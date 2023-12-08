The best bars in Pittsburgh for drinking alone

1206 Brighton Road, North Side



Nestled on Brighton Road in the North Side, Riggs Lounge subtly beckons the modern-day solitary drinker. Beyond its understated exterior, you find a blend of vintage and contemporary. The plush bar cushioning invites reflection, while the updated booths offer a momentary escape. Fluorescent lights meet handwritten drink specials, adding to the ambiance without overshadowing the solo drinker's experience.

Every inch of Riggs speaks to the care and dedication poured into it. There's a sense of home here, where the shimmer of neon meets handwritten drink specials, and where the occasional whir of a vintage ceiling fan melds seamlessly with soft murmurs and the clink of glasses. Here, solitude finds its comfort, allowing each individual sip to be a unique journey amidst a backdrop of timeless character.



Step into the Squirrel Hill Café, affectionately known as “The Squirrel Cage,” near the corner of Murray and Forbes, and you will immediately understand its enduring appeal.





From the exterior, the glowing beer signs are the sole hint that this "cafe" isn't the place for cappuccinos. Nonetheless, the interior exudes an intimate warmth, making it an inviting refuge during those biting winter months.





And what better way to warm one's bones than with a classic hot toddy, the steam rising from the glass mirroring the warmth enveloping your soul? Of course, for those seeking a more conventional reprieve, an IC Light stands ever ready.





From college students with bookbags idly waiting for the next bus, to groups of lifelong friends celebrating special moments, to curious wanderers stepping into the bar for the first time, The Cage provides a draw for all — particularly the lone libation lover with a keen eye for people-watching.





6012 Centre Ave., East Liberty





Normally, you’d think a restaurant with a sign in the window that says “Good Food” isn’t worth a hill of beans. What else can you expect from such an establishment if not a little self promotion? Of course they are going to say their food is good!





Here’s the thing about Kelly’s in East Liberty though: that sign is an understatement. The food is

. There’s nothing more Pittsburgh than a cheap plate of palatable pierogies drenched in onions and sour cream. Plus, there’s a surprising collection of great vegan and vegetarian options.





Admittedly, Kelly’s is sort of a quintessential Pittsburgh date spot. The reddish-pink shimmer in an otherwise dark room and flameless LED candle lit booths create an edgy, romantic environment that’s as ideal for a first date as it is for an evening bite with a long-term partner. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyed alone.





19 S 27th St., South Side



Situated snugly in the South Side is Nadine’s, its vibrant red sign acting as a beacon for those seeking solace at almost any hour. The restaurant’s staggering hours of operation (6:30am to 1:45am), perhaps more than anything else, makes it a haven for the city's night owls and early risers alike. For third-shift hospital workers, it's the promise of a comforting meal and a well-deserved drink after a grueling night. The allure of their famed fried bologna sandwich or the daily special is hard to resist.







For the solo patron, Nadine’s provides an unmatched blend of warmth and character. Whether you’re winding down from work or just starting your day, this spot’s unique hours mean it’s always ready to welcome you. Need to crack a cold one on a long night or just some hair of the dog to get through the day? Nadine’s is there for you when nowhere else is.





1314 E Carson St., South Side





Dubbed one of America's top dive bars, this "adult playground" of the city lives up to its name. Fancy a game of pool? Dee's offers you not one but seven well-maintained billiard tables. Or perhaps you're in the mood to test your precision? Sharpen your skills on the darts board or engage in a lively round of ping pong. If karaoke is your vice, then belt out tunes as if no one's listening, because in this safe haven, everyone's too engrossed in their own world to judge.





Dee's is more than just a spot for recreation; it captures the city’s relaxed vibe. Explore a diverse range of beers, spirits, and seltzers, all priced to please. Whether you're in the mood for a musical journey or simply craving a well-mixed drink, Dee's Cafe has you covered. Solo visitors, in particular, will appreciate this South Side gem for its ambience combined with the serene pleasure of solitary sipping.