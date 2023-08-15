Best Dating Sites for Serious Relationships | Pittsburgh City Paper

Finding your better half might seem easy on paper, but it can be so much harder when it comes time to find your partner. Not everyone is interested in serious relationships, meaning you can end up kissing a few frogs in your pursuit of true love.

The good news is that with the boom in online dating, finding a like-minded single to date has never been easier. You just create an account and interact with hundreds or even thousands of people in search of happy-ever-afters.

The bad news? Well, there are hundreds of dating sites out there, meaning finding the right one might be easier said than done. Lucky for you, we did all the heavy lifting and reviewed 12 of the best dating sites for serious relationships that can get you married.

If you’re tired of waiting for Cupid’s bow to strike, keep reading!

Top 12 Dating Sites for Serious Relationships

AdultFriendFinder - Best Dating Site Overall AshleyMadison - Best for Married Dating Zoosk - Best for Long-Term Dating Seeking - Best for Luxury Dating Dating.com - Best for International Dating eHarmony- Best for Member Activity Match- Best for Advanced Search Filters Interracial Match- Best for Interracial Dating Jdate- Best for Jewish Dating Christian Mingle - Best for Christian Dating OkCupid - Best for LGBTQ Dating Bumble - Best for Women

1. AdultFriendFinder - Best Dating Site Overall

Boasting over 80 million users, AdultFriendFinder is, without a doubt, among the most popular dating sites out there. While AdultFriendFinder is mostly known as a dating app for casual hookups, you can easily find your better half by specifying your dating interests on your profile.

Features

Live action: One of AdultFriendFinder’s best features is live action, which allows you to interact with professional models and amateurs broadcasting live shows. The best part? You can send messages and virtual gifts to show interest in the broadcaster.

Advanced search filters: It’s nice that AFF is always committed to advancing its search function. You can narrow down your searches by using filters like Members Near Me, Who’s Online, and New Matches. You can even search based on kinks or do direct searches if you know a particular user’s name.

Community: Community is a pretty neat feature that makes AFF a safe space for users with wide-ranging preferences. You’ll find several blogs, forums, and chat rooms that you can use to interact with other users. AFF also holds frequent contests and uses a point system to rank users and performing models.

Profile Customization: AFF allows you to control what pops up on your feed. And considering most profiles have graphic photos, you can tone down by choosing the 'no nudity' or 'some nudity' options on your profile. But if you don’t mind stumbling across several graphic photos, you can opt for the view everything settings.

Ease of Use

Signing up on AFF is pretty straightforward, as you’ll only need to provide your personal details. On average, it’ll take you less than 5 minutes to set up your AFF profile.

The advanced search filters put you in control over what appears on your feed. It’s also nice that the AdultFriendFinder website is simplistic, with buttons strategically placed on the home page.

Pros

Large pool of active members

Live cam

LGBTQ-friendly

Advanced search filters

Easy sign-up

Cons

Several incomplete profiles

Not exclusively for serious relationships

Features nudity

Plans and Pricing

1 Month Gold - $19.95

3 Months Gold - $38.85

12 Months Gold - $119.4

Target User Base

With millions of active users, finding love on AFF shouldn’t be a tall order. While many users are in search of casual flings with other singles and couples, it is still a great place to shoot your shot at true love.

The site targets single or couples looking to interact with like-minded people. To attract people interested in serious relationships, you’ll need to state in your profile that you’re after something serious.

Available for Desktop, Android, and iOS

2. AshleyMadison - Best for Married Dating

Since launching in 2001, AshleyMadison has continued to make headlines as one of the most controversial dating websites out there. Although AshleyMadison is mostly an affairs site, it is also home to singles looking to get into serious relationships. The app boasts one of the most active user bases, which makes it easy to find people with similar preferences.

Features

Favorites: AshleyMadison allows you to favorite profiles that appeal most to you. This makes it a lot easier to keep in touch with like-minded singles on the platform, especially considering not everyone is looking to get into serious relationships.

Stealth: With the stealth feature, you can modify the AshleyMadison app to resemble a gaming or fitness app. The dating app bills you discreetly, which ensures your activities stay discreet.

Discover: The Discover feature allows you to narrow down the profiles that appear on your feed. You can use filters such as age, body type, and location. It puts you firmly in control over who you interact with, making it easy to find someone interested in a serious relationship.

