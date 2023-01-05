8 Best Online Casinos in Australia for Real Money in 2023





Australia is one of the biggest English-speaking countries, so it’s no surprise that there’s been a surge of interest in online casinos in Australia. Depending on your Australian casino int

erests, there are now countless websites to choose from. But most Australian casino sites aren’t as good as they seem. What makes the best Australian online casinos different?

And how do you find the best among them? Where can you play games virtually at the best Australian casinos? Fortunately, we’ve hand-picked online casino sites available in Australia to bring the best a

nd brightest straight to you. These are truly the top Australian online casinos.

The 8 best online casinos in Australia we’ll be talking about today include:

8 Best Online Casinos in Australia

Red Dog Casino - Best for low minimum deposits

Summary

Overall, we rank Red Dog Casino as one of the best Aussie online casinos. It’s easily in our top three, which is why it’s at the top of our list. Red Dog has a massive variety of games, free spins, and even popular titles like Desert Raider. You’re in for a treat when it comes to this online casino.

You just have to follow three steps to redeem some of their esteemed bonuses. Create an account, claim a bonus at the cashier and deposit your starting funds to begin winning. It’s as easy as that!

Customer Support

With 24/7 customer support available, Red Dog tries to go above and beyond that of a normal casino. They’re available for assistance at any time of the day or night. That means you can get your gambling in whenever convenient for you and not feel worried that you won’t have any support if something goes wrong. You’re always covered with Red Dog as you play casino games to your heart’s content.

Bonuses

There’s a 225% slots bonus and a welcome package of up to $12,250 when you sign up with this online casino in Australia. If you’re big into slot machines, this might become your go-to. Of course, there are also other casino games. The company also offers an extra 20% bonus for BTC and Neosurf deposits.

Payment Methods

The Australian casino offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods. They even accept crypto.

The deposit methods include traditional credit or debit cards, some e-wallets, and cryptos such as Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Withdrawal options also include bank wire, Bitcoin, or credit cards.

Mobile Compatibility

Red Dog Casino supports smartphones with both Android and iOS systems. You can launch the mobile site anytime to play some of your favorite titles. Mobile-friendly, the site moves fast on desktop, too. We consider this a must for it to be one of our best Australian online casinos.

Pros

Accepts cryptocurrency

24/7 customer support

Free play for certain games

225% welcome bonus, plus free spins

Cons

Minimum withdrawal is AU$150

Aussie Play - Best themed casino for Australia

Summary

Second on our list is Aussie Play, one of the best online gambling sites we’ve tried yet. The site offers a fun layout, one of our favorite features. You can expect to play hundreds of different games.

Likewise, enjoy a generous 250% online pokies bonus on up to your first five deposits. For our free spin lovers, you’ll also get some along the way.

Customer Support

While there aren’t readily available hours for contacting support, it’s no surprise that one of the best Australian online casinos has multiple contact methods. You can reach out via phone through one of two different phone numbers. Alternatively, you can reach out via email. It all depends on your comfort level and how you prefer to contact support!

Bonuses

Enjoy an impressive 250% online pokies bonus that you can redeem with a code up to five times. The maximum payout is a whopping x30 the deposit amount. According to the site, “The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, $20 for ETH, $20 for LTC, $20 for Flexepin, $20 for USDT, and $30 for Credit Card.”

Interestingly, the online gambling website also offers a VIP club membership. With it, you become part of the club to get prime customer support, “and other great perks.” You’ll gain a dedicated VIP host and experience tailored bonus offers, a cashback incentive, and much more.

Payment Methods

SSL-secured for your security and encrypted for payment protection, Aussie Play is top tier with payment methods. Accepted methods include CDS, Visa, Mastercard, NeoSurf, Flexepin, BitCoin, Ethereum, LiteCoin, and Tether.

Mobile Compatibility

You can enjoy Aussie Play on your desktop, laptop, smartphone, or any other device you’d like. Mobile-friendly and decisive, there are many download options available through the site.

Pros

Lots of game variety, including slots, poker, table games, specialties, blackjack, and more

250% online pokies bonus

Works with multiple financial institutions to provide options

Friendly mobile site

Cons

Customer support hours not available or hard to find

El Royale - Best for bonuses

Summary

There’s a lot to love at El Royale, one of the best Australian online casinos around. With tremendously generous bonuses across a slew of games, there’s plenty to do and a lot to earn on the site. They also have an all-around stellar customer service and a hefty FAQ section for any unanswered questions you might have.

Customer Support

Impossible to forget, hard to find, but easy to contact, El Royale makes it a breeze to give them a call or shoot them an email. They even have two available phone numbers to make it easier to get in touch.

Bonuses

Now, we get to the good part. We pick El Royale as one of the best Australian online casinos because it takes the cake when it comes to bonuses. Traditionally, they offer a 200% slots bonus plus 55 free spins. There’s also a generous 250% welcome bonus.

Enjoy a 240% slots bonus with 40 free spins under other conditions. Or, get a 225% slot bonus on select titles plus 20 free spins. It all depends on which slots game you play.

Payment Methods

Encrypted and SSL-secured.

We trust in the payment methods El Royale offers for withdrawals and deposits. They accept VISA and MasterCard, NeoSurf, Flexepin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, LiteCoin, and Tether.

Mobile Compatibility

El Royale is a classy-themed online casino designed in the style of the 1920s. But that doesn’t stop them from making the site accessible to all devices. The online casino in Australia proudly states you can play on any device, from tablet to smartphone to computer. Just don’t try to message them by pigeon.

Pros

Massive bonuses no matter what game you’re playing

Variety of deposit and withdrawal payment methods

Accessible on all devices, including iOS and Android mobiles

Easy to contact customer support

Cons

Secretive website, so there are not many other reviews on it

Wild Casino - Best for casino tournaments

Summary

If you’re looking for an online casino Australia is raving about, look no further than Wild Casino. One of our favorite parts about the best Australian online casinos is how easy it is to sign up. Wild Casino, in particular, takes the cake when it comes to how easy it is to create an account. Let’s look at some of the reasons why this is one of the top Australian casinos online.

Customer Support

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, we’re impressed with Wild Casino’s level of customer care. Not only do they have speedy fast email responses, but they also have a live chat. Best of all, even the live chat is open 24/7. You don’t have to skip playing the best Australian online casinos when your experience supports like this.

Bonuses

Depending on how much you deposit, you gain a welcome bonus of up to $5,000. And you can win big at Wild Casino! According to their rules, “The maximum amount a player may win on table games is limited to $250,000 in any 24 hour period. And $1,000,000 in any given 7 day period. Slot machine Jackpot winnings in a 24 hour period are limited to $1,000,000.”

Payment Methods

Wild Casino accepts various payment methods: VISA, Bitcoin, and MasterCard. While they are limited in the crypto they accept, VISA and MasterCard are typically the brands for most debit and credit cards.

Mobile Compatibility

One of our favorite parts about Wild Casino was how mobile-friendly the site is. Responsive and fast, you can glide through the site on any device. Most online casinos are slow on certain devices, making these sites exceptional.

Pros

Up to a $5,000 welcome bonus

Safe and secure

Fast deposits

Easy to chat with customer service

Easy, quick cashouts

Cons

Fewer accepted payment methods

North Casino - Best for withdrawal speed

Summary

With more banking methods than any other casino on our list, North Casino earned its spot as one of the best Australian online casinos. Overall, it’s one of our favorites because of its cashout speed, available payment methods, and more. There are several reasons why we include North Casino on our list. Let’s look at the facts!

Customer Support

Quiet but helpful, customer support is in the background at this online casino. From there, they can help at a moment’s notice, no matter your issue.

Bonuses

There are numerous bonuses in store when it comes to North Casino. You can claim a welcome bonus of up to $5,000, split between your first five deposits. You can get a 100% match on the first deposit, followed by a 50% match on the next four. There’s also a 60x wagering requirement which helps you win big.

Payment Methods

The casino gambling site offers an array of different banking methods. There’s the preferred VISA and MasterCard, Maestro, BitCoin, Skrill, Neteller, NeoSurf, Interac, Ecopayz, iDebit, crypto processing vouchers, and even a good, old-fashioned bank transfer. There are deposit and withdrawal limits for each payment method, but they’re all reasonable.

The payout speed at North Casino varies. Depending on the amount to be paid, it can range from an instant to 2 days.

Mobile Compatibility

As one of the new Australian online casinos, North Casino makes a name for itself with its impressive online pokies and other games. With many different ways to access the site, it’s good that it works on any device.

Pros

C$5,000 welcome bonus

Safety and security certifications

Timely withdrawal speed

Whopping 1,500 games

97.23% payout percentage

Cons

US players cannot access the casino

BitStarz - Best for cryptocurrency

Summary

As the name may help you imagine, BitStarz is great for cryptocurrency. Up to 1 BTC, they’ll help double your deposit. Plus, you get a whopping 180 free spins along with it. With an impressive average cashout time of only 8 minutes and 18 seconds, this is an online casino you can’t simply pass up.

Customer Support

BitStarz prides itself on top-quality customer service. We added it to our list of the best Australian online casinos for this very reason. It’s easy to get in touch with customer support here. They even have a chat service available. At the bottom right of any screen, you can click on the chat icon to immediately get in touch with support. Getting answers and help with concerns on this casino site couldn’t be simpler.

Bonuses

Like we mentioned, they do a deposit bonus match of up to 1 BTC. Quite generous! You also get 180 free spins. Starting for as low as 12 MBTC, giving it a low barrier entry. The bonuses are big on BitStarz!

Payment Methods

If you need crypto, BitStarz is one of the best Australian online casinos you want to visit. You can simply buy crypto with a card. The payment methods available are versatile and convenient. They currently offer MasterCard, VISA, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Revolut.

Likewise, other deposit methods accepted include bitcoin, Maestro, Skrill, and Neteller.

Mobile Compatibility

A big thing that the best Australian online casinos have in common is their variety of games. When it comes to online casino games, it’s best to have hundreds, if not thousands, as an option. You never know what games are going to be those big-time lucky winners.

BitStarz offers more games to choose from, making it easy to find the game of your gambling dreams. With such a focus on variety, the casino works hard to make its site mobile compatible. You can enjoy BitStarz on any mobile device and desktop computer.

Pros

Available for support through chat, as well as Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even Vimeo

Offers the best Bitcoin casino experience

Massive variety of casino games to choose from

Live casino games available 24/7

Easily one of the best Australian online casinos

Cons

Focuses on crypto, so not ideal if crypto isn’t your thing

7bit Casino - Best for bitcoin bonus

Summary

Next up on our list of the best Australian online casinos is 7bit Casino. With a tremendous variety of payment methods and SSL-secured info, it’s one of the online casinos that truly stands out. As far as casino games go, there are also a plentiful variety of those. Overall, it’s one of the best Australian online casinos to consider.

Customer Support

7bit Casino is there to listen and help with any questions or concerns. Reach out via email, and their support team is available at your service 24/7. It’s one of the biggest reasons it’s one of the best Australian online casinos.

Bonuses

A big thing we love about 7bit Casino is that they offer daily bonuses. When you sign up, you start receiving huge everyday bonuses from one of the best Australian online casinos since 2014. With a long track history, it’s easy to see this platform is authentic and worthwhile for gamblers. You simply have to deposit $20 to activate the bonuses for your account, up to $5,000 plus 100 free spins. Enjoy a 325% welcome bonus in total. What a win!

Payment Methods

The number of payment methods accepted in 7bit is vague. “7BitCasino is an online bitcoin casino where you can deposit and withdraw money won in EUR, USD, BTC, and other currencies and cryptocurrencies.”

Mobile Compatibility

Enjoy 7bit Casino on any mobile device, no matter how small or slow. The website is designed to be fast and friendly on any device. Save yourself the patience of waiting for online casino games with a casino that lets you do it fast and easy.

Pros

24/7 customer support

Plenty of free spins available

One of the best Australian online casinos

Plentiful variety of casino games

Countless bonuses and welcome offers

Cons

Not as generous to regular players - more generous to new players

Katsubet - Best for welcome bonus

Summary

With live casino games available 24/7, there’s a lot to love about Katsubet. It’s one of the best Australian online casinos for several reasons. Keep reading to find out why it’s a favorite casino site.

Customer Support

Interestingly, unless you log in, there’s no way to access customer support. While this is a downside, getting in touch with their customer service is still easy. That makes it still one of the best Australian online casinos.

Bonuses

The welcome bonus certainly helps, too. With a bonus of up to $6,000 and up to 200 free spins starting from just $20, Katsubet outdoes many other online casinos. There are plenty of bonuses on Katsubet to keep it going for a while. With many providers, too, there’s never anything to do on the site.

Payment Methods

Katsubet is not only one of the best Australian online casinos for its welcome bonus but for the casino payment methods accepted. They accept VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, Skrill, RapidPay, Neteller, NeoSurf, Alfa Bank, iDebit, InstaDebit, PaySafeCard, EcoPayz, Russian Cards, Yandex, crypto processing, and more.

Mobile Compatibility

Like the other platforms on our list, Katsubet is compatible with all mobile devices. Tried and tested! It works just as well on a smartphone or tablet as on a desktop computer.

Pros

One of the best Australian online casinos for many reasons

Available in several different languages

Fun online pokies to get into

Top and latest winners listed on landing page

Massive variety of casino games

Cons

Bank transfers take a 2.5% transfer fee

How We Picked the Best Online Casinos in Australia

Australian casino sites that are worthwhile are hard to come by. Above, we explained the pros, cons, and other variables we considered when adding each casino site to our list. And now, the rankings for the best Australian online casinos –explained. Let’s look at all the criteria we used, why we used those criteria, and everything in between.

Customer Support (And customer satisfaction)

First and foremost, if customers aren’t vibing with the casino, it didn’t get added to our list. Beyond that, we also looked at licensing for each reputable gambling spot. These are the first details we look for because they are essential to finding a reliable online casino.

Bonuses

The number of bonuses for new and active members also plays a role in our decision-making. We prioritize the best Australian online casinos that have generous welcome bonuses. After all, what’s the point in playing if you’re not getting your money’s worth? That’s the main goal we aim to achieve!

Payment and Banking Methods

The best Australian online casinos will offer plenty of secure withdrawal and deposit methods for your security and convenience. The casinos with more methods got a higher ranking than the ones that didn’t make the list.

Mobile Compatibility

We gave a higher ranking to Australian online casinos that offer easier, pocket-sized entertainment. Therefore, the best Australian online casinos that are mobile-friendly and intuitive on desktop have priority for us.

Pros and Cons

Lastly, the pros have to outweigh the cons. As you can see, all of the best Australian online casinos on our list have far more pros than cons. Every site has its downsides, but we tried to find the ones with the fewest for your gambling delight.

Step-by-Step Guide to Online Casinos in Australia

How do you gamble in an Australian online casino? The answer may be easier than you think.

(Before creating an account, ensure you’re legally allowed to access these online casino gambling sites.)

Create an Account

The first step is to create an account on one or more of the casino sites we recommend. Creating an account typically consists of entering your email and a password, confirming that password, and entering any other personal information required. Which may include, but not be limited to, your credit card information, name, billing address, and more.

Verify E-mail

To verify your account, generally, you’ll verify with your email address. That’s as simple as accessing the email and clicking on the link you receive from the online casino site.

Make a Deposit

You’ll want to make a deposit for several reasons. Not only does it make you eligible to play, but also a welcome bonus. Some of the best Australian online casinos require you to deposit a certain amount before you qualify for the bonus. Check the details of each online casino beforehand.

Claim Welcome Bonus

After you’ve made a deposit and qualified, you can claim your welcome bonus. We mention various welcome bonuses across the best Australian online casinos we recommend. Check them out to discover which resonates with you the most.

Choose a Game and Enjoy

Once you’re in, you can start to play online casino games. Choose one or more favorites and get to gambling!

Of course, the most important step in our guide is to have fun with these online gambling sites. What’s the point of play if you’re not enjoying the game?

Expert Review of the Best Online Casinos in Australia

As a recap, here are the 8 best Australian online casinos and why we choose them over others.

Red Dog Casino tops our charts as one of our favorite online casinos. If you look for an ultimate gambling experience, you will likely find it here. Australian players can enjoy real money games at a reputable casino they can trust.

Not to be outdone, Aussie Play is another of our favorites. The site offers bonus money depending on several conditions. It’s among the best online casino sites, even on our list.

El Royale is easily in our top three for the best online casinos in Australia.

Next is Wild Casino, which ranks as one of the best among Australia’s finest.

You can visit North Casino online to experience something different out of gambling.

BitStarz specializes in crypto-currency, so you can win big easily and earn some Bitcoin cash. If Bitcoin cash isn’t what you’re after, the site offers other cryptocurrencies, too.

7bit Casino has 24/7 customer support to stand out from the crowd.

And Katsubet is available in several different languages, making them accessible to many!

Best Online Casinos in Australia FAQs

Are the Online Casinos in Australia Legit?

Online casinos in Australia are legit if you use one of our recommendations. Online casino players can look forward to online casino gaming at reputable and trusted sites. However, we cannot guarantee other online casinos will be legit. The countless online websites make it impossible to say all websites of any subject are legit. Be sure to stick with our recommended sites to stay on the right track.

Can You Win Real Money Playing at an Australian Online Casino?

You can win real money playing at the best Australian online casinos. To qualify, you must make a valid deposit and be 18 years of age or older. There are only 18+ casinos online in Australia.

Do You Pay Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Australia?

You don’t have to pay tax on online casino winnings in Australia. The primary reason is that gambling is considered a profession, so it doesn’t need to be taxed.

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Australia?

The most trusted online casinos in Australia are the 8 on our list. Which include: Red Dog Casino, Aussie Play, El Royale, Wild Casino, North Casino, BitStarz, 7bit Casino, and Katsubet. You’ll be hard-set to find an Australian casino site that pairs up with these!

What is the Best Paying Australian Online Casino?

The best-paying Australian online casinos are Red Dog Casino, Aussie Play, and El Royale, which came out on top of our list as the best online casino for pay. While the others on our list are high-paying, these were exceptionally good. We can’t help but keep going back to these casino sites!

What’s the Best Australian Online Casino?

The best Australian online casino will be the one that has your favorite games before anything else. Look at the sites on our list and see which have your favorite casino providers.

What’s the Best Casino Game?

The best casino game will come down to what you prefer. There are thousands of poker games, bingo games, rival gaming, real-time gaming, sports betting, the best online pokies, and more with the sites we recommend. Check out the jackpot prizes across most Australian online casinos to see which game you want to start first.



