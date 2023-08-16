Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 17-23 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring Del Vecchio's Sausage food truck at Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days

Thu., Aug. 17

FESTIVAL • BLOOMFIELD

Little Italy Days. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 20. Liberty Ave. from Ella Street to Gross Street, Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com

FILM • SEWICKLEY

Exhibition on Screen: I, Claude Monet. 7 p.m. Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $11. thelindsaytheater.org

PODCAST • STRIP DISTRICT

Sinisterhood: Full Moon Energy Tour. 8 p.m. City Winery Pittsburgh. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $30-65. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

Fri., Aug. 18

SPORTS • WAMPUM

MotoAmerica Superbikes. 9 a.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 20. Pittsburgh International Race Complex. 201 Penndale Road, Wampum. Tickets start at $15, free for kids under 12. motoamerica.com/pittsburgh

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

Guns N' Roses with Pretenderz. 6 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Tickets start at $25. mlb.com

FILM • HAZELWOOD

Movie Night on the Lawn presents Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. 6:30 p.m. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle Street and Eliza Street, Hazelwood. Free. Registration required. hazelwoodlocal.com/calendar

THEATER • STRIP DISTRICT

Uncumber Theatrics presents Wee Beasties. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $27. uncumbertheatrics.com/weebeasties

click to enlarge Photo: Rose Colored Creative Party at the Pier: Hidden Gems at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PARTY • DOWNTOWN

Dress up, get down, and help beautify Pittsburgh’s riverfronts during a special event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Riverlife and Peoples present Party at the Pier: Hidden Gems, an annual fete meant to highlight one the city’s most vibrant assets. View the waters of the nearby Allegheny River from the Center’s rooftop as you enjoy cocktails, live music, and fashion inspired by PPG’s Color of the Year, Vining Ivy. Proceeds from the event will benefit Riverlife’s mission of redeveloping Pittsburgh's Downtown riverfronts. 7:30-10:30 p.m. VIP reception at 6:30 p.m. 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $95-250. givebutter.com/hiddengems

Sat., Aug. 19

SPORTS • STANTON HEIGHTS

The Sword Experience. 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The Neighborhood Academy. 709 North Aiken Ave., Stanton Heights. $55-455. swordxp.com

NATURE • RECTOR

Unplug for the day with a trip to the Powdermill Nature Reserve. Learn about avian pollinators during Hummingbird Day, during which educators will lead guests through a timed trail route and provide tips on how to take pictures of the small creatures in flight. Participants can also learn about plants and proper bird feeder maintenance. Presented in participation with the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. 9 a.m. 1795 PA-381, Rector. Pay what you wish. Registration required. All ages. carnegiemnh.org

SPORTS • AVELLA

Vintage Base Ball Day. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village. 401 Meadowcroft Road, Avella. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Heinz History Center Vintage Base Ball Day at Meadowcroft Rock Shelter

YARD SALE • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Crawl Yard Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 20. Multiple locations, Lawrenceville. Free. lawrencevillepghyardcrawl.blogspot.com

ART • OAKLAND

Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 7, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with museum admission. carnegieart.org

GAMES • NORTH SIDE

Pictionary In The Park. 12-6 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. 637 W. Ohio St., North Side. Free. Search “Pictionary In The Park” on Facebook.

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Rock, Reggae & Relief 2023. 1 p.m. 200 block of Forbes Avenue, Downtown. $85-350. rockreggaerelief.com

ART • DOWNTOWN

Be among the first to see Akudzwe Elsie Chiwa: Divinity/Femininity during an opening reception at 937 Liberty Ave. Chiwa, a Zimbabwean artist based in Wilkinsburg, makes their United States debut in a solo show described as exploring “themes of migrant identity, femininity, and Afro-Feminisms.” See sculptural works that draw from and reimagine the history and culture of the Shona, an ethnic group native to Southern Africa. 6-9 p.m. Continues through Nov. 19. 937 Liberty. 937 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Akudzwe Elsie Chiwa: Divinity/Femininity at 937 Liberty

FILM • ELIZABETH

Can't Stop the Serenity Pittsburgh Charity Screening. 6-9:30 p.m. Grand Theatre. 207 S. Second Ave., Elizabeth. $10. cstspgh.webs.com

MUSIC • DORMONT

Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society presents Nathan Avakian. 7:30 p.m. Keystone Oaks High School. 1000 Kelton Ave., Dormont. $15-20. pittsburghtheatreorgan.com

Sun., Aug. 20

MUSIC • MILLVALE

Miss Christine with Phat Man Dee, Esai, and Casey Catone. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12. mrsmalls.com

Mon., Aug. 21

OUTDOORS • DOWNTOWN

Move-It Mondays. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburgh.com

Tue., Aug. 22

MUSIC • NEW KENSINGTON

Osyron, Seven Kingdoms, and Empress. 6 p.m. Preserving Underground. 1101 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. $18. preservingconcerts.com

FILM • ALLENTOWN

Bad Movie Bingo: UHF. 7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.org

Wed., Aug. 23

TALK • OAKLAND

Nature of Place Symposium: Faith and the Environment. 3-5 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 24. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Drive, Oakland. $10-55. Virtual option available. phipps.conservatory.org

FESTIVAL • ALLENTOWN

City in the Streets: Arlington. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arlington Ave. and Conway St., Allentown. Free. Registration encouraged. engage.pittsburghpa.gov/city-streets

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Head to The Goldmark to see local DJs “unleash their beats, rhythms, and grooves like never before.” Touted as the “ultimate hip-hop producer showcase,” Pittsburgh Beat Night will feature performances by Soy Sos, jGGZ PATEL, NOCASINO, Sesh Ross, and Remy Vega. Whether you're a longtime hip-hop enthusiast or new to the scene, the show promises an “unforgettable experience that transcends boundaries and celebrates the creativity of beats.” 9 p.m. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com