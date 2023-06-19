13 Best Free Sexting Apps and Sites in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sexting, the act of exchanging sexually explicit messages, photos, or videos, has become increasingly popular in recent years as technology has made it easier for people to connect with each other. Sexting can be a fun and exciting way to explore your sexuality and connect on a more intimate level, whether you are in a long-distance relationship or simply looking to spice up your love life.

However, it is important to choose a secure and safe platform for sexting, as there are risks associated with sharing sensitive information and images online. In this article, we will explore 12 of the best free sexting sites and apps available in 2023, highlighting their key features and security measures. It is worth noting that while sexting can be a fun and consensual activity between adults, it is important to always obtain explicit consent before engaging in any sexual activity, including sexting.

Zoosk - Best For Innovative Matchmaking Algorithm AshleyMadison - Best for Discreet Extramarital Affairs AdultFriendFinder - Best for Exploring Fetishes and Kinks SnapBang - Best for Casual Sexual Encounters and Social Networking OneNightFriend - Best for One-Night Stands and Hookups SnapSext - Best for Visual Communication Arousr - Best for Sexting With Professional Entertainers Sextfriend - Best for Online Matchmaking KikFriender - Best for a Sexting Community SextPanther - Best for Premium Adult Phone Conversations Confide App - Best for End-to-End Encrypted Messages Dust App - Best for Anti-Screenshots and Self-Destructing Messages Signal App - Best for Secure, Open-Source Messaging

Top Free Sexting Apps

Sexting is becoming increasingly popular as a way for people to connect and explore their sexual desires in a safe and consensual way. With the advancement of technology, sexting apps have become more accessible and convenient than ever before. In this section, we will provide an overview of the top free sexting apps, including their user base, pros and cons, free vs. paid features, and pricing plans.

Zoosk - Best For Innovative Matchmaking Algorithm

App Overview

Zoosk is a dating app ideal for intellectual sexting with genuine users. It was launched in 2007 and has since become one of the most popular dating apps. Zoosk uses a behavioral matchmaking algorithm to connect users based on their interests and preferences. One of the unique features of Zoosk is its photo verification system, which ensures that all users are genuine and authentic. Users are required to upload a photo of themselves holding a specific pose, which is then reviewed by Zoosk's team to ensure authenticity.

User Base

Zoosk's user base comprises a wide range of people from different backgrounds, ages, and sexual orientations. It is popular among singles looking for long-term relationships, casual dating, or even just friends. Additionally, couples looking for partners to join them in threesomes or other sexual activities also use Zoosk.

The platform has nearly 40 million monthly users from 80 countries. Most users are between the ages of 25 and 34, with slightly more women (52%) than men (48%). However, the app also has users from other age groups, ranging from 18 to 55+. Zoosk is also highly inclusive, with lesbian and gay people of all backgrounds and ethnicities welcome to join.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy to use interface

Behavioral matchmaking algorithm

Large user base

Free messaging with mutual matches

Photo verification for authenticity

Cons

Limited search options for free users

Paid membership required to access all features

In-app purchases required for some features

Free vs. Paid Features

Zoosk offers both free and paid features to its users. The free features include creating a profile, browsing and liking other users' profiles, sending and receiving messages with mutual matches, and the photo verification system.

However, Zoosk also has a range of paid features that give users access to more functionality and insights. Paid features include unlimited messaging, boosting your profile visibility, seeing who has viewed your profile, access to SmartPick™ insights, and chatting with users outside of your preferences.

Pricing Plans

Zoosk offers a variety of pricing plans to suit different needs and budgets. The app offers a free basic membership, while premium memberships are available for 1, 3, 6, or 12 months. The pricing for a premium membership for one month is $29.95; for three months, it's $19.98 per month; for six months, it's $12.50 per month; and for twelve months, it's $12.50 per month with a total cost of $149.95.

Ashley Madison – Best for Discreet Extramarital Affairs

App Overview

AshleyMadison is a dating app that has gained popularity due to its unique concept of facilitating discreet affairs and casual encounters between individuals. The app is designed for individuals in committed relationships or marriages who are looking for extra excitement and passion in their lives. It offers a platform for individuals to explore their desires and fantasies with like-minded individuals.

The app has been in the market since 2001 and has been continually updating its features to ensure the privacy and safety of its users. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of users. With its focus on providing a safe and discreet platform for casual encounters, AshleyMadison has become a popular choice for people looking for a unique dating experience.

User Base

AshleyMadison is known for having a large user base, with over 70 million members spread across more than 50 countries worldwide. The user base is diverse, including singles and attached individuals looking for casual relationships and affairs. Most of the user base consists of men (73.57%), but a significant number of women (26.43%) are also on the platform. The site's biggest age group is between 25 to 34 years old. While most users are heterosexual, the LGBTQ community makes up 3.2% of the entire community. Fortunately, the user base is active, and members can quickly find local matches using the app's search filters and location-based search features.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Discreet and secure platform for casual encounters and affairs

A large user base of like-minded individuals

Unique messaging features that allow users to send virtual gifts and winks

Ability to blur profile photos for added privacy

The app offers a range of privacy and security features

Cons

The app has a controversial history

Some users may not be interested in casual encounters or affairs

The app is primarily focused on the heterosexual market

Free vs. Paid Features

AshleyMadison's free features are relatively limited compared to its paid features. Users can create a profile and browse other users' profiles for free, but to access the app's full functionality, they need to purchase credits. The credits system allows users to pay for the features they want to use instead of committing to a monthly subscription. Paid features on AshleyMadison include sending and receiving messages, virtual gifts, and priority messaging. These features allow users to connect with other members, even if they don't have a mutual match.

Virtual gifts are a unique feature that lets users send digital gifts to other members, such as flowers or chocolates, to show their interest. Priority messaging puts a user's message at the top of a recipient's inbox, ensuring it is seen first. Another paid feature on AshleyMadison is the “Traveling Man/Traveling Woman” feature, which allows users to connect with other members when traveling to a different city or country. This feature is especially useful for business travelers looking for casual relationships or affairs while on the road.

>> Read full Ashley Madison review

Pricing Plans

AshleyMadison uses a credit-based system, where users can purchase credits to access the app's premium features. Credit pricing ranges from $0.59 to $0.29 per credit, depending on the package purchased. Users can also purchase a premium membership, which includes 100 credits per month, for a monthly fee of $69.00.

>> Read more Ashley Madison alternatives

AdultFriendFinder - Best for Exploring Fetishes and Kinks

App Overview

AdultFriendFinder is not only a dating site but also a community that provides various adult services such as virtual sex, erotic videos, live webcams, and more. The site encourages members to explore their sexual desires and fetishes in a safe and non-judgmental environment. Users can search for potential partners based on their preferences and interact with them through messaging, video chat, or groups. AdultFriendFinder offers a variety of features and tools to help users find compatible matches and connect with other members.

User Base

The user base of Adultfriendfinder includes people of all age groups, but most users fall between the ages of 25 and 34. The app boasts over 80 million registered users worldwide and over 55 million monthly visitors on average, with most users in the United States. The gender balance is relatively equal but leans more male, with around 60% of users identifying as male and 40% as female. Additionally, the platform is open to individuals, couples, and groups looking for casual hookups, threesomes, and more. While Adult Friend Finder is not specifically designed as an LGBT website, its large global membership of LGBT members and robust adult website features make it stand out among other platforms. The diverse user base makes it easy for users to find like-minded people who share similar interests in exploring fetishes and kinks.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Large and diverse user base

Wide range of features for exploring fetishes and kinks

Ability to search for matches based on specific criteria

Free trial available

Cons

Some fake profiles and scammers may be present on the platform

The user interface can be overwhelming for new users

Premium membership can be expensive

Free vs. Paid Features

When a user signs up for Adultfriendfinder, they can use some of the app's features for free, but the access is limited. These free features include creating a profile, browsing profiles of other users, and participating in chat rooms. However, some of the app's more advanced features require a paid subscription.

The paid features of Adultfriendfinder include messaging other users, advanced search options, and access to adult content, which is not available to free members. Paid members can also view the full profiles of other users, including photos and videos, and send and receive messages without any restrictions.

>> Read full AdultFriendFinder review

Pricing Plans

Adultfriendfinder offers various premium membership plans with varying durations and costs, ranging from $39.95 for a one-month plan to $239.95 for a 12-month plan. Users can save money with longer-term plans. A free trial membership is also available for three days to test the premium features.

SnapBang - Best for Casual Sexual Encounters and Social Networking

App Overview

SnapBang is a dating app that caters to users looking for casual sexual encounters and social networking. The app was launched in 2017 and has since gained popularity among people who are seeking hookups or one-night stands rather than serious relationships.

Unlike traditional dating apps that focus on building long-term connections, SnapBang is designed for users who want to meet someone quickly for a casual encounter. Users can browse through profiles and indicate their interest in other users. If both users express interest, they can then chat and arrange to meet up in person.

User Base

SnapBang boasts a large and diverse user base, consisting of singles, couples, and groups of all genders and sexual orientations. The app claims to have over 20 million users worldwide, making it one of the most popular dating apps for casual sexual encounters. SnapBang's user base is primarily located in the United States, although it has a global presence, with users from different parts of the world.

The diversity of the user base is one of the app's strengths, as it provides users with a broader pool of potential matches, including members from the LGBT community. SnapBang's user base is also notable for its open-mindedness and willingness to explore different sexual experiences. The app attracts people from all walks of life, including different genders and races who are looking to connect with others for a casual sexual encounter without any strings attached.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Large user base

Easy-to-use interface

Offers a variety of communication features

Quick and easy registration process

Cons

Limited free features

Some fake profiles and scams

Not ideal for serious relationships

Free vs. Paid Features

SnapBang provides a basic set of free features, including creating a profile, browsing profiles, and sending winks to other users. However, users must purchase a premium membership to access the app's full functionality. The premium membership offers additional features, such as messaging, video chat, and access to adult content.

Messaging is a key feature that allows users to communicate with each other in real time and arrange meetups. Video chat is also available for premium members, enabling users to interact virtually. This feature is particularly useful for users who cannot meet in person due to geographical or other constraints.

Access to adult content is another paid feature that SnapBang offers. This feature provides users access to explicit photos and videos, which can be a turn-on for those looking for a more sexual experience. However, it's worth noting that this feature may not be suitable for everyone, and users should exercise caution when using it.

Pricing Plans

SnapBang offers three different pricing plans for premium membership - 1 month, 3 months, and 12 months. The cost ranges from $39.95 per month for the 1-month plan to $14.95 per month for the 12-month plan.

OneNightFriend - Best for One-Night Stands and Hookups

App Overview

OneNightFriend is a dating app that caters to individuals and couples interested in finding casual sexual encounters and hookups. The app was launched in 2016 and has since gained popularity among people looking for no-strings-attached sexual relationships. It provides a user-friendly platform where users can create a profile, browse through other user profiles, and connect with potential matches. The app's interface is intuitive and easy to use, making it an attractive option for users new to online dating.

One of the app's unique features is its matchmaking algorithm, which uses location-based technology to connect users with potential nearby matches. This feature makes it easier for users to find and connect with other users looking for casual sexual encounters and hookups.

User Base

The app caters to people interested in finding casual sexual encounters and hookups. As such, its user base primarily consists of individuals looking for no-strings-attached relationships and one-night stands. OneNightFriend boasts over 1.5 million users from the US alone, with half a million monthly users, 87% of whom are active. However, there is an imbalanced gender ratio, with fewer women (25%) than men (75%). Most of the users are between the ages of 25 and 34, but there is also a huge number of older men between the ages of 35 and 45. People of any gender identity or sexual orientation can find potential partners for a one-night encounter, as the platform is LGBTQ-friendly and welcoming to individuals of all backgrounds. Users can use the app's search filters to narrow their search based on specific criteria, such as age, location, and sexual preferences.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy to use and navigate interface

Geared towards casual hookups and one-night stands

Large and diverse user base

Cons

Some users report fake profiles and scammers

Limited free features

Free vs. Paid Features

OneNightFriend offers users a limited set of free features that give them a basic sense of the app's functionality. These free features include creating a profile, browsing other users' profiles, and sending winks to express interest in a potential match. Users need to purchase a premium membership to access the app's full functionality. The paid features that come with a premium membership include sending and receiving messages from other users, viewing full-sized photos, and using the "Promote My Account" feature to increase profile visibility and get more matches.

By upgrading to a premium membership, users can unlock many additional features that can enhance their experience on the app and increase their chances of finding a suitable match. For example, messaging is crucial for communication between users and is necessary for setting up a potential hookup. The "Promote My Account" feature can help users stand out in a crowded app market, making it easier to get noticed and find a match.

Pricing Plans

OneNightFriend offers several premium membership plans for users, depending on their needs and preferences. The most basic premium membership plan allows users to access all the app's features for one month, costing $39. For users looking for a longer-term commitment, OneNightFriend offers a three-month membership plan for $65, equivalent to $21.80 monthly.

Additionally, the app provides a six-month membership plan for $110, equivalent to just $18.33 per month. These premium membership plans offer users a discounted rate compared to the one-month plan, making them more cost-effective for users who plan on using the app for an extended period.

SnapSext - Best for Visual Communication

App Overview

SnapSext is a dating app that has gained popularity among those who are interested in sexting and casual sexual encounters. It was launched in 2015 and has since become a top choice for those seeking no-strings-attached fun.

The app provides a platform for singles, couples, and groups of all genders and sexual orientations to connect and explore their sexual desires. With millions of users worldwide, SnapSext offers a vast and diverse user base.

User Base

SnapSext boasts a sizable user base of around 800,000 members from the United States, with approximately 160,000 active users each week. Interestingly, the platform has a nearly equal distribution of male and female users, with male members making up 53% of the user base and female members comprising 47%.

SnapSext’s broad user base caters to all genders, sexual preferences, and relationship statuses, including singles, couples, and those who are looking for threesomes or group encounters as well as members of the LGBT community. This diversity makes it easier for users to find a compatible match and explore their sexual desires.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy and quick registration process

User-friendly interface

Advanced search options for finding compatible partners

Option to send and receive nude photos and videos

Cons

Limited free features

Some fake profiles and scammers may be present

No desktop version of the app available

Free vs. Paid Features

SnapSext offers a few basic features for free, such as creating a profile, browsing profiles, and adding users to your favorites list. These features provide a basic idea of the app's functionality to users. However, to explore the app's full range of features, users need to subscribe to a premium membership. The paid features on SnapSext include messaging, video chat, and access to advanced search options.

With a premium membership, users can communicate with other users via text or video chat and use advanced search options to find a match that meets their preferences. Additionally, the premium membership also grants access to the app's adult content and live cam shows.

Pricing Plans

SnapSext offers users a few different pricing options. The 2-day trial membership is available for $0.99 and allows users to test out the app's premium features. If they like it, they can upgrade to a full membership. The 1-month membership costs $39.95, a good option for users who want to try the app for a short period. The 6-month membership costs $69.90, a discounted rate compared to the one-month plan. Finally, the 12-month membership plan offers the best value for money, costing $80.04 for the entire year, equivalent to just $6.67 per month. This plan is ideal for users confident they will continue using the app for a year and want to save money in the long run.

Arousr - Best for Sexting With Professional Entertainers

App Overview

Arousr is a website that specializes in sexting and provides users with the opportunity to engage in text, voice, and video chat with professional and amateur models. The platform was launched in 2013 and has since gained popularity as a platform for adult entertainment and sexual exploration. It caters to individuals and couples of all genders and sexual orientations, offering a discreet and safe environment for users to explore their sexuality. Arousr is not a traditional dating app and is instead focused on providing a more sexually explicit experience for its users.

User Base

Arousr's user base primarily consists of adults interested in engaging in sexual conversations and exploring their fantasies. The website has members from around the world, with most users located in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. While the models on the website are predominantly female, there are also male and non-binary models available.

Users can browse through profiles and choose a model to chat with based on their interests and preferences. The website also allows users to engage in group chat sessions, which can be an excellent way to meet new people and explore different sexual topics in a safe and private environment.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Safe and anonymous platform for sexual exploration

Large and diverse selection of models to choose from

Text, voice, and video chat with models, depending on preference

Competitive pricing plans and discounts for bulk purchases

Cons

Can be expensive, especially for users who engage in frequent sexting sessions

Quality of services may vary

Some may find the website's explicit content and sexual nature off-putting

Free vs. Paid Features

Free features are available to all users who sign up for an account. These features include creating a profile, browsing models' profiles, and sending messages to them. However, to engage in sexting sessions with models, users need to purchase credits. Paid features are available to users who have purchased credits. These features include text, voice, video chat with models, and access to premium content.

Text chat allows users to converse with a model using text messages. Voice chat allows users to converse with a model using their voice. Video chat allows users to see and hear the model in real time. Access to premium content includes photos and videos unavailable to free users. These photos and videos may be more explicit or of higher quality than the content that is available to free users.

Pricing Plans

Arousr offers its users different pricing plans to purchase credits that they can use to access paid features like text, voice, and video chat with models, as well as premium content. The pricing plans range from $5 to $500, and users can choose the plan that best suits their needs and budget. The pricing plans are based on the number of credits users can purchase.

For example, the $5 plan may offer 25 credits, while the $500 plan may offer 5000 credits. Arousr also offers special discounts and offers to users who purchase credits in bulk. Arousr also offers a VIP membership program. This program provides users with additional benefits and perks, such as access to exclusive content, faster model response times, and personalized support.

SextFriend - Best for Online Matchmaking

App Overview

Sextfriend is a cutting-edge free sexting site that leverages advanced matching technology to connect individuals seeking local partners. Users can engage in explicit text exchanges and trade nudes. The sexting site provides a secure environment where users can enjoy 100% free messaging without divulging personal phone numbers or real identities.

The platform eliminates the need to depend on external applications for engaging in intimate conversations. Users can explore the exclusive adult erotic chat section, where they have the freedom to effortlessly select and connect with a chat host of their choosing. Maintaining a safe and respectful community is of paramount importance to Sextfriend. Because of this, any unauthorized sharing of personal information will be strictly prohibited. Users who violate this policy risk immediate account termination.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

The site offers an extensive free package

Highly strict on sharing personal information

Offers online matchmaking for locals

Cons

Sends spam dating offers to your email

Free vs. Paid Features

Sextfriend is a 100% free site with an advanced matchmaking system. There are no pricing plans or paid features for this app.

KikFriender - Best for a Sexting Community

App Overview

KikFriender is a dating platform specifically designed for individuals interested in sexting and casual sexual encounters. The platform is built around the Kik messaging platform, a popular instant messaging app that allows users to exchange messages, photos, videos, and other media. KikFriender provides users with a convenient way to find other Kik users interested in similar activities.

Users can search for Kik usernames using various search criteria, such as age, gender, location, and sexual orientation. Once users find a match, they can start chatting with them and explore their shared interests. The app is easy to use and has a simple interface. Users can create a profile with basic information about themselves, such as age, gender, and location. They can also add photos and briefly describe their interests and what they seek on the platform.

User Base

The user base of KikFriender primarily consists of singles and couples interested in exploring their sexuality, engaging in casual relationships, and sexting. The app is designed to facilitate connections between users who share these interests. The user base of KikFriender is diverse in terms of age, gender, sexual orientation, and location. However, the gender balance on the app is relatively even, with a mix of male and female users.

The app also attracts users from around the world, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. This global presence allows users to connect with individuals from different cultures and backgrounds, which can be an exciting and enriching experience. While KikFriender is designed for casual relationships, the app also attracts users looking for more meaningful connections.

Some users may be open to developing deeper relationships beyond casual sexting and hookups. Therefore, users looking for something more meaningful can also find potential partners on the app.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy to find other users interested in sexting and casual sexual encounters

Simple user interface

Large and diverse user base

All features are free

Allows for anonymous and discreet chatting

Cons

Limited features compared to other dating apps

No verification process for users, which can lead to fake profiles and scams

Reliance on the Kik messaging platform, which can be less secure than other messaging apps

Free vs. Paid Features

KikFriender does offer free access to all its features to all users, including the ability to search for other users and connect with them. However, some users on the platform may be interested in selling nudes or other sexual content to other users, which is not something officially supported or endorsed by KikFriender.

SextPanther - Best for Premium Adult Phone Conversations

App Overview

SextPanther is an adult entertainment platform that offers users access to various adult performers for paid sexual conversations and virtual encounters. The app allows users to browse and connect with a wide range of adult performers, including models, adult entertainers, and amateur performers, for erotic chat, phone sex, and video calls. The performers set their rates, and users can pay for their services directly through the app.

The platform provides a safe and discreet way for users to explore their sexual desires with various performers. All performers on the platform are verified and undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure their safety and legitimacy. Users can also communicate with performers through an encrypted messaging system to protect their privacy and keep their conversations secure.