Priority Man/Woman: Through this feature, you can boost your profile, as it will be highlighted in the app’s search results. It’s a great way to get ahead of the queue and boost your chances of finding love on the platform.

Ease of Use

AshleyMadison comes with a highly intuitive app version ranked as one of the best in the industry. Creating an account is straightforward as the platform is big on anonymity, so you don’t have to worry about filling out lengthy questionnaires.

The Discover mode also makes it easy to search for profiles via a swipe-like function. You can also directly search if you don’t want to view tons of profiles, an option we highly recommend if you want to limit your search to people interested in serious relationships.

Pros

Big on user safety and anonymity

Feature-rich

Free for women

Easy sign-up

Highly active members

Intuitive app

Cons

Mostly for extramarital affairs

Relatively costly

Plans and Pricing

100 Credits - $49

500 Credits - $149

1,000 Credits - $249

Target User Base

AshleyMadison is arguably the most popular extramarital affairs app for casual dating. However, the platform has evolved into a traditional dating site over the years. Most people are interested in casual affairs, but you’ll also come across users looking for something serious.

Using features like priority man/woman will make your profile stand out, which boosts the chances of finding love on the dating app.

Available for Android and iOS

3. Zoosk - Best for Long Term Relationships

Zoosk takes dating seriously and is probably your best bet if you’re looking for lasting relationships that can lead to marriage.

Most profiles on the dating app are highly detailed, with members having the option to write introductions on their profiles. Stating that you’re interested in something long-term on your profile will boost your chances of finding singles with similar interests.

Be warned, though, that competition can get stiff on the streets of Zoosk, which is exactly why you need to set up a detailed profile.

Features

Dating Insights: By collecting data on your browsing activity, Zoosk can provide insights into your dating preferences. You can use this feature to learn more about the type of people you’re likely to attract. It also allows you to know more about what you have in common with other users.

Connections: Zoosk allows you to make connections whenever you send smiles or hearts to other users. This feature is similar to the favorite feature found on other sites.

Super Send: Through this feature, you can send flirts to several people at once. You can send pre-written messages in case you don’t want to craft your own text.

Boost: The boost function allows you to become more visible and create more connections. It’s a great feature to use if you want to make solid strides on the platform and stand out from the competition.

SmartPick Introductions: Through this feature, Zoosk’s algorithm introduces you to other users with similar preferences. It’s worth noting that you’ll need to respond to a user before the SmartPick introduction time runs out.

Ease of Use

Zoosk is an easy-to-use platform for dating newbies and seasoned veterans alike. You will, however, have to contend with a relatively lengthy sign-up process as Zoosk’s algorithm relies heavily on information provided to make suggestions. It’s nice that most Zoosk profiles are detailed, which makes it easy to decide whether or not to interact with the user.

Pros

Designed for serious dating

Regularly monitored profiles

Detailed profiles

Feature-rich

Superior matchmaking algorithm

Cons

Lengthy sign-up

Not the most responsive support team

Plans and Pricing

1 Month - $29.95

3 Months - $59.95

6 Months - $74.99

12 Months - $149.95

Target User Base

Zoosk isn’t for everyone, especially those interested in casual hookups. However, it is the closest thing to Cupid if you’re looking to get into something serious. Most users are mature, with the majority being above 25 years old and looking to settle down. Zoosk is also packed with users between 40 and 60, making it an ideal hunting ground for like-minded people interested in serious dating.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

4. Seeking - Best for Luxury Dating

Seeking is a premier dating site targeting people looking to date up. The site has gradually evolved into a luxury dating platform for people of all ages seeking genuine relationships with attractive and successful individuals. Several users have formed lasting relationships on the platform, which makes Seeking an ideal place to shoot your shot.

Features

Vibe: Through this feature, you can post short videos and snapshots to give insight into your day-to-day life. Members that use this feature are likely to make quick progress on the platform as they’ll come off as genuine and serious.

Gifts: You can create a wishlist on your profile, which a member can opt to grant. These gifts can then be shipped once purchased, which adds to the overall appeal of dating on the site.

Boost: Seeking users can boost their profiles for 24 hours, which gives you much-needed exposure. It’s a great feature if you want to find love fast on the profile.

Ease of Use

Initiating contact on Seeking is easy as the dating app is designed with simplicity in mind. Signing up is also straightforward and should take slightly less than 10 minutes.

