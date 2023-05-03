 Court of Common Pleas: Anthony DeLuca, Patrick Sweeney, and Andy Szefi | Pittsburgh City Paper

Court of Common Pleas: Anthony DeLuca, Patrick Sweeney, and Andy Szefi

The Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas is tasked with meting out justice in all matters, from injury compensation claims to divorce settlements and homicide charges. Each of its elected judges preside for 10-year terms over one of three divisions — civil, criminal, and family. Once a judge’s term has expired, voters have the option to “retain” them for a further 10 years in a yes-no voting process that doesn’t permit challengers. Judicial candidates can cross-file to participate in both major party primaries.

Anthony DeLuca

Bio: Democrat/Republican. Private practice attorney. University of Pittsburgh School of Law graduate. Former Assistant Attorney General. Former union labor attorney. Volunteer youth sports coach.

Judicial Values:
- Dedication to helping defendants with mental illness
- Sympathy for working people and labor causes
- Appreciation for stresses and uncertainties facing law enforcement officers

Select Endorsements: Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Pittsburgh Firefighters, Pittsburgh Metro Area Postal Workers Union, Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council, NALC 85, Steamfitters 449

Allegheny County Bar Rating: Highly Recommended


Patrick Sweeney

Bio: Democrat/Republican. 25-year public defender. Former Congressional staffer. University of Pittsburgh School of Law graduate. Secretary, USW’s public defender bargaining unit.

Judicial Values:
- Reforming parole violation sentencing to reduce jail overcrowding
- Living wage compensation for jurors
- Expanding diversionary courts to reduce low-level criminal convictions

Select Endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, United Steelworkers, American Federation of Musicians, The Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Sunrise Movement Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Bar Rating: Recommended

Andy Szefi

Bio: Democrat/Republican. Appointed to Court of Common Pleas by former Pa. Gov Tom Wolf in 2022 to fill a vacancy, but must win an election to retain his seat. Former Allegheny County Solicitor. University of Pittsburgh School of Law graduate.

Judicial Values:
- Commitment to “equal treatment”
- Commitment to staff diversity and implicit bias training
- Maximizing accessibility through remote proceedings

Endorsements: Unknown

Allegheny County Bar Rating: Highly Recommended

