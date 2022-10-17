7 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casino Sites in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

In recent years, cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular. Crypto is a form of digital currency used to send and receive payments through a decentralized system.



Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are becoming more widely accepted in mainstream economies. This even includes online casinos and gambling sites. More and more online casinos are now accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

This may have you wondering about Bitcoin casino sites. Unfortunately, many are unreliable because of price volatility and cyber security issues associated with using cryptocurrencies. This article will help you identify the best bitcoin gambling sites on the market.

Let's dive right in! Here's a first look at crypto casino sites:

Disclaimer: Betting and gambling involve some degree of monetary risk and have the potential to become addictive. It is the responsibility of the person playing at or using any online casino to ensure that their online casino and usage of Bitcoin, or any other currency, is appropriate under all local, state, and federal laws.

Best Bitcoin Gambling & Crypto Casino Websites in 2023

Red Dog Online Casino is quickly rising to the top compared to other online casinos. They provide a fantastic gaming experience and have proven profitable for many gamers.

Pros

No service costs for making a deposit or withdrawing funds.

Very reasonable deposit and withdrawal limits

Cons

Live dealer games are not available

Game Selection and Varieties

The online casino at Red Dog is one of the best available. They have over a hundred slot machines, a few different table games, and video poker.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Most payment methods are welcome at Red Dog Casino. You can choose from three withdrawal methods (Credit Card, Bank Wire, and Bitcoin).

Red Dog Casino also accepts a wide variety of deposit methods, making it a convenient place to play crypto casino games.

>> Read full Red dog casino review

Security and Safety

Red Dog Casino requires all players to present valid documents before withdrawing any money from their accounts to ensure safe payments and secure gameplay.

Bonuses

Red Dog Casino offers a welcome package where players receive a 225% bonus. This online bitcoin casino also has monthly bonuses for loyal players of the site.

Customer Service

The customer support at Red Dog Casino is top-notch. They have many ways for users to reach them and they always respond quickly. You can contact a rep by email, phone, or live chat.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

Red Dog Casino's user interface is intuitive, making it a breeze to navigate and find the games you want to play. The web pages are not cluttered by text, thanks to a collapsed navigation bar accessible via a dropdown menu. The site also features a clean red and white design with high-quality photos.

The online casino Las Atlantis is one that you can trust. The online gambling site was established in 2020 and is legally permitted to do business thanks to its Curacao eGaming License.

Pros:

Welcome package up to $14,000

Designed exclusively for mobile use

Accepts both conventional currency and crypto payments

Amazing live dealer table games

Cons:

No sports betting available

Game Selection and Varieties

The gambling site offers about 250 casino games, including more than 200 slots developed solely by RealTime Gaming.

Security and Safety

The platform uses the most up-to-date version of SSL digital encryption technology, making it a safe place to play live casino games.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Players can choose between conventional currency and several cryptocurrencies. Visa, Mastercard, Flexepin, and Neosurf are some of the accepted deposit options. The minimum deposit ranges from $10 to $30, and funding occurs instantly.

Bonuses

Las Atlantis provides new players with a welcome gift of up to $14,000 in the form of a 280% match rate on slot wagers. The casino also gives a no-deposit bonus of 45 free spins on the slot machine Spring Wilds.

Customer Service

Live chat, email, and two toll-free phone numbers can put you in touch with a helpful support rep at the Las Atlantis Casino. You should receive a response to your live-chat query within minutes and the response time for email and phone inquiries is slightly slower.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

This gaming website's design has animation visuals, which makes the platform more dynamic without negatively impacting responsiveness or load times.

BitStarz online casino is one of the first casinos that helped carve out a space for Bitcoin gamblers. Today, it has become one of the best online casino platforms, with up to 3,500 casino games available.

Pros:

Exclusive crypto games

Over 3,500 games in total

Slots and table game tournaments

Cons:

Not many currency options

Game Selection and Varieties

BitStarz online casino offers over 3500 casino games. Slots make up most of the game collection, with over 800 available.

Security and Safety

BitStarz is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority. The site only allows for fair games, and secure deposits and withdrawals.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

BitStarz only allows you to make payments with cryptocurrencies. The minimum deposit is 0.0001 BTC. For withdrawals, the minimum amount is 0.0002 BTC and the maximum is 10 BTC. This can also vary depending on the currency you choose.

Bonuses

BitStarz offers a Welcome Bonus and an Exclusive VIP Bonus. Users can opt for the VIP bonus at registration and get a 125% match deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins when they deposit 0.15 BTC. They also offer a 50% Monday Reload Bonus and Wednesday Free Spins.

Customer Service

BitStarz has a top-notch customer support team that is reliable and responsive. You can reach them via email, live chat, or get help from the detailed FAQs page.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

BitStarz has one of the best bitcoin gambling site designs. It is highly responsive and there are shortcuts to everything on the home page.

Stake is a well-known platform for online gambling using cryptocurrency. It's licensed by the government of Curaçao to offer electronic gambling services.

Pros:

Fantastic online reviews from players

The website is available in many languages

Large crypto variety

Cons:

Payout details are hard to find

No welcome bonus.

Game Selection and Varieties

There are 1,000+ different games on Stake.

Security and Safety

Stake has a Curaçao eGaming License, which is the gold standard for crypto gambling sites. Overall, Stake has adequate safety and security, with no reported issues to date. Most importantly, this crypto casino provides the 2 step verification feature to protect your account.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

As a crypto-only online casino, users can only withdraw their winnings to cryptocurrency wallets. Thanks to a partnership with the Coin Switch API, Stake accepts deposits in over 130 different cryptocurrencies.

Bonuses

Despite not offering a sign-up bonus, Stake Casino makes up for it with fantastic promotions that reward players with free stuff regularly.

Customer Service

Live chat is the primary method of customer care contact on the website. The only negative is that there is no phone number available.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

There are no excessive animations, pop-ups, promotional banners, or other flashy items on the website. The platform's dark style makes it easy on the eyes, which assists players who typically spend consecutive hours on online casinos. The UX is intuitive, with no lag or significant waiting time for games to load.

BC.Game is a top-tier pure cryptocurrency casino that supports playing from any web browser.

Pros:

Accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies

Free and fast money transfers

Cons:

Few games to choose from

Game Selection and Varieties

Most of BC.Game casino's games were developed in-house and not by a third-party developer. The other games were supplied by Softgaming, a major name in the gaming industry. This means the number of games on the site is limited.

Security and Safety

Reviews have shown that you can trust the safety of your bitcoin transactions when you play at BC.Game casino. The site currently functions without a valid license, but the company has applied for one.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

BC.Game currently accepts twenty-one different cryptocurrencies. And its speedy deposit and withdrawal processes only take 10 minutes.

Bonuses

The casino offers a welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, lucky spins, a Rakeback bonus, a recharge bonus, and more.

Customer Service

The casino has a customer support system that is always available. You can also communicate with other platform users in a built-in chat room.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

BC.Game's casino interface is sleek and contemporary. The games are intuitive and the visual quality is excellent.

7Bit Casino is one of the best Bitcoin casinos to play a variety of casino games and earn Bitcoin cash.

Pros:

Deposit bonus of 50 free spins

1,200+ casino games available

Reputable bitcoin casino

Cons:

No toll-free phone support line

Restrictions on a regular deposit

Game Selection and Varieties

Slot machines make up the bulk of 7Bit's 1,000+ games, with roulette, blackjack, and baccarat also available.

Security and Safety

7Bit not only has the necessary license but also undergoes regular RNG (Random Number Generator) audits by independent businesses.

The casino also employs SSL encryption technology to protect your personal data and financial transactions. Like most reputable online casinos, 7Bit Casino has stringent player restrictions, including a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification step before allowing any withdrawals.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

There are no restrictions on which cryptocurrencies players can use to fund withdrawals and deposits. The minimum deposit is 0.0005 BTC and the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 BTC for Bitcoin.

Bonuses

The casino offers a variety of bonuses, including a welcome package, daily and weekend cash-back, free spins, and more.

Customer Service

If you have any questions or concerns, the 7Bit casino support crew is available by live chat and email. Players can contact a support staff member directly if their issue cannot be resolved by reading through the extensive Frequently Asked Questions section of the site.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

Whether you're using an Apple, Google, or Microsoft product, you can simply launch the casino in your web browser and start playing right away. A mobile-friendly version of the casino is also available. The games look great, even on a smartphone.

Ignition Casino is one of the newest crypto casinos on the market. For such a young company, this casino website certainly delivers in terms of quality.

Pros:

Live gambling with real people

High-quality casino games

Cons:

Inadequate electronic payment options

Game Selection and Varieties

Ignition casino has nearly 300 games available to play.

Security and Safety

Ignition Casino operates with a license from Curacao. To ensure the safety of its customers, Ignition Casino has secured every page on its website and support center with an SSL certificate. Additionally, players must supply a phone number that will enable two-factor authentication.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Ignition Casino currently supports nine different banking options for deposits and withdrawals. While the present roster is impressive, e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill are noticeably absent.

>> Read full Ignition Casino Review

Bonuses

At Ignition Casino, you’ll find an excellent lineup of bonus opportunities that you can use to earn extra cash for your account. The most considerable is the welcome bonus and reload opportunities.

Customer Service

Ignition Casino’s FAQ section is one of the best among similar services. This part of the website also features helpful tutorial videos and written guides. Ignition Casino also provides options for reaching customer service reps by phone and live chat.

User Interface and User Experience (UI/UX)

The Ignition Casino website functions seamlessly across any device. The site has a superior user interface that's easy to use.

How We Chose Crypto Casino & Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Licensing: A Bitcoin gambling site's license is a good indicator of whether or not it is a safe and reputable option. This is something to look out for before putting your money in a crypto casino.

Customer Service: We also considered the site's customer support options. Do they respond promptly? Do they offer a live chat feature? Are the live chat representatives helpful?

Security: Crypto gaming is safe when done at reputable online casinos. We looked at casinos that have been approved by a trustworthy regulatory organization.

Reputation: We looked through a bunch of casino review sites and read about people's positive and negative experiences with the Bitcoin gambling site.