You’ll only need to provide details like age and email during sign-up, and you can also register with your Facebook account. While stating your annual income is part of the registration, it’s not mandatory and can be skipped. Other details you’ll need to provide include your education, social habits, and relationship status.

Overall, Seeking is easy to use and has a responsive app version (available for Android only).

Pros

Over 40 million members

Profiles regularly monitored

Neat web layout

Free for ladies

More ladies than men

Cons

App not available for iOS users

Competitive

Plans and Pricing

1 Month Premium - $109.99

3 Months Premium - $289.99

Target User Base

Seeking is a great option to find love if you’re interested in luxury dating. Most members are successful and want quality time with the right partner. While most of the members are young ladies in their early twenties, there are still thousands of middle-aged working-class ladies in pursuit of serious relationships.

Be warned, though, that competition is stiff on the platform. You should set up a decent profile with tons of photos to come off as a serious contender.

Available for Desktop and Android

5. Dating.com - Best for International Dating

Since launching back in 1998, Dating has been at the forefront of helping people find their better halves online. It’s among the most popular online dating sites and is available in over 40 countries.

Despite being among the most experienced dating sites in the online dating scene, Dating.com continues evolving and integrating many advanced features. The site is home to millions of people in search of love and casual relationships. It also has a feature-rich app version that helps match people from all over the world.

Features

Let’s Mingle: Through the Let’s Mingle feature, users can create and send greetings to multiple users. The whole idea is to spark conversations with several users who may appeal to you. It relies heavily on the platform's advanced algorithm.

Video Chat: The video chat functionality allows users to engage in video calls, which helps spice up the online dating process. The video chat functionality, however, will cost you credits as it’s not a free feature.

Decentraland: This is Dating.com’s digital environment that allows members to communicate through virtual reality.

Ease of Use

Signing up on Dating.com is a breeze and should take no more than 5 minutes. Profiles have an About Me section where users can express more about themselves. This simplifies the entire dating process, as you can determine whether or not you’re compatible with a potential match by viewing the profile.

We like that Dating.com profiles contain useful details like interests, hobbies, and unique preferences. Sending messages is free on Dating.com, and members can also exchange emails. You don’t need to be tech-savvy to make the most of Dating.com as it has a simplistic interface, and the website is easy to navigate.

Pros

Available in over 40 countries

Feature-rich

Easy sign-up

24/7 customer service

Video chat available

Cons

App is not the most stable

Several fake profiles

Plans and Pricing

150 Credits - $19.99

600 Credits - $149.99

1500 Credits - $299.99

Target User Base

Dating.com targets people seeking serious relationships that can lead to marriage. Most of the members are above 27 years, with men making up 65% of the dating pool.

It’s a nice platform to try your hand at online dating, especially if you don’t mind interacting with people from all walks of life. The credit system can prove costly if you’re keen on using all the available features. We’d recommend buying credits in bulk if you plan to use features like video chat and email messaging.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

6. eHarmony - Best for Member Activity

eharmony launched in 2000 and has been among the most successful dating sites for serious relationships. According to statistics provided on the official website, approximately 2.3 million messages are sent weekly. Perhaps even more impressively, the app claims to have helped over 2 million people find love since its inception.

Once you sign up on eharmony, you’ll be interacting with millions of active users looking for the same thing, quality connections!

Features

Video Date: Through this feature, eharmony members can have live video chats after matching. The video date function has played a massive role in the surge of new members on the platform.

RelyID: The RelyID feature allows you to self-verify your name, age, and area of residence to prove your legitimacy. The verification tag will appear on your profile and is a great way to show that you’re not a bot or scammer.

What If: Through the What If feature, members get 30 extra matches. It makes a lot of sense if you want to see if you’re compatible with people who aren’t on your preference list.

Favorites: By clicking on the star icon on a user’s profile, you can create a list of favorite people that you enjoy interacting with.

Automated Questions: eharmony allows you to send automated questions and kickstart conversations. These are the perfect icebreakers if you’re not big on starting conversations.

Ease of Use

eharmony is well known for its detailed profiles, which is a massive boost for people looking to get into serious relationships. The profiles are set to show personality percentages, which helps streamline the matching process.

