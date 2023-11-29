 Highwoods wants the Soul Food Festival out of PPG Place | Pittsburgh City Paper

Highwoods wants the Soul Food Festival out of PPG Place. Organizers say that's discrimination

By

click to enlarge Highwoods wants the Soul Food Festival out of PPG Place. Organizers say that's discrimination
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Margo and William Marshall, organizers of the Soul Food Festival, pose for a portrait in PPG Plaza on Nov. 20, 2023.

In the late 1700s, Black-owned business thrived in what’s now Downtown’s PPG Place Plaza. Benjamin Richards, a Black man who helped petition for the creation of Allegheny County, ran a successful butchery on Third Avenue and once had more wealth than anyone else in Pittsburgh.

Because of this history, Pittsburgh City Council issued a proclamation in August 2021 declaring Third Avenue Pittsburgh’s “Black Wall Street.” PPG Plaza, since 2019, has also been a venue for the annual Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival, a celebration of Black culture that draws thousands of people.

However, PPG Plaza’s owners, Highwoods Properties, have told the festival’s organizer William “B” Marshall that they’re not welcome next year, primarily citing noise complaints from tenants, according to Marshall. Marshall isn’t backing down from what he sees as a racist double standard not applied to similar events such as Picklesburgh and has lawyered up in response.

“It is really not about the noise,” Marshall tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “It is really about who’s making the noise … Noise is down there all the time, but you just don’t see a variety of Black people down there all the time, in those numbers.”

Marshall, a prominent local figure who started the group Stop the Violence Pittsburgh, organizes Pittsburgh’s largest Juneteenth celebration. Four years ago, he started the Pittsburgh Soul Food Festival, an event with music and food from Black artists and cooks. Citing data prepared by Bynum Marketing and Communications, his organization estimates the September 2023 festival drew about 22,000 people and generated more than half a million dollars, which amounted to more than $200,000 in profit for small businesses.

The tumultuous relationship between Highwoods Properties and the festival has come to a head after brewing for years. In a screenshot of email correspondence with Highwoods Properties from March 2022, provided by Marshall, the senior vice president wrote, “[t]he disruptions to our office customers were substantial and I believe a different location would be in everybody’s best interest.”

For the 2022 festival, Marshall still opted for PPG Plaza but agreed to not feature music until after business hours on a Friday in response.

Now, according to Marshall, Highwoods Properties told him it won’t host the festival in 2024 because of noise complaints, logistical concerns such as parking, and an incident involving an arrest at a previous festival. Marshall views this as racist and hypocritical, noting that Picklesburgh, a similar event in about the same area that draws several times more attendees, is not receiving the same treatment.

Highwoods Properties has not responded to City Paper phone and email requests for comment.

The City of Pittsburgh has been largely supportive of the festival throughout the years – in 2019, former Mayor Bill Peduto signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 1 “A Soulful Taste of the ’Burgh Day.” Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration did not comment on the current dispute. “The City of Pittsburgh is not a sponsor of the Soul Food Festival. This is a situation between two private entities,” a spokesperson wrote to City Paper.

Marshall said he’s been hoping some City of Pittsburgh official would publicly support him.

click to enlarge Highwoods wants the Soul Food Festival out of PPG Place. Organizers say that's discrimination
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
William Marshall, organizer of the Soul Food Festival, stands in the center of PPG Plaza. The event has been held in the plaza since 2019. PPG Plaza landlords want Marshall to take the festival elsewhere.
“What the city has a habit of doing is trying to portray Downtown as welcoming and diverse and supportive and stuff, but I haven’t heard anybody speak up about, ‘Hey, this is something that’s wrong,’” Marshall says.

Marshall, believing this could be a case of discrimination, has enlisted the help of two local attorneys: civil rights attorney Alexa Gervasi and Turahn Jenkins, former Assistant District Attorney for Allegheny County and a founding member of Allegheny Lawyers Initiative for Justice.

“It doesn’t seem to me, based upon what I’ve heard and what I’ve read, that other events are encountering these types of impediments,” Jenkins says. “And he’s been very, very reasonable in accommodating their requests. It gets to the point where we gotta say enough is enough. He’s gotta be treated equally as everybody else. I don’t think that’s a whole lot to ask.”

At the time of publication, Gervasi told CP she plans to soon send Highwoods Properties, who she emphasizes is a federal contractor, a notice threatening litigation. Both attorneys hope the situation can be resolved without going to court. (Update: CP found out shortly after publication that the letter had been delivered.)

“The purpose of the letter is just to say, ‘Listen, what you’re doing here is wrong, it’s discriminatory, you know it’s wrong and discriminatory, knock it off, or we’ll have to elevate this,’” Gervasi says.

Marshall hopes to continue the festival the same way it’s been done because he believes it does a lot of good for the community, not just financially.

“Everybody enjoys the Soul Food Festival. It’s not really a Black-white issue,” Marshall says. “We get all type of people who come down to Market Square and buy food. We’re hopeful that somebody will eventually realize that it’s very important to have these kinds of events in Downtown Pittsburgh.”

Tags

Related Content

Art by and for everybody: meet the Disabled Artists Creative Cohort

By Rachel Wilkinson

Art by and for everybody: meet the Disabled Artists Creative Cohort

Best Bike Trail 2023: Montour Trail

By CP Staff

Best Bike Trail 2023: Montour Trail

Best Instagram Account 2023: @ana.eats.pgh

By CP Staff

Best Instagram Account 2023: @ana.eats.pgh

Opinion: East Enders, get over yourselves

By Jamie Wiggan

Opinion: East Enders, get over yourselves

Latest in Social Justice

How to support Pittsburgh's Jewish community this Giving Tuesday five years after the Tree of Life attack

By Jordana Rosenfeld

How to support Pittsburgh's Jewish community this Giving Tuesday five years after the Tree of Life attack (3)

What Britney Spears, and Allegheny County voters, show about the abortion movement today

By Jessica Semler

What Britney Spears, and Allegheny County voters, show about the abortion movement today

A sex-trafficking bust in Monroeville has led one survivor to speak out

By Katy Fleming

A sex-trafficking bust in Monroeville has led one survivor to speak out

Here’s what local Pittsburgh nonprofits actually need this season

By Rachel Wilkinson

Here’s what local Pittsburgh nonprofits actually need this season
More »
More Social Justice
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 29- 5, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Kaibur Coffee
12 images

Kaibur Coffee

By Mars Johnson

Trending

How to support Pittsburgh's Jewish community this Giving Tuesday five years after the Tree of Life attack (3)

How to support Pittsburgh's Jewish community this Giving Tuesday five years after the Tree of Life attack

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Local org SisterFriend wants you to have menstrual period parties this holiday season

Local org SisterFriend wants you to have menstrual period parties this holiday season

By India Krug

What Britney Spears, and Allegheny County voters, show about the abortion movement today

What Britney Spears, and Allegheny County voters, show about the abortion movement today

By Jessica Semler

Here’s what local Pittsburgh nonprofits actually need this season

Here’s what local Pittsburgh nonprofits actually need this season

By Rachel Wilkinson

Things To Do This Week

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation