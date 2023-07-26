Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburghers looking to escape a wave of mid-summer heat can take shelter in one of several city-operated cooling shelters between now and Friday.Mayor Ed Gainey's office announced yesterday that six neighborhood community centers would open doors to any residents in need of shelter during daytime hours from Wed., July 26 through Fri,, July 28. Air-conditioned recreation centers at several additional CitiParks locations will also be open while temperatures are high.The city typically opens up cooling shelters when peak temperatures are forecasted to exceed 90 degrees. As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service is anticipating temperatures to reach 92, 92, and 96 degrees respectively on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.The following cooling centers will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the forecasted heatwave.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

412-567-7290





3515 McClure Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

412-766-4656





745 Greenfield Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-422-6551





7321 Frankstown Rd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15208

412-244-4190





720 Sherwood Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

412-777-5012





12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404

CitiParks Recreation Centers with air conditioning will be open during the following hours:

