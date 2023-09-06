Indie Bookseller Spotlight: New releases at City Books | Pittsburgh City Paper

Indie Bookseller Spotlight is a regular column listing new releases at Pittsburgh book shops. Support local businesses and find your next favorite read.



Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba (Simon & Schuster)

Described by Simon & Schuster as the “fiercest, foremost explorers of intersectional Latinx identity,” Gurba returns with a collection of essays about the harm caused by creepiness.

Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown (HarperCollins)

Brown trades Stranger Things for the book shelves with this London-set, World War II period drama inspired by her own family history.

One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World by Michael Frank (Simon & Schuster)

Frank captures the experiences of a real-life 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, who, over the course of six years, gives insight to a once-thriving Jewish community in Greece.

The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin Random House)

A celebrated author transports readers to 19th-century England for the story of two people — a Scottish maid and a formerly enslaved Jamaican — connected by a sensational trial.

Until Our Lungs Give Out: Conversations on Race, Justice, and the Future by George Yancy (Rowman & Littlefield)

Interviews with Noam Chomsky, Judith Butler, Cornel West, and other leading intellectuals provide a guide to confronting modern racism, as well as misogyny and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.