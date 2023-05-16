New Online Casinos: Your Guide to Finding the Best Casinos Online | Pittsburgh City Paper

Online casinos have been in existence for some time, but the emergence of new technology has led to the continuous appearance of new online casinos. These casinos offer the latest games, features, and bonuses within the online gambling market. However, finding the best new casino websites can be challenging, especially since there are so many choices out there.



In this article, we will provide a comprehensive review of the best new casinos so you're well-equipped to choose the right one for you. Before signing up, consider the casino's variety of games, bonus offers and promotions, payment options, and customer support availability.

Here is a first look at the top online casinos:

Red Dog Casino - Best for Promotional Offers Las Atlantis - Best for Welcome Bonuses El Royale - Best for Real Money Games Slots Empire - Best for Slot Games WildCasino - Best for Live Casino Games SuperSlots - Best for Secure Gaming

Top New Online Casinos in 2023

Red Dog Casino - Best for Promotional Offers

Red Dog Casino has taken the online gambling world by storm since its launch in 2019. This casino has quickly become a hit thanks to its wide selection of games and generous promotional offers. Additionally, Red Dog Casino's high-quality graphics provide a realistic and immersive gaming experience, which sets it apart from other online casinos and makes it a top choice among online casino enthusiasts.

Licenses and Regulations

Red Dog Casino is a reputable and reliable online casino site that has earned a license from the Government of Curacao. This license ensures that Red Dog Casino complies with strict regulations and standards to provide players with a safe, secure, and fair gaming environment.

Software Providers and Game Offerings

Red Dog Casino collaborates with top game developer Real Time Gaming to provide a diverse and exciting selection of games. Red Dog Casino offers over 300 games that range from slots to table games and cater to every player's preferences. The casino also offers live dealer games, which provide an authentic gambling experience from the comfort of players' homes.

Bonuses and Promotions

Red Dog Casino offers generous bonuses and promotions, including no-deposit bonuses as well as ongoing promotions, such as reload bonuses and free spins. The current welcome bonus offer is a 280% slots match. You can use the bonus funds on slot machines, scratch cards, keno, board games, and more.

>> Read full Red Dog Casino review

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

Red Dog Casino offers safe and user-friendly payment options. Withdrawal options include Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Bank Wire, and Check. Red Dog Casino is known for fast withdrawal times, typically processed within 1-3 business days. However, the first withdrawal may take up to 48 hours due to verification requirements.

Customer Support

Red Dog Casino provides exceptional customer support services to assist players with any concerns or inquiries. They are available 24/7 via live chat, email, or phone, ensuring that players receive prompt and efficient assistance.

Las Atlantis - Best for Welcome Bonuses

Las Atlantis is a brand-new online casino having been launched in 2020. Despite being a new player in the industry, the casino has already gained a reputation for providing players with an exceptional gaming experience, generous bonuses, and top-notch customer support.

Licenses and Regulations

Las Atlantis is a legitimate online casino that is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing online gambling in Curacao. The casino holds a Master's License, which demonstrates its commitment to maintaining high standards of fairness, security, and player protection.

Software Providers and Game Offerings

The great selection of games at Las Atlantis is one of its standout qualities. The casino has over 200 games from Real Time Gaming (RTG), a well-known software provider in the online gaming industry. Players can choose from a variety of slots, table games, video poker games, and specialty games.

Bonuses and Promotions

Las Atlantis Casino offers various bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus that is available to new members with up to $14,000 in bonus funds. The casino also offers generous monthly bonuses and a Loyalty Program that rewards players for their loyalty with cash bonuses based on their tier level.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

Las Atlantis Casino offers various payment options for players to make deposits and withdrawals easily. Withdrawal times depend on the preferred payment method, with Visa/Mastercard taking 3-4 business days, Bitcoin taking 1-3 business days, and Bank Wire taking around 5 business days.

Customer Support

Las Atlantis stands out from other online casinos by providing excellent customer support. It has a team of dedicated and knowledgeable customer service representatives that are available through a variety of support channels, such as phone, email, and live chat, to suit different customer preferences.

