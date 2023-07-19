Pittsburgh’s top events: July 20-26

Thu., July 20
EVENT • WEST MIFFLIN
Western Pennsylvania Slovak Day. 12:30 p.m. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $25. fcsu.com/events
MUSIC • OAKMONT
Joey McIntyre. 8:00 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $45-$85. theoakstheater.com
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Spring into Summer: Copland's Appalachian Spring. 7 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-$50. pittsburghsymphony.org
Fri., July 21
FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN
Picklesburgh. Noon. Continues through July 23. Boulevard of the Allies, between Stanwix St. and Smithfield St. Free. picklesburgh.com
LIT • OAKMONT
Sujata Massey - The Mistress of Bhatia House. 6:30 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $25. mysterylovers.com
CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Join 10,000+ anime enthusiasts by attending Tekko at David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tekko, Pennsylvania’s largest anime convention, has attracted voice actors, cosplayers, and artisans to Downtown for the past 15 years. Attendees can dig into the action with workshops, music, anime-inspired fashions, an Escape Room, and a Formal Ball. Continues through July 23. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-$150. tekko.us
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Say She She with Zinnia’s Garden and Abby Jeanne. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $18 in Advance, $20 at the Door. 21+. spiritpgh.com
FILM • OAKLAND
Binge the latest animated shorts at Short Short Fest, two days of cartoons and cosplay at Schenley Plaza. Beyond enjoying the films, there’s a chance to meet artists, draw on the community art wall, and play Super Smash Bros. You might even win a drawing tablet. 9 p.m. Continues through July 22. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. barnhousecollective.com/ssf
Sat., July 22
MUSIC • MONROEVILLE
Summer Jam Cookout. 11 a.m. Tall Trees Amphitheater. 2447 Tilbrook Ave., Monroeville. Free. facebook.com/DreamzofMusic/events
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Night in the Tropics. 6 p.m. for VIP and Sponsor Guests. 7 p.m. for General Admission. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $95-$155. aviary.org/visit
COMEDY • FRIENDSHIP
The Screening Room. 8 p.m. Steel City Improv. 5950 Ellsworth Ave., Friendship. $10. steelcityimprov.com
PARTY • EAST LIBERTY
Dance your way through the night at House Party - A Benefit For Kelly Strayhorn Theater. “Inspired by the theatrics of Studio 54 and the iconic fashion of the Met Gala,” their website reads, “House Party brings the mood with an immersive atmosphere and live performance.” Featured artists include taylor knight and anna thompson of slowdanger, Cornelius Henke III, Scott Andrew, and DJ, producer, and educator David Shoemaker. 7 p.m Immersive VIP Reception. 9 p.m. Dance Party. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $50-$250. kelly-strayhorn.org/events/houseparty
MARKET • NEW KENSINGTON
New Ken's Sizzling Summer Night. 4 p.m. Voodoo Brewing. 956 5th Ave., New Kensington. Free. All Ages. instagram.com/voodoonewken
Sun., July 23
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
LURK, Public Opinion, Rex Tycoon, Sleeping Witch & Saturn. 8 p.m. Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $12 advanced. $15 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com/events
MARKET • WILKINSBURG
The Indie Mart. 11 a.m. Workshop PGH. 321 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshop-pgh.square.site/classes
MUSIC • ALLISON PARK
Fitz and the Tantrums with Rett Madison. 7:30 p.m. Hartwood Acres Amphitheater. 3700 Farmshow Dr., South Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concerts.aspx
Mon., July 24
ART • OAKLAND
Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022 exhibits a collection of 20th century Japanese prints in the heart of Oakland. This collection from the Carnegie Museum of Art features their extensive collection and pieces from other private collections. Find artwork by Yoshida Hiroshi, Munakata Shiko, Kawase Hasui, and Saito Kiyoshi, as well as new work from Hamanishi Katsunori and Morimura Ray. Continues through May 12, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with admission. carnegieart.org/exhibition/imprinting-in-their-time
Tue., July 25
MUSIC • GARFIELD
Michael Cera Palin with overtheweather and Morning Dew. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12 Advanced, $15 at the Door. therobotoproject.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Once on This Island. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-$81. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org
Wed., July 26
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Pool Kids with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra. 8 p.m. Club Cafe. 56 South 12th St., South Side. $16. opusoneproductions.com