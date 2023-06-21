 The City Paper recipe for homemade cinnamon ice cream | Pittsburgh City Paper

The City Paper recipe for homemade cinnamon ice cream

By

click to enlarge The City Paper recipe for homemade cinnamon ice cream

Make sure you have extra-fine ground cinnamon, or use a mortar and pestle to make sure it doesn’t turn out too gritty. Toasting your cinnamon first will help bring out the flavor.


For those who don’t have an ice cream machine

2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons of cinnamon
A pinch of salt

1. Whip heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks.
2. Fold in the rest of the ingredients until just combined.
3. Pour the mixture into a metal loaf pan, cover with parchment or wax paper, and put into the freezer for at least four hours.


For those who do have an ice cream machine (this recipe is harder since you have to make custard)

2 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
A pinch of salt
4 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In a small pot, simmer heavy cream, milk, sugar, cinnamon, and salt until the sugar completely dissolves (about five minutes). Remove pot from heat.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk yolks together. Whisking constantly, slowly add a third of the hot cream into the yolks, then whisk the mixture back into the pot with the cream. (Make sure your batter doesn’t curdle.)
3. Continue to cook over medium-low heat until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
4. Cool mixture to room temperature. Cover and chill for at least four hours or overnight. Churn in an ice cream machine according to manufacturers’ instructions. Store in the freezer.