Members can only have access to matched profiles, while the What If feature makes dating on the platform a lot more exciting. You’ll need to spare around 15-30 minutes to sign up on eHarmony because you must provide personal information like preferences and what you’re looking for on the platform.

Pros

Detailed profiles

Niche site targeting serious dating

Millions of active users

Advanced matchmaking algorithm

Cons

Lengthy sign-up

Canceling subscriptions is a bit challenging

Plans and Pricing

6 Months - $359.40

12 Months - $478.80

24 Months - $717.60

Target User Base

eharmony is among the best platforms for serious dating. It’s preferred by middle-aged people and seniors looking to get into meaningful relationships.

And as we mentioned earlier, the platform claims to have helped millions find love. We’d recommend trying it out if you want to get into something serious.

Available for Android, Desktop, and iOS

7. Match - Best for Advanced Search Filters

Match has been around for quite a while and claims to be responsible for millions of successful marriages across the world. The website is simplistic and highly intuitive, features that make it among the easiest-to-use apps.

If there’s one thing that stands out about Match, it is its advanced search filters. You can search based on site picks, activity, new members, age, preferences, and even photo count. Plus, most members are active and highly responsive, which makes it the ideal platform for serious dating.

Features

Advanced search function: Match has an advanced search function that allows you to narrow down profiles until you find the ideal ones. You can search based on several filters like interests, lifestyle, interests, and location, which is vital in your pursuit of true love.

Video date: The video date feature lets you go on video dates with other users. However, this feature is only available after exchanging four texts with a match.

MatchPhone: This feature allows you to make audio calls through a custom number assigned by Match.com. You can also block other users from calling you.

Real Talk: This is the ultimate conversation starter as it suggests conversation points and relevant icebreakers that can help initiate contact between members.

Ease of Use

Match has an app with the same features as the desktop version. The app is available for iOS and Android devices and is highly intuitive, with few issues reported. Signing up will take an average of 10-15 minutes; the detailed nature of profiles makes it easy to navigate and compare.

Pros

Possible to send profiles to sister sites

Profile builder helps streamline account creation

Millions of active members

Users can upload several photos

Video date function

Cons

Limit of the number of photos uploaded

Not the healthiest gender balance

Plans and Pricing

3-Month Premium - $121.23

6-Month Premium - $159.06

12-Month Premium - $277.32

3-Month Standard - $103.35

6-Month Standard - $146.88

12-Month Standard - $262.08

Target User Base

Match is a great platform to try your luck and see if you can find the love of your life. Most people on the site are either single or divorced and search for happy ever afters. Although the gender ratio isn’t the best, there are still enough single people looking to make meaningful interactions on the platform.

So if you’re actively looking to get into a serious relationship, we’d recommend creating a Match.com account and shooting your shot today.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

8. Interracial Match - Best for Interracial Dating

Interracial Match, as the name suggests, is an online dating site that supports interracial relationships. If you’re looking to get into something serious with someone from a different race, then Interracial Match might just be your best bet.

The site has over 1 million members sprinkled across the globe and is LGBTQ-friendly. As with most dating sites, the majority of the members signed up are male, but the gender is healthy as it has 45% of ladies signed up.

Features

Spark: A swipe-like feature that allows you to like or pass a member. Members you like will be notified that you’re interested and will choose whether to like you back.

Moments: Moments is a social media-like feature that allows you to post status updates for other members to view. It’s a great way to interact with your matches and show them that you're serious about finding the ‘one.’

First Date Ideas: There is a first date section that gives members ideas on what to do or things to try out on the first date.

Ease of Use

Interracial Match is easy to use and allows members with free accounts to send likes and winks for free. Registration is straightforward, as you’ll need to provide personal details like your age, country, ethnicity, age, gender, birthday, relationship status, and height.

All members are required to upload profile photos during sign-up and come up with a profile headline. You’re also required to write an introduction paragraph that will be posted on your profile.

Interracial Match is relatively easy to use and appeals to both tech and non-tech-savvy users, as it isn’t packed with too many features.

Pros

Free to send winks and likes

Easy to sign-up and use

Users must upload profile photos

Detailed profiles

Members can post status updates

Niche site for interracial dating

Cons

Several dormant profiles

Not the most responsive customer care team

Plans and Pricing

1 Month - $39.95

3 Months - $74.95

6 Months - $119.95

Target User Base

Interracial Match targets people looking to date singles from other races. Most users are between 20-40, with most members being men.

