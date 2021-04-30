 Pittsburgh City Paper wins four 2021 Keystone Media Awards | Blogh

Blogh

Media

Friday, April 30, 2021

Media

Pittsburgh City Paper wins four 2021 Keystone Media Awards

Posted By on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge pittsburghcitypaper-keystone-pna-awards.jpg
Pittsburgh City Paper is honored to announce the news, arts, and entertainment altweekly has won four awards in the 2021 Keystone Media Awards, a statewide journalism competition for Pennsylvania media companies.

The awards, published on Thu., April 29 by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, are presented each year to Pennsylvania journalists whose work "displays relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers, and furthers First Amendment values."

click to enlarge Artwork for The Health Issue - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Artwork for The Health Issue
City Paper competed in the category of "multi‐day publications with over 50,000 circulation" and won First Place under the Special Section category for The Health Issue, a publication with stories focused on mental health and suicide prevention. This issue was dedicated to former CP managing editor Alex Gordon who died of suicide in October 2020.


The altweekly also won a second place award for graphic design, and two honorable mentions.

The First Place win for The Health Issue is especially meaningful for City Paper because it was published a month after Alex's death while the staff was still grieving, choosing to honor his memory by turning their grief into something meaningful and aiming to help others who were struggling. In addition to CP's full-time staff, contributing writer Tara Fay Coleman also penned a personal essay for this issue about her own struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts.

click to enlarge PAGE DESIGNS BY ABBIE ADAMS
Page designs by Abbie Adams
City Paper art director Abbie Adams took home a second place win in the Keystone Awards for Feature Page Design for her layout on Hannah Lynn's story on Preserving Pittsburgh, a feature on Pittsburgh's three-year-old archive department working to make the city's history more accessible. Not only did Abbie design the cover and pages for the story, but she joined Hannah on her interview to take photographs, which she then used as references to illustrate all of the artwork that accompanies her page designs.

click to enlarge Black Lives Matter activists in rural Bedford County illustration for Pittsburgh City Paper and Spotlight PA story - CP ILLUSTRATION: ABBIE ADAMS
CP illustration: Abbie Adams
Black Lives Matter activists in rural Bedford County illustration for Pittsburgh City Paper and Spotlight PA story
An Honorable Mention Award went to CP news editor Ryan Deto and writer Joseph Darius Jaafari for the News Feature Story category for a story published in partnership with Pennsylvania nonprofit newsroom Spotlight PA. Ryan and Joseph's story, which ran simultaneously in both publications, looked into how video footage did not support state police accounts of shots being fired at a group of civil rights marchers in Central Pennsylvania, which then led to misinformation inspiring paranoia and rallies against the marchers in two small towns.


CP art director Abbie Adams' illustration of Black Lives Matter activists in rural Bedford County for this story also won an Honorable Mention award for Graphic/Photo Illustration.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Meet this week's Pittsburgh City Paper cover artist: Morg Cunningham

Previous Post

Meet this week's Pittsburgh City Paper cover artist: Morg Cunningham

Trending

New report finds lead in majority of Allegheny County water systems, offers strategies to reduce exposure
Three Rivers Arts Festival announces hybrid events lineup and health measures for June
Councilor DeWitt Walton shares stories of being racially profiled before Allegheny County creates police review board
Rick Sebak and Independent Brewing Company release a cocktail that you will like
How rising rents and renovations have displaced Pittsburghers and added to the city’s ongoing issues with gentrification
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Tereneh Idia's column awarded top honors for second consecutive year at Western Pa. Golden Quill Awards

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Tereneh Idia's award announcement at the 2020 Golden Quill awards

Pittsburgh City Paper turns off web comments

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh City Paper turns off web comments

Pittsburgh City Paper announces company-wide cutbacks due to coronavirus pandemic

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh City Paper announces company-wide cutbacks due to coronavirus pandemic

VIDEO: Pittsburgh Black Media Panel at August Wilson African American Cultural Center

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh Black Media Panel at August Wilson African American Culture Center on Wed., Feb. 12, 2020
More »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 28- 4, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Meet this week's Pittsburgh City Paper cover artist: Morg Cunningham

Meet this week's Pittsburgh City Paper cover artist: Morg Cunningham

By Abbie Adams

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation