Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Director of Finance, Live Audio Technician and Mixer, Dance Teaching Artist and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Junior Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Junior Advertising Sales Representative position requires a focus on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. The ideal candidate is motivated and focused on revenue growth across all platforms with the intention of meeting and exceeding revenue goals. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Director of Finance. The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh (ULGP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights of African Americans and other underserved groups in the Greater Pittsburgh area, seeks a full-time Director of Finance. The Director of Finance will build and manage a fiscally sound organization overseeing the budget, investments, financial forecasting, analysis, purchasing, capital expenditures, payables, receivables, and tax and financial reporting for the organization. Salary is $75,000-100,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Riverfront Operations Manager. Since 1999, the non-profit Riverlife has worked to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh’s riverfronts. They are seeking a full-time Operations Manager to manage the planning, coordination, and implementation of Riverlife’s care and maintenance program. In addition, this person will work with staff and key partners in the development and implementation of ecosystem restoration projects, loopwide amenities as outlined in Riverlife’s “Completing the Loop” plan, and other special initiatives to improve the three rivers. Salary is $68,000-75,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Donor Relations Coordinator. Non-profit 1Hood Media is a collective of socially conscious artists and activists who utilize art as a means of raising awareness about social justice matters affecting people around the world. They are seeking a part-time Donor Relations Coordinator to join their Development Team. This position will report to and work closely with the Director of Development to build, manage, and implement giving strategies that engage values-aligned donors who want to support and sustain 1Hood’s work. Pay is $25/hour at 25 hours per week. Click here for more details

Ceramics Education Coordinator. The Union Project is a nonprofit that uses the art of ceramics to build meaningful community connections. They are hiring a full-time Ceramics Education Coordinator to coordinate UP’s custom ceramics programs by: setting up partnerships and program details, scheduling and coordinating teaching artists, creating curriculum, and evaluating program offerings. The CEC will also drive the Wheel Mobile to locations throughout Allegheny County to provide demonstrations and hands-on activities. Salary range starts at $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Assistant Director. Rainbow Serpent is a non-profit organization committed to advancing Black LGBTQ culture through the exploration of emerging technologies, innovative healing protocols, African cosmologies, and multimedia art. They are seeking a full-time Assistant Director, who will be deeply involved in a variety of organizational facets, balancing administrative duties, programmatic oversight, and communications efforts to support diverse initiatives. In this role, the individual will oversee the meticulous planning and execution of a large portfolio of artistic and cultural programs, including film and book tours, art exhibitions, pop-up merchandise stores, live performances, educational workshops, and spiritual retreats. Salary is $50,000-55,000/year plus hybrid and benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Interactive Marketing Coordinator. Phipps Conservatory has a position open for a full-time Interactive Marketing Coordinator. Under the direction of the Director of Marketing and Communications, the Interactive Marketing Coordinator will lead the social media, website, and digital media strategy and analytics needs of the marketing department. Also includes exploring SEO strategies, preparing/analyzing social media and web analytics reports, assisting with video production projects, and more. Must have a bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, journalism, or a related field. Click here for more details

Live Audio Technician and Mixer. Flyspace Productions is a full-service, woman-owned event management company, project management, and event production company based in the heart of Pittsburgh. They are seeking an experienced Audio Mixer, who reports to the Audio Manager and is responsible for traditional audio work including mixing shows, preparing shows, and maintaining equipment. Must have at least five years of experience in live event audio production, with concert audio production experience highly desired. This position is an hourly, as needed role with full-time and part-time positions available. Part-time rates range from $20-$32 per hour. Full-time positions are commensurate with experience and begin at $40,000. Click here for more details

Teaching Artist (Dance). K-Theatre Dance Complex in Wilkinsburg has a contract position available for a Teaching Artist whose role is to provide creative and enriching dance, acting, OR music education to students K- 8. The Teaching Artist will be responsible for implementing, and executing lesson plans in accordance with the established curriculum, assessing student progress, and providing feedback to both students and parents. A bachelor’s degree in Dance, Theater, Music Education, or a related field, or equivalent experience is required, with prior experience teaching students of all ages preferred. Must have a strong background and proficiency in at least one of the following: dance (hip hop, ballet, contemporary, jazz,etc.), acting, or music (Dj-ing, music editing, etc.). Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Dishwasher. Driftwood Oven is an artisan Sourdough Pizzeria and Bakery located in Lawrenceville. They are moving their baking team to a bigger wholesale space in the Point Breeze area, and they are looking for a reliable Dishwasher to help out. Pay is $17.50/hour with health benefits available to all full-time employees after 60 days. Click here for more details

Server. Kiku Japanese Restaurant in Station Square is seeking an experienced front-of-house professional to join their team as a part-time Server. The Server performs guest service in the dining room by making sure that all dining room guests are seated at clean and properly set up tables, that all guests receive prompt attention, have their orders promptly prepared and served, and that tables are cleaned and ready for the next guests. Any Japanese language skills or Japanese cuisine knowledge is preferred, but not required. Wage plus tips ends up being around $20-30/hour average. Click here for more details

Sous Chef. Cinderlands Beer Company is looking for a full-time closing Sous Chef to help run their Warehouse location in the Strip District for 45-55 hours per week, with two days off per week. Responsibilities include leading the culinary team, developing and planning menus with compliments to the beer brewed at location, training staff, cooking dishes yourself during rushes, maintaining safe food standards, and more. Must have two years of kitchen management experience. Salary $47,000-52,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Bakery Clerk. La Gourmandine is seeking part-time and full-time Front-of-House employees for their Mt. Lebanon location. They are looking for people with upbeat personalities, great customer skills, attention to detail, and hard work ethic who can handle working in a high-volume store. Duties include opening and closing the bakery, handling customer requests, answering the phone and taking orders, handling and packaging food with care, cleaning and organizing the front of the house, and setting fellow team members up for success. Pay is hourly plus tips, with employees making between $17-24/hour depending on volume. Full-time employees are eligible for benefits after a probationary period. Click here for more details