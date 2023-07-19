Pittsburgh’s top events: July 20-26

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, Bequest of Dr. James B. Austin “Rain in Yotsuya-Mistuke” by Henmi Takashi, part of Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022 at Carnegie Museum of Art

Thu., July 20

EVENT • WEST MIFFLIN

Western Pennsylvania Slovak Day. 12:30 p.m. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $25. fcsu.com/events

MUSIC • OAKMONT

Joey McIntyre. 8:00 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $45-$85. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Spring into Summer: Copland's Appalachian Spring. 7 p.m. O'Reilly Theater. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $25-$50. pittsburghsymphony.org

Fri., July 21

FESTIVAL • DOWNTOWN

Picklesburgh. Noon. Continues through July 23. Boulevard of the Allies, between Stanwix St. and Smithfield St. Free. picklesburgh.com

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Hartlove Sujata Massey at Mystery Lovers Bookshop

LIT • OAKMONT

Sujata Massey - The Mistress of Bhatia House. 6:30 p.m. Mystery Lovers Bookshop. 514 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $25. mysterylovers.com

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Join 10,000+ anime enthusiasts by attending Tekko at David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tekko, Pennsylvania’s largest anime convention, has attracted voice actors, cosplayers, and artisans to Downtown for the past 15 years. Attendees can dig into the action with workshops, music, anime-inspired fashions, an Escape Room, and a Formal Ball. Continues through July 23. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $70-$150. tekko.us

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Say She She with Zinnia’s Garden and Abby Jeanne. 8 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $18 in Advance, $20 at the Door. 21+. spiritpgh.com

FILM • OAKLAND

Binge the latest animated shorts at Short Short Fest, two days of cartoons and cosplay at Schenley Plaza. Beyond enjoying the films, there’s a chance to meet artists, draw on the community art wall, and play Super Smash Bros. You might even win a drawing tablet. 9 p.m. Continues through July 22. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. barnhousecollective.com/ssf

Sat., July 22

MUSIC • MONROEVILLE

Summer Jam Cookout. 11 a.m. Tall Trees Amphitheater. 2447 Tilbrook Ave., Monroeville. Free. facebook.com/DreamzofMusic/events

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Night in the Tropics. 6 p.m. for VIP and Sponsor Guests. 7 p.m. for General Admission. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $95-$155. aviary.org/visit

COMEDY • FRIENDSHIP

The Screening Room. 8 p.m. Steel City Improv. 5950 Ellsworth Ave., Friendship. $10. steelcityimprov.com

PARTY • EAST LIBERTY

Dance your way through the night at House Party - A Benefit For Kelly Strayhorn Theater. “Inspired by the theatrics of Studio 54 and the iconic fashion of the Met Gala,” their website reads, “House Party brings the mood with an immersive atmosphere and live performance.” Featured artists include taylor knight and anna thompson of slowdanger, Cornelius Henke III, Scott Andrew, and DJ, producer, and educator David Shoemaker. 7 p.m Immersive VIP Reception. 9 p.m. Dance Party. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $50-$250. kelly-strayhorn.org/events/houseparty

MARKET • NEW KENSINGTON

New Ken's Sizzling Summer Night. 4 p.m. Voodoo Brewing. 956 5th Ave., New Kensington. Free. All Ages. instagram.com/voodoonewken

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Elektra Entertainment Fitz and the Tantrums with Rett Madison at Hartwood Ares Amphitheater

Sun., July 23

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

LURK, Public Opinion, Rex Tycoon, Sleeping Witch & Saturn. 8 p.m. Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $12 advanced. $15 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com/events

MARKET • WILKINSBURG

The Indie Mart. 11 a.m. Workshop PGH. 321 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshop-pgh.square.site/classes

MUSIC • ALLISON PARK

Fitz and the Tantrums with Rett Madison. 7:30 p.m. Hartwood Acres Amphitheater. 3700 Farmshow Dr., South Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us/special-events/summer-concerts.aspx

Mon., July 24

ART • OAKLAND

Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022 exhibits a collection of 20th century Japanese prints in the heart of Oakland. This collection from the Carnegie Museum of Art features their extensive collection and pieces from other private collections. Find artwork by Yoshida Hiroshi, Munakata Shiko, Kawase Hasui, and Saito Kiyoshi, as well as new work from Hamanishi Katsunori and Morimura Ray. Continues through May 12, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with admission. carnegieart.org/exhibition/imprinting-in-their-time

Tue., July 25

MUSIC • GARFIELD

Michael Cera Palin with overtheweather and Morning Dew. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $12 Advanced, $15 at the Door. therobotoproject.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Once on This Island. 7:30 p.m. Continues through July 30. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-$81. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org

Wed., July 26

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Pool Kids with Sydney Sprague and Chase Petra. 8 p.m. Club Cafe. 56 South 12th St., South Side. $16. opusoneproductions.com