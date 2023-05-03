Allegheny County Executive: Theresa Colaizzi, Dave Fawcett, Sara Innamorato, Michael Lamb, William Parker, and John Weinstein | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen

The chief executive is the most powerful officeholder in the county. In addition to its broad supervisory mandate for overseeing all sectors of county government, the executive drafts the budget, can veto council legislation, and appoints a large proportion of members to powerful agency boards.



Theresa Colaizzi

Bio: Former business owner. Former Pittsburgh School board president. Late entrant to the executive race. Has no website and has maintained a low key campaign presence.

Nonprofit taxation: Referred to health care giants UPMC and Allegheny Health Network as the “elephant in the room” during an April 18 candidate debate led by PublicSource and NextPittsburgh, and stressed that they and other nonprofits that enjoy property tax breaks across the county should be “held accountable.”

Environment: Proffered, during the same debate, launching a new program for responding to environmental emergencies like the recent East Palestine, Ohio train crash. Suggested nonprofit medical organizations should front some of the burden of the county’s poor air quality.

Affordable Housing: Said during the debate, nonprofit health organizations should offer up space for low income residents and provide accompanying health and social services.

Endorsements: Unknown





Dave Fawcett

Bio: Attorney. One-time Allegheny County Council member. Political maverick who began as a Republican and has recently fulfilled pro-bono legal services on behalf of Allegheny County Jail incarcerees.

Environment: Identifies as an “environmental champion.” Supported bills tightening pollution regulations during stint on county council and helped lead efforts to construct the Allegheny County Riverfront Park. Has called for improved public transit as a way to reduce carbon footprint.

Policing/public safety: Calls for “greater presence” of law enforcement in Pittsburgh’s Downtown. Advocates deescalation and mental health training for officers. Said during candidates debate that the criminal justice system rests both on robust “public safety” and “accountability” for those in power.

Affordable Housing: Pledges support for “fair housing initiatives,” which he says require partnerships between local government, banks, and the corporate community. Emphasizes the need to conceptualize affordable housing plans around public transit access and job opportunities. Says the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development should invest more in revitalizing the aging housing stock.

Endorsements: Unknown





Sara Innamorato

: State representative since 2018. Board member for Urban Redevelopment Authority and Allegheny County Housing Authority. Part of the UNITE coalition of progressive candidates.

Healthcare: In response to a 1Hood Power candidate forum question about Black maternal mortality rates, argued in favor of funding community-led, research-backed programs that center the needs of Black birthing people. Co-authored report slamming UPMC for its poor working conditions and for monopolizing health care in the county.

Policing/public safety: Not in favor of reopening Shuman Juvenile Detention Center or continuing to hold youth at Allegheny County Jail. At the 1Hood Power candidate forum, said she believes in creating trauma-informed and intersectional facilities separate from the carceral system. Has publicly called for the firing of Allegheny County Jail Warden.

Infrastructure: In response to a questionnaire from Pittsburghers for Public Transit, said that she wants to appoint a transit rider and a bus operator to the Pittsburgh Regional Transit board and create a PRT position focused on language accessibility.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, U.S. Representative Summer Lee, UNITE, Clean Water Action, Young Democrats of Allegheny County

Michael Lamb

Bio: Pittsburgh controller since 2008. Allegheny County clerk of courts from 2000-2007. Master of Public Management from Carnegie Mellon, Duquesne University School of Law graduate. Advocate for greater transparency in county budgets and consolidation of municipal services to relieve financial strain on individual boroughs. Serves on the boards of several civic organizations including the Downtown Pittsburgh YMCA.

Nonprofit taxation: Calls for major nonprofits to pay more in taxes. Issued joint report in 2022 with then-Acting County Controller Tracy Royston proposing agreements with the county’s largest nonprofits to generate at least $14.5 million in tax revenue per year.

Allegheny County Jail: Tells WESA he’d hire a new warden and would personally attend Jail Oversight Board meetings. Wants to end cash bail and divert people with non-violent charges away from the legal system.

Education: Proposes the creation of Allegheny Achievers, a program to provide every new high school graduate in the county with funding to attend the Community College of Allegheny County, paid for with Regional Asset District money and help from foundations, local businesses, and nonprofits.

Endorsements: Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, several prominent attorneys and businesspeople





William Parker

: Pittsburgh entrepreneur raised on the North Side. Ran for Mayor of Pittsburgh as a write-in candidate in 2021 and for U.S. House as a Democrat in 2022. Outspoken about being the nephew of Pittsburgh Pirates player Willie Stargell.

Health care: Shared support for the Black Birth Expo during 1Hood Power candidate forum. “I believe right now we are in a process of rebirth, and I’m that doula,” he said. A follow-up question was asked to address previous comments that abortion is too frequently used as birth control. He said, “I always want to promote safe sex, so we don’t even go down that road.”

Policing/public safety: In favor of hiring more Black police officers and using technology to track police misconduct. In 2020, tweeted “I support Good Police Officer’s [sic] who serve, protect and keep our communities safe, but the one’s that abuse their authority, target our youth and conspire to corrupt our City’s culture must go.”

Infrastructure: In 2022, tweeted that people should vote for him if they “want to see our bridges rebuilt together by Black, White & Brown people.” In response to a questionnaire from Pittsburghers for Public Transit, said he would expand transit coverage by “updating the bus schedules to real times, delays, and potential road closures.”

Endorsements: Unknown





John Weinstein



Allegheny County Treasurer since 1999. His father is Mel Weinstein, treasurer and tax collector for Kennedy Township and West Hills powerbroker.

Healthcare: In response to a 1Hood Power candidate forum question about Black maternal mortality rates and budgeting for healthcare options, Weinstein said inadequate “nutrition” was a root cause. Also said he is committed to a hunger-free Allegheny County and argues for nutrition education and funding for expectant mothers and infants.

Policing/public safety: Held a press conference in February calling for a new, “reimagined” Shuman Juvenile Detention Center. Advocates for increased police presence Downtown, and recently criticized Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s response to crime rates, saying “Whatever they’re doing in the City of Pittsburgh, it’s not working.”

Infrastructure: In response to a questionnaire from Pittsburghers for Public Transit, Weinstein said he would uplift the voices of transit riders through listening sessions and discussion with community leaders. He says inadequate public transit has contributed to population loss.

Select Endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, Pittsburgh Firefighters, Pittsburgh Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, multiple Pennsylvania state reps