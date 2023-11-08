‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 9-15 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 9
VISUAL ART • DOWNTOWN
Onna-Bugeisha: Warriors of Light Opening Reception. 7 p.m. Continues through Feb. 25, 2024. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. Registration required. trustarts.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Sound Series: The Ladybug Transistor with special guests Giant Day. 8 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. $15-20. warhol.org
THEATER • SOUTH SIDE
Kabosh Theatre Company presents Green & Blue. 8 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 11. City Theatre. 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $15-25. citytheatre.culturaldistrict.org
Fri., Nov. 10
MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Get a leg up on your holiday shopping when Contemporary Craft presents a market full of new merchandise and decor, as well as a curated selection of handcrafted mugs and drinkware by over 30 artists from across the country. CRAFTED invites shoppers to check out items by local and national artists, all while enjoying complimentary light bites, refreshments, and festive cocktails. Support independent artists while finding unique gifts for your loved ones. 5:30-8 p.m. 5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. contemporarycraft.org
Associated Artists of Pittsburgh presents 113 x 113 Opening Reception. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Dec. 22. Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Exhibition Space. 100 43rd St., Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org
FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
Dicks: The Musical. 7 p.m. Parkway Theatre. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $10.25. film-lounge.square.site
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Giraffes Can’t Dance. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $30.25-50.25. trustarts.org
THEATER • MIDLAND
Disney’s Freaky Friday: One-Act Edition. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 12. Additional performances Fri., Nov. 17-Sun., Nov. 19. Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. One Lincoln Park, Midland. $18-25. lincolnparkarts.org
PODCAST • SHADYSIDE
Rough Cuts: A Live Podcast Event. 7:30 p.m. The Cozy Corner Bookstore. 5879 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. instagram.com/thecozycornerbookstore
MUSIC/THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Cirque Carnival with Troupe Vertigo and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Nov. 12. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-105. trustarts.org
THEATER • OAKLAND
Pitt Stages presents Corsicana. 8 p.m. Continues through Fri., Nov. 17. Henry Heymann Theatre. 4301 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $15-25. play.pitt.edu
Sat., Nov. 11
WORKSHOP • EAST LIBERTY
Bored with your workout routine? Looking for fun new ways to stay healthy and active? Check out The Beauty Boost’s Pittsburgh Fitness Sampler, a series of 25-minute-long classes by local businesses specializing in yoga, barre, dance, kickboxing, and other activities. Taking place at The Maverick, the day also includes vendors focused on acupuncture, nutrition, crystal healing and reiki, and other wellness techniques, as well as clothing and accessories, jewelry, and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty. $20-30. thebeautyboost.net
MARKET • SOUTH HILLS
Horror Fan Flea Market. 11 a.m. Early bird admission 10 a.m. Crowne Plaza Pittsburgh South. 164 Fort Couch Road, South Hills. $10-15. facebook.com/HorrorRealmCon
KIDS/MUSIC • MOON TOWNSHIP
KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. 6 p.m. UPMC Events Center. 6001 University Blvd., Moon Township. $39.50-79.50. upmceventscenter.com
FASHION • GARFIELD
Head to the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination for a night of local style. The first-ever Rhinestone Steel Queer Fashion Show presents looks by eight LGBTQ designers in Pittsburgh. Hosted by Danielle Attame, the event also includes music by Sister Sludge and a beverage booth by Glitterbox Theater. Don’t miss this new showcase celebrating work by some of the city’s queer creatives. 7-11 p.m. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10-20. Search “Rhinestone Steel Queer Pittsburgh” on Facebook
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Tech N9ne with Hollywood Undead, King Iso, and Jay Villain. 6 p.m. Stage AE. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $42.50-85. promowestlive.com
Sun., Nov. 12
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Kinky Boots. 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse GRW Theater. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $15. playhouse.pointpark.edu
Mon., Nov. 13
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Kronos Quartet. 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse-PNC Theatre. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. playhouse.pointpark.edu
LIT • OAKLAND
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures presents Abraham Verghese. 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Library Lecture Hall. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $18 online tickets. pittsburghlectures.org
Tue., Nov. 14
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Norside Organ Trio. 5 p.m. Greer Cabaret Theater. 655 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
An Evening of Music with Valerie June, Rachael Davis, Thao, and Yasmin Williams. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall, $29.75-59.75. druskyentertainment.com
Wed., Nov. 15
TALK • STRIP DISTRICT
Soil to Foil: Author Talk with Saleem Ali. 6-7:30 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $5-10. heinzhistorycenter.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Vince Herman Band with Airshow. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $25. thunderbirdmusichall.com