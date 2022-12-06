Cannabis Seed Banks: 10 Best Seed Banks in the US





In 1996, California became the first state to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. Nearly 20 years later, 29 states—including Washington, D.C.—allow for the use of marijuana for legitimate medical reasons; and 8 of those states (along with the District) also permit adult recreational use.

As a result, the use of marijuana has significantly spread both on a national and global scale. Many people are even buying cannabis seeds and growing marijuana on their own.

This article focuses on how you can buy and start growing some amazing cannabis strains from reputable seed banks online. Check out our curated list of the 10 best seed banks below:



What Are the Best Seed Banks in 2023?

Check out our list of the 10 best cannabis seed banks to buy potent, high-quality seeds!

When it comes to choosing the best seed bank, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is at the top of the list for more reasons than one. When some of the biggest cannabis seed sites merged together, Homegrown Cannabis Co. was born. By joining forces, they’ve become a leading supplier of premium quality cannabis seeds with expertly bred in-house genetics.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. raises the bar with 24/7 customer support, a massive selection of products, and fast, discreet shipping. Not only do you have access to some of the best quality cannabis seeds around, you also have a vast network of educational resources, a friendly online community, and monthly promotions—all at your fingertips. By investing in high-quality seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. and leveraging all the information they have to offer, your home grow operation is bound to skyrocket.

Pros Guaranteed fast, discreet, home delivery.

They replace any seeds that fail to germinate.

Free shipping on orders over $115.

Cons There are some countries they will not ship to.

Pricing You can expect to pay between $7 and $12 per seed. The batch sizes Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers are designed to suit growers with every kind of setup—from the small-time newbie to the wholesale pro. Homegrown Cannabis Co.’s regular promotions mean there’s always something on sale from their vast catalog.

Delivery Homegrown Cannabis Co. delivers quickly and discreetly so you don't have to worry about nosey neighbors. If you don’t receive your order, you can expect it to be replaced immediately. To ensure delivery arrives in great condition, Homegrown Cannabis Co. only uses crush-proof packaging.

Germination Guarantee Education is a huge part of what Homegrown Cannabis Co. does. You will get a step-by-step guide to aid in your seeds’ germination. Should you still fail, don't worry, Homegrown Cannabis Co. will replace your seeds for free.

Types of Seeds They Offer Homegrown Cannabis Co. has one of the largest selections of cannabis seeds on the web. You can shop by flowering type, with countless feminized seeds, autoflowering seeds, regular seeds, and more. You can also explore their wide array of varieties with everything from high THC seeds to Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid seeds.



New to growing or already a pro? Homegrown Cannabis Co. has cannabis seeds for every level of grower, including beginner-friendly seeds, high-yielding varieties, and exclusive options like Homegrown Originals and Cultivars With Character.

ILGM - Best for High-Quality Cannabis Seeds Online

ILGM or I Love Growing Marijuana, is a cannabis seed bank that offers high-quality marijuana seeds. The founder of ILGM, Robert Bergman, is a marijuana-growing enthusiast and has spent the last 25 years learning everything there is to know about the industry.

These seeds come from large-scale industrial cannabis farms, where they are carefully bred and harvested to provide maximum yields of cannabis.

Pros

One of the most reputable seed banks online

100% germination guarantee

Offers a VIP program, which gives customers access to unique strains and discounts

Free shipping to the U.S.

Multiple payment methods are available

Cons

They ship daily to all U.S. states free of charge, ILGM does not ship to other countries

Pricing

ILGM is a reputable seed bank and offers only potent, high-quality weed seeds. Most feminized seeds cost $89 for 5 and $119 for 20, which is a great deal (you are getting 20 seeds for the price of 10). Plus, if you join their VIP program, you could get more discounts and strain selections!

This cannabis seed bank offers multiple payment methods, including cash/check, credit/debit, and Bitcoin. You'll even get a 10% discount on your entire order if you pay using Bitcoin.

Delivery

Unlike other online seed banks that can take forever to ship, ILGM typically ships U.S. orders within two days. It can take anywhere from 2 to 10 business days for you to receive your order once shipped (depending on where you live).

Germination Guarantee

ILGM is one of a few cannabis seed banks that offers a 100% germination guarantee, which means that your weed seeds will sprout.

Types of Seeds They Offer

ILGM has a wide-ranging strain selection, with both feminized seeds and auto-flowering seeds available on the site.

The most popular seeds by ILGM include Gorilla Glue, Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights, and Amnesia Haze, along with their auto-flower mix packs.

Beaver Seeds - Best for Potent CBD Seeds

Beaver Seeds is a Canadian-based marijuana seed bank offering worldwide discreet shipping. The company was first established in 2009 when it could only sell seeds for therapeutic uses. Since then, Beaver Seeds has grown into a world-renowned online seed bank.

Pros

High-quality seeds at reasonable prices

Free shipping for orders over $200

24/7 customer support (live chat, email, or phone)

Offers multiple payment methods

Cons

No formal germination guarantee

Pricing

Beaver Seeds only carries the most popular strains that people want. This allows them to sell high-quality seeds for a reasonable price. On average, a 5-seed pack costs $65, a 10-seed pack costs $120, and a 25-seed pack costs $240.

Beaver Seeds accepts several payment methods, including credit cards (Visa & Mastercard) and Bitcoin. Interac e-Transfer is another payment method available to customers in Canada.

Delivery

Beaver Seeds offers worldwide delivery. All orders are shipped within 24 hours of payment. Shipping times differ depending on customs and your country’s postal system. Canada orders usually take 2-5 days and international orders arrive within 7-25 days on average.

Germination Guarantee

Beaver Seeds has a high rate of germination, however, they do not promise a specific percentage.

Types of Seeds They Offer

Beaver Seeds only offers the most popular seeds and strains.

They carry the following seed types: regular seeds, feminized seeds, auto-flowering seeds, and high CBD seeds.

Crop King Seeds - Best for a Large Selection of Cannabis Seeds

Crop King Seeds is one of the top-rated online seed banks, with over 500 different weed seeds to choose from. Crop King is known for selling only high-quality seeds with well-maintained genetics, making this a great site to buy cannabis seeds.

Pros

Great selection of seed strains

80% germination assurance

24/7 online chat support

Reasonable prices

Ships worldwide

Cons

Free shipping for orders over $200

Pricing

Crop King Seeds offers some of the best value for your money, with prices ranging from $65 for a 5 seeds pack, $120 for a 10 seeds pack, and $240 for a 25 seeds pack.

Crop King Seeds accepts a variety of payment methods, including credit cards and even Bitcoin, for their delivery and services. But unlike other seed banks online, they do not have any discounts when you pay through Bitcoin.

Delivery

If you plan to buy marijuana seeds online, Crop King Seeds only provides free delivery options when your order exceeds a $200 minimum.

All orders within North America typically arrive in 2-7 business days.

Germination Guarantee

Crop King Seeds offers an 80% germination rate, meaning that if your seeds don't sprout, they'll give you new ones. The only catch is that you must follow the germination protocol on their website (using the paper towel method).

Types of Seeds They Offer

Crop King offers seeds in a range of categories, such as regular, feminized, auto-flowering, medical/high CBD, and a few mix-and-match packs.

They are well known for their Blueberry, Afghani, Dark Angel, Purple Kush, White Cookies, Sour Diesel, Green Crack, Candy Cane, Northern Lights, Amnesia Haze, and Train Wreck varieties.

SonomaSeeds - Best for Hand Picked Cannabis Seeds

Sonoma Seeds is a Canadian seed bank that has been in the industry for more than 15 years. This seed bank provides unique strains sourced from some of the top breeders in the world.

Pros

Offers high-quality marijuana seeds, with a high germination rate

Fast and reliable customer support

500+ different handpicked seeds

Offers free seeds and good deals

Cons

Does not offer a money-back guarantee

Pricing

The least expensive strains at Sonoma Seeds start at $40 for five seeds. There are around 32 different marijuana strains offered at this price. In addition, there are 400+ types in the $65 to $240 price range.

Sonoma Seeds accepts most major credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. You can also pay by money transfer and Bitcoin, along with Interac e-Transfer for Canadian customers.

Delivery

Sonoma Seeds is one of the few online seed banks that ship globally. Customers in the U.S. and Canada often receive their orders in a week, but customers from other countries may need to wait a month.

Germination Guarantee

Just like Crop King Seeds, Sonoma Seeds offers an 80% germination rate.

Types of Seeds They Offer

Autoflowering cannabis seeds with CBD, feminized seeds and regular seeds are all available at Sonoma Seeds.

Some of the more popular cannabis seed strains on Sonoma Seeds include Acapulco Gold, White Widow, Northern Lights, and Hawaiian Gold.

MSNL - Best for Fast Shipping

The MSNL seed bank is one of the first to sell marijuana seeds online. The company is based in London, England, and was founded by a group of individuals who are passionate about marijuana. MSNL aims to spread accurate information about seeds and make them available to all marijuana enthusiasts.

Pros

Offers high-quality seeds and a large selection of strains

Ships worldwide

Free seeds with every purchase

Plenty of promotions and discounts are available

Cons

No germination guarantee

Pricing

The weed seeds at MSNL are actually quite affordable, with prices ranging from $57.70 for 5 seeds, $88.80 for 10 seeds, $222 for 25 seeds, and $444 for 50 seeds.

There is even an MSNL Rewards Program, where you receive credits for making more purchases. The credits never expire and they can be used for future purchases.

MSNL supports bank transfers and bitcoin payments, in addition to credit and debit card payments. You will automatically receive a 15% discount off the final cost of your purchases if you pay using bitcoin.

Delivery

MSNL offers global shipping. Every order is sent within one business day once the payment is received.

It normally takes 1 to 3 business days for orders to be delivered within the UK. Orders dispatched within Europe are typically delivered between 3 to 5 business days. It can take anywhere from 6 to 25 business days to deliver orders to other countries, including the United States.

Germination Guarantee

MSNL marijuana seeds offer a high germination rate of at least 90% and up to 100%.

Types of Seeds They Offer

With more than 200 strains available, MSNL has an outstanding range of cannabis seeds. Some of the top strain types include High THC seeds, High Yield seeds, Indica seeds, Sativa Seeds, and Hybrid seeds.

MSNL offers ordinary seeds, feminized seeds, and auto-flowering seeds. They even supply a number of medical strains.

The most well-liked strains that MSNL offers include Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Dream, NYC Diesel, Blueberry, Sour Grape Kush, and Northern Lights.

Herbies Head Shop - Best for Cannabis Seed Deals

Herbies Head Shop, also known as Herbies and Herbies Seeds, started in the UK in the early 2000s before growing to become a dominant force in the cannabis seed market.

Herbies is one of the best and most popular places for buying marijuana seeds online.

Pros

Variety of fresh cannabis seeds at regulated temperature settings

Positive customer reviews about seed quality

Offers international shipping

100% satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Does not offer free returns on orders

Pricing

Herbies Head Shop offers some of the most competitive prices in the industry. You can either buy 1 seed for $10.37, 3 seeds for $27.99, 5 seeds for $44.05, or 10 seeds for $67.38.

Card payments, bank transfers, and Bitcoin are all accepted by Herbies. Additionally, Herbies Seeds allows for cash on delivery for a limited number of areas.

Delivery

Herbies Seeds ships worldwide. However, shipping times will depend on the shipping method selected at checkout and your location. All in all, delivery can range from 2 days to a couple of weeks.

Germination Guarantee

Regardless of the breeder, Herbies gives a guaranteed 70% germination rate on all seeds. But, the majority of seeds have a germination rate over 70%.

Types of Seeds They Offer

Herbies Seeds has a massive selection from over 120 breeders. They offer various strains for regular seeds, autoflowering seeds, feminized seeds, and high CBD seeds.

Some of the most popular ones include Baby Breath Cali Connection Seeds, Ace Seeds, Devils Harvest Seeds, and DNA Genetics.

Quebec Cannabis - Best for Pest-Resistant Seeds

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is a reputable company, offering premium cannabis seeds to customers across the globe. They have been in business for 15 years, although they only began developing their own cannabis seeds in 2013.

Pros

Offers an 80% germination rate

Has a wide selection of strains (around 500+)

Breeds their own strains (mold and pest-resistant)

Offers big discounts every week

Affordable pricing

Cons

They do not allow for returns

Pricing

The prices at Quebec Cannabis Seeds are reasonable, with some cannabis seed varieties (like Northern Lights) being slightly less expensive than those purchased from other seed banks. Most seeds cost around $50 for 5.

This makes Quebec Cannabis Seeds one of the best seed banks to buy from because of the low rates and quality of seeds.

The Quebec Cannabis seed bank is pretty much the same as other seed banks in terms of payment methods. You can pay with Visa and Mastercard, along with a debit card and bitcoin.

Delivery

Usually, orders are sent within 24 hours of receiving payment confirmation. Packages are mailed using Canada Post, with delivery times varying according to the method you select (standard mail or express) and your location.

Germination Guarantee

Quebec Cannabis Seeds offers an 80% germination rate, however, a lot of customers claim it's 100%, which definitely is a great indication of quality control.

Types of Seeds They Offer

Quebec Cannabis Seeds only has about 50 distinct strains available right now. They sell regular marijuana seeds, auto-flowering marijuana seeds, rare seed strains like the Hulk, feminized marijuana seeds, and CBD marijuana seeds.

Growers Choice Seeds - Best for Lab-Tested Seeds

Growers Choice is situated in California and is led by a team of medical specialists with over 20 years of industry expertise, making it one of the best cannabis seed banks in the industry.

Pros

High-quality marijuana seeds that are lab-tested

Website has lots of information for growers

Good customer service and return policy

Offers a 90% germination rate

Cons

Does not give free seeds for international orders

Pricing

When compared to identical strains offered by other breeders, Growers Choice Seeds offers its seeds at slightly better prices. Aside from the few sales they run, you can save the most by buying in bulk. Most strains start from just $29.

Growers Choice accepts a number of payment options, including debit/credit cards Visa & Mastercard), cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum), Zelle (U.S. only), and Interac e-Transfer (Canada only), as well as money orders, certified checks, and cashier's checks sent through the mail.

Delivery

Growers Choice provides free shipping on purchases over $500 and delivers all around the world. For U.S. orders, delivery times range between 7–10 business days.

Orders will be delivered in 7–14 business days when they are sent to Canada, and orders going to Europe, Australia, and other countries cost $30 for shipping and typically arrive in 7-25 business days.

Germination Guarantee

Growers Choice offers a 90% germination rate, which is a good sign that you will be able to grow good-quality weed.

Types of Seeds They Offer

Growers Choice has about 40 strains, including feminized seeds, auto-flowering variants, and at least five CBD-rich medical strains.

Some of the products they sell include Girl Scout Cookies, Gorilla Glue, Jack Herer, Northern Lights, White Widow, Amnesia, and Diesel.

Ministry of Cannabis - Best for Quality Customer Support

Ministry of Cannabis was founded in Amsterdam in the early 2000s, and between 2008 and 2009 it started selling (and breeding) only feminized and auto-flowering seeds. In 2014, the online seed bank moved to Barcelona as it continued to grow while keeping seed manufacturing going in the Netherlands.

Pros

Great customer service

Offers worldwide shipping

Several payment methods are available

Wide range of strains

Offers a germination guarantee of 90%

Cons

Purchases are charged in euros

Pricing

With the Ministry of Cannabis, you can buy a mix of their high-quality weed seeds and have the benefit of trying out different strains - all while saving money. You can get seeds for as low as €12.50.

Ministry of Cannabis accepts major credit and debit cards, Moneygram (if your purchase is at least €100.00), and Bitcoin.

A different, less preferred alternative is paying with cash. The Ministry of Cannabis accepts a number of different currencies for cash payments, including U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, Euros, Australian dollars, and British pounds.

Delivery

Although purchases are normally dispatched within 24 hours of receiving your information, there are sometimes delays. It usually takes a few days to a week to get your order if you're located in Europe. Getting a package in the U.S. or Canada can take up to 3 weeks or longer. As for other countries, it might take 3 weeks to a month.

Germination Guarantee

Just like the other better seed banks in this list, the Ministry of Cannabis offers a 90% guarantee of germination.

Types of Seeds They Offer

Ministry of Cannabis has feminized seeds, autoflowering seeds, and mixed seed bundles. But, the selection of strains is rather small—with only around twenty distinct types.

SeedSupreme - Best Cannabis Strain Variety

SeedSupreme is a one-stop online store, with a vast selection of cannabis seed brands and strains.

Pros

Offers a variety of over 4,000 cannabis seeds

Guaranteed shipping option

Frequent discounts and a loyalty program for additional benefits

Cons

Does not offer a germination guarantee

Pricing

SeedSupreme has comparable pricing to other seed banks, with most seeds costing around $55 for a 4-pack.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Potcoin—basically any widely-utilized cryptocurrency—are SeedSupreme's preferred method of payment. They also accept payments via CashApp, Zelle, Mesh, check by mail, and money order

Delivery

SeedSupreme ships to almost any country in the globe from its two shipping hubs, one of which is in California and the other is located in the UK.

Germination Guarantee

Unlike many seed banks, SeedSupreme does not offer a germination guarantee.

Types of Seeds They Offer

SeedSupreme sells approximately 4,000 distinct cannabis strains, covering a wide range of diverse varieties. These include feminized, auto-flowering, high yield, high CBD, and high THC.

What Are Cannabis Seed Banks?

A marijuana seed bank is a company that specializes in both the storage and sale of cannabis seeds, as well as the feminization of seeds to increase yields for both commercial and home growers.

What Type of Cannabis Seeds Can You Buy Online?

There are various types of cannabis seeds that you can buy online, such as:

Regular Seeds

Regular cannabis seeds are the most natural kind of cannabis seeds, containing the full genetic complementation that enables them to be either male or female.

Regular seeds often result in more robust plants. These specimens are more resilient, handle stress well, and produce cuttings that develop rapidly and provide quality harvests.

Female Seeds

Feminized seeds are cannabis seeds that have been genetically altered to solely produce female plants. Feminized marijuana seeds save novice growers a lot of trouble since only female cannabis seeds yield edible buds.

Auto-Flower Seeds

Autoflowering strains are a crossbreed of Indica or Sativa plants with ruderalis (a wild subtype of cannabis).

Cannabis plants grown from autoflowering seeds begin to bloom 2–4 weeks after seed germination. As opposed to cultivating feminized photoperiod cannabis, growers don't need to worry about adjusting the light cycle to start and sustain the blooming phase.

Additionally, autoflowers develop in a shorter amount of time. After sprouting, some can be harvested in as little as 8 weeks. Autoflowers are also small, which makes them ideal for indoor growth.

CBD Seeds

CBD seeds are a type of cannabis seed mostly used by the medical marijuana community. The majority of folks use it not for its psychoactive effects, but because of its calming effects and ability to help with pain management.

Fast Version Seeds

Fast Version seeds are hybrids between an auto-flowering plant and feminized, elite light-dependent strains. They have a one- to two-week flowering duration, which is considerably shorter compared to the original strain.

What to Look for When Choosing Cannabis Seeds?

Below, you will find some of the most important factors that people should consider when buying cannabis seeds online:

Gender/Genetics

Most growers prefer to plant female (feminized) seeds, rather than male seeds. Since female seeds only produce female plants, this pretty much guarantees a flowering cannabis plant.

Additionally, feminized cannabis seeds are bred to produce high amounts of cannabinoids, which means a higher THC content and stronger potency.

