5 Best CBD Oil for Cats in 2024 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cats can experience a variety of health issues throughout their lives. From anxiety and stress to chronic pain and inflammation, these conditions can significantly impact a cat's quality of life. As a cat owner, seeing your furry friend suffer can be upsetting. Fortunately, a natural solution is gaining popularity in the pet world: CBD oil for cats.

CBD is a cannabis compound that doesn't produce a high, unlike THC. It has potential therapeutic benefits for both humans and animals. Research shows CBD can help with anxiety, stress, pain, inflammation, sleep, and more. More specifically, pet CBD oil may also aid in cat-specific issues like digestion, aggression, and mood.

If you're considering CBD oil for your cat, it's important to choose a high-quality product from a reputable brand. That's why we've compiled this list of the best CBD oils for cats in 2023. Whether you're a seasoned CBD user or just starting to explore this natural supplement, this article will provide valuable information to help you make an informed decision for your furry friend.

What Are the Best CBD Oil for Cats?

If you're looking for the best CBD oil for your cat, there are several factors to consider, such as brand reputation, effectiveness, and safety. Fortunately, we've researched and compiled a list of the top five CBD oils for cats in 2023.

Batch Salmon CBD Oil - Best Overall CBD Oil for Cats

Overview: Batch Salmon CBD Oil



Batch Salmon CBD Oil is a premium product that is specially formulated to help improve your feline friend's well-being. Made from Wisconsin Grown hemp extract, this CBD oil is non-GMO and contains no psychoactive THC.

It is also 3rd party tested to ensure its quality and potency. With a delicious salmon flavor, Batch CBD Oil is easy to administer by simply adding it to your cat's food or putting it under their tongue.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Checkout is safe and reliable

Ships within 24 hours

Cons

Hard-to-read label instructions

Brand Reputation

Batch is an online retailer specializing in selling high-quality CBD pet products. Founded in 2018, the company has quickly established a reputation for providing top-notch CBD oil products for cats and dogs.

Reviews

This CBD oil has received positive reviews from pet owners who have used it for their cats. Based on 58 different customer reviews, the product has garnered 4.9 out of 5 stars.

CBD Spectrum

The CBD spectrum is not specified on the product's website. It is recommended to contact the manufacturer or check the product label for more information.

Effectiveness & Safety

Batch Salmon CBD Oil effectively alleviates anxiety, pain, and inflammation in cats. The product uses natural ingredients and undergoes third-party testing to ensure its safety and purity.

Price

The price of Batch Salmon CBD Oil depends on the delivery frequency.

One-Time Purchase: $62.99

Every 30 or 60 Days: $48.74

CBDFx Cat Tincture - Best for Anxiety and Stress

Overview: CBDFx Cat Tincture



The CBDFx Cat Tincture boasts a combination of all-natural and organic ingredients that prioritize your cat's well-being. The CBD hemp oil used to make this product is grown 100% organically, ensuring your cat is not ingesting harmful chemicals or additives.

With 250 mg of CBD, this product provides a potent dose of relief for any discomfort your cat may be experiencing. MCT oil derived from coconut is used as a carrier oil, which is known for its fast absorption rate and ability to increase the effectiveness of CBD.

Additionally, this product is certified organic and non-GMO, guaranteeing that it meets the highest standards of purity and quality.

Pros

High purity and constant laboratory testing

Using organic hemp

CBD oil created specifically for the needs of cats

Vegan CBD oil formula

Cons

There is no international shipping available

Brand Reputation

CBDfx was started in 2014 with the goal of selling only the safest, most reliable CBD products. For example, all of their CBD oils are trackable. This level of openness is one of the things that sets CBDfx apart from its competitors. It is also the factor that has catapulted the company to the forefront of the market for almost ten years.

Furthermore, CBDfx is transparent about its sourcing and manufacturing processes and uses high-quality, organic hemp, including hemp-derived CBD oil, to make its products.

Reviews

CBDfx's top-quality CBD oil for cats has received numerous positive reviews online from cat owners who are amazed by its effects on their beloved feline. Many people report that their cats move and jump around more often and experience less joint pain.

This product also has the support of sanctuary owners, who use it to alleviate stress, digestion issues, and discomfort in animals with persistent problems.

Overall, CBDfx is a unique product that garners high praise and positive feedback, setting it apart from other products on the market.

CBD Spectrum

The CBDFx Cat Tincture contains full-spectrum CBD oil, which includes all the beneficial compounds found in hemp plants, such as cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

Effectiveness & Safety

This product undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure safety and potency. It is made with organic, non-GMO ingredients, ensuring a safe and natural product for your feline friend.

Price

CBDfx's 250mg CBD oil for cats typically costs around $34.99 but is often offered at a discounted price of $29.99.

Furthermore, CBDfx offers free shipping on all orders exceeding $35, making it an attractive option for pet owners looking to provide their feline friends with high-quality CBD products without breaking the bank.

cbdMD Cat Tincture Oil - Best Daily Supplement

Overview: cbdMD Cat Tincture Oil



The cbdMD Cat Tincture Oil is a high-quality product that has undergone third-party testing at ISO-certified labs to ensure its quality. It is guaranteed to be GMP, vegan, gluten-free, and THC-free, making it safe for cats to consume.

In addition to CBD, the tincture includes additional cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN. It comes in either a natural or catnip flavor and is available in two concentrations, making it easy for your furry friend to get the right CBD oil dosage.

Pros

Two unique flavors

Made by a veterinarian

Cons

While rare, some cats may experience side effects such as dry mouth or drowsiness after using pet CBD oil

Brand Reputation

cbdMD's product line contains a range of beneficial cannabinoids and chemicals derived from hemp. Notably, all of their products are THC-free, ensuring customers receive the benefits of hemp oil without any psychoactive effects.

The company recently received certification for meeting the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards set by both NSF International and the U.S. Hemp Authority.

Furthermore, the brand has received numerous accolades, including being named the 2020 "CBD Company of the Year" by the American Spa Awards. cbdMD is also involved in various philanthropic activities, such as sponsoring athletes and donating to charitable organizations.

Reviews

The cbdMD Cat Tincture Oil has received positive reviews from customers who have reported an improvement in their cats' anxiety, pain, and overall well-being.

CBD Spectrum

The CBD spectrum of this tincture includes not only CBD but also other cannabinoids, such as CBG and CBN, providing a full-spectrum extract.

Effectiveness & Safety

The product ensures safety by using high-quality, THC-free CBD oil. The tincture is also third-party tested at ISO-certified labs to ensure purity and potency. The effectiveness of the tincture has been noted by customers who have reported improvements in their cats' behavior and health issues.

Price

150 mg CBD

One-Time Purchase: $19.99

Subscription: $14.99

300 mg CBD

One-Time Purchase: $29.99

Subscription: $22.49

HolistaPet Cat CBD - Best for Organically Grown CBD Hemp Oil

Overview: HolistaPet Cat CBD

HolistaPet Cat CBD is specially formulated to provide your beloved pet with various calming benefits.

With 300mg of broad-spectrum CBD, this solvent-free and cruelty-free formula contains high-quality CBD oil, organic hemp oil, and a variety of superfoods that promote your cat's overall health and well-being.

This product is effective, safe, and contains only natural ingredients that benefit your furry friend.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

There are superfoods in the formula

There are no extras or preservatives

Broad-spectrum CBD oil made from hemp

Cons

Possible side effects include getting sleepy

Brand Reputation

HolistaPet is a reputable brand in the CBD pet industry, known for providing high-quality and safe CBD products specifically formulated for cats and dogs.

With a focus on quality and purity, all of the company's products are made from organic ingredients and are third-party lab tested to ensure potency and safety.

Reviews

Many cat owners who have used and liked this brand have given it positive feedback. Among the many positive reviews are stories about cats with anger problems whose moods changed for the better after having this pet CBD oil in the morning and evening.

Many cat owners also said that this CBD oil helped their cats feel less anxious during times of change, like when they moved to a new house or had to get used to a new family member or pet.

CBD Spectrum

This cat CBD oil is made from full-spectrum hemp extract, which contains many beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes.

Effectiveness & Safety

HolistaPet uses organic, non-GMO hemp to create its CBD oil. They also provide third-party lab reports to ensure the safety and purity of their products.

Price

The price varies based on the product strength you select. The CBD oil with the lowest concentration for cats (for pets weighing less than 20 pounds) is only $25.95.

In addition, they give you the option to sign up for a subscription and save 25% on all of your future orders, which guarantees that the CBD oils for your cat will arrive on time.

Nuleaf Naturals CBD Oil - Best for Pain Relief

Overview: Nuleaf Naturals CBD Oil

With Nuleaf Naturals CBD Oil, each milliliter of oil contains 50 milligrams of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, providing diverse health benefits. The hemp seed oil used for this product is sourced from legal and abundant farms in Colorado, and none of the plants have ever been genetically modified.

With the welfare of pets in mind, this CBD oil for cats is free from synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and other harmful components, ensuring the purest and most organic products for their customers.

Pros

Certified by credible third-party testing organizations

Items at affordable costs

Returns have a 30-day grace period

Cons

Only items that haven't been opened can be refunded

Brand Reputation

Nuleaf Naturals, based in Denver, Colorado, was established in 2014. They offer premium-quality, full-spectrum CBD oil derived from organically grown hemp plants.

Their products are made using CO2 extraction methods, which ensure the highest quality and purity of the oil. Nuleaf Naturals is committed to providing its customers with natural and holistic wellness solutions through its CBD products.

Reviews

Nuleaf Naturals has received many positive customer reviews, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars (based on 2,758 reviews) on their website. Customers report positive effects on a variety of issues, including pain, anxiety, and sleep issues.

CBD Spectrum

Nuleaf Naturals uses a full-spectrum CBD oil, which means it contains all of the natural cannabinoids and terpenes in the hemp plant. The full-spectrum CBD oil may provide enhanced benefits compared to CBD isolate products.

Effectiveness & Safety

This CBD oil for cats uses organic hemp grown in Colorado, which is third-party tested for potency and purity. Nuleaf Naturals is also certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority, ensuring their products meet strict quality standards.

Price

300 mg CBD

One-Time Purchase: $19

Subscription: $15.20

900 mg CBD

One-Time Purchase: $49

Subscription: $39.20

1800 mg CBD

One-Time Purchase: $89

Subscription: $71.20

Is CBD Oil Safe for Your Cat?

Yes, CBD oil is generally considered safe for cats when administered correctly and in the appropriate dosage.

A recent study exploring the safety and tolerability of CBD in cats found no significant adverse effects when the cats were given appropriate doses of CBD oil.

However, it is always advisable to consult with a veterinarian before giving your cat any CBD products.

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil for Cats?

Some of the most commonly reported benefits of CBD oil for cats include the following:

Improved Joint Health: CBD oil has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate pain and inflammation in your cat's joints. It can also help to improve flexibility in cats with arthritis and other joint issues.

Pain Management: CBD oil has pain-relieving properties to help manage chronic pain in cats. It works by interacting with nervous and immune receptors to reduce inflammation and pain signals.

Reduced Anxiety: Some anxious or stressed-out cats may feel more relaxed and calm with regular CBD consumption.

Improved Sleep: After a long and stressful day, giving your cat CBD may help them sleep better. Many CBD oils include other calming agents, such as chamomile, so that the final product can deliver an even higher level of relaxation for your cat.

