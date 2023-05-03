 Allegheny County Democratic Primary Election Guide 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Democratic Primary Election Guide 2023

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County Democratic Primary Election Guide 2023
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's 2023 Primary Election Guide!

Introduction: DA race pits reform candidate against business as usual incumbent
Allegheny County Executive: Theresa Colaizzi, Dave Fawcett, Sara Innamorato, Michael Lamb, William Parker, and John Weinstein
Allegheny County Controller: Darwin Leuba and Corey O'Connor
Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars and Anthony Coghill
District Attorney: Matt Dugan and Steve Zappala
Court of Common Pleas: Anthony DeLuca, Patrick Sweeney, and Andy Szefi

