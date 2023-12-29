Best Kratom Extract: 5 Potent Kratom Products for Every Need | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kratom, an organic substance, has been sought after for its unique ability to offer an energy surge. However, it's essential to note that not all kratom strains serve the same purpose. While some strains are celebrated for their energizing effects, others have a more calming influence, helping users unwind and relax.

As you delve into the world of kratom extracts and products, it's crucial to decide which type aligns with your desired outcome. This guide aims to spotlight the top five kratom extracts to buy online. Let’s get started,

Best Kratom Extracts: First Look

Kratom extracts have become increasingly popular due to their concentrated potency and effectiveness. If you're searching for top-notch kratom products, extracts are certainly worth considering. Below, we introduce some of the best kratom extract products on the market, ensuring you make an informed decision.

Kratom Country's Cryo Kratom Gold Extract - Best for Unparalleled Potency

Kratom Country's Cryo Kratom Gold Extract represents a leap in product innovation. Crafted using cutting-edge technology and adhering to the highest purity standards, it promises to redefine what users expect from kratom. The result is a product with unmatched potency, ideal for those seeking maximum benefits from kratom.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Exceptional potency

Quick, long lasting effects

No bitter aftertaste

Transparent ampoule design

Cons:

Due to its potency, responsible usage is advised

Price

Single Shot: $19

Triple Pack: $58.41

Party Pack (15 Shots): $292.05

Power Pack (20 Shots): $389.40

Ultimate Pack (50 Shots): $973.50

Type of Kratom Strain

Cryo Kratom is a fusion of Red and Green Vein Kratom strains, combining their unique properties.

The Red Vein is often associated with relaxation and pain relief, while the Green Vein offers a balance of relaxation and stimulation. This blend aims to provide users with a diverse range of effects, making it suitable for those seeking both physical and mental benefits.

Potency

Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is clearly in a league of its own, containing 28.6mg of mitragynine per 1 ml. The elevated mitragynine levels contribute to the overall potency of this product, making it a choice for those seeking a more robust and effective kratom experience. That kind of potency translates to stronger effects, and likely a more effective experience overall.

Formulation & Ingredients

The vegan, soy-free, alcohol-free, and non-GMO formulation includes purified water and natural flavors, aside from a Red and Green veins kratom blend. The brand emphasizes transparency through packaging in clear ampoules, adhering to strict quality standards. Read more about Cryo Kratom Science.

Customer Reviews

Cryo Kratom Gold Extract has garnered positive feedback from its users. Many highlight its superior potency and pleasant taste, a welcome change from the usual kratom bitterness. The transparent ampoule design also stands out. Overall, users are thrilled with its fast and long-lasting relief and deem it a valuable addition to their daily regimen.

Super Speciosa's Blueberry Extra Strength Kratom Gummies - Best Kratom Extract for a Sweet Flavored Experience

Super Speciosa’s Blueberry Extra Strength Kratom Gummies are a true treat for the taste buds and the mind. Combining the potency of kratom with the deliciousness of blueberry is a match made in heaven. It's impressive to see a company innovate in this space, offering a unique and effective product that stands out in the kratom market.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Powerful blend with approximately 35mg of mitragynine in each gummy

Delicious blueberry flavor

Tested for contaminants, ensuring safety and purity

Cons:

Higher potency may not be suitable for beginners

Price point may be slightly higher due to enhanced quality

Price

4 count: $11.99

30 count: $69.99

60 count: $111.99

90 count: $167.99

Type of Kratom Strain

This product is formulated using kratom extract, ensuring a concentrated dose of the plant's benefits.

Potency

Each gummy offers approximately 35mg of mitragynine. That's a pretty solid amount, putting these gummies on par with some of the most potent kratom products on the market.

Formulation & Ingredients

The main ingredients include Kratom Extract, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Distilled Water, Pectin, and blueberry flavorings. This product opts for kratom extract over ground leaf, guaranteeing a natural, 100% plant-derived experience.

Customer Reviews

With a solid rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 28 reviews, consumers frequently laud the gummies for their taste and efficacy. Many mention the convenience of the gummy form and the energy boost they receive. Adding a QR code for easy access to lab certificates further builds trust among users.

Kraken Kratom’s Bulk Kratom Extract Softgels - Best Kratom Extract for Easy Consumption

Kraken Kratom's Bulk Kratom Extract Softgels are a must-try for kratom enthusiasts seeking a more convenient and effective experience. By utilizing advanced extraction techniques, these soft gels deliver a potent dose of Mitragyna Speciosa, offering a potentially more bioavailable form of this ancient botanical.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High-quality Mitragyna Speciosa extract

Convenient soft gel format

Bulk purchasing offers value for regular users

Cons:

Price might be higher than some competitors

Gelatin in the formulation may not be suitable for vegetarians

Price

Bulk Platinum Softgels - 50 count: $179.99

Bulk Gold Elite Softgels - 50 count: $169.99

Bulk UEI Tea Softgels - 50 count: $159.99

Type of Kratom Strain

Kraken Kratom's website doesn't specify the exact strain of kratom used in their Bulk Kratom Extract Softgels. While they do mention using a standardized extract, the specific strain is not disclosed.

Potency

Each soft gel contains 50mg of 80% Mitragyna Speciosa extract, making it a potent choice for kratom enthusiasts.

Formulation & Ingredients

Ingredients include standardized Mitragyna Speciosa Extract. These soft gels also contain MCT Oil, Gelatin, glycerin 99.7%, and purified water.

Customer Reviews

With a stellar 4.9-star rating based on 24 reviews, customers love the Bulk Kratom Extract Softgels from Kraken Kratom. Many appreciate the high potency, consistency, and convenience of the soft gel format. The quality control and lab testing further bolster the product's reputation, assuring users of its safety and effectiveness.

Kratom Spot’s High Potency Kratom Powder - Best Kratom Extract for Pure Strength

Kratom Spot's High Potency Ultra Maeng Da Kratom Powder takes a revered classic and elevates it to unparalleled levels. Combining top-quality Maeng Da with a robust kratom extract, this product promises unmatched alkaloid potency. Ultra Maeng Da is often used by experienced kratom users who are looking for a more powerful and long-lasting effect.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Ultra-potent formula

Industry-leading water extraction process ensures purity

Tested for residual solvents

Cons:

It might be too potent for beginners or those with a lower tolerance

Price

1 oz (28g): $19.99

2oz (56g): $39.99

4oz (112g): $74.99

Type of Kratom Strain

Ultra Maeng Da – Known for its potency and strong effects due to its combination of high-quality Maeng Da kratom and a potent extract.

Potency

The combination of the high-quality Maeng Da kratom and the extract creates a product that is significantly more potent than your average kratom strain.

Formulation & Ingredients

This Ultra Maeng Da Kratom Powder is truly a high-quality product. The use of a water extraction method is key to maintaining the purity of the kratom, as other extraction methods can introduce impurities or damage the delicate alkaloids. The combination of the pure Maeng Da powder and the extract creates a product with enhanced potency and more intense effects than other kratom powders.

Customer Reviews

The reviews of Kratom Spot's High Potency Ultra Maeng Da Kratom Powder are largely positive. Kratom users seem to be impressed by the potency of this product and the intense effects it provides. People report feeling energized, focused, and uplifted when using this powder.

Kats Botanicals’ Intense Mit Kratom Shot - Best Kratom Extract for Quick Boosts

Kats Botanicals' INTENSE MIT Kratom Shot is designed to be convenient and potent. With its easy-to-use packaging and 200 mg of Mitragynine, it delivers a powerful kick to help you power through your day.

It's no wonder why Kats Botanicals is gaining a reputation for providing high-quality kratom products. What sets them apart from other vendors is their wide variety of products and their commitment to testing and quality control. If you're looking for a reliable and reputable kratom vendor, Kats Botanicals is definitely worth considering.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Convenient and travel-sized

Contains a potent 200 mg of Mitragynine per bottle

Manufactured in the US using cGMP-certified facilities and equipment

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

It may not be suitable for beginners due to its high potency

Price

$24.99 for a 15 mL bottle

Type of Kratom Strain

Kats Botanicals emphasizes the high concentration of Mitragynine in its Intense Mit Kratom Shot, but they don't explicitly state the specific kratom strain used in the product. This is not uncommon in the kratom industry, as some companies don't want to reveal their proprietary blends or strains.

Potency

With 200 mg of Mitragynine per 15 mL bottle, the Intense Mit Kratom Shot is quite potent. This translates to about 50 mg of Mitragynine per serving.

Formulation & Ingredients

The INTENSE MIT Kratom Shot contains a pure kratom extract, specifically focusing on the alkaloid Mitragynine. There are no added active ingredients, ensuring a clean and potent experience. Each 15 mL bottle provides four servings.

Customer Reviews

The customer reviews seem to back up the claim that this shot is a hit among users. The 4.6-star rating speaks volumes about its quality and efficacy. The brand's focus on purity and strength is clearly reflected in the feedback from satisfied customers. It sounds like Kats Botanicals has a loyal customer base that trusts in the quality of their products, which is always a good sign.