Taste and Aroma

Cannabis flowers are rich in phytochemical complexity. This contributes to a variety of herbal tastes and aromas, such as earthy, citrus, vanilla, fruity, mentholated, wood, spicy, and incensed flavors present in the seeds we use.

How much you'll love a given batch of buds depends a lot on flavor and scent. It's improbable that you'll appreciate the total experience if you don't love the taste and aroma. Always go for the option that sounds appealing to you - whether that's fruity and sour, earthy and spicy, etc.

Personal Preferences/Effects

The effects of premium marijuana seeds are heavily influenced by a wide range of factors - from the chemical profiles of each strain to a person's particular physiology which determines how cannabis affects them.

Many marijuana users focus exclusively on the THC and CBD contents of particular cannabis seeds when evaluating the benefits and desired effects. For example, many marijuana strains (like Indicas) have calming effects, helping you to unwind and relax.

Other cannabis chemical profiles have the opposite effect. Sativas are known for their energizing effects, helping you to increase creativity and improve focus.

When choosing cannabis seeds, consider the genetic makeup of the strain and the effects that genetic makeup will provide.

How to Choose The Right Cannabis Seed Bank for You?

Reviews

A website with numerous customer reviews, and positive ones at that, are more likely to provide you with quality seeds and an overall positive experience. After all, who knows a company more than its own customers?

Seed Selection

All seeds should be carefully selected and even lab-tested to avoid seed-borne diseases and ensure seed genetics, potency, and germination.

Customer Support

When purchasing from any business, it's important to have a direct line of communication if you have questions or concerns.

Pricing

Before you buy cannabis seeds, make sure the pricing aligns with the quality. You don't want to overpay for seeds.

How Can You Pay to Get Cannabis Seeds Online?

The available payment methods may vary depending on the seed bank you are planning to buy from.

Here are the most common ways to pay for cannabis seeds online:

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Debit/Credit Card (Most seed banks accept all major credit cards, like Visa and Mastercard)

Bank Transfers

Cash By Mail

Other e-wallets, such as PayPal and CashApp

The best online seed banks offer discounts for using Bitcoin. For instance, ILGM offers a 10% discount on your entire order if you pay with Bitcoin. Sonoma Seeds and MSNL offer similar discounts.

Is It Legal To Buy Cannabis Seeds Online In The USA?

It is legal to buy cannabis seeds in many states in the United States. Unfortunately, some states have regulations in place that restrict the purchasing and growing of cannabis seeds. It's best to do your due diligence to check whether your state permits you to buy marijuana seeds online.

Cannabis Seed Banks in the US FAQs

How Can You Tell If a Seed Is Male or Female?

The only way you can tell if a seed is a male or female is by planting the seed and watching it grow.

If you have feminized marijuana seeds, then you do not have to worry so much about them being male. Feminized seeds have undergone professional breeding to ensure that only female cannabis plants are produced from feminized seeds.

What Are the Best Seed Breeders?

The top 5 best seed breeders in the cannabis seeds industry are Brothers Grimm Seeds, Grandiflora Genetics, Jungle Boys, DJ Short, and Sirius Seeds.

Are Seed Banks Legit?

A seed bank is most likely legitimate if they have the following: back-to-back customers, a delivery success rate of at least 95%, and a good track record of quality seeds. All of the seed banks on our list are legit.

Is ILGM a Good Seed Bank?

ILGM is not just a good seed bank, it is one of the best online seed banks. They sell only premium seeds, with a 100% germination rate.

Additionally, ILGM has a great online reputation and offers quality customer support. All of this makes ILGM one of the best seed banks in the industry.

Bottom Line

Whether you're a newbie grower or experienced in the world of marijuana, it's always important to purchase from reputable cannabis seed banks. This helps to ensure your seeds are potent and contain high-quality genetics.

ILGM, Beaver Seeds, and Crop King Seeds are our top recommended sites to buy cannabis seeds online. Each offers amazing customer service, high germination rates, and reasonable prices.