El Royale - Best for Real Money Games

El Royale Casino, owned by Arbath Solutions OU, is an online casino that launched in 2020. Despite being new in the industry, the casino has already garnered a reputation for providing a safe and enjoyable gaming experience to players. El Royale Casino has focused its efforts on catering to the American and Australian online casino markets, providing a diverse selection of games that appeal to players from both regions.

Licenses and Regulations

El Royale Casino is licensed and regulated by Curacao to ensure safety and fairness. It follows Curacao's regulations and uses SSL encryption to ensure fair gameplay and protect player data while keeping personal information confidential.

Software Providers and Game Offerings

El Royale Casino works with leading game developers, such as RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, to offer a wide selection of online casino games. These include classic table games like blackjack and roulette, various real money games like video poker, as well as specialty games like keno and bingo.

Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to its impressive game selection, El Royale Casino offers attractive bonuses and promotions to reward players for their loyalty. New players can receive up to $7,500 in bonuses spread across their first five deposits. Additionally, the casino offers a crypto welcome bonus of up to $9,500, which is available to players who make a minimum deposit of $1,000 using cryptocurrency. El Royale Casino also offers daily and monthly bonuses, free spins, and cash-back offers.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

El Royale Casino facilitates safe and trusted deposits and withdrawals. Popular payment options available include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, and Neosurf. When it comes to withdrawals, El Royale Casino offers fast processing times of 24-48 hours, allowing players to quickly receive their winnings.

Customer Support

El Royale Casino is known for providing exceptional customer support to its players. The casino's support team is available to assist players through phone and email, ensuring that any issues or questions are addressed promptly. Additionally, the site has an FAQ section with four categories covering payment options, withdrawal options, bonuses, and general queries.

Slots Empire - Best for Slot Games

Launched in 2019, Slots Empire is an online casino that features a Roman Empire theme. With its unique gaming experience, exceptional software, and reliable performance, players can expect seamless gameplay and exciting graphics on Slots Empire.

Licenses and Regulations

Slots Empire is a legit online casino owned by Wonder Play Company NV and licensed in Curacao. This means the casino meets industry standards and provides players with a secure and safe gaming environment. For example, third-party operators recognized by the Government of Curacao test the games to ensure fairness and the use of random number generators (RNGs).

Software Providers and Game Offerings

Slots Empire offers a high-quality gaming experience from two different software developers, Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming. Although the casino has a smaller game collection compared to some of its competitors, it still offers a diverse selection of slots, table games, video poker options, and live dealer casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions

Slots Empire offers a wide range of bonuses and promotions. These include daily rewards like free spins, match bonuses, and cashback offers, in addition to a 220% reward for new players. This provides players with plenty of opportunities to increase their winnings.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

Slots Empire provides its customers with a range of deposit and withdrawal options, such as Credit Cards, e-Wallets like Neteller and Skrill, Bitcoin, and Bank Wire. There are no withdrawal fees, but processing times vary depending on the method chosen. Bitcoin withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours, which is the fastest option.

Customer Support

The casino strives to ensure that players have a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience and that any issues are resolved efficiently. That's why Slots Empire offers multiple options for customer support, including live chat, email, and phone support. There is also a FAQs section for access to quick and basic information.

WildCasino - Best for Live Casino Games

Wild Casino, which is owned and operated by BetOnline Group, has been offering online gaming services since 2017. The casino boasts an extensive collection of over 430 games that are set in a lush jungle environment. From slots and table games to video poker and live dealer games, Wild Casino has something for everyone.

Licenses and Regulations

Wild Casino is a legitimate casino site that operates under a license from the Panama Gaming Commission, ensuring its compliance with government standards. The casino has garnered mostly positive feedback from both players and industry experts, which further attests to its reputation as a trustworthy and reliable online casino.

Software Providers and Game Offerings

Wild Casino has partnered with some of the industry's top game developers, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming, to ensure that their games are of the highest quality, with stunning graphics and engaging gameplay. It offers numerous variations of slots, classic table games, and video poker. Plus, Wild Casino frequently adds new games to its collection to keep things fresh for players.

Bonuses and Promotions

Wild Casino offers a variety of bonuses and promotions for both new and returning players. They have a $5,000 welcome offer, as well as weekly matches, reload bonuses, and rebate promotions. Wild Casino also offers regular contests and tournaments for featured games.