What is Kratom Extract?

Kratom extract is a concentrated form of kratom that has been created by removing the plant's alkaloids and other active compounds through a process of extraction. This process increases the concentration of the plant's alkaloids, resulting in a more potent product. The concentration of the extract can vary, and it can come in different forms such as powder, tinctures, or resins.

People use kratom extract for various reasons. Some appreciate its potential to relieve pain or improve mood, while others might seek kratom for calming effects or for its energizing attributes. Regardless of the reason, it’s important to note that kratom extract is more potent than regular kratom powder or leaves, and it can have more intense effects. It should be used cautiously and in small doses, as it can cause side effects such as nausea, dizziness, and increased heart rate.

Kratom’s legal status in the U.S. is a bit of a mixed bag. It's considered a dietary supplement and is not regulated by the FDA, which means it's not subject to the same standards and oversight as other medications. However, some states have banned or restricted its use, and the DEA has expressed concerns about its safety and potential for abuse. Because of this lack of regulation, it's important to be extra cautious when purchasing kratom products, as the quality and safety of the product can vary greatly depending on the manufacturer. It's always a good idea to do your research before buying kratom products, and to buy from a reputable source.

How do kratom extracts work in the system?

Kratom extracts contain alkaloids that interact with receptors in the brain, resulting in various effects ranging from stimulation to sedation. While it's a natural energy source, it's different from caffeine. Instead of causing jitters or crashes, kratom extracts offer a smoother, more sustained energy boost, making it a preferred choice for many.

Kratom Extracts: Dosage & How To Use

Using the right dosage is key when it comes to kratom, especially with extracts. These extracts are much more potent than regular kratom powder, and using too much can lead to unpleasant side effects like dizziness, nausea, and agitation.

The best way to determine the right dosage for you is to start low and go slow. Start with a small amount and gradually increase it over time until you find the sweet spot that gives you the energy boost you're looking for without any adverse effects. It's also important to keep in mind that everyone reacts differently to kratom, so it's important to be mindful of your own body and how it responds.

Kratom capsules are another convenient way to take kratom, and starting with one is a good place to begin. Additionally, kratom tea is a great alternative for those who don't like swallowing capsules or powder. Just like with other forms, it's best to start with a small amount and see how your body responds.

Consistency is key when it comes to using kratom for energy. It's all about finding the sweet spot that gives you the boost you need without any unwanted side effects. Additionally, it's essential to always follow the manufacturer's instructions and consult with a healthcare professional before using kratom, especially if you have any existing medical conditions or are taking other medications. Kratom can interact with other substances, so it's crucial to be informed and cautious.

How To Choose The Best Kratom Extract

Selecting the right kratom extract for energy is a decision that requires a good understanding of various factors.

Understand the Difference Between Kratom Strains, Their Benefits, and Risks

All kratom strains are not the same. Some might give you a burst of energy, while others may offer relaxation. It's essential to know which strain aligns with your goals. For instance, green vein kratom is known for its balanced effects, whereas some other strains might be more potent or calming. It's equally important to be aware of any potential side effects or risks associated with each strain.

Choose the Form That Best Fits Your Needs and Daily Routine

Kratom extract comes in various forms like powder, capsules, and liquid extract. If you're always on the go, capsules might be more convenient. For those who prefer mixing it in their drinks, powder might be a better choice. Decide based on what seamlessly fits into your daily life.

Compare Brands, Prices, and Reviews

With many kratom vendors in the market, it's essential to pick a reliable one. Check out customer reviews to get insights into the product quality and effectiveness. While price is a factor, it shouldn't be the sole deciding element. Sometimes, paying a bit more ensures you get a high-quality product.

Check Usage Recommendations

Every kratom product will come with its usage guidelines. It's crucial to adhere to these recommendations to enjoy the benefits and avoid any adverse reactions. If you're new to kratom, it might also be a good idea to consult with seasoned kratom users or professionals for advice.

Related Content

Final Consideration on The Best Kratom Extracts

In our exploration of the best kratom extracts, we've highlighted some top contenders renowned for their potency and effectiveness. Each product has its unique benefits, making it essential to consider your specific needs and preferences.

When selecting kratom for energy, always prioritize quality and user reviews. Armed with this knowledge, you're well-equipped to make an informed choice that will best serve your requirements. Remember to always use kratom responsibly and enjoy the energy boost it provides.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is meant to increase your awareness about health and the potential benefits of the use of the products described in this article. It is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Before starting any new health program or supplement regimen, consult a healthcare provider or a qualified medical professional.