sure.

Perform a reverse image search

Most hookup websites would have their users create a profile and upload a picture. However, some people use stock and fake images. You can perform a reverse image search on Google. Doing so can help you weed out stock images used on fake profiles.

Block and report suspicious profiles

If a specific profile keeps bothering you and sending you inappropriate messages, you can block that profile. You also have the option to report the profile. This way they will look into the issue and take appropriate action. If something feels off about a person, go with your gut feeling because it is almost always right.

Hold off on giving out personal and private information

Do not give out any of your personal information right away. Be wary of people asking for your private information from the start. Scam artists may ask you for your:

social security number

bank information

home address

phone number

place of employment

If they do ask for any of these right away, do not give out that information no matter what.

If you receive a message asking for your login details, that's also a red flag. Make sure to report the profile before you block them. Do not under any circumstances give out your personal information to a stranger on a hookup site.

Check them out on social media

Do not be afraid to look people up on social media. Almost everyone uses social media today. It is highly unlikely to find someone without at least one social media account. It may feel weird to check their Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter. However, you need to do so. This way you can verify that the person is exactly who they say they are.

If you are dealing with a genuine person, their name and photos will match on the hookup site and their social media platforms. If you find that their socials are dormant or they have no socials, then they may be trying to scam you.

Use a higher-quality hookup site

Using high-quality hookup sites can help you weed out fake users. Most of these sites verify their users or require users to provide extensive information about themselves. This makes it a bit harder for fake users. To use some of the features like messaging on these sites, users have to pay. Scammers are less likely to use hookup sites where they have to pay for a membership. They are also less likely to take the time to provide extensive information about themselves.

Frequently Asked Questions about Legit Hookup Sites

What Are the Best Hookup Sites to Post Ads?

The best hookup sites to post ads are OkCupid, Tinder, Ashley Madison, Seeking, Hinge, Adult Friend Finder, Zoosk, Match.com, Grindr, Blendr, Bumble, Her, and Feeld

What Are the Most Legit Free Dating Sites?

The best legit free dating sites are OkCupid, Zoosk, and Match.com.

What Are the Best Hookup Sites?

The best hookup site are AdultFriendFinder, AshleyMadison, Zoosk, OkCupid, Tinder, Seeking, Hinge, Zoosk, Match.com, Grindr, Blendr, Bumble, Her, and Feeld

Are Hookup Sites Safe?

Legit hookup sites are safe to use. To be safe, use sites that offer protection against hackers and data breaches. Go on sites that verify profiles to weed out fakes. Do not divulge too much personal information to strangers or anything that anyone can use against you.

Always take precautions before meeting up with someone. Do not bring strangers to your residence; arrange meet ups in public and familiar places. Your safety starts with you.

Final Thoughts