And although there are several dormant profiles on the platform, it’s your best bet when looking to date outside your race. Most members are warm and welcoming, and the introduction paragraph allows you to state your preferences from the get-go.

Available for Desktop and iOS

9. Jdate- Best for Jewish Dating

Jdate has been around for quite some time and claims to be the largest dating site for Jewish singles. It’s the perfect niche site for Jewish dating, as most members are active and always willing to interact. Almost everyone on the site is interested in long-term relationships, with 43% of the user base being women. The site also has an app version available in English, French, German, Spanish, and Hebrew.

Features

Secret Admirer: Using this feature, you can mark a profile of a person you admire, and the app will notify you if the other person feels the same way. It’s a great way to kickstart conversations without having to draft awkward messages.

Kibitz Corner: The Kibitz Corner looks to keep users on their toes and active. Members get to answer daily questions and view other users’ responses. This feature is another ideal conversation starter for singles looking to interact.

JDate Events: Jdate events is a unique feature that allows members to interact and participate in monthly events or Jewish events. This can act as the perfect first date for members who aren’t too comfortable meeting outside the platform.

JLife: This is Jdate’s magazine that provides dating tips and advice. There are also tons of success stories from singles who met on Jdate and ended up getting married.

Ease of Use

Jdate allows users to browse profiles and view match percentages. You can also view geographical distance on a user’s profile to know how close or far they are. Sign-up is relatively easy and takes around 10-15 minutes as you’ll need to fill out some personal details, which helps the algorithm determine overall compatibility. Jdate is easy to use, especially since profiles have match percentages to determine compatibility.

Pros

Niche site for Jewish dating

Most members are active

Regularly monitored profiles

Match percentages indicated on profiles

Cons

Only suitable for Jewish people

Not the largest user base

Plans and Pricing

1 Month - $59.99

3 Months - $134.97

6 Months - $179.94

Target User Base

Jdate targets Jewish singles looking to get into serious relationships that can lead to marriage. It’s not your go-to site if you’re searching for something casual. Most of the members are in their late twenties, with a good number being stable, working-class citizens. You’ll enjoy cruising the streets of Jdate if the prospect of marrying a Jewish single appeals to you and your beliefs.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

10. ChristianMingle - Best for Christian Dating

ChristianMingle targets Christian singles in pursuit of wholesome relationships that revolve around God. Impressively, the site has a good balance of male and female members, making it the ideal place to find a single partner interested in Christian dating.

It’s also nice that the dating site comes with a stable app that’s perfect for use on the go. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that the site is exclusively for Christians and does not support casual hookups or LGBTQ+ dating.

Features

Messaging+: This feature allows you to chat with any member regardless of whether they’re on a premium or free subscription. Even non-paying users can reply to messages you send when using this premium feature.

Discovery Preferences: This feature allows you to filter profiles to ensure you mingle with the right type of Christian singles that match your preferences.

Anonymous Browsing: ChristianMingle allows you to hide your online status and profile information if you don’t want other people to access your profile.

Ease of Use

It’s nice that ChristianMingle is easy to use and has a neat, simplistic interface. Scrolling through profiles is relatively easy as the app and desktop versions are all responsive. It’ll take you slightly under 5 minutes to set up a ChristianMingle profile. Sign-up can take longer if you choose to fill out all your details in one go.

The ChristianMingle app comes with similar features to the desktop version. However, there have been complaints about occasional glitches in the app.

Pros

Easy to use

Niche site for Christian dating

Active member base

Several useful features

Healthy gender balance

Cons

Several incomplete profiles

App version could use some improvements

Not suitable for LGBTQ+ individuals

Plans and Pricing

1 Month - $49.99

3 Months - $104.97

6 Months - $149.94

Target User Base

ChristianMingle, as the name suggests, is a niche site for Christian singles looking to date like-minded individuals. It’s your best bet if you’re interested in a serious relationship with a fellow Christian. Most of the members are in their 20s and 30s, while men make up 60% of the member pool. And although Christian Mingle doesn’t have the largest pool out there, most of the members are active and willing to interact.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

11. OkCupid - Best for LGBTQ Dating

Since launching in 2004, OkCupid has been at the forefront of helping people find love online. Unlike some sites that have user restrictions, OkCupid allows all members to sign up, regardless of sexual orientation. You can choose from over 20 sexual orientations and 12 gender types in your pursuit of true love on the platform.

