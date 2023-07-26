Cooling centers offer shelter from heat wave in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburghers looking to escape a wave of mid-summer heat can take shelter in one of several city-operated cooling shelters between now and Friday.
Mayor Ed Gainey's office announced yesterday that six neighborhood community centers would open doors to any residents in need of shelter during daytime hours from Wed., July 26 through Fri,, July 28. Air-conditioned recreation centers at several additional CitiParks locations will also be open while temperatures are high.
The city typically opens up cooling shelters when peak temperatures are forecasted to exceed 90 degrees. As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service is anticipating temperatures to reach 92, 92, and 96 degrees respectively on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
The following cooling centers will open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the forecasted heatwave.
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404
CitiParks Recreation Centers with air conditioning will be open during the following hours:
- Ammon (2217 Bedford Ave., 15219) Monday - Friday: 9 AM to 9 PM
- Brookline (1400 Oakridge St., 15226) Monday - Friday: 9 AM to 7 PM
- Jefferson (605 Redknap St., 15212) Monday-Friday: 9 AM to 5 PM
- Magee (745 Greenfield Ave., 15217) Monday - Friday: 9 AM to 6 PM
- Paulson (1201 Paulson Ave., 15206) Monday - Friday: 9 PM to 6 PM
- Phillips (201 Parkfield St., 15210) Monday - Friday: 9 AM to 9 PM