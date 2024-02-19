 Pastors John and Cynthia Wallace want to make Homewood an "Oasis" for locals | Community Profile | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pastors John and Cynthia Wallace want to make Homewood an "Oasis" for locals

By

click to enlarge A couple in comfortable Bible Center Church-branded clothes stand outside a façade featuring a large logo of colorful circles and stainless steel.
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
John and Cynthia Wallace stand outside the Own Our Own Business Development Center
While some have turned their back on Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, Bible Center Church pastors John Wallace Jr. and Cynthia Wallace are on a mission to transform their community through the Oasis Project. Since 2013, the couple has been advancing the neighborhood through Bible Center’s community outreach arm offering education, employment, and entrepreneurship services to Homewood families through programs like Oasis Community Kitchen, The Maker’s Clubhouse, Oasis Farm & Fishery, Own Our Own, and Everyday Café.

The goal for the Oasis Project is to "make Earth a little more like Heaven."

Wallace Jr., a Homewood native, was previously a professor at the University of Michigan and studied how church congregations can positively impact communities. In 2004, the couple moved back to Pittsburgh from Michigan to honor Wallace Jr.'s grandparents’ legacy by creating a more abundant lifestyle for those in Homewood.

Together, they’ve been working to revitalize the neighborhood through community-led initiatives, including buying and greening vacant properties, creating public spaces, and establishing third spaces for connection and collaboration.

“When people don't see beauty in their community, I think that somehow you internalize, like, I don't deserve beautiful things or items,” Cynthia Wallace tells Pittsburgh City Paper. The Wallaces are currently in the process of renovating some playgrounds in Homewood. She says “children should play and they should be happy. They should have a beautiful space in their neighborhood to do those things because they do deserve it.”

“I see myself walking down the streets when I see our young people and I see our kids,” Wallace Jr. tells City Paper. According to an Allegheny County report, Homewood had the highest rates of city homicides from 2016 to 2021. Wallace is hoping to change that.

“I'm a sociologist by training, and when I looked at the data on the condition of our community and I realized how amazing Pittsburgh is and all the opportunities and that greatness, I wanted to see that for the community in which I was born and raised for the children, families, and folks who lived here,” he says.

click to enlarge A woman with brown skin and wavy silver hair wearing a baseball tee stands in a clean commercial kitchen.
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Cynthia Wallace stands in the Oasis Community Kitchen

Education, employment, entrepreneurship

Currently, The Maker’s Clubhouse youth program has provided Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematic (STEAM) education to more than 150 children in kindergarten through grade 5. According to Wallace, many children in the Homewood neighborhood face systemic challenges including academic underachievement, emotional distress, and lack of access to mental health resources.

The Oasis Project aims to address them by providing resources such as tutoring, homework assistance, and connecting these children with their teachers, as well as offering social-emotional learning and community mental health support.

Meanwhile, the Own Our Own program, which has graduated more than 100 people so far, encourages entrepreneurship.

“Own Our Own was built in response to the data that showed that Pittsburgh has such a low percentage of African American-owned businesses. We also know from research that business ownership creates jobs, pays taxes, enables people to take care of themselves, and also reduces crime,” says Wallace Jr.

Also, the development of the Oasis Project has also created employment opportunities for the community in places like Everyday Café and The Maker’s Clubhouse. Wallace Jr. hopes to provide youth an opportunity to experience their first job and equip them with skills that will advance them in their next phases of life.

Collaboration with other community organizations and entrepreneurs is important to the success of the project.

“The café is a venue where we do pop-ups so on Fridays, we invite entrepreneurs that have products to sell. You can come and do a pop-up at Everyday Café,” says Cynthia Wallace. The Oasis Community Kitchen is a place where food-based entrepreneurs can utilize the commercial kitchen space as well.

Community involvement is another pivotal part of the Oasis Project, and the Wallaces invite people to share their needs to better enhance the development of Homewood.

“We're here to support the community and so the community as individuals, listening to what they need, how we can partner with them, whether it is getting resources, whether it is developing programs, whether it is connecting them,” Cynthia Wallace says. She emphasizes the importance of partnerships and sharing information among organizations to effectively address social issues in the community.
click to enlarge A dark-skinned man in beanie and glasses pulls down his jacket to reveal a shirt with the Bible Center Church's social media accounts on the back
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
John Wallace Jr. walks along Homewood Ave.

The future of Homewood

By 2029, Wallace Jr. wants Homewood to be a beautiful community with thriving businesses owned by residents who foster the dreams and education of children. “The aspiration is that we will continue to catalyze the revitalization of the neighborhood so that physically, it will be beautiful and that it will be owned by people who live here and people who are from here. So it's not people from outside who own all the businesses and own all the housing,” he tells CP.

The Wallaces say they feel called by their Christian faith to continue doing work to impact the Homewood community.

“I'm one person with one assignment and that's to make places and people and spaces better,” says Wallace Jr.

Tags

Related Content

Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh

By Jamie Wiggan

Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh

City and conservancy clash over parks plans

By Bill Zlatos

City and conservancy clash over parks plans

State funds pave way for urban and riverside trail improvements

By Jamie Wiggan

A close-up of a leg showing a hiking boot walks on a leaf-covered trail

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

By Jamie Wiggan

URA announces $500,000 to fund neighborhood improvements

Latest in Community Profile

Pittsburgh's West End has long bled wealth and population, but locals see signs of hope

By Colin Williams

Pittsburgh's West End has long bled wealth and population, but locals see signs of hope

Le Mardi Gras keeps the prices old-school, the drinks fresh, and the vibe timeless

By Rachel Wilkinson

Le Mardi Gras keeps the prices old-school, the drinks fresh, and the vibe timeless

A group of Pittsburgh seniors keep the dance party going well into their 70s

By Rachel Wilkinson

A group of Pittsburgh seniors keep the dance party going well into their 70s (5)

Cybersecurity has been central to Pittsburgh’s meds, eds, and tech redemption arc

By James Paul

Cybersecurity has been central to Pittsburgh’s meds, eds, and tech redemption arc
More »
More Community Profile
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 14-20, 2024

Previous Issues

Slideshow

A bike ride for Palestine
20 images

A bike ride for Palestine

By Mars Johnson

Trending

Le Mardi Gras keeps the prices old-school, the drinks fresh, and the vibe timeless

Le Mardi Gras keeps the prices old-school, the drinks fresh, and the vibe timeless

By Rachel Wilkinson

Pittsburgh's West End has long bled wealth and population, but locals see signs of hope

Pittsburgh's West End has long bled wealth and population, but locals see signs of hope

By Colin Williams

ACJ inmates allege inadequate medical care. Legal experts see a human rights issue

ACJ inmates allege inadequate medical care. Legal experts see a human rights issue

By James Paul

A group of Pittsburgh seniors keep the dance party going well into their 70s (5)

A group of Pittsburgh seniors keep the dance party going well into their 70s

By Rachel Wilkinson

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 15-21

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Feb. 15-21
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation