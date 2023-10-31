Labatt teams up with the Penguins, Wing Zone on the way, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Images courtesy of Labatt
Labatt Penguins "jersey cans"
Labatt beer is coming back stronger than a '90s trend with its new, retro can design made in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Available for the duration of this hockey season, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light "jersey cans" will feature the Penguins logo, along with yellow diagonal text that reads "Pittsburgh," designed to be reminiscent of the away jerseys the team wore 30 years ago. “I watched Lemieux and Jagr completely shred the ice in these Jerseys,” Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA, said in a press release. “Pens fans love that energy, and they loved that era on the ice." He's not wrong.
Brunton Dairy
3681 Ridge Rd, Aliquippa. bruntondairy.com
Late last week, Brunton Dairy, the 7th-generation Aliquippa farm, lost their main bottling facility, as well as their barn, to a fire. Brunton supplies milk to various Pittsburgh businesses, including De Fer Coffee and Tea and The Espresso Bar, along with many others outside of town, and sells their products at various retail outlets, including Giant Eagle. The future of the business remains unknown, but supporters can visit their on-site Dairy Store to buy out their remaining supply, as well as donate to their GoFundMe.
click to enlarge
Photo courtesy of Caliente Pizza & Draft House
The Kora Strong Pizza
Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Various locations, worldsbestpizza.com
You can feel especially good ordering from Caliente Pizza & Draft House through the end of the year, especially if you snag The Kora Strong Pizza. This pie, which has a garlic butter base and is smattered with spinach, cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted chicken, and a variety of cheeses, was made in partnership with Steelers player Larry Ogunjobi and Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania & West Virginia in honor of Make-A-Wish recipient Kora Houtz, a local 8-year-old who was diagnosed with cystinosis. $10 from every purchase of this pizza will go towards the Foundation.
Wing Zone, a popular fast-casual chain across much of the east coast, south, and west, announced plans to expand into Pittsburgh with "at least" a whopping 12 new locations over the next five years, according to a press release. The restaurant, which also offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and a variety of sides, says it "prioritizes dry rub offerings, which deliver a more quality product when not eaten immediately." Thus, they will only get better, apparently, as they marinate in the passengers seat on your ride home.
Pizzeria Uno
It's lights out for one of the Waterfront's OG spots. Pizzeria Uno, which opened along with the mega shopping center more than 20 years ago, has shut its doors. The Chicago-based chain was a go-to spot in Pittsburgh for anyone craving deep dish pizza. The closing comes at the heels of losing Rock Bottom Brewery and Shorty's Tap x Tacos, each of which shuttered their Waterfront locations in recent months.