Features

Double Take: As OkCupid’s matching feature, Double Take allows you to swipe left if interested in a member or left if disinterested.

Who You Like: OkCupid lets you keep track of members you like in the ‘Who You Like’ section. Messaging all members you like is a free feature.

Super Boost: This feature is ideal if you want to stand out and get ahead of the queue. The feature is available for 12, 6, and 3 hours.

Blog: The OkCupid blog publishes dating advice and tips on making the most of the app.

Ease of Use

OkCupid has one of the most attractive websites out there and is designed with ease of use in mind. Making contact is easy, as is creating a profile. You’ll only need to choose how you identify and state your preferences during sign-up.

While not all profiles have several photos, most are detailed, as you’ll be required to fill out a questionnaire when creating an account. There’s also a photo messaging feature that simplifies the dating process on the platform.

Pros

LGBTQ friendly

Available in 9 languages

Feature-rich

Modern website

Advanced search function

Cons

Costly

Difficult to unsubscribe

Plans and Pricing

1 Month - $34.99

3 Months - $69.99

6 Months - $104.9

Target User Base

OkCupid boasts a massive user base of over 40 million members, most of whom are in their twenties and thirties. The site has no restrictions in terms of sexual orientation and preferences, making it a safe haven for millions of users interested in LGBTQ+ dating. It’s a great place to cast your net and see if you’ll find your prince charming or princess.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

12. Bumble - Best for Women

Bumble flips the online dating script, as it only allows women to initiate conversations. This feature has made the app popular for women who look to take charge when it comes to dating, which explains the healthy gender balance. Bumble is designed to add some spice to the online dating experience and bears several similarities to Tinder.

Features

Bumble BFF : Bumble BFF mode allows you to switch from the normal mode to view members who are only interested in friendship and nothing more.

Bumble Bizz: You can switch to this mode if you are interested in making corporate and career networks on the platform.

SuperSwipe: You can use your Bumble coins to SuperSwipe a profile that interests you. The feature acts as proof of your interest in another member and can help you stand out from other users.

Bumble Hive: Bumble sponsors events that members can attend to interact further. The events are usually open to Bumble dating, Bumble Bizz, and Bumble BFF members.

Ease of Use

Bumble is a feature-rich app that can prove difficult for non-tech-savvy people to use. It’s mostly suited for people in their twenties who can easily adapt to new features and make the most of the platform. However, the dating site shouldn’t prove too hard to use if you’re interested in learning how features work.

Pros

Women initiate conversations

Feature-rich

Regularly monitored profiles

Funky, modern feel

Large user base

Most members are active

Cons

Features can prove overwhelming for some

Men can’t initiate conversations

Plans and Pricing

1 Day - $3.49

1 Week - $13.99

1 Month - $29.99

3 Months - $59.99

6 Months - $99.99

Lifetime - $149.99

Target User Base

Bumble targets men and women interested in friendships, romantic partnerships, or professional relationships. Its unique system has made it a popular option for women, attracting millions of men to the site. To stand out on Bumble, however, you’ll need to upload your best photos and update your profile with your unique interests.

Available for Android, iOS, and Desktop

How We Made This List of Online Dating Websites

To make our review as detailed and informative as possible, we had to examine the best online dating websites to better understand their features, pros, and cons.

Here’s what we considered when creating our list of the best dating sites.

Testing and User Experience

It’s hard to analyze a dating site without experiencing its features firsthand. We created accounts on all these dating sites to understand how they work and their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Several dating sites with poorly designed websites and apps didn’t make it to our list. On the other hand, our top picks prioritized user satisfaction by investing in simplistic websites that are easy to navigate. These top dating sites have a large dating pool, meaning you'll get to interact with many users with interests in the online dating world.

Compatibility and Matching Algorithms

When looking to get into a serious relationship online, it’s highly advisable to register on top dating sites with superior matchmaking algorithms. The more advanced algorithms a site uses, the more likely you’re to match with compatible users.

All the dating apps in our review take matchmaking seriously and will suggest profiles based on your activities and set preferences.

Safety and Data Protection

A crucial factor to consider before registering on an online dating site is safety. The best dating sites utilize industry-standard encryption and prioritize user safety over everything else.

