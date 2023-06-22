State bill could permit Allegheny County to levy special transit taxes | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Transit For All PA State Representative and Democratic nominee for Allegheny County Executive speaks in support of a new local transit tax bill during a press conference in Harrisburg June 20.

A new bill introduced to the state legislature could enable Allegheny County to levy new funding streams to support its public transit system.

Local transit advocates joined with state legislators and other stakeholders during a June 20 press conference to support bills HB 1307 and HB 902 respectively.

“The funding flexibility in the local revenue generation is essential to the survival of public transit and public transit is essential to our economic growth, said State Rep. Joe Hohenstein (D-Philadelphia) during the press conference. “Passing this bill is going to give Philadelphia and surrounding counties the ability to support one of the largest people-moving systems in the country. And our folks in Allegheny County will see the economic benefits from this as well.”

Under the terms of the bills, select counties, including Allegheny, would have permission to collect three additional taxes to properly fund transportation. The counties could choose themselves whether and how to collect the additional taxes.

According to a press release from Transit for All PA, “Nearly 20 organizations across the state have signed on to a letter supporting this new legislation and expanded resources for PA transit systems.”

A letter of support penned by transit advocate states, “By enabling local control over additional funding mechanisms, the municipal governments affected by this legislation can maximize the return on investments brought to their region and the state as a whole - estimated at 5 to 1 from public transit alone. Moreover, local transportation funding initiatives have yielded greater public support for public transit and enhanced ridership–reducing congestion and improving air quality– in a diverse array of cities like Cincinnati and Phoenix.”

Funds raised locally necessary to improve public transportation could compliment federal infrastructure dollars that require matching contributions. The proposed legislation would allow for progressive movement towards more safe, up-to-date infrastructure in regard to the public transit systems.

“Transportation is a cornerstone of independence, Kwanesha Clarke of Liberty Resources/ADAPT and disability advocate says in a press release. “To make transportation more accessible, it is vital to seniors and people with disabilities, but there is more work to be done.”