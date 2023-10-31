Labatt teams up with the Penguins, Wing Zone on the way, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Labatt and the Penguins



Late last week, Brunton Dairy, the 7th-generation Aliquippa farm, lost their main bottling facility, as well as their barn, to a fire. Brunton supplies milk to various Pittsburgh businesses, including De Fer Coffee and Tea and The Espresso Bar , along with many others outside of town, and sells their products at various retail outlets, including Giant Eagle. T he future of the business remains unknown, but supporters can visit their on-site Dairy Store to buy out their remaining supply, as well as donate to their GoFundMe

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Caliente Pizza & Draft House The Kora Strong Pizza

Caliente Pizza & Draft House



was made in partnership

with Steelers player Larry Ogunjobi and Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania & West Virginia

in honor of Make-A-Wish recipient Kora Houtz, a local 8-year-old who was diagnosed with

cystinosis. $10 from every purchase of this pizza will go towards the Foundation.

Labatt beer is coming back stronger than a '90s trend with its new, retro can design made in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Available for the duration of this hockey season, Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light "jersey cans" will feature the Penguins logo, along with yellow diagonal text that reads "Pittsburgh," designed to be reminiscent of the away jerseys the team wore 30 years ago. “I watched Lemieux and Jagr completely shred the ice in these Jerseys,” Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt USA, said in a press release. “Pens fans love that energy, and they loved that era on the ice." He's not wrong.You can feel especially good ordering from Caliente Pizza & Draft House through the end of the year, especially if you snag The Kora Strong Pizza. This pie, which has a garlic butter base and is smattered with spinach, cherry tomatoes, olives, roasted chicken, and a variety of cheeses,