When creating our list of the best dating apps, we also considered the support team and how frequently the admin team monitors profiles. The customer support team should frequently monitor and investigate reported profiles to keep scammers and bots at bay.

Success Stories and Reviews

We paid close attention to the statistics provided by dating apps about their success rates to determine whether or not they’re good for serious dating. Another crucial consideration we made when compiling our list of best dating apps is online customer reviews to get a good view of how clients view the services.

Pricing and Value for Money

Each dating app has its unique pricing plan, with some leaning towards subscriptions while others prefer credits. Other dating apps integrate both subscriptions and credits into their payment system.

We considered factors like cost and value for money when reviewing the best dating websites for serious relationships. And although there is no free dating site in our list that is 100% free, most have flexible pricing plans that can accommodate different budgets.

Features

Another good consideration to make when choosing a good dating site for serious relationships is the features on offer. Ideally, the best dating sites should come packed with features that streamline the communication process, something you wouldn't find in a free dating site or app.

While some dating apps boast tons of advanced features, others prefer to keep things simple, depending on the target member base. The dating apps we’ve included in our review have a good balance of top-notch features that spice up the dating experience. We left out several free dating sites that can't compare to these dating sites in terms of features.

FAQs: Questions You May Have While Online Dating

What Is The Success Rate of Online Dating?

The success rate of dating online largely depends on the dating sites you choose to register on. Some sites have better success rates than others, particularly due to their large client pools and use of advanced features. Your online dating success also depends on how well you maintain conversations with potential dates. Signing up on the best free dating sites isn't enough, as the competition can be super stiff. Upgrading to premium is highly advisable if you want to make solid strides on dating apps.

Are Online Dating Sites Worth It?

Online dating sites are worth it if you invest time and investment. Put in the work by uploading your best photos and setting up a detailed-enough profile to stand out from the dating pool. You should also try to be active in terms of responding to other members to keep the fire burning.

How to Find Love In Real Life?

The best way to find love in real life is to be patient. Remember, dating is a process that requires commitment and sacrifice. Don’t expect to find your better half a day or two after starting your search on online dating sites. You should keep your options open and interact with as many people as possible on dating apps before settling for a particular person.

Does Anyone Take Online Dating Seriously?

A lot of people take online dating seriously, which explains the high success rate of the best dating sites. With millions of people finding love online, you can also find love if you register on the best dating sites and be as consistent as you can.

What Is The Negative Side of Online Dating?

Online dating also comes with its fair share of challenges, including security issues. Some users create fake accounts to take advantage of unsuspecting users, which explains the need to register on the best dating sites that value user privacy and security.

There’s also the risk of interacting with criminals or people with ill intentions, especially if you rush the first date or use free dating sites. As a good rule of thumb, you should always notify your friends and family when meeting an online date for a physical date. Be sure to restrict the meeting to public spaces, at least until you’ve known each other for long.

Online dating can also prove challenging for first-timers, especially due to the high level of competition. You must be consistent in your communication lest your potential date moves on with someone else on the dating app.

What Causes a Person to Try Online Dating?

A person can try online dating for a number of reasons. Most people try dating after unsuccessful attempts, while others do it for fun. However, a large number of people try to date online due to the large number of candidates.

Whether you’re coming from a divorce or you just want to put yourself out there, online dating represents a genuine chance to find a like-minded individual. The trick, however, is to take things slow and interact with several people until you find the right one.

Final Thoughts: Finding a Serious Relationship in 2023

There’s no denying that online dating is the future, both for casual and serious relationships. And with more and more people registering on online dating sites, finding a like-minded single has never been easier.

Finding your prince or princess online is all about consistency and registering on the best dating sites. Free online dating sites can get the job done, but you'll need to access premium features if you're to have any luck with serious relationships.

We’d recommend AdultFriendFinder if you’re looking to cast your net wide and interact with millions of active users. The platform is feature-rich and has people from all walks of life. Just be sure to state on your profile that you’re interested in something serious to attract the right people. AshleyMadison is also a great option if you want a feature-rich site with advanced security features. Although mostly an affairs site, there are several single people looking for their better halves.

As you start your dating adventure on the best online dating sites, remember to take things slow and interact with as many people as possible. And since these sites are highly competitive, it’s best to set up an attractive profile that showcases your best features.

Lastly, remember to have fun and make the most of the features at your disposal!