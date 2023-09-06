 Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By

click to enlarge Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.

Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba (Simon & Schuster)
Described by Simon & Schuster as the “fiercest, foremost explorers of intersectional Latinx identity,” Gurba returns with a collection of essays about the harm caused by creepiness.

Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown (HarperCollins)
Brown trades Stranger Things for the book shelves with this London-set, World War II period drama inspired by her own family history.

One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World by Michael Frank (Simon & Schuster)
Frank captures the experiences of a real-life 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, who, over the course of six years, gives insight to a once-thriving Jewish community in Greece.

The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin Random House)
A celebrated author transports readers to 19th-century England for the story of two people — a Scottish maid and a formerly enslaved Jamaican — connected by a sensational trial.

Until Our Lungs Give Out: Conversations on Race, Justice, and the Future by George Yancy (Rowman & Littlefield)
Interviews with Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, Cornel West, and other leading intellectuals provide a guide to confronting modern racism, as well as misogyny and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

City Books. 908 Galveston Ave., North Side. citybookspgh.com

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Find creative printed materials of all kinds at the inaugural Pittsburgh Art Book Fair

By Rege Behe

Find creative printed materials of all kinds at the inaugural Pittsburgh Art Book Fair

Kit Frick weaves a YA mystery in Mexico with The Reunion

By Rege Behe

Kit Frick weaves a YA mystery in Mexico with The Reunion

Memoir recounts how a scam artist turned a Pitt grad into a “company pimp”

By Rege Behe

Memoir recounts how a scam artist turned a Pitt grad into a “company pimp”

Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books

By Amanda Waltz

Book covers of various books
More »
More Literary Arts
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 6-12, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum

Fall means free admission for kids at Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum

By Amanda Waltz

Awesome Pittsburgh shops, services, and spiritual practitioners with the magick touch

Awesome Pittsburgh shops, services, and spiritual practitioners with the magick touch

By August Stephens

Offended by Bonginator's 9/11 show flyer? That's the point, says band

Offended by Bonginator's 9/11 show flyer? That's the point, says band

By Colin Williams

Maggie Negrete highlights remarkable Lawrenceville women with mural project

Maggie Negrete highlights remarkable Lawrenceville women with mural project

By Kayla Welch

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: Sept. 7-13

Pittsburgh's top events:
Sept. 7-13
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation