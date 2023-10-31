 Labatt teams up with the Penguins, Wing Zone on the way, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Brunton Dairy burns, Labatt teams up with the Penguins, Wing Zone on the way, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Brunton Dairy burns, Labatt teams up with the Penguins, Wing Zone on the way, and more Pittsburgh food news
Images courtesy of Labatt
Labatt Penguins "jersey cans"

Labatt and the Penguins

labattusa.com

Labatt beer is coming back stronger than a '90s trend with its new, retro can design made in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Available for the duration of this hockey season, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light "jersey cans" will feature the Penguins logo, along with yellow diagonal text that reads "Pittsburgh," designed to be reminiscent of the away jerseys the team wore 30 years ago. “I watched Lemieux and Jagr completely shred the ice in these Jerseys,” Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA, said in a press release. “Pens fans love that energy, and they loved that era on the ice." He's not wrong.

Brunton Dairy

3681 Ridge Rd, Aliquippa. bruntondairy.com

Late last week, Brunton Dairy, the 7th-generation Aliquippa farm, lost their main bottling facility, as well as their barn, to a fire. Brunton supplies milk to various Pittsburgh businesses, including De Fer Coffee and Tea and The Espresso Bar, along with many others outside of town, and sells their products at various retail outlets, including Giant Eagle. The future of the business remains unknown, but supporters can visit their on-site Dairy Store to buy out their remaining supply, as well as donate to their GoFundMe.
click to enlarge Brunton Dairy burns, Labatt teams up with the Penguins, Wing Zone on the way, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo courtesy of Caliente Pizza & Draft House
The Kora Strong Pizza

Caliente Pizza & Draft House

Various locations, worldsbestpizza.com

You can feel especially good ordering from Caliente Pizza & Draft House through the end of the year, especially if you snag The Kora Strong Pizza. This pie, which has a garlic butter base and is smattered with spinach, cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted chicken, and a variety of cheeses, was made in partnership with Steelers player Larry Ogunjobi and Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania & West Virginia in honor of Make-A-Wish recipient Kora Houtz, a local 8-year-old who was diagnosed with cystinosis. $10 from every purchase of this pizza will go towards the Foundation.

Wing Zone

wingzone.com

Wing Zone, a popular fast-casual chain across much of the east coast, south, and west, announced plans to expand into Pittsburgh with "at least" a whopping 12 new locations over the next five years, according to a press release. The restaurant, which also offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and a variety of sides, says it "prioritizes dry rub offerings, which deliver a more quality product when not eaten immediately." Thus, they will only get better, apparently, as they marinate in the passengers seat on your ride home.

Pizzeria Uno

It's lights out for one of the Waterfront's OG spots. Pizzeria Uno, which opened along with the mega shopping center more than 20 years ago, has shut its doors. The Chicago-based chain was a go-to spot in Pittsburgh for anyone craving deep dish pizza. The closing comes at the heels of losing Rock Bottom Brewery and Shorty's Tap x Tacos, each of which shuttered their Waterfront locations in recent months.

Tags

Related Content

Best Club DJ 2023: DJ Big Phill

By Colin Williams

Best Club DJ 2023: DJ Big Phill

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

By Kate Oczypok

10 perfectly Pittsburgh things you have to do at least once

Hill District civic leaders allege "back room" dealmaking eased way for $110 million URA development approval

By Jamie Wiggan

Hill District civic leaders allege "back room" dealmaking eased way for $110 million URA development approval

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Brand Creative Specialist, Photographer, Pizza Driver, and more

By CP Staff

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Brand Creative Specialist, Photographer, Pizza Driver, and more

Latest in Food

15 years of Spak: How a pizza place became an essential part of an artistic community

By Sean Beauford

15 years of Spak: How a pizza place became an essential part of an artistic community

Downtown restaurants, Halloween treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Downtown restaurants, Halloween treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

An elegy for the wonderfully weird time capsule that was Cafe Sam

By Rachel Wilkinson

An elegy for the wonderfully weird time capsule that was Cafe Sam

A week of coffee, a new North Side taproom, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A week of coffee, a new North Side taproom, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »
More Food
All Food+Drink

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 25-31, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Cinderlands' Cinderfest 2023
19 images

Cinderlands' Cinderfest 2023

By Stacy Rounds

Trending

15 years of Spak: How a pizza place became an essential part of an artistic community

15 years of Spak: How a pizza place became an essential part of an artistic community

By Sean Beauford

Downtown restaurants, Halloween treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

Downtown restaurants, Halloween treats, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Every Sheetz sandwich, ranked

Every Sheetz sandwich, ranked

By Emily Catalano

An elegy for the wonderfully weird time capsule that was Cafe Sam

An elegy for the wonderfully weird time capsule that was Cafe Sam

By Rachel Wilkinson

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Pittsburgh's top events:
Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation