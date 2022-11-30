Best Hair Growth Products to Combat Hair Loss in 2024





Struggling with hair growth or the lack of it can be incredibly frustrating. Not only can it be stressful and even embarrassing, but it can also plummet your confidence. Across the world, many suffer from hair loss, balding, and lack of hair growth every day. And with how many brands claim to have the best hair growth products, it’s hard to know who to trust.

Hair loss isn’t a surprise in our world today. The common issue affects over 80 million Americans. Close to 50% of women and over 80% of men will experience significant hair loss during their lifetime. By age 35, over two-thirds of men are likely to experience some type of hair loss.

Fortunately, there are effective hair growth products on the market for both men and women. The right product, plus forming new habits and routines, can help stimulate hair growth and, more importantly, restore your confidence.

We decided to look at the top hair growth products available online to narrow in on the absolute bests. Certain products target specific sources of hair loss. Pattern baldness, DHT, and other problem areas are all focal points.

We tightened down our list through trial and testing to give you the 7 best hair growth products in the market. Each product is geared towards a specific hair loss or hair regrowth problem area. We also tried to look at the science behind how these products work, to begin with, and explain that below.

6 Best Hair Growth Products in 2023

And now, without further ado, let’s dive in!



Primal Harvest



Primal Harvest is a premium hair product to support thicker and stronger-looking hair. For all the ladies and men out there who feel like your hair could use a little boost, look no further. This one-of-a-kind hair product is formulated with key vitamins and minerals to support your hair. They have a holistic approach to hair care. The formulation of this product considers many possible causes of hair thinning, like environment, nutrition, stress, and even age.

10-in-1 hair care formula

Carefully selected ingredients to support thicker and stronger-feeling hair

Formulated with a blend of vitamins and minerals for your hair

Holistic approach to hair care

Zinc to support hair and skin health

Support hair fullness

DHT, or dihydrotestosterone, is the hormone that causes hair loss in many men and women. The hormonal process converts testosterone to DHT, even in women. Using a two-step system that’s scientifically backed, Profollica first stops the DHT conversion process. Then, the second step reactivates dormant hair follicles, enabling new hair growth.

Clinically tested and 100% natural.

Used as a daily supplement, plus an activator gel for the hair regrowth step

Awakens dormant hair follicles for new, stronger hair

Interrupts the enzyme that binds to testosterone to convert it to DHT, effectively blocking this particular hair loss trigger





Developed by a hair specialist, Restolin requires just 2 tablets a day. Then, it works to improve hair and scalp health. The product was formulated with all-natural core ingredients, including vitamin C and vitamin E. Each ingredient was carefully selected and chosen to help rid the hair of any harmful compounds.

Founder and owner William Anderson successfully used the product on himself before he released it to the market

Improves growth of new hair follicles and works to stimulate proper scalp health

Contains Lycopene, Essiac Tea Complex, and Pine Bark — three ingredients unique to the Restolin formula

100% all-natural, so it’s a safe way to promote hair regrowth

Another two-capsule system, Hair ReVital, addresses hair loss by supporting follicle growth. Through a consistent regimen, the body starts putting more energy into the hair twice daily. Over time, the product helps your own body start producing hair cells to grow new hair with a stronger density. It also works to falter DHT production, which is a big plus for many.

Engineered by a team of professionals, including Dr. Ryan Shelton, NMD

The formula is equally effective for both women and men

Daily hair serum spray, plus two capsules, for a reliable routine that works

Newer to the market than some of the best hair growth products is Keravita Pro, a multi-purpose supplement. Not only is the product formulated for hair growth, but it’s also engineered for good nail health. The formula aids in support of healthy nails and hair.

Helps support and stimulate better nail and hair health

Also works to treat fungal nail and scalp infections to provide long-lasting results

In addition, the formula may:

Support immune system health to prevent future infections



Promote circulation



Improve skin health

100% natural, safe ingredients

If you’re looking for a proven, prescription-only, FDA-approved treatment option for hair loss, BosleyRx may be up your alley. No doctor’s visit is required, but they provide specially formulated topicals alongside hair restoration medication.

It’s easier to keep hair than it is to get it back once it’s gone. But young men ignore the early warning signs every day. Recommends proactive and preventive hair loss treatments

Three FDA-approved, clinically-tested treatment plans ranging in intensity and effect

Get the first month free and save with monthly subscription discounts

The company has over 45 years of experience in hair regrowth





After seeing the many positive reviews for Hims, we had to try it. With a variety to choose from, including a shampoo, Hims is easily one of the best hair growth products. The company’s also backed by an impressive amount of FDA support. We enjoy their 90-day money-back guarantee brag.

Core ingredients include Finasteride, Minoxidil, and other practical components

1-capsule system, although they also offer:

Extra-strength hair regrowth topical treatment



Thickening Shampoo, and



Biotin builder gummies

Many positive reviews from a range of sources

Notably excellent customer service

Backed by FDA support

Finally, we conclude our list of the best hair growth products with Kiierr. Their products have been featured across CNN, Forum, and more. They’re FDA-approved, and we appreciate the money-back guarantee the company offers. You can even take a hair-loss evaluation to determine if Kiierr is the right choice.