User Base

The platform caters to a diverse range of genders and sexual orientations, and users may include both singles and couples. SexPanther has over 4 million users, with a high percentage of men (90%) than women (10%). While the platform is primarily used by individuals seeking sexual content and virtual interactions with performers, it's worth noting that not all users on SextPanther may be interested in engaging in explicit conversations or interactions.

Some users may simply use the platform to connect with performers for non-sexual interactions, such as companionship or conversation. Additionally, while the platform is open to users from around the world, it's important to note that SextPanther may not be available in all countries or regions, and some jurisdictions may restrict the use of such platforms.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Wide range of performers to choose from, including adult stars, models, and amateurs

Safe and discreet platform for exploring sexual desires

Multiple options for connecting with performers, including chat, phone, and video calls

Variety of payment options, including credit card and cryptocurrency

Cons

Paid service may be costly for some users

Limited free features available on the platform

Potential for fake profiles and scams, as with any paid content platform

Free vs. Paid Features

As a primarily paid service, SextPanther requires users to purchase credits to access most of the platform's features. Users can browse performer profiles, view public photos, and watch videos without purchasing credits, but to interact with performers or view private content, users must have credits in their accounts. Performers on the platform set their own rates for different types of interactions, such as messaging, phone calls, and video calls.

Users can purchase credits through the app, and the cost of credits may vary depending on the payment method used and the number of credits purchased. While some performers may offer free content, such as photos or videos, most interactions on the platform require payment. This includes messaging, phone calls, and video calls with performers. However, users can usually preview a performer's content or chat with them briefly before committing to a paid interaction.

Pricing Plans

SextPanther operates on a credit system, with users purchasing credits to access paid features on the platform. Credits can be used for chat, phone, and video calls with performers, as well as for purchasing custom content or requesting specific acts. Prices for credits vary depending on the quantity purchased, with larger credit packages offering better value for money.

Confide App - Best for End-to-End Encrypted Messages

App Overview

Confide is a secure messaging app that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality. The app provides end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages to ensure that messages and shared files remain secure and private. The app uses a proprietary technology called ScreenShield to prevent screenshots, so users can be confident that their messages are not being saved or forwarded without permission.

Additionally, the app offers advanced security features such as two-factor authentication, Touch ID, and Face ID, making it difficult for unauthorized users to access an account. Confide's self-destructing messages feature allows users to send messages that are automatically deleted after they are read. This feature ensures unauthorized individuals cannot access or share sensitive information, even if a device is lost or stolen.

User Base

Confide has a diverse user base, including individuals, professionals, and businesses. The app is popular among those who value privacy and security in their communications, and it has gained significant traction in industries where confidentiality is critical, such as law, finance, and healthcare. In 2020, Confide had over 3.2 million downloads worldwide since its launch in 2013. The platform also has an average of 50,000 monthly active users in the United States. The user base of Confide is relatively evenly split between males and females, and it includes people from a diverse range of backgrounds and professions. The app is available in multiple languages, which makes it accessible to users from around the world.

Pros & Cons

Pros

High level of security and privacy features, including end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages

Retracting messages is possible

Supports group chats

Cons

Requires a phone number to sign up

Doesn't offer voice or video chat options

Free vs. Paid Features

Confide offers a basic set of free features that include text messaging, self-destructing messages, and screenshot protection. Users can use these features without paying anything. Users need to upgrade to a paid subscription called Confide Plus to access additional features and get the most out of the app. Confide Plus offers unlimited messages, the ability to retract messages, message translation, read receipts, and more. Confide Plus is a monthly or yearly subscription, and the cost varies depending on the user's location.

Pricing Plans

Confide Plus is a paid subscription that unlocks additional features and functionality of the app. It is available as a monthly or yearly subscription, with pricing varying based on location. The monthly subscription to Confide Plus starts at $4.99, while the yearly subscription starts at $49.99. With Confide Plus, users get unlimited message retractions, message translations, read receipts, and the ability to attach files and photos to messages.

Dust App - Best for Anti-Screenshots and Self-Destructing Messages

App Overview

Dust App is a mobile messaging application that provides end-to-end encryption to ensure the privacy and security of its users' messages. The app is primarily designed for individuals who wish to engage in private and confidential communication, particularly for sexting. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. One of the unique features of Dust App is its ability to prevent users from taking screenshots of their conversations.

The app uses a technology called "Dust Mode" that blurs the screen when a screenshot is attempted and also sends an alert to both parties that a screenshot attempt was made. This feature helps to protect the privacy of users' conversations and images. Dust App also offers additional security measures, including the automatic deletion of messages after they have been read and the ability to set a timer on messages to delete them after a specified period.

User Base

Dust App has gained popularity among individuals who value their privacy, including those who work in sensitive industries or have concerns about their data being leaked. The app has been downloaded over a million times on the Google Play Store, with around 5 million monthly active users. The app's user base is also spread across various countries, making it a global platform.

The app is designed to cater to diverse users, including singles and couples, and individuals of various gender identities and sexual orientations. Dust App has also been endorsed by various celebrities, increasing its popularity and user base. However, the app's unique focus on privacy and security may limit its appeal to some users who prioritize other features over privacy.

Pros & Cons

Pros

End-to-end encryption for all messages, providing a high level of security and privacy

Unique feature that detects and alerts users if someone attempts to take a screenshot of their messages

User-friendly and easy to navigate

Cons

Lacks some features that are available on other messaging apps, such as video calls and voice messages

Not as popular as other messaging apps, so it may be challenging to find a large number of potential sexting partners

Free vs. Paid Features

Since Dust App is a completely free platform, all its features are available to all users. One of its most notable features that is completely free is the private vault, which allows users to store sensitive photos and videos in a secure, encrypted location. This ensures that personal content remains private and protected from unauthorized access. Another key feature of Dust App is its anonymous sign-up process, allowing users to create an account without providing any personal information. This helps to maintain the anonymity of users and their conversations. In addition, Dust App does not allow users to forward messages to others, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. This means that users can be confident that their messages will remain private and not be shared with unauthorized parties or other users.

Signal App - Best for Secure, Open-Source Messaging

App Overview

Signal is a secure, open-source messaging app, meaning its code is available for anyone to inspect. This helps to ensure that the app is not being used to track or spy on users. Additionally, Signal uses end-to-end encryption to protect all messages, calls, and files sent or received on the app. The app is also known for its simplicity and ease of use. The app is available for Android, iOS, and desktop devices and is very easy to use. Simply download the app, create an account, and start messaging your friends and family.

User Base

As of January 2023, Signal had 40 million monthly active users. This number has increased significantly since 2021 when Signal saw a 468% increase in downloads following WhatsApp's controversial privacy policy update. The app's user base is evenly split between men and women between the ages of 18 and 34. Signal's user base is spread out fairly evenly across the globe, with the largest user bases in the United States, India, and Brazil.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Allows you to make voice and video calls to other Signal users for free

Create group chats with up to 100 people

Secret chats are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be forwarded or screenshotted

Send and receive files of any size

Cons

Not as popular as other messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

Free vs. Paid Features

Signal is a free app that offers all of its features to all users. There is no paid version of Signal. With Signal, you can make voice and video calls to other Signal users without any charges, allowing you to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. One of the convenient features of Signal is the ability to see when your messages have been read, providing you with real-time feedback on your communication status. Additionally, Signal allows you to set messages to disappear automatically after a specified period, adding an extra layer of privacy and control over your conversations.

What Is the Difference Between Dating Apps and Sexting Apps?

Dating sites and apps aim to create a platform for individuals to meet and connect with others to form romantic relationships. Online dating sites and apps usually provide features like creating a profile, matching with other users, and chatting or messaging. The goal is to find online daters for a short or long-term relationship.

In contrast, online sexting apps are designed to facilitate sexual online conversations and virtual encounters. These apps are often used for paid services and typically include features such as sending sexually explicit messages, sex chat rooms, photos, and videos. The focus is on exploring sexual desires and fantasies rather than forming romantic relationships.

What Features Do You Get in Free Sexting Apps?

Free chat tools typically offer basic messaging features, including text messaging, photo sharing, and sometimes video sharing. However, the range of features and the app's quality may vary depending on the app. Some free sexting apps and dating sites may also include ads or limited access to certain features. It's important to note that while these apps may be free to use, they may not provide the same level of security and privacy as paid apps. Users should also be cautious when using totally free chatting apps and avoid sharing personal information or explicit content with strangers.

What to Consider When Choosing Sexting Apps?

When choosing the best sexting apps, it’s important to note that each individual may have different priorities, so weighing these factors based on your personal preferences and needs is crucial. Here are some factors to consider when choosing sexting sites and apps:

Purpose: Look for apps specifically designed for sexting to ensure they have the necessary features and protections for this type of activity.

Security: Ensure the app has strong security measures, such as end-to-end encryption, to protect your privacy and personal information. This can also include private chats and anonymous sexting.

Ease of use: Choose an app that is user-friendly and easy to navigate, so you can focus on enjoying the experience rather than struggling with the technology.

User base: Consider the size and diversity of the app's user base to increase your chances of finding compatible partners and avoiding fake profiles.

Reviews: Check out user reviews and ratings to get an idea of the app's overall reputation and the experiences of other users.

Pricing: Evaluate the cost of the app and any associated fees or subscription plans to make sure it fits within your budget.

How to Stay Safe When Using Sex Apps?

Staying safe when using adult dating apps is essential, especially since they involve meeting and communicating with strangers. Here are some tips to help you stay safe when using these sites and apps:

Protect your personal information: Avoid sharing your full name, phone number, email address, or any other personal information that could be used to identify or locate you.

Do a background check before the meeting: Use the internet to look up potential matches and gather as much information about them as possible before agreeing to meet in person.

Speak on the phone before the meeting: IF you decide to meet, it’s a good idea to have a phone conversation with the person to get a better sense of their personality and intentions.

Trust your instincts: If something feels off or uncomfortable, trust your instincts and consider ending the conversation or meeting.

Meet in a public place: Always arrange to meet in a public area with other people around, such as a coffee shop, restaurant, or park.

Use your own transportation: Avoid getting into the car with a stranger and instead use your own transportation to and from the meeting place.

Let a friend know: Always let a friend or family member know where you are going, who you are meeting, and when you expect to be back.

Sex life protection: If the encounter involves sexual activity, always use protection to prevent the spreading sexually transmitted infections or unwanted pregnancy.

How to Sext?

1. Build up anticipation: Instead of jumping straight into the naughty messages, start with more subtle hints and build up the anticipation. This can make the experience more exciting and enjoyable for both parties.

2. Use emojis and suggestive language: Emojis and suggestive language can help convey your intentions without being too explicit or vulgar. Use them to add some playful and flirty elements to your sexy messages as well as spice the sexting session.

3. Be creative and descriptive: Instead of using clichéd phrases and generic compliments, be creative and descriptive as you send erotic messages. Use specific details and vivid language to paint a picture of your idea of naughty fun or what you find attractive about your partner.

4. Respect boundaries and consent: Always make sure that your sexting buddy is comfortable with the level of explicitness in your naughty messages and respect their boundaries. Consent is essential in all forms of sexual activity, including sexting.

5. Be aware of security risks: When sexting strangers, it's important to be aware of the potential security risks, such as screenshots or hacks. Use a secure messaging app and avoid sharing personal or identifying information in your messages to remain anonymous. You should also consider anonymous chat rooms.

6. Practice safe sexting: Practice safe sexting by using protection, both in terms of contraception if you plan to take your sexting offline and into real life and protecting your privacy online. Your sexting buddies should be people you trust, and make sure to delete any erotic messages and images after the conversation or use disappearing messages.

7. Have fun and communicate: Finally, remember that sexting should be an enjoyable experience for each sexting partner. Don't take it too seriously, and make sure to communicate openly with your sexting partner to ensure that you're both enjoying the experience.

RELATED:

Bottom Line

After discussing the various free sexting sites and hookup sexting apps, it's important to remember that engaging in sexting or casual sexual encounters carries risks and should always be approached with caution and respect for your sexting partner. Each sexting app has unique features and a target audience, so choosing the best dating app can be difficult.

However, some hookup apps like Adultfriendfinder, SnapSext, and Arousr offer a wide range of features and a large user base, making them popular choices for those interested in exploring their sexuality. On the other hand, apps like Confide and Dust are known as anonymous sexting sites because they prioritize security and privacy, making them a good choice for those concerned about their personal information and content being leaked.

Ultimately, the best free sexting site and sexting app for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. It's essential to research, read reviews before choosing an app, and always prioritize safety and consent in any sexual encounters.