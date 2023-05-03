 Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars and Anthony Coghill | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars and Anthony Coghill

By

CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

Allegheny County’s treasurer collects income from real estate taxes and other specialist taxes and permitting. The treasurer’s office is also responsible for investing and disbursing these funds. Incumbent John Weinstein is stepping down this year after six consecutive terms to pursue the county executive’s seat.

PDF — allegheny-county-treasurer.pdf

Erica Brusselars

Bio: Twelve-year corporate actuary, specializing in pensions. Former middle school math teacher. Allegheny County Democratic Committee ward chair. Pittsburgh Democrats executive committee member. Graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and University of Mississippi.

Modernization: Notes on her campaign website, “Many of the systems the Treasurer’s Office currently uses are outdated and do not integrate with other systems of the County.” Says she will streamline internal and external systems to speed up and simplify processes such as dog license purchases and tax payments.

Transparency: Says transparency in the “processes and results” of the treasurer’s office is a prerequisite for public confidence. Vows to improve timeliness of public reports, share the office’s organization chart, and bring more transparency to the Retirement Board’s meeting and voting processes.

Leadership and qualifications: Says her experience as a corporate actuary complements her efforts as a local party organizer with volunteer experience on presidential and other political campaigns. Tells TribLive “I intend to lead the Treasurer’s Office with respect, collaboration and a strong sense of service.”

Endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, 314 Action, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Young Democrats of Allegheny County.


Anthony Coghill

Bio: Business owner. Pittsburgh City Councilmember. Board treasurer, Pittsburgh Sports and Exhibitions Authority. Former Allegheny County Democratic Committee ward chair.

Modernization: Pledges on his website to transform the Treasurer’s office into “a contemporary taxpayer system,” and to make applicable tax and licensing forms available online. Tells WESA, “Pittsburgh lauds itself in many respects as a ‘tech hub’: I believe it is time to have a county treasurer's website and services match that reputation.”

Transparency: Says he has made transparency “the cornerstone of his work,” and pledges to ensure taxpayer funds are invested and managed with the highest degree of transparency.

Leadership and Qualifications: Says his legislative experience and fiscal oversight combine with his years as a business owner to set him up for the demands of the treasurers. Tells WESA, “I would put my body of work up against any resume out there.”

Select Endorsements: Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council, Building Trades Council, Pittsburgh Fire Fighters, Pittsburgh Plumbers, Pittsburgh Plumbers, Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council, Steamfitters 449