Seizure Management: CBD oil may help manage seizures in cats, although more research is needed to determine its effectiveness. It is believed to work by reducing the severity and frequency of seizures.

Improved Mobility: High-quality CBD oils can reduce inflammation and allow your cat to feel more comfortable while roaming your home. If your cat has been injured or is having trouble getting around in their senior years, CBD may be able to help.

What Are the Side Effects of CBD Oil for Cats?

While CBD is generally considered safe, it can cause some side effects in cats. It's important for pet owners to monitor their cat's reactions to CBD oil closely and to consult with their veterinarian if any adverse effects occur.

Here are some of the most common side effects of CBD oil for cats:

Changes in Appetite: CBD oil can potentially affect a cat's appetite. While some cats may experience an increase in appetite, others may experience a decrease in appetite.

Drowsiness: While cat owners commonly use CBD oils to manage stress and anxiety in their pets, it's important to be aware that high doses of CBD may lead to drowsiness and lethargy in cats.

Vomiting or Diarrhea: In rare cases, CBD oil may cause gastrointestinal upset in cats, leading to vomiting or diarrhea.

Low Blood Pressure: Administering high doses of CBD oil may lower blood pressure in some cats, which can cause them to feel weak or dizzy.

Dry Mouth: CBD oils can cause a decrease in saliva production in cats, leading to dry mouth. A dry mouth can result in a range of negative effects for cats, including dental problems, bad breath, and difficulty swallowing.

Full-Spectrum vs. Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil: What’s the Difference?

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD oil are two common CBD extracts used for various health and wellness purposes. Both types of CBD oil contain a range of beneficial cannabinoids, but they differ in composition and effectiveness.

Full-spectrum CBD oil has all the compounds naturally found in the cannabis plant. This includes THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), part of the plant that makes you feel high. Full-spectrum CBD oil also has terpenes, flavonoids, and other helpful cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBN.

On the other hand, broad-spectrum CBD oil has everything good that the cannabis plant has except for THC. Broad-spectrum CBD oil is perfect for those who don't want to get high from THC but still want to benefit from other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

In terms of which type of CBD oil is preferred for which cases, it depends on individual needs and preferences. Full-spectrum CBD oil may be more helpful for those with chronic pain, anxiety, and depression because the cannabinoids and terpenes work together to create the "entourage effect," which is thought to boost the therapeutic effects of CBD.

Broad-spectrum, on the other hand, is better for animals. It's best for your furry friends to avoid THC, as they will be very sensitive to it and may experience unwanted side effects.

Before using any CBD product, you should talk to a veterinarian to determine the right dose and discuss any possible risks or interactions with other medicines.

Will CBD Oil Make Your Cat High?

No, CBD oil derived from hemp plants should not make your cat high. Unlike THC, which is the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, CBD is non-psychoactive and does not produce a "high" or intoxicating effect.

While CBD and THC are both cannabinoids, they have different effects on the body and interact with different receptors in the brain.

It is important to source CBD oil from reputable manufacturers and talk to a veterinarian before giving it to your cat to ensure it is safe and appropriate for their needs.

Do Vets Recommend CBD Oil for Cats?

Yes, many veterinarians do recommend CBD oil for cats as a potential supplement to their healthcare regimen.

However, not all vets are familiar with or comfortable recommending CBD products, so it's best to talk to a licensed vet who knows about CBD and its possible benefits and risks for cats.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil for My Cat

When selecting the best CBD oil for your feline companion, there are several factors that you should consider.

Price

You should always opt for the product that offers the best value and is priced reasonably. Although the cost of CBD oil is often higher than the cost of other kinds of supplements for pets, you do get what you pay for. When selecting a CBD oil for your cat, it is important to look for one that is both reasonably priced and provides a high level of value for the money spent.

Lab Results

CBD oil that has passed stringent testing in the laboratory is of the best possible quality and should not present any potential health hazards to your cat. In order to validate its efficacy and purity, the CBD oil that you give to your cat should have been tested by an independent laboratory. In most cases, CBD oil's efficacy and safety are examined in a controlled laboratory environment. So, in order to ensure that the CBD oil you buy is safe for your cat to consume, you should always examine the findings of any third-party testing it has undergone.

Strength and Potency

Check the concentration of CBD in the product before purchasing it. The concentration of CBD will affect its potency. It's best to start with a low-potency CBD oil for your cat, especially if they have never taken CBD before. This will allow you to gauge their reaction to the product and ensure they don't experience any negative side effects.

Quality

A safe and effective extraction method, such as CO2 extraction, produces a high-quality product without harmful chemicals or potentially hazardous compounds like pesticides. Additionally, choose a CBD oil with a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil, to aid digestion and absorption.

Source of Hemp

Look for CBD oil derived from high-quality hemp plants grown using organic farming practices. Hemp grown in the USA or Europe is usually considered high quality. Additionally, look for CBD oil with low or zero THC content to avoid any potential harm. THC is the psychoactive component of cannabis and can be toxic to cats.

Customer Reviews

Reading customer reviews is an excellent way to gauge the product's effectiveness. Look for products with several positive reviews and check for any negative comments or concerns.

Brand Reputation

Choose a reputable brand that has been established for a while and has a proven track record of producing high-quality CBD products. You can check the brand's website for information about its manufacturing process, third-party lab testing, and customer service.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Oil to Work On Cats?

The time it takes for CBD oil to work on cats can vary depending on several factors, such as the cat's age, weight, metabolism, and the dosage and quality of the CBD product.

In general, CBD oil can take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour to take effect when given to cats orally. However, it may take longer for the effects to be noticeable in some cats, especially if they take CBD for the first time or require a higher dose.

Other factors that can influence the effect of CBD oils on cats include:

The quality and potency of the product.

The method of administration.

The specific condition being treated.

It's important to start with a low dose and gradually increase it as needed while monitoring the cat's response to the CBD oil.

Additionally, it's crucial to use products specifically formulated for cats and consult with a veterinarian before giving your cat CBD oil, especially if they take other medications or have underlying health issues.

How Much CBD Oil Should You Give to Your Cat?

The right amount of CBD oil for cats can change based on a number of factors, such as the cat's weight, age, and overall health. Most vets recommend that you start with a small amount of CBD oil and slowly increase it until you find the right dose for your cat.

As a general rule, 0.5 milligrams of CBD per pound of body weight is a common starting dose for cats. So, if your cat weighs 10 pounds, 5 milligrams of CBD oil would be a good place to start.

It's important to remember that this is just a general rule of thumb. Before giving your cat any CBD products, you should always talk to your vet first.

Where Can I Buy CBD Oil for My Cat?

You can buy CBD oil for your cat at specialized pet CBD retailers, such as Batch, CBDFx, and cbdMD.

Bottom Line

CBD oil is a natural supplement that may have therapeutic benefits for cats, including pain management, anxiety reduction, and improved joint health. CBD oil is generally considered safe for cats when administered correctly and appropriately. However, it's essential to consult with a veterinarian before giving your cat any CBD products.

When choosing a CBD oil for your cat, consider factors such as quality, source, and dosage instructions. Among the five best CBD oils for cats listed above, Batch Salmon CBD Oil is the overall winner, offering a high-quality product that has been well-received by cat owners for its effectiveness in managing various health issues.

However, the other products listed also have unique features and benefits, so it's worth considering your cat's individual needs and preferences before making a final decision.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional veterinary advice, diagnosis, or treatment. It is important to consult with your veterinarian before using any new supplement, including CBD oil, for your cat. Every cat is unique and may react differently to supplements or medications. Following the recommended dosage and usage instructions for any CBD product is also essential. The author and publisher are not responsible for any adverse reactions or consequences resulting from the use of any of the products mentioned in this article.