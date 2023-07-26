Pittsburgh’s top events: July 27-Aug. 2 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Janus Films Afire at Harris Theater

Thu., July 27

ART • SHARPSBURG

Expanses Explored. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2. ZYNKA Gallery. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

THEATER • SOUTH PARK

The Shining Lives. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 12. South Park Theatre. Brownsville Road and Corrigan Drive, South Park. $18. southparktheatre.com

Fri., July 28

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Afire. 5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 3. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

THEATER • NORTH SIDE

Disney’s Descendants. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., July 30. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $20. newhazletttheater.org

MUSIC • WARRENDALE

Pop 2000 Tour with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BB Mak, LFO, and Ryan Cabrerra. 8 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Jergel's. 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. $40-55. druskyentertainment.com

GAMES • OAKLAND

Schell Games presents E-Parks. 8:30-10 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. Registration required. pittsburghparks.org

DRAG • LAWRENCEVILLE

A major RuPaul’s Drag Race contender will grace Spirit during Vain. Local drag performer Lola LeCroix welcomes Anetra, the runner-up from season 15 of the mega-hit reality competition show. The Las Vegas native became a fan favorite for her acrobatic, challenge-winning, martial arts-influenced moves. See her live and gag over her immense talent. 11:30 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $30-55. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Friends of South Side Park Goat Fest PGH at South Side Park

Sat., July 29

FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE

Goat Fest PGH. 12-4 p.m. South Side Park. 2000 Julia St., South Side. Free. All ages. southsidecommunitycouncil.org/goat-fest

ART • OAKLAND

Transcendental Arrangements: 109th Annual AAP Exhibition. 12-6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 3. Miller ICA at Carnegie Mellon University. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. aapgh.org/109th

MUSIC • MUNHALL

The Magic of Motown. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $52-72. All ages. druskyentertainment.com

click to enlarge Photo: AJ Small Enjoy Wrestling at TacoMania

Sun., July 30

OUTDOORS • OAKLAND/BLOOMFIELD

OpenStreetsPGH: Oakland to Bloomfield. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Multiple locations, Oakland and Bloomfield. Free. All ages. openstreetspgh.org

FESTIVAL • SOUTH SIDE

TacoMania, touted as a “first-of-its-kind” festival in the city, will feature over a dozen local restaurants serving up great flavors at the SouthSide Works. Witness a throwdown by the pros of Enjoy Wrestling, hear DJ Samule Andres blast some dance tunes, and see live music performances (including a Mariachi band). Food trucks and breweries galore will also be on hand. 3-7 p.m. Early entry 1 p.m. 424 S. 27 St., South Side. $6-20, free for kids 9 and under. southsideworks.com

BURLESQUE • SOUTH SIDE

Smokin’ Betties Burlesque Presents Sin In the Sun. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com

Mon., July 31

LIT • SQUIRREL HILL

An Evening with Bestselling Author Shari Lapena. 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh. 5738 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. $4-35. riverstonebookstore.com

FILM • ALLENTOWN

The Room with Greg Sestero. 8 p.m. Continues on Tue., Aug. 1. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com

Tue., Aug. 1

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Kinetic. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Wed., Aug. 2

ART • BLOOMFIELD

Brocade. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

MUSIC • BURGETTSTOWN

Gwar with Mudvayne. 7 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. $29.50-250. gwar.net/pages/tour

COMEDY • STRIP DISTRICT

City Winery welcomes Peter S. Kim and Eunji Kim for the live comedy show 2 Kims & Friends. The duo, who are self-described as “two queer Korean comedians,” co-host the weekly podcast 2 Kims 1 Pod, through which they examine “relationships, politics, culture, personal victories, failures and very rarely: sage advice.” The pair also boasts a litany of television and performing credits. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-33. pittsburgh.citywinery.com