Row House Cinema to screen outrageous cult movies all summer long | Pittsburgh City Paper

Row House Cinema to screen outrageous cult movies all summer long

By

Row House Cinema to screen outrageous cult movies all summer long
Photo: Courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment
Phantasm at Row House Cinema
Ghoulies, aliens, and evil interdimensional beings will soon take over Row House Cinema. The single-screen Lawrenceville movie theater announced its Cult-O-Rama program, a season of double-feature events focused on some of the most bizarre American films ever made.

The season kicks off on Fri., June 9 with Knock-Off Night, which pairs the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial rip-off Mac & Me with the Gremlins rip-off Ghoulies. A number of other events will follow through early September.

Row House employees Jason Hedrick and Cara Popovich co-host and co-curated Cult-O-Rama, described by Hedrick as featuring "a wide range of horror, trash, art, action, and the unclassifiably bizarre."

"From the first day we worked together at Row House, Cara and I discovered that we share a deep love of cult films," Hedrick tells Pittsburgh City Paper. They derived inspiration from famed schlock filmmaker John Waters, who once said "Get more out of life. See a fucked up movie!"

Hedrick adds that Cult-O-Rama starts out as "fairly PG-13" but gets "a lot more R-rated in future screenings."

On July 14, moviegoers can enjoy a snake-themed night with the 1997 film Anaconda and Hard Ticket to Hawaii, a wild 1987 actioner that topped Paste Magazine's list "The 100 Best 'B Movies' of All Time" (and yes, a serpent plays a memorable role in this one).
click to enlarge Row House Cinema to screen outrageous cult movies all summer long
Photo: Courtesy of Troma
Class of Nuke 'Em High at Row House Cinema
The wackiness continues in August with the classic 1986 Troma film Class of Nuke 'Em High and Society, a gross-out commentary on the wealth-obsessed '80s. It all wraps up in September with a double dose of director Don Coscarelli, featuring his mind-bending 1979 hit Phantasm and his 2002 horror-comedy Bubba Ho-Tep, which stars Bruce Campbell as an elderly Elvis Presley fighting a cursed mummy in a nursing home.

Hedrick says audiences should also expect "trivia, treats, and other surprises."

All Cult-O-Rama double features come at the low, low price of $15, or $45 for an all-season pass, making it a cheap way to escape the heat and discover some truly weird films.
Cult-O-Rama. Fri., June 9-Sept. 8. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-45. rowhousecinema.com/cult-o-rama

