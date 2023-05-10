 Pennsylvania’s Dirty Dozen: Statewide survey of top polluters flags Pittsburgh region’s outsized greenhouse footprint | Environment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pennsylvania’s Dirty Dozen: Statewide survey of top polluters flags Pittsburgh region’s outsized greenhouse footprint

Edgar Thomson Works, a U.S. Steel Facility, in Braddock

A survey of environmental polluters released today by PennEnvironment identifies the greater Pittsburgh area as a disproportionate contributor of Pennsylvania’s harmful gas emissions.

The study identifies the state’s 12 heaviest polluting facilities — dubbed the “Dirty Dozen” — noting six are located within Southwestern Pennsylvania. Most are coal and burning gas plants in Armstrong, Indiana, and Westmoreland counties, although U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson Coke Works in Braddock made the top five.

Outside of the “Dirty Dozen, the study finds Southwestern Pennsylvania contributes nearly a full half of greenhouse gas emissions when factoring in all of the larger facilities tracked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Southwestern Pennsylvania accounted for 44% of greenhouse gas emissions reported by large polluters reporting their GHG emissions to the EPA in 2021 — by far, the largest share of any Pennsylvania region,” the report states.

click to enlarge Pennsylvania’s Dirty Dozen: Statewide survey of top polluters flags Pittsburgh region’s outsized greenhouse footprint
Screen Capture: PennEnvironment

While the Pittsburgh area is flagged as a key offender within the state, the study also notes that Pennsylvania is itself a major culprit of emissions within the country.

“In 2020, Pennsylvania was the fourth-largest greenhouse gas-emitting state in the nation. As a result, the commonwealth has a unique opportunity — and responsibility — to act on climate,” the authors note.

PennEnvironment, a nonprofit research and policy center, outlines some recommendations alongside the results. These include accelerating the transition to renewable energy, strengthening enforcement of environmental laws and decarbonizing industries.

Pittsburgh area lawmakers Abigail Salisbury and La’Tasha D. Mayes both decried the region’s environmental toll in statements provided in a press release accompanying the report.

“We as a Commonwealth have the opportunity to become a leader in the fight for environmental justice and against climate change,” said Mayes (D-24). “As the fourth largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in the nation, we have an obligation to all Pennsylvanians to ensure access to clean air, to accelerate the shift to renewable energy and hold corporations accountable for the ways they jeopardize our health for profit.”