Sports Variety: We also considered the number and type of games available on these Bitcoin casino sites.

Bonuses: When you make your first deposit at any online casino, you'll receive a welcome bonus in the form of free money or free spins. We considered the bonus's wagering requirements and how much you can win using free spins. These are all crucial considerations.

UI/UX: The Bitcoin casino's UI/UX is also important. While the quality of the user interface may not have any bearing on your financial success or failure, it can make or break a deal for the best service. If you have to scroll through an infinite list to discover your favorite game, the platform can get confusing.

Difference Between Traditional Casinos and Crypto Casinos

The vast majority of gamblers are not familiar with crypto casinos or how they operate. As a result, they don't know of the advantages they offer.

The gaming sector has undergone substantial changes as a result of cryptocurrencies. As time goes on, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are becoming an essential component of the casino industry.

Crypto casinos are preferable to online casinos for a few reasons. Before choosing one, participants should familiarize themselves with the distinctions between the two casinos. Here are a few qualities that distinguish crypto casinos from traditional ones.

Safety and Security

Crypto casinos prioritize safety and security. You only need to input your information once to make a deposit. The market's top crypto casinos are far safer and more secure than traditional online casinos. This applies to both playing and making deposits.

Transparency

If you've ever played at an established online casino, you've probably noticed some strategies they employ to attract customers. These ploys, such as large jackpots or cryptic bonuses, cause many gamblers to suffer losses. The majority of online casinos hide information from players while also keeping a sizable portion of their earnings.

Since crypto casinos are openly transparent, it isn't easy to keep any information hidden. The odds are clear-cut and legitimate, so players won't encounter fraud or scams.

Convenience

For gamblers from states that strictly regulate gambling, crypto casinos are very convenient. They can visit online casinos safely and benefit from using Bitcoin. On the other hand, traditional online casinos do not allow players from restricted areas to register.

The same goes for managing your gains. Those playing in traditional online casinos may have to pay fees. Crypto casinos are independent, which means earnings are exempt from fees (or have minimal costs), making playing more reasonable and affordable.

Selection Scale

Even though there aren't many crypto casinos, the available ones provide an incredible selection of games compared to several traditional casinos.

Several high-quality games are available to players, including live dealer games and slots, poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Bitcoin Casino Frequently Asked Questions

What is a crypto/bitcoin casino?

The term "crypto casino" refers to online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Gamblers utilize bitcoins to pay for their virtual currency games. With these digital currencies, you get complete privacy and discretion. Except for a different payment method, the rules and conditions are the same as those of traditional online casinos.

Is crypto casino legit?

Yes, all online crypto casinos that have a license by a respectable gaming regulator are secure and legitimate. These places are considered traditional bitcoin gambling sites.

Is crypto casino legal in the US?

Crypto gambling laws vary from state to state. The regulations governing internet gambling also depend on the game of choice.

Due to the enormous financial potential of online gambling, rules and regulations governing the business are continuously evolving. As a result, more governments are loosening their restrictions.

Where can you gamble crypto?

You can gamble crypto on websites that deal in cryptocurrencies. They are more convenient to use due to their higher levels of user security, prompt deposits and withdrawals, and potential to overcome geographical constraints. The following are some of the best cryptocurrency casinos for gamblers:

How do you use crypto casinos?

The first thing to do is locate a crypto casino provider, follow the instructions, and set up your account. After setting up your account, make a deposit and buy some Bitcoin. Remember that the price of Bitcoin will fluctuate, just like any other currency, so check the price before you buy.

Once you have funds in your Bitcoin wallet, you are prepared to fund an online sportsbook or casino account. All you need to do is choose the Bitcoin option on the deposits page of the casino or sportsbook.

What is the best bitcoin wallet to use for online gambling?

There are some essential qualities you should look for in a wallet when using Bitcoin for gaming. First and foremost, the wallet must be secure.

The simplicity of usage is the second factor to consider. When trying to place a wager, the last thing you want to experience is difficulty with sending and receiving Bitcoin.

Last but not least, you need to confirm that the wallet you select permits gambling transactions in the first place.

Are bitcoin gambling sites safe and secure?

Yes, bitcoin gambling sites are safe and secure. Like all other gaming businesses, crypto casinos are authorized and governed by the Gambling Commission. This indicates that they owe their customers the same level of care as traditional casinos.

Crypto casinos are sometimes even safer when it comes to fraud and money laundering. There is additional security and anonymity on bitcoin transactions.

How do I deposit crypto in a casino?

Go to the cashier settings page of your favorite online casino. Make sure you choose "deposit" and the required coin. A blockchain address specific to your account will then be shown. Open your BTC wallet, initiate a transfer, and select the deposit amount. Paste the casino's address in the "Send To" field and click "Send." Within minutes, it should show up in your casino account.

Conclusion

It might be difficult to find good gaming sites and reliable bitcoin gambling and crypto casinos. Only a handful provide worthwhile crypto slots and betting opportunities. You should still go over each review above before selecting a platform from the list. You should find one that suits your gambling needs regardless of your level of experience. Don't let the opportunity to win pass you by.