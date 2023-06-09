Pittsburgh announces 15 summer pools set to open next week

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Highland Park Pool in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents and visitors will be able to tan beside the pool or take turns swimming in the deep end this summer through access to select city pools.



CitiParks, a division of the City of Pittsburgh, will be reopening pools for the summer beginning June 17, when 15 facilities will be open for all yinzers to enjoy amid the hot, humid air.

Scaling up from last year, a press release states 145 lifeguards have been hired to attend these pools, which include Ammon, Banksville, Highland, Jack Stack, Magee, McBride, Moore, Phillips, Ormsby, Ream, Riverview, Schenley, Sue Murray, West Penn, and Westwood.

Eleven of the pools will be open seven days per week, while four will operate under restricted hours. Juneteenth, July 4, and Labor Day are being observed as holidays. Banksville, McBride, Riverview, and Sue Murray will be open under a separate 5 day schedule.

As an added incentive for the youth, Pittsburghers 15 and younger can swim free with a CitiParks Rec Membership Tag, which are available through any of the city’s 10 Rec Centers.

“Our priority is opening pools so that Pittsburghers can have a safe, fun summer,” CitiParks Director, Kathryn Vargas says in a press release. “We hope that the continued growth of lifeguard staff in future summers will allow us to return to full capacity that would include offering additional programs such as learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics and swim team.”

According to the release, Schenley pool will not be able to host lap swim due to capacity limitations. The Bloomfield pool will not open due to mechanical issues affecting operation, while the Homewood and Sheraden pools will remain closed with renovations are underway.

Although not mentioned in the city’s press release, the Polish Hill Civic Association published a social media post stating West Penn Park pool will be open mid-June, citing an announcement from Councilmember Deb Gross.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says the expanded hirings reflect a lot of work on the part of city workers aid,

“Director Vargas and her team worked hard again this year to ensure residents had pools open this summer. They have made great strides in onboarding lifeguards and opening more pools. I am proud of the work they have done for the people of Pittsburgh.”

Full details and pools schedules are available at: pittsburghpa.gov/citiparks/swimming-outdoor