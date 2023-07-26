Pittsburgh’s top events: July 27-Aug. 2 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., July 27
ART • SHARPSBURG
Expanses Explored. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
THEATER • SOUTH PARK
The Shining Lives. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 12. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $18. southparktheatre.com
Fri., July 28
FILM • DOWNTOWN
Afire. 5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 3. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
THEATER • NORTH SIDE
Disney’s Descendants. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 30. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $20. newhazletttheater.org
MUSIC • WARRENDALE
Pop 2000 Tour with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BB Mak, LFO, and Ryan Cabrerra. 8 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergel's. 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. $40-55. druskyentertainment.com
GAMES • OAKLAND
Schell Games presents E-Parks. 8:30-10 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org
DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE
A major RuPaul’s Drag Race contender will grace Spirit during Vain. Local drag performer Lola LeCroix welcomes Anetra, the runner-up from season 15 of the mega-hit reality competition show. The Las Vegas native became a fan favorite for her acrobatic, challenge-winning, martial arts-influenced moves. See her live and gag over her immense talent. 11:30 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $30-55. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., July 29
FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE
Goat Fest PGH. 12-4 p.m. South Side Park. 2000 Julia St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsidecommunitycouncil.org/goat-fest
ART • OAKLAND
Transcendental Arrangements: 109th Annual AAP Exhibition. 12-6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 3. Miller ICA at Carnegie Mellon University. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. aapgh.org/109th
MUSIC • MUNHALL
The Magic of Motown. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $52-72. All ages. druskyentertainment.com
Sun., July 30
OUTDOORS • OAKLAND/BLOOMFIELD
OpenStreetsPGH: Oakland to Bloomfield. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations, Oakland and Bloomfield. Free. All ages. openstreetspgh.org
FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE
TacoMania, touted as a “first-of-its-kind” festival in the city, will feature over a dozen local restaurants serving up great flavors at the SouthSide Works. Witness a throwdown by the pros of Enjoy Wrestling, hear DJ Samule Andres blast some dance tunes, and see live music performances (including a Mariachi band). Food trucks and breweries galore will also be on hand. 3-7 p.m. Early entry 1 p.m. 424 S. 27 St., South Side. $6-20, free for kids 9 and under. southsideworks.com
BURLESQUE • SOUTH SIDE
Smokin’ Betties Burlesque Presents Sin In the Sun. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com
Mon., July 31
LIT • SQUIRREL HILL
An Evening with Bestselling Author Shari Lapena. 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. 5738 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. $4-35. riverstonebookstore.com
FILM • ALLENTOWN
The Room with Greg Sestero. 8 p.m. Continues on Tue., Aug. 1. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com
Tue., Aug. 1
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Kinetic. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
Wed., Aug. 2
ART • BLOOMFIELD
Brocade. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com
MUSIC • BURGETTSTOWN
Gwar with Mudvayne. 7 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. $29.50-250. gwar.net/pages/tour
COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT
City Winery welcomes Peter S. Kim and Eunji Kim for the live comedy show 2 Kims & Friends. The duo, who are self-described as “two queer Korean comedians,” co-host the weekly podcast 2 Kims 1 Pod, through which they examine “relationships, politics, culture, personal victories, failures and very rarely: sage advice.” The pair also boasts a litany of television and performing credits. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-33. pittsburgh.citywinery.com