100% natural, safe methods for hair loss and hair regrowth

Taking the hair loss quiz unlocks a coupon

Can also schedule a free hair growth consultation with a Kiierr hair growth expert

FDA-cleared for both women and men

Money-back guarantee if you don’t see improved hair growth after 7 months of use

How Fast Do Hair Growth Products Work?

Everyone is different, and every hair growth product is different. However, most products should at least start working within a few months. Keep in mind this is of consistent use! Stay steady with your regimen for the best, fastest results.

How Did We Find the Best Hair Growth Products?





All hair growth supplements are not created equally. Numerous brands claim that they’ve engineered their hair growth products to stop hair loss. Sometimes, they may even have wildly different formulas.

However, we know not every brand can promise those results. Unable to live up to their claims, this can leave you frustrated now about hair loss and money wasted.

Each item we recommend here passes through the strict criteria for hair growth products. Take a look through the list we used when undergoing our extensive research process.

Ingredients

Legitimacy is the first (and one of the biggest) requirements to make our list. Not only do you deserve complete ingredient transparency, but you also deserve clinically approved ingredients. Both are factors we use to qualify a hair growth product.

Without clinically approved ingredients, there’s always a risk you’ll experience unknown side effects. Tried and tested components also improve the trust we have for a product.

Safety

Our team tests the products ourselves, prioritizing products with minimal side effects, especially severe ones. It’s wise to vet all potential side effects to tackle hair loss without unwanted hurdles.

However, everyone is different, so be sure to check with your doctor before you start a new medication if you’re on medication already, double-inspect that the best hair growth product for your needs won’t interact with it.

Quantity

Some products for treating hair loss can require multiple pills or applications a day. In today’s busy world, we want to focus on dosage optimization. That means only taking a pill or applying the treatment once daily.

Stimulate hair growth and move on with your day without any stress. These optimized types of hair products also help to lower your out-of-pocket costs. (You can thank us later.)

Reviews

We’re not just going to go into a product blind! Even if we study the ingredients and dose recommendations, getting opinions beforehand is always good. We can’t overstate just how critical customer reviews are. Other people’s opinions and experiences can hold weight to our decision-making. According to a Qualtrics consumer survey, 93% of people say that reviews can help influence their decision to buy. How could they not? They’re the real-life experiences other people have for the product you’re considering. Reviews can prepare you for what to expect, steer you away from a specific product, and more.





Price

Finally, we’re not going to pretend that the price doesn’t matter, especially in this economy. You need the best hair growth product, but you need it at a price you can afford. We considered budget-friendly products.

Likewise, there are sometimes bulk discount options, which can help you save in the long term. You don’t have to pay for an arm and a leg to have great hair! That’s what we wanted to get across with our list.

4 Ways to Improve Hair Growth Naturally

You don’t have to only rely on products! A healthy lifestyle is just as important as the products you’ll be using.

1. Maintain a Balanced Diet

The food we eat is the nourishment we provide for our bodies. Nothing grows well without proper nourishment. Try to avoid high levels of sugar or sodium, carbonated drinks, and other health roadblocks.

Meanwhile, bananas, spinach, raisins, egg yolk, and other foods are rich in vitamins to promote hair growth. Try to seek out these growth-promoting foods as often as you can!

2. Scalp Massage

It may surprise you to discover just how beneficial a good scalp massage can be. Try to be firm but not rough. Regular massages on the scalp can:

Strengthen hair from the roots

Stimulate relaxation, provide a form of relief from stress (one of the leading contributing factors to hair loss)

Improved blood circulation

3. Shampoo Correctly

Many people don’t realize the devastation the shower does to our hair. The wrong temperature can cause strands to become brittle, so always wash and rinse with lukewarm water. Excessive rinsing can be detrimental.

Frequent shampooing can also alter your scalp’s pH levels and natural oils. Lastly, try to use sulfate-free and paraben-free shampoos. Parabens and sulfates can strip your hair of its natural oils. Over time, it’ll make the hair noticeably brittle and dry.

4. Oil Your Hair

This may be a new concept to you, or you may already be familiar with oiling your tresses. Jojoba oil, coconut oil, and castor oil are excellent examples of using. By regularly oiling your hair, you’ll reduce the occurrence of split ends. Likewise, it’ll strengthen the hair follicle, from root to tip.

Wrapping Up Our Favorite Effective Hair Growth Products Guide

In conclusion, many effective hair growth products are out on the market. Tackle whichever hair loss problem you’re suffering from with a targeted product for the issue. Or improve hair growth, strength, thickness, and shine with one that can help out more generally.

Whatever you decide, we hope to open your eyes to all the possibilities. You try out the best hair growth product for your needs to truly optimize the hair growth experience. Plus, we armed you with tips on naturally improving hair growth! You’re transitioning into a new, healthier lifestyle.