 Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers looking to escape a wave of mid-summer heat can take shelter in one of several city-operated cooling shelters between now and Friday.

Mayor Ed Gainey's office announced yesterday that six neighborhood community centers would open doors to any residents in need of shelter during daytime hours from Wed., July 26 through Fri,, July 28. Air-conditioned recreation centers at several additional CitiParks locations will also be open while temperatures are high.

The city typically opens up cooling shelters when peak temperatures are forecasted to exceed 90 degrees.  As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service is anticipating temperatures to reach 92, 92, and 96 degrees respectively on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The following cooling centers will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the forecasted heatwave.

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    1555 Broadway Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    412-567-7290

  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    3515 McClure Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA  15212
    412-766-4656

  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    745 Greenfield Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    412-422-6551

  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    7321 Frankstown Rd.
    Pittsburgh, PA  15208
    412-244-4190

  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
    720 Sherwood Ave.
    Pittsburgh, PA  15204
    412-777-5012

  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    12th & Bingham Streets
    Pittsburgh, PA  15203
    412-488-8404

CitiParks Recreation Centers with air conditioning will be open during the following hours:

  • Ammon (2217 Bedford Ave., 15219) Monday - Friday:  9 AM to 9 PM
  • Brookline (1400 Oakridge St., 15226) Monday - Friday:  9 AM to 7 PM
  • Jefferson (605 Redknap St., 15212) Monday-Friday:  9 AM to 5 PM
  • Magee (745 Greenfield Ave., 15217) Monday - Friday:  9 AM to 6 PM
  • Paulson (1201 Paulson Ave., 15206) Monday - Friday:  9 PM to 6 PM
  • Phillips  (201 Parkfield St., 15210) Monday - Friday:  9 AM to 9 PM   

Tags

Related Content

Study recommends pulling 188 Pittsburgh officers from patrol, noting "excessively high staffing levels"

By Jamie Wiggan

Study recommends pulling 188 Pittsburgh officers from patrol, noting "excessively high staffing levels"

Priced out of Lawrenceville? Here are 8 affordable neighborhoods with lots to offer

By Michael Machosky

Priced out of Lawrenceville? Here are 8 affordable neighborhoods with lots to offer

NLRB charges Starbucks shops with threats, surveillance, and illegal terminations

By Jamie Wiggan

NLRB charges Starbucks shops with threats, surveillance, and illegal terminations

The South Hills is experiencing a Latino-owned business boom

By Jamie Wiggan

The South Hills is experiencing a Latino-owned business boom

Latest in News

Advocates say $291 million transit plan could bring drawbacks along with faster commuter times

By August Stephens

Advocates say $291 million transit plan could bring drawbacks along with faster commuter times

Study recommends pulling 188 Pittsburgh officers from patrol, noting "excessively high staffing levels"

By Jamie Wiggan

Study recommends pulling 188 Pittsburgh officers from patrol, noting "excessively high staffing levels"

News Round-up: Clairton Coke Works fined, jail autopsies ruled public

By Jamie Wiggan

News Round-up: Clairton Coke Works fined, jail autopsies ruled public

News Round-up: Fitzgerald sues council as Zappala quietly accepts GOP nom

By Jamie Wiggan

News Round-up: Fitzgerald sues council as Zappala quietly accepts GOP nom
More »
More News
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 26- 1, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Advocates say $291 million transit plan could bring drawbacks along with faster commuter times

Advocates say $291 million transit plan could bring drawbacks along with faster commuter times

By August Stephens

Priced out of Lawrenceville? Here are 8 affordable neighborhoods with lots to offer

Priced out of Lawrenceville? Here are 8 affordable neighborhoods with lots to offer

By Michael Machosky

Meet the DJs and creatives leading Pittsburgh’s increasingly vibrant queer nightlife scene

Meet the DJs and creatives leading Pittsburgh’s increasingly vibrant queer nightlife scene

By Matthew Monroy

Study recommends pulling 188 Pittsburgh officers from patrol, noting "excessively high staffing levels"

Study recommends pulling 188 Pittsburgh officers from patrol, noting "excessively high staffing levels"

By Jamie Wiggan

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 27-Aug. 2

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 27-Aug. 2
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation