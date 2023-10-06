The best Pittsburgh Facebook Groups to join right now | Pittsburgh City Paper

In 2010, at the height of its growth, Facebook introduced “Groups” to its platform, incentivizing users to waste their time on the social media giant longer than ever before. Well played, Zuckerberg. Today, nearly 2 billion Facebook users participate in Groups each month, many of whom belong to at least five of the tens of millions of active Facebook Groups out there, according to Meta Newsroom.



In Pittsburgh, there are plenty of local Facebook Groups to choose from. Smaller niche Groups are available for developing close-knit connections, and more inclusive local groups help us to keep up-to-date with what’s happening around town, hone a passion, or discover the latest hot gossip.



After many hours spent sifting through local Facebook Groups, I’ve discovered why these are some of the best local Groups to join:



click to enlarge Things to Do in Pittsburgh's cover photo





Things to Do in Pittsburgh



Brought to life by the popular blog,





Things To Do in Pittsburgh answers users’ queries about specific things to do around town, whether one of its 84,000 users is seeking nightlife, family-friendly fun, music, food, or even a quick getaway. The Yinzer pride and positive vibe within the posts and comments makes this one of my favorite Facebook groups to follow.

With over 30 posts per day and a high engagement rate, Things to Do in Pittsburgh has become a community staple for local Facebookers. It’s obvious that the moderators are active since there is no noticeable drama, no active scammers, and very little fighting.





Recent posts include: looking for sober spaces to go out tonight, seeking a photographer or studio that offers awkward couple’s photos (think '80s or '90s), the best bars for Halloween, local consignment sales, and ideas for day trips near Pittsburgh.





click to enlarge Pittsburgh Rocks' cover photo



Pittsburgh Rocks



Treasure Hunters.



Pittsburgh Rocks is simple: take a step back to your childhood and paint some rocks, then hide them for others to find. I couldn’t help but fall in love with this wholesome Group that features fine art, family-friendly crafts, and an international scavenger hunt. The Group has grown to 25,600 active rock makers and finders since its inception, and the vibe is very much Bob Ross meets

I take pride in knowing all the lovely rocks are painted here in Pittsburgh — depicting symbols of our local culture, colorful mandalas, seasonal and floral embellishments, adorably wonky designs by child artists, and words of inspiration.





Recent posts include: a pumpkin rock on vacation in Moab, a ghost rock unearthed in Gettysburg, a freshly painted “moon” rock featuring the moon landing, and a Pride rock discovered in Rhode Island.







Pittsburgh Foodies







Pittsburgh Foodies is exactly what it sounds like — a wonderland for food lovers in the area. The Group is home to local home cooks, chefs, and restaurant owners among its 57,000 current members. Beware, there is occasional drama with scathing restaurant reviews and arguments over pizza (all the damn time), but for the most part, the vibe is positive … and hungry. Unlike some other local food Groups, admins allow posts from locals traveling outside of the area, as long as they’re food-related, so it’s also helpful when planning meals for your next vacation.

Mostly, this foodie community just enjoys raving about their favorite local area restaurants. You may even be able to plan your next evening out around some of the group’s many reviews.





Recent posts include: the horrible abomination that is Ohio Valley pizza, a home cook’s “3 dog night” featuring 3 different styles of hot dogs, a young lady looking for the best seafood boil in town, and yet another post singing the praises of Pusadee’s Garden.





click to enlarge The Wedding Cookie Tale Community's cover photo



The Wedding Cookie Table Community

boasts a whopping 135,000 members, spanning the globe. However, the Group’s roots, just like those of the original wedding cookie table, are native to Pittsburgh. Talented moderators keep the community up to date with the latest in baking while keeping the drama to a minimum — although the occasional backhanded “bless her heart” comments pop up, and there was a recent spat over Jordan almonds. However, the platform is also a haven for lighthearted humor, particularly when someone posts an epic baking fail reminiscent of Netflix’s Nailed It.



With literally hundreds of printable PDFs loaded into the Group files, you’ll find enough cookie recipes to last a lifetime. Plus, with dozens of new recipes shared in the feed every day, this Group is the gift that keeps on giving.



Recent posts include: a science experiment with cookie sheets, a unique system for transporting cookies on a long road trip, a Matchbox car ramp cake for a 2nd birthday, and how to use clothespins to make lady locks. The Wedding Cookie Table Community boasts a whopping 135,000 members, spanning the globe. However, the Group’s roots, just like those of the original wedding cookie table, are native to Pittsburgh. Talented moderators keep the community up to date with the latest in baking while keeping the drama to a minimum — although the occasional backhanded “bless her heart” comments pop up, and there was a recent spat over Jordan almonds. However, the platform is also a haven for lighthearted humor, particularly when someone posts an epic baking fail reminiscent of Netflix’sWith literally hundreds of printable PDFs loaded into the Group files, you’ll find enough cookie recipes to last a lifetime. Plus, with dozens of new recipes shared in the feed every day, this Group is the gift that keeps on giving.







FREE STUFF in Pittsburgh and Surrounding Areas + any of the neighborhood free/Buy Nothing Groups



Honestly, who doesn’t love free things? Not to brag, but I’ve scored some serious swag from free pages on Facebook: dog sweaters, bookshelves, costume jewelry, a cowboy hat, a car jack, and even some vintage Nintendo games. It’s 100% worth joining a free Group, even if you’re just a looky-loo because sometimes people post the most wonderfully bizarre things, and it’s just your entertainment for the day.









FREE STUFF has over 42,000 members and counting, and my neighborhood free page alone has well over 20,000. Although moderators on FREE STUFF work hard to keep scammers at bay, the occasional baddie creeps in there. So if you’re seeking free items, be careful, make a plan to meet in a public place, and let someone know where you’re going.

Recent posts include: a vintage farmhouse chandelier, MCAT test prep manuals, hanging ferns, a massive birdcage, and enough bubble wrap to cover a barge.





click to enlarge AWDTSG - Pittsburgh's cover photo



Are We Dating the Same Guy Pittsburgh



This is a controversial pick, but I just can’t help but love this messy but weirdly useful Group.





Back when it was examined in





on Valentine’s Day, the Group served 3,500 single women. At the time, the community had been a safety net for local dating and a place to spill the tea about bad dates. Potential dates were (and still are) searchable by first name or photograph, so women actively dating men on the apps could avoid a potentially negative experience. Now, the Group boasts nearly 34,000 members, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

But what started as a support system for some and a man-bashing fest for others has morphed into a pool of telenovela-level drama that moderators can’t seem to control. Not only is there incessant infighting, but messages and screenshots constantly leak back to the unsuspecting men who are posted, causing embarrassment, breakups, and even potential threats to safety. (Given the nature of this Group, it’s probably unwise for me to share recent posts.)





However, AWDTSG is not all doom and gloom. Some users have walked away with new tools to put in their dating toolbox, and others with a higher sense of honoring themselves. Some friendships have even formed among its female members, often captured in photos or comments, after having terrible luck with the same potential suitor. And as for me, I just sit back with my popcorn and enjoy the ride!