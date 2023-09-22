Best Hard Wax: What's Your Current Go-To Hard Wax of Choice? | Pittsburgh City Paper

There's a whole new world unfolding before us, and the winds of change are unmistakably blowing. I mean, just take a glance at the headlines these days; they're diving into the extraterrestrial! Now, in the realm of us dedicated estheticians, it's easy to get caught up in our bustling routines and perhaps overlook the latest developments. But here's some earth-shattering news that's bound to rock your universe! You're probably familiar with names like Starpil, Cirepil, or Berodin, and you might have even swam into the realm of Mermaid Wax. But have you ever encountered Wax Wax? This emerging company is causing quite a stir across social media, with countless estheticians buzzing about their remarkable products.

Best Hard Wax for Brazilians

With numerous options available for Brazilian hard wax, we embarked on a quest to uncover the preferences of today's estheticians. Our journey led us to a delightful conversation with the talented @beeshouseofesthetics, where she shed light on the prevailing trends amidst the social media buzz surrounding Wax Wax. According to her, the stardust formula stands out as a true game-changer, particularly in the realm of Brazilian waxes.

Esthetician Insights: The Hard Wax Reviews from Our Peers

Ivana’s Beauty Bar: During our exploration, we stumbled upon a dedicated team of body waxing specialists based in Stockbridge, Georgia, known as Ivana's Beauty Garden. Their charming pink-themed aesthetics immediately caught our attention. To our pleasant surprise, they're enthusiastic supporters of the Wax Wax brand, specifically opting for the hypoallergenic pink pearl formula in their body and Brazilian waxing services. What sets this choice apart, as they revealed, is its suitability for both sensitive areas and clients. Notably, they emphasized their pursuit of a wax brand that could reliably deliver their monthly supply, expressing a desire for something fresh after growing tired of the same old formula blue formula. It seems they've found the perfect solution! Wax Appeal Hawaii: We came across Jade Boots, a seasoned waxing expert who's been amassing a vast following thanks to her engaging waxing content on TikTok and Instagram. She's known for experimenting with a variety of waxes, and recently, Wax Wax caught her attention. We reached out to her for her thoughts, and here's what she had to share: "Hey there! Just wanted to fill you in on my waxing experience. I've become quite the fan of the pink wax from Wax Wax lately! While it might not dry as quickly as I initially hoped, it's still a fantastic choice for Brazilian waxes, delicate skin, and both coarse and fine hair. Dealing with fine hairs can be quite tricky, but I must say, this wax handles them admirably!"

Other Hard Wax Brands to Consider:

What Temperature Should Hard Wax Be?

The ideal temperature for hard wax can indeed vary depending on the specific formula you're using. As an example, let's take the recent sensation, Wax Wax. Their hard wax formula tends to perform at its best when it's heated to a range of approximately 70-75 degrees Celsius. However, it's always wise to check the manufacturer's recommendations for the precise temperature range that suits your chosen hard wax product.

Hard Wax vs Soft Wax: What’s The Difference?

When it comes to hair removal, the choice between hard wax vs soft wax can make a significant difference in your experience. Hard wax, known for its thicker application and ability to grip hair firmly, is ideal for smaller areas and sensitive skin. It's less painful and less likely to cause redness. In contrast, soft wax, applied thinly with the help of strips, is better suited for larger areas and fine to medium hair. While it's quicker to apply, it can be more painful and may leave some residue. The decision ultimately depends on your hair type and the level of comfort you seek during the waxing process.

Aspect Hard Wax Soft Wax Application Method Applied in a thick layer, allowed to cool and harden before removal. Applied thinly, a cloth or paper strip is pressed onto the wax, then pulled off quickly. Ideal for Ideal for coarse and short hair, smaller areas, and sensitive skin. Suitable for larger areas, fine to medium hair, and less sensitive skin. Pain Level Generally less painful as it adheres primarily to the hair, not the skin. Can be more painful as it adheres to both hair and skin, potentially causing discomfort. Temperature Heated to a higher temperature, hardens upon cooling. Heated to a lower temperature, remains soft and pliable. Clean-up Hardens and is removed as a solid mass, minimal residue. Requires a cloth or paper strip for removal, leaving some residue behind. Ingrown Hairs Less likely to cause ingrown hairs as it grips hair firmly. May increase the risk of ingrown hairs due to hair breakage. Redness/Irritation Tends to cause less redness and irritation. May cause more redness and irritation, especially on sensitive skin. Application Speed Slower application due to cooling time. Faster application as it can be applied in larger sections. Reapplication Rarely requires reapplication in the same area. May require reapplication on the same area to remove remaining hair.

Keep in mind that the choice between hard wax and soft wax often depends on individual preferences and the specific area you're waxing.

Hard Wax Beads: Do The Colors Make A Difference?

Absolutely, the colors of hard wax beads can indeed make a significant difference, and it's essential for estheticians to understand these distinctions. Each color typically represents a different formula, and these formulas can vary significantly in terms of their ingredients, properties, and suitability for specific skin and hair types.

Here are a few key points to consider:

Ingredients and Hypoallergenic Formulas: Some hard wax beads are formulated to be hypoallergenic, making them suitable for clients with sensitive skin. These formulas often exclude common allergens or irritants, offering a gentler waxing experience. Elasticity and Performance: The colors of hard wax beads can come from specific dyes or even glitter particles. These additives can affect the wax's elasticity and performance during the application and removal process. For example, wax with added glitter might be less flexible, making it better suited for certain hair types or areas. Unique Formulas: Each color represents a unique formula with its own set of characteristics. Some might be better for coarse hair, while others excel at gripping fine hair. It's crucial for estheticians to research and test different wax brands and colors to find the ones that work best for their clients and services.

In summary, the colors of hard wax beads serve as indicators of their unique formulations. Understanding these differences allows estheticians to tailor their waxing services to their clients' needs, whether they require hypoallergenic options, specific performance attributes, or hair type compatibility. Therefore, thorough research and testing are essential to finding the most suitable brand and color of hard wax beads for your practice.

How To Use Hard Wax: Quick Guide

Using the best hard wax for hair removal can be an effective and relatively painless method when done correctly. Here's a quick guide to help you get started:

What You'll Need:

Hard wax beads

Wax warmer

Spatula

Pre-wax cleanser

After-wax oil or lotion

Waxing strips (optional)

Step 1: Prepare Your Skin

Ensure your skin is clean and dry. If needed, trim the hair to about a quarter-inch length, as longer hair can be more challenging to remove.

Step 2: Heat the Wax

Place the desired amount of hard wax beads into the wax warmer. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to heat the wax to the recommended temperature. Typically, it should be melted to a thick, honey-like consistency.

Step 3: Test the Temperature

Before applying the wax to your skin, test a small amount on your wrist to make sure it's not too hot. It should be warm but not scalding.

Step 4: Apply the Wax

Using a spatula, apply a thick layer of the warm wax in the direction of hair growth. Leave a slightly thicker edge at the end to create a grip point. Let the wax cool and harden for a few seconds until it's no longer tacky to the touch.

Step 5: Removal

Hold the skin taut with one hand. With your free hand, grasp the edge of the hardened wax. Pull the wax off quickly and in the opposite direction of hair growth, keeping it parallel to the skin for best results. Avoid pulling upwards; this can be more painful and less effective.

Step 6: Repeat as Needed

Continue this process for each section you want to wax. If necessary, reheat the wax as you go but be cautious not to overheat it.

Step 7: Cleanse and Soothe

After waxing, use a pre-wax cleanser to remove any residue. Apply an after-wax oil or lotion to soothe the skin and prevent ingrown hairs.

Step 8: Post-Wax Care

Avoid hot baths, saunas, or sun exposure for at least 24 hours after waxing. Exfoliate the waxed area regularly to prevent ingrown hairs.

Remember, practice makes perfect with hard waxing. It might take a few attempts to get the technique just right, but with time, you'll become more proficient and achieve smoother, hair-free skin.

Quick Summary:

In the world of esthetics, Wax Wax, a newcomer, is making waves with its stardust formula for Brazilian waxes. Ivana's Beauty Garden in Georgia and Jade Boots of Wax Appeal Hawaii love Wax Wax's pink pearl formula for sensitive areas. Other options include Bella Verde Wax Beans, Sliick by Salon, Allongs Hard Wax, and Gigi Brazilian Hard Wax. Hard wax should be heated to 70-75°C, and the choice between hard and soft wax depends on hair type. The color of hard wax beads indicates different formulations. A quick guide to using hard wax covers preparation, heating, application, removal, and aftercare, with practice making perfect.