>> Read full Wild Casino review

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

Wild Casino provides plenty of payment options for players to deposit and withdraw funds. They support cryptocurrency for quicker transactions. The casino also offers credit card payments and bank transfers. However, withdrawal times can vary, with some options taking up to 15 business days.

Customer Support

Wild Casino is dedicated to giving each and every customer the best service possible. They have a team of experienced professionals who are available around the clock to assist players with any issues or concerns they may have. Players can send them an email or live chat to get quick, helpful answers.

SuperSlots - Best for Secure Gaming

Super Slots is operated by the same company that runs BetOnline and SportsBetting. The casino's sleek design, diverse game selection, and appealing bonuses are just a few of the reasons why it's one of the best online casinos. It's an ideal destination for players looking to enjoy a high-quality gaming experience.

Licenses and Regulations

Super Slots is licensed and regulated by the Panama Gaming Control Board, ensuring that the casino operates in compliance with industry regulations and standards, providing players with a safe and fair gaming environment.

Software Providers and Game Offerings

Super Slots has a wide array of gaming options, with a collection of over 400 titles. Although most of the games are slots, there are also various table games and live dealer games. The software developers for these games are industry leaders, such as Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Concept Gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions

Super Slots provides generous bonuses and promotions for both new and existing players. The welcome bonus offered to new members spans their first three deposits and amounts to a maximum of $6,000. In addition, promotions such as daily reload bonuses, free spins, and cash-back rewards are available to returning players.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

Super Slots presents multiple options for deposits and withdrawals, such as credit cards, cryptocurrencies, and e-wallets. Typically, deposits are processed immediately, whereas withdrawals may take up to 48 hours to process.

Customer Support

Super Slots provides customer support through multiple channels, including live chat, email, and phone. Their customer service representatives are available 24/7 and are well-informed. Also, the casino site has a comprehensive FAQ section that addresses common questions and concerns.

Which Casinos Are Considered New?

The latest online casinos are those that have recently launched and are still building their reputation within the industry. They offer the latest technology and innovative features to attract players, including unique games or exclusive bonuses that set them apart from established casinos.

Newly released gambling websites also use cutting-edge software to offer a great user experience and give new online casino bonuses like no-deposit bonuses, new member bonuses, and free spins.

Furthermore, newer casinos provide various payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and mobile payments. They also offer better customer service, with live chat, phone, and email support, and are more responsive to player feedback.

Benefits of Playing at New Online Casinos

Newly established casinos are great for players seeking to improve their online casino gaming experience. Below are some of the benefits of playing at new online casinos:

Bigger Welcome Bonuses and Promotions:

One of the major perks of playing at new casinos is that they typically offer bigger welcome bonuses and promotions to attract new players. These rewards can increase your chances of winning big.

Better User Experience and Modern Interface:

New online casinos offer players access to the latest features and services, which can greatly enhance the gaming experience. They are often equipped with the latest software and gaming technology and offer user-friendly interfaces that make it easy to find your favorite games.

Access to the Latest Games and Software:

As mentioned in the previous point, new casinos typically provide access to the latest games and software. Most collaborate with the industry's best software developers to bring you a wide range of games, from classic slots to the latest video slots and table games.

Higher Payout Percentages:

New online casinos may offer higher payout percentages compared to established ones. The payout percentage is the amount of money that the casino pays out to players compared to the amount that they receive in bets. So, the higher the payout percentage, the better your chances of winning more money.

How to Find the Best New Online Casinos

As online casinos gain popularity, it becomes more difficult to determine which ones are the best. The following tips can help you find the best new online casino sites:

Check for a Valid License and Regulation:

It's important to start by verifying that the online casino has a valid license. This will ensure that the casino operates legally, meets certain standards of fairness and security, and is accountable to regulatory bodies. Look for information on the casino's website regarding their licensing and regulation, and make sure that the information is from a legitimate source.

Read Online Reviews and Player Feedback:

Reading casino reviews and player feedback is another important step in finding the best new online casinos. Positive reviews and a solid reputation in the online casino industry are both good indicators that the casino is reputable and trustworthy. This information can also help you make an informed decision as to which online casino is right for you.

Check for Fair Terms and Conditions, Including Wagering Requirements:

Look for online casinos with fair terms and conditions and reasonable wagering requirements. Reviewing this information will ensure that you can enjoy your winnings without unexpected restrictions or limitations. It can also help to ensure that you have a positive and enjoyable experience with the casino.

New Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Here are some of the best new casino bonuses and promotional offers:

Welcome Bonuses

A welcome bonus is generally only granted to new players who make an initial deposit at the casino. While it can take various forms, a welcome package often combines the features of a deposit bonus and free spins, with the casino matching the player's deposit up to a certain amount.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses do not require the player to make a deposit to receive the bonus. Instead, the player simply needs to sign up and create an account at the casino, and the bonus will be automatically credited to their account.

Free Chips

Free chips can be used to play various casino games, such as slots or table games, without the player risking their own money. Free chips can be awarded as a welcome offer or standalone promotion.

Red Dog Casino offers a 300% bonus and 20 free spins on Merlin's Riches slot game. To qualify for the promotion, players must make a minimum deposit of $10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, or Flexepin, and $30 for credit card payments. The offer is only valid once per player and has a maximum bet limit of $10 and a maximum payout of x30 for the first deposit bonus amount. Players must also fulfill a wagering requirement of 35x the deposit and bonus amount. The eligible games for this promotion include slots, real-series video slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

Free Spins

Free spins are a popular type of bonus offered by online casinos, allowing players to spin the reels of a slot game for free. They can be awarded as part of a welcome bonus, a loyalty program, or a standalone promotion.

Las Atlantis has an amazing promotion where you can get a 280% bonus and 30 free spins on the Coyote Cash slot game. All you need to do is make a minimum deposit of $10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, or Flexepin, and $30 for credit card payments. This offer can only be claimed once and has a few terms and conditions, like a maximum bet limit of $10 and a wagering requirement of 35x the deposit and bonus amount. It can be played with slots, real-series video slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs provide rewards, special bonuses, and unique offers to players who sign up and play regularly. Rewards may include cash-back bonuses, free chips, and free spins.

Crypto Welcome Bonus

As the popularity of cryptocurrency continues to grow, many new casinos are now offering a crypto welcome bonus. These bonuses are awarded to players who make their first deposit using a cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. It can take the form of matching deposit bonuses or free spins bonuses.

Wild Casino offers a $9,000 Crypto Deposit Bonus to new players who make their first deposit using crypto. For the first deposit, enter CRYPTO300 to receive a 300% bonus of up to $3,000. For the next four deposits, enter CRYPTO150 to receive a 150% bonus of up to $1,500. The bonus is only available on select games and will only be active for 30 days after redemption.

Payment and Withdrawal Options

Below are the various payment and withdrawal options that most new online casinos offer:

Credit Cards:

New online casinos usually accept all major credit cards, such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, for deposits and withdrawals. It is advisable for players to confirm with their bank or credit card issuer whether their card is authorized for gambling transactions.

E-wallets:

Depositing and withdrawing money from an e-wallet is often considered safer and more secure. Since players don't have to enter their credit card information directly on the site, it lowers the risk of theft and fraud. It's also a much more convenient payment method.

Bank Transfers:

Bank transfers are the preferred payment method for many players at online casinos, though they are slower than credit card deposits, and banks may charge fees for bank transfer transactions. Still, bank transfers are reliable and secure.

Cryptocurrencies:

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are becoming more popular for online casino payments. Their high security and anonymity are attractive to players. Cryptocurrencies also involve fast and low-cost transactions because they are not tied to any institution.

What to Look For in a New Online Casino

Here are some tips on what to consider before signing up for a new casino site:

Customer Support

Good customer support is a very important factor to consider when choosing a new online casino. You should look for new casino sites with multiple ways to contact the customer service team. This could include email, phone, and live chat. You will also want to consider whether the support team is responsive, so you can get help quickly if you have a problem or question.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile compatibility is an essential aspect to consider when looking for a new online casino. In today's world, many players prefer the convenience of playing on their mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. A mobile-friendly online casino will offer a seamless gaming experience, allowing you to play your favorite games anytime and anywhere.

Licenses and Regulations

When evaluating a new online casino, check to see if it's licensed. A reputable online casino will have a valid license from a recognized authority. This ensures that the casino operates under strict guidelines and is regularly audited to ensure the fairness and protection of its players.

Safety and Security Measures

New casinos tend to have the latest security measures in place to protect players' personal and financial information. This can include advanced encryption technology, secure payment methods, and other security features that can give players peace of mind while they play.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times

When choosing an online casino, pay close attention to its payment options and withdrawal times. Most allow you to make deposits by credit card, e-wallet, bank transfer, or crypto. Pick an online casino with speedy and effective withdrawal times to avoid any delays in receiving your winnings.

Bonuses and Promotions

It's important to look for an online casino with attractive bonus offers and promotions, such as welcome bonuses for new players and loyalty programs for existing ones. However, it's crucial to thoroughly read and understand the terms and conditions before accepting any bonus or promotion.

Tips for Playing at New Online Casinos

Here are some tips on how to make the most out of playing at new online casinos:

1. Research and Compare Different Options:

You can compare different casinos by reading reviews from other players on third-party platforms, like forums, blogs, and review sites. This type of research can provide valuable information on a casino's dependability, safety, and overall user experience.

2. Read the Terms and Conditions Carefully:

Always read the terms and conditions in full before playing at a brand-new casino site. This will help to avoid any surprises down the road. Look for restrictions or limitations on certain games, bonuses, promotions, or withdrawal methods. For example, with bonuses and promotions, it's important to understand the wagering requirements since they may impact your ability to withdraw your winnings.

3. Practice Responsible Gambling:

It's very important to practice responsible gambling. Always set boundaries, know your limits, and adhere to a predetermined budget. This will help you avoid overspending and ensure that you don't gamble more than you can afford to lose. Many online casinos even provide responsible gambling features, such as deposit limits and time limits. If you feel like you need additional help, talk to a professional or join a support group.

Bottom Line

New online casino sites offer various benefits to players, including better bonuses and user experiences, access to the latest games and software, and higher payout percentages. However, before signing up for the newest online casinos, it's essential to consider factors such as licenses and regulations, player feedback, customer support, and the selection of games and software providers.

Each online casino has its own features and services that may appeal to different players. For instance, Red Dog Casino is perfect for those who are new to internet gambling due to its easy-to-use website and many game options. On the other hand, Las Atlantis is great for those who are visually oriented, with its exciting themes and good bonuses.

El Royale is ideal for traditional casino game players who love blackjack and roulette, while Slots Empire is a popular choice for players who prefer slot games. Additionally, Wild Casino offers live dealer games for a more immersive gaming experience and a sportsbook for sports betting enthusiasts. And finally, SuperSlots has high-quality software and smooth gameplay, with a wide selection of games for those who enjoy variety.

To make the most of your experience at brand-new online casinos, it's essential to research and compare each casino. Read the terms and conditions carefully and look for any restrictions or limitations. By considering these factors, you can find the best new online casino that suits your preferences and needs.

New online casino FAQs

Are New Online Casinos Safe and Secure?

Yes, new online casinos are generally considered safe and secure. Although it's impossible to guarantee the safety of all new online casino websites, the casinos mentioned in this article provide a safe and secure environment for their players. They each hold valid licenses, offer reputable payment options, and have positive reviews from other players.

How Do I Claim Bonuses and Promotions at New Online Casinos?

To claim bonuses and promotions at new online casinos, you will likely need to fulfill specific wagering requirements or make a qualifying deposit. Always read the terms and conditions of the promotion thoroughly to understand the rules and avoid unnecessary hassle.

Can I Trust the Games and Software Providers at New Online Casinos?

Yes, the games and software providers at these new online casinos are reliable and trustworthy. They are partnered with established software providers who create high-quality casino games and maintain licenses from regulatory bodies, which ensures fair and safe gameplay.

Are New Online Casinos Better Than Established Ones?

It's difficult to say whether new online casinos are better than established ones since they each have different strengths and weaknesses. New online casinos are often equipped with the latest software and gaming technology and offer better welcome bonuses and promotions to attract new players. On the other hand, established casinos have a proven track record, which builds trust within the community. Ultimately, it depends on your individual preferences and priorities.