 We must move the 2024 primary date | Pittsburgh City Paper

Opinion: We must move the 2024 primary date

By

Ashley Comas has puffy natural hair and wears hoop earrings and a pink satin dress.
Courtesy of Disruptive Digital
Ashley Comans, primary candidate for Pa. House

Voting is one of the most fundamental rights that we have as citizens of a democracy. It is a key reason why I am running to be the next State Representative in House District 34: last year’s special election for this seat did not give voters the chance to select a nominee, and this year they will have a choice when they go to the ballot box.

It is through our votes that we have the power to shape the future of our communities, and it is crucial the Pennsylvania legislature moves the date of the 2024 primary or move to begin early voting in Pennsylvania. Currently, the 2024 primary date coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover, putting many in the impossible position of having to choose between observing their religious holiday or exercising their right to vote.

My Grandmother was raised Jewish, and although that wasn’t part of my upbringing, I watched her hold on to some of her practices. I have a deep respect for others’ religious beliefs and feel compelled to speak out on this issue. To put anyone in a position to have to choose between their right to vote and their religion is unacceptable, especially when the legislature has the power to change the date.

Although the 2024 primary is rapidly approaching, it is not too late to act. I’m calling upon the legislature to honor our democratic institutions, allow everyone to have equal ability to cast their ballot on election day, and move the primary date or institute early voting, to not conflict with a major religious holiday. The health of our democracy depends upon it.

Ashley Comans is a candidate for office for Pennsylvania's 34th legislative district. A longtime Wilkinsburg resident and school board member since 2017, she is a graduate of Woodland Hills High School and Clarion University.

Editor's note: This opinion was written and submitted prior to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives adjourning for the year. The House would need to move the date prior to the end of December for the Dept. of State to implement changes.

Tags

Related Content

In Allegheny County exec race, four top donors to Republican match Democrat's entire haul

By Charlie Wolfson

In Allegheny County exec race, four top donors to Republican match Democrat's entire haul

Carl Redwood and Sam Schmidt want Allegheny County voters to dream big

By India Krug

Carl Redwood wears a Ghana shirt in a room full of books and flowers

Your down-ballot votes have the biggest impact, officials and candidates say

By Colin Williams

A man in a jacket and cap votes at a folding table in a large school cafeteria.

Four Democratic hopefuls look to succeed Summer Lee in Pa. House

By Jamie Wiggan

Four Democratic hopefuls look to succeed Summer Lee in Pa. House

Latest in Opinion

Opinion: On parking chairs and Palestine

By Colin Williams

A parking chair on a brick road that has nothing to do with Palestine but does capture the forlorn vibe of trying to write about parking chairs while thinking about a horrific, intractable war.
More »
More Opinion
All Columns

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 13-19, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: North Side, Shadyside, Mt. Oliver

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: North Side, Shadyside, Mt. Oliver

By Michael Machosky

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Program and Events Manager, Farm Workers, Boba Barista, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Program and Events Manager, Farm Workers, Boba Barista, and more

By Stacy Rounds

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Housing Mobility Program Manager, Director of Communications, Tattoo Artist, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Housing Mobility Program Manager, Director of Communications, Tattoo Artist, and more

By Morgan Biddle

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY Dec. 14-20

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY Dec. 14-20

By Rob Brezsny

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Dec. 14-20

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Dec. 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation