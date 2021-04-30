Pittsburgh City Paper wins four 2021 Keystone Media Awards

Posted By Lisa Cunningham on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM

Pittsburgh City Paper is honored to announce the news, arts, and entertainment altweekly has won four awards in the , a statewide journalism competition for Pennsylvania media companies.



click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams Artwork for The Health Issue

The altweekly also won a second place award for graphic design, and two honorable mentions.



The First Place win for The Health Issue is especially meaningful for City Paper because it was published a month after Alex's death while the staff was still grieving, choosing to honor his memory by turning their grief into something meaningful and aiming to help others who were struggling. In addition to CP's full-time staff, contributing writer



ulti‐day publications with over 50,000 circulation" and won First Place under the Special Section category for The Health Issue , a publication with stories focused on mental health and suicide prevention. This issue was dedicated to formermanaging editor Alex Gordon who died of suicide in October 2020.The altweekly also won a second place award for graphic design, and two honorable mentions.The First Place win for The Health Issue is especially meaningful forbecause it was published a month after Alex's death while the staff was still grieving, choosing to honor his memory by turning their grief into something meaningful and aiming to help others who were struggling. In addition tos full-time staff, contributing writer Tara Fay Coleman also penned a personal essay for this issue about her own struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts.

click to enlarge Page designs by Abbie Adams

art director Abbie Adams took home a second place win in the Keystone Awards for Feature Page Design for her layout on Hannah Lynn's story on Preserving Pittsburgh , a feature on Pittsburgh's three-year-old archive department working to make the city's history more accessible. Not only did Abbie design the cover and pages for the story, but she joined Hannah on her interview to take photographs, which she then used as references to illustrate all of the artwork that accompanies her page designs.

click to enlarge CP illustration: Abbie Adams Black Lives Matter activists in rural Bedford County illustration for Pittsburgh City Paper and Spotlight PA story

CP art director Abbie Adams' illustration of Black Lives Matter activists in rural Bedford County for this story also won an Honorable Mention award for Graphic/Photo Illustration . An Honorable Mention Award went tonews editor Ryan Deto and writer Joseph Darius Jaafari for the News Feature Story category for a story published in partnership with Pennsylvania nonprofit newsroom Spotlight PA . Ryan and Joseph's story, which ran simultaneously in both publications, looked into how video footage did not support state police accounts of shots being fired at a group of civil rights marchers in Central Pennsylvania, which then led to misinformation inspiring paranoia and rallies against the marchers in two small towns.art director Abbie Adams' illustrationfor this story also won an Honorable Mention award for

The awards, published on Thu., April 29