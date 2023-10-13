 Carnegie Museum of Natural History thinks inside the box with new exhibition | Pittsburgh City Paper

Carnegie Museum of Natural History thinks inside the box with new exhibition

By

click to enlarge Carnegie Museum of Natural History thinks inside the box with new exhibition
Photo: Matt Unger, Carnegie Museum of Natural History
A biocube in Pittsburgh's Oakmont neighborhood
Pittsburgh boasts a number of urban green spaces, from the estimated 1,920 acres that encompass the city's five major public parks to smaller community gardens. A new exhibition at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History wants visitors to think about, not only the biodiversity present in the natural amenities that surround them but that in their own backyards as well.

Life in One Cubic Foot follows the research of scientists and photographer David Liittschwager as they "discover what a cubic foot of land or water — a biocube —reveals about the diversity of life on the planet," according to a press release. The show — on view Sat., Oct. 14-Jan. 7, 2024 — was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.
The traveling exhibition, which, since its 2021 launch, has already appeared in cities nationwide, including in Colorado, Arkansas, and Washington, features a number of biocubes, described as "one-by-one-by-one-foot framed" cubes through which organisms from the surrounding environment can pass. Each biocube was placed for 24 hours in a different area of the world, providing snapshots of environments ranging from the "coral reefs of French Polynesia and the alien mid-water ocean off the coast of California" to "more familiar locales, like New York City’s Central Park."

One section of Life in One Cubic Foot focuses specifically on the biodiversity of Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

Visitors can see what the biocubes captured in various photo collages, models, interactive elements, and videos.

Visitors are also encouraged to become citizen scientists by creating and monitoring their own biocubes. A page on the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History website offers tips on how to accomplish this, including instructions on building a biocube with common household materials.

“We hope visitors will experience wonder and curiosity about the diversity of life around the world and especially in their favorite parks and along their daily commutes,” says Gretchen Baker, the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Director of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History. “We encourage them to investigate life outside the walls of our museum, in their own familiar and cherished places. The better we understand life on Earth, the better we recognize its vulnerabilities and the pressing challenges it faces."
Life in One Cubic Foot. Sat., Oct. 14-Jan. 7, 2024. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Included with regular admission. carnegiemnh.org

Tags

Related Content

Caw, chirp, and coo your way through new Carnegie Museum of Natural History show

By Amanda Waltz

Caw, chirp, and coo your way through new Carnegie Museum of Natural History show

Fun places in Pittsburgh to go while high (depending on what kind of high you are)

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

Fun places in Pittsburgh to go while high (depending on what kind of high you are)

What climate change means for Pennsylvania’s spring wildflowers

By Amanda Waltz

What climate change means for Pennsylvania’s spring wildflowers

Pittsburgh's top events: Feb. 16-22

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh's top events: Feb. 16-22

Latest in Environment

Enough stomping. How else can we kill these godforsaken spotted lanternflies?

By Rachel Wilkinson

Enough stomping. How else can we kill these godforsaken spotted lanternflies?
More »
More Environment
All News

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 11-17, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

Kaibur Coffee
12 images

Kaibur Coffee

By Mars Johnson

Trending

Point Park's president has "transformational" plans. Will marginalized students buy in?

Point Park's president has "transformational" plans. Will marginalized students buy in?

By Colin Williams

A man in a jacket and cap votes at a folding table in a large school cafeteria.

Your down-ballot votes have the biggest impact, officials and candidates say

By Colin Williams

Haunted Harmar: legend tripping along 13 Bends Road

Haunted Harmar: legend tripping along 13 Bends Road

By Rachel Wilkinson

The Ghost Bomber of the Monongahela blends conspiracy, truth, and tragedy

The Ghost Bomber of the Monongahela blends conspiracy, truth, and tragedy

By Rachel Wilkinson

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 12-18

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Oct. 12-18
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation