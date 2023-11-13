The best jukebox bars in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

But a good jukebox bar takes more than just the presence of that artifact — it has to have the vibe. Jukebox bars are inherently welcoming, ready to cater to whatever mood you’re in with just the plunk of a few quarters or, in the case of the new-fangled, high-tech ones, the tap-tap of a few screens. There’s a high likelihood of the latter, as some of Pittsburgh’s long-loved jukebox haunts have gone digital.
But even so, a jukebox — any jukebox — lets your whims take the lead. If a sappy love song is calling to you, that’s your choice. If you want to scream a one-hit-wonder with your friends that was the soundtrack to your college parties, the jukebox will not judge — others might, though, so keep that in mind. That’s part of the responsibility everyone takes on at a jukebox bar. It’s a good place to lean into crowd-pleasers, sure, though it’s an even better opportunity to dazzle your fellow patrons with an offbeat pick everyone forgot they loved. That’s the beauty of a good jukebox bar: every night you’re part of a little musical microcommunity.
On that note, we, your friends at Pittsburgh City Paper, put our heads and dollar bills together to unearth the best jukebox bars in town. Here are the ones we recommend for an almost guaranteed good time, no matter what tunes end up spinning.
Bottlerocket Social Hall
Allentown welcomed Bottlerocket in 2022, and in a short time, the venue has attracted sold-out crowds to shows featuring some of the country’s most popular indie comedy and music acts (it even won Best New Bar in CP’s Best of PGH Readers Poll).
1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown
Sweetening the deal is the 1975 Rock-Ola 460 jukebox that greets patrons stepping through the doors of the space, a former watering hole from the city’s steel-working days that, thankfully, retains all of its throwback charm, from the U-shaped bar to the wood-paneled walls. Bottlerocket owner Chris Copen calls the jukebox his “pride and joy,” adding that it spins a rotating group of 45s from the ‘70s and ‘80s, plus a “few mystery records from acts that have played here, or are just dumb/funny.” He estimates that about 400 records rotate through it. Amanda Waltz
Brillobox
The classic Rock-Ola jukebox sitting at the front of Brillobox’s first floor fits easily with the abundance of eye-catching wall decor, bright red vinyl seating, and other fun attributes that have, for nearly 20 years, made this Bloomfield haunt a go-to hot spot. Given that the space already has plenty of live music, dance nights, and other events going on, as well as muted cult films playing on its downstairs bar area TV, its jukebox can get overlooked, even though it’s one of the first things patrons see when they walk through the door.
4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
When asked about the jukebox, which sits nestled between the main bar and a large, window-side booth, a bartender replied that it “technically works,” and that records get stuck sometimes. Still, it’s worth taking one of the jukebox’s many selections for a spin, especially when it features hits stretching back to the doo-wop era. Amanda Waltz
Dee’s Cafe
A South Side mainstay established in 1959, Dee’s Cafe was once named to Esquire’s list of best bars in America. Still billing itself as Pittsburgh’s best dive bar and “the adult playground,” you can nab cheap beer and their famous $3 alcohol-laced pudding shots at Dee’s — smoking also permitted — any night of the week.
1314 E. Carson St., South Side
A laidback atmosphere draws both a steady neighborhood crowd and Carson Street bar crawlers. Two floors offer seven pool tables, darts, ping-pong, pinball, karaoke, and a jukebox in the downstairs bar. True to its ‘50s roots, Dee’s, at one time, supported three jukeboxes — according to the bar, as recently as 10 years ago, one jukebox was an old-model machine, into which patrons could pop in their coins and watch the records flip.
Today, Dee’s jukebox is digital, cranking out an array of ‘90s to present-day hits, but the timeless feel remains. With the dive’s signature pink neon sign, retro glass block exterior, smoky diner booths, and throwback drink prices, you can still hit the jukebox and be transported to another decade of your choice. Rachel Wilkinson
Le Mardi Gras
Behind the trendy retail stores and restaurants lining Shadyside’s bustling Ellsworth Street sits Le Mardi Gras, an old-school, upstairs bar that, given the city’s tighter regulations, now serves as a haven for smokers looking to stay indoors. Located on Copeland Street away from all the shopping and bar-hopping college kids, the space has drawn patrons with its retro, nicotine-soaked ambiance.
731 Copeland St., Shadyside
The bar’s wall-mounted jukebox features tunes that, whether intentional or not, represent eras the bar has served since opening in 1954, with selections representing everything from rock icons like Jethro Tull and Bob Seger to pop and punk and everything in between. The curated song choices, paired with a decor more suited to decades past, offer the perfect chance to pretend you’re sipping a cocktail in the partying heydays of the 1970s or ‘80s — that the bar’s menu boasts classic throwback drinks only adds to the effect. Amanda Waltz
Long Story Short
Cinderlands rebranded its Foederhouse location in Lawrenceville to create Long Story Short, an eatery with booth-and-counter diner charm. Behind the front dining area, where patrons can enjoy the brewery's signature beer and a robust menu, is a lounge featuring 1970s decor, a pool table, and a completely free jukebox. That the restaurant music and lounge music never cross over makes Long Story Short a truly delightful twofer.
