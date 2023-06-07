 Minimum wage hikes set to raise incomes for lowest-earning Allegheny County employees | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Minimum wage hikes set to raise incomes for lowest-earning Allegheny County employees

By and

click to enlarge Minimum wage hikes set to raise incomes for lowest-earning Allegheny County employees
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Some Allegheny County employees can expect to see their incomes raised in the coming years after council passed a bill Tuesday night establishing new minimum wage thresholds.

The bill, extending to all salaried and non-salaried county employees, cleared council by a 10-4 threshold, with Republican member Sam DeMarco and three Democrats voting against. If it survives a possible veto challenge from County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, hourly workers will be earning a minimum of $18 per hour by January 2024, with incremental raises taking effect over the next two years until reaching a $20 hourly minimum in January 2026. Over the same period, salaried workers will see their minimum incomes raised to $37,440, $39,520, and $41,600 respectively.

Supporters of the bill emphasized the county’s responsibility to its workers amid the growing strains of inflation.

“If we’re really gonna be what we say we’re gonna be, and we want people to have a fair shot at being able to live in this county, and not put that burden and continue putting that burden on the backs of Black women, then we should be voting in favor of this,” said Liv Bennett (D-North Side) who referenced a devastating 2019 study showing that Black women in Pittsburgh disproportionately suffer from income inequality and other forms of discrimination.

DeMarco said his opposition to the bill was guided by concerns with how the county would fund the raises without raising taxes.

“Speaking to the taxpayers of Allegheny County, the people who we bill … to run our government, this bill, as we’ve been told by the county executive’s office, would require a tax increase in the amount of 30 million plus dollars,” DeMarco (R-at-large) said. “We are in a precarious financial situation.”

Others raised concerns about the legality of the measure and whether it could interfere with collective bargaining agreements.

Union leaders, including Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union President Brian Englert, nevertheless spoke in support of the measure.

“As the president of a union, I disagree that this will impact collective bargaining,” Englert said.

“I sit in a jail that struggles every day to have medical assistants to clear people at the door to be brought into the jail that make 17 dollars and one cent an hour, and we can’t get anybody at that rate because we’re not paying what the hospitals pay."

Members of the public, including Erica Brusselars, the Democratic nominee for county treasurer, also weighed in favorably with the wage lift.

“Our workers deserve our respect and they deserve a fair wage,” 

Brusselars said. “I keep hearing that our county has 7,500 employees, but I looked at the publicly available March headcounts and it’s much closer to 5,000. We have a huge number of open positions, partially because people are not paid enough. We lose them to the private sector.”

During a public hearing last month, Fitzgerald, the county’s outgoing executive, spoke out against the bill, echoing DeMarco’s fiscal concerns. His spokesperson declined to comment when reached after Tuesday’s vote.

The executive can veto any legislation, which can in turn be overridden with another vote from two-thirds of council, meaning Fitzgerald would have to persuade at least one member to change their vote to enact a successful veto.

Tags

Related Content

Activists hold public officials at fault for abrupt overnight shelter closure

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Activists hold public officials at fault for abrupt overnight shelter closure

Progressive unity and grass roots advocacy paved way for 2023 Allegheny County election sweep

By Matt Petras

Progressive unity and grass roots advocacy paved way for 2023 Allegheny County election sweep

Vote for jail liaison violated Sunshine Act, board member and advocates allege

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Vote for jail liaison violated Sunshine Act, board member and advocates allege

ELECTION RESULTS: Progressive candidates clean up in Democratic primaries

By Jamie Wiggan

ELECTION RESULTS: Progressive candidates clean up in Democratic primaries (2)

Latest in News

Activists hold public officials at fault for abrupt overnight shelter closure

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Activists hold public officials at fault for abrupt overnight shelter closure

Pa. officials spent $12.6M on private lawyers to fight challenge to state’s education funding

By Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA

Desks are shown in a classroom.

Secret meetings by board overseeing Pa.’s $1 billion in opioid settlements draw criticism

By Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA and Kate Giammarise of WESA

Secret meetings by board overseeing Pa.’s $1 billion in opioid settlements draw criticism

Pa. limited a board’s power to regulate abandoned oil and gas wells. Democrats want to restore it.

By Kate Huangpu of Spotlight PA

Pa. limited a board’s power to regulate abandoned oil and gas wells. Democrats want to restore it.
More »
More News
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 7-13, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Progressive unity and grass roots advocacy paved way for 2023 Allegheny County election sweep

Progressive unity and grass roots advocacy paved way for 2023 Allegheny County election sweep

By Matt Petras

The Sudanese community in Pittsburgh is finding common ground over shared fears

The Sudanese community in Pittsburgh is finding common ground over shared fears

By Matt Petras

Desks are shown in a classroom.

Pa. officials spent $12.6M on private lawyers to fight challenge to state’s education funding

By Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA

Black-led Community Spotlight: Dr. Kimberly Ellis

Black-led Community Spotlight: Dr. Kimberly Ellis

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 8-14

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 8-14
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation