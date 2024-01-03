This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Audible Treats Asher Roth at Hard Rock Cafe

Thu., Jan. 4

ART • DOWNTOWN

The complex history, political climate, and culture of Serbia come to light during a new group exhibition at 937 Liberty. The Wind Got Up in the Night and Took Our Plans Away features works highlighting life before and after Serbia’s independence from the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. The exhibition showcases several Serbian photographers and photography collectives, and includes a public art installation by the collective Belgrade Raw, located in Tito Way. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through March 17. 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Fri., Jan. 5

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

Michael Cunningham with Stewart O'Nan. 7-8 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. $5-28. whitewhalebookstore.com

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD

D.L. Hughley. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 6. Pittsburgh Improv. 166 East Bridge St., Homestead. improv.com/pittsburgh

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Magic Tray Day presents The Abominable Snow Jam featuring Guides, Josh Jams, DNAPPS, and Jamuel L. Smackson. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $10. opusoneproductions.com

Sat., Jan. 6

CONVENTION • MONROEVILLE

Model train enthusiasts should lay tracks to Monroeville Convention Center for a big celebration of tiny transportation. Greenberg's Great Train & Toy Show offers over 80 exhibitors from around the country, as well as workshops, demonstrations, and vendors selling everything needed for the perfect model train set. Find fun for the whole family at what’s being touted as the “largest and longest-running train and toy show” in the Northeast. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 7. 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. $11-12, free for kids 11 and under. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Pittsburgh RV Show. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $5-12, free for kids 5 and under. pittsburghcc.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

That Girl Lay Lay. 6 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $41.25-81.25. trustarts.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE

moontown with Back Alley Sounds, No Sleep For Zombies, and Paging Doctor Moon. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $15 in advance, $18 at the door. mrsmalls.com

Sun., Jan. 7

LIT • NORTH SIDE

Free Association Reading Series: Inga Schmidt, Romella Kitchens, Derek Maiolo, and Chauna Craig. 3:30-5 p.m. Alphabet City at City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Asher Roth with Midnight Lights. 8 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe. 230 W. Station Square Dr., South Side. $20-150. mainfactormerch.com

Mon., Jan. 8

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Story of the Year with We the Kings and Youth Fountain. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $24. roxiantheatre.com

Tue., Jan. 9

FILM/MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Row House Cinema

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 7 p.m. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14.46. rowhousecinemas.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

click to enlarge Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Girl from the North Country at the Benedum Center

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh kicks off 2024 with a Tony-award winning musical inspired by folk legend Bob Dylan. The touring production of Girl From The North Country — set to stage at the Benedum Center — follows a group of strangers who take salvation in a rundown boarding house in the midst of the Great Depression. The show features 20 iconic Dylan songs, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 14. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $35-115. trustarts.org

Wed., Jan. 10

PODCAST • STRIP DISTRICT