3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville
The Carson City Parlour-branded jukebox has a small, but incredibly varied selection of songs spanning genres and eras. Wanna feel like you're playing pool in an old honky-tonk? Try some outlaw country by the likes of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, and David Allan Coe. Looking for something more akin to smoking schwag weed in your grandma's outdated basement? Try some Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, or Jimi Hendrix. Party vibes are supplied by hits from Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Ace of Base, Montell Jordan, CeCe Peniston, and others. In short, there's music to suit whatever vibe you desire. Amanda Waltz
Moonlite Cafe
There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Pittsburgh boasted numerous red-sauce Italian joints with a smoky bar up front and dining room or billiards lounge in the back. Although many of these are gone, the Moonlite Cafe in Brookline has stayed true to its roots, with locals swapping gossip over calzones, linguine, and beer.
530 Brookline Blvd., Brookline
For more privacy, the dining room and pool table are nestled in the far back, but the bar area up front, anchored by a digital jukebox, is the best place to enjoy a cross-section of Brookline society. Regulars often swoop in to play classic rock and adult contemporary hits from the ’70s, so be prepared to wait a few songs before your pick comes on (or use extra credits in TouchTunes to hop the line).
Whatever the soundtrack, the Moonlite is one of those bars where regulars and newcomers alike will find friendly service, lively conversation, and reasonably priced drinks — whether or not you leave with a belly full of marinara or a to-go box piled high with stuffed banana peppers is entirely up to you. Colin Williams
Riggs Lounge
It doesn't get more classic than Riggs. This humble North Side bar is an equal-opportunity haunt for area residents of all stripes, boasting an old-school, coin-op duckpin bowling lane, a surprisingly wide-ranging tap selection, and all the liquor you could want.
1206 Brighton Road, North Side
The only caveat: Riggs, too, has joined the ranks of bars with a digital jukebox (in this case, one that uses the AMI interface), and several regulars confirmed our suspicion that so many area old-school jukeboxes have gone the way of the dinosaur. That said, this is a smoking bar with a working cigarette machine and a comfy pleather rail where locals can recall the days of phones on the table at Max & Erma's.
Following the onset of COVID, Riggs has cut back on kitchen offerings, but there's no mistaking this joint for anything other than a family-owned holdover from a simpler time. Riggs is now on its third generation of family ownership, and this Brighton Avenue joint is the perfect place to play some timeless hits. The place hasn't changed (nor should it), and if you pick the right jams, a few regulars at the bar might even sing along. Colin Williams
The Squirrel Hill Cafe
The Squirrel Cage, as it's more commonly known, has been around for nearly 100 years, and it feels like it. On a street lined with banks, boutiques, and East Asian restaurants, it's an old-school Pittsburgh dive that's appropriately dim and homey —there's even a book about it.
5802 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
Some things have changed in the intervening years — gone are the days of chainsmoking in the Cage's snug booths, and the jukebox has been a digital one for several years (it's an AMI jukebox, too, so you'll need a separate app if you mainly use TouchTunes). However, the Cage still boasts a simple, delicious pub grub menu; several pinball tables; and, of course, the low lightning and snug atmosphere regulars have come to expect. If you're a long-time patron, a digital jukebox means you can recreate that old-school vibe — if you're a newbie, throw on some Donny Iris or Rusted Root for a taste of vintage Pittsburgh. Colin Williams
Tina’s
On one hand, you could argue Tina’s shouldn’t make the cut since patrons can only play its old-school Rowe AMI jukebox on Mondays. Not too long ago, that jukebox ruled the place. Any night of the week you could walk in and pick out your favorite tunes, and, more than likely, they’d play before you left. Turns out, though, that was the problem. According to Sarah Shaffer, who owns the bar, its jukebox, and all the 45s that spin inside it, the nightly activity caused too much wear and tear on the 1987 relic.
4114 Main St., Bloomfield
Instead, she dedicates Mondays to all things vinyl, tapping into her affinity for it. (She’s a big-time collector — in fact, she’s headed to Japan soon to pick up more 45s.) The first half of the night, from 4-8 p.m., Tina’s offers free jukebox plays, followed by a rotating lineup of vinyl DJs who spin until close. Considering Tina’s is, independently of all this, just such a damn good bar, with a come-as-you-are vibe and knock-your-socks-off classic cocktails, we wish we could squeeze more jukebox time out of the place. Still, we certainly admire Shaffer's dedication to preserving her jukebox gem. Ali Trachta