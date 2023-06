Row House Cinema to screen outrageous cult movies all summer long | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment Phantasm at Row House Cinema

Ghoulies, aliens, and evil interdimensional beings will soon take over Row House Cinema . The single-screen Lawrenceville movie theater announced its Cult-O-Rama program , a season of double-feature events focused on some of the most bizarre American films ever made.The season kicks off on Fri., June 9 with Knock-Off Night, which pairs therip-offwith therip-off. A number of other events will follow through early September.Row House employees Jason Hedrick and Cara Popovich co-host and co-curated Cult-O-Rama, described by Hedrick as featuring "a wide range of horror, trash, art, action, and the unclassifiably bizarre.""From the first day we worked together at Row House, Cara and I discovered that we share a deep love of cult films," Hedrick tells. They derived inspiration from famed schlock filmmaker John Waters , who once said "Get more out of life. See a fucked up movie!"Hedrick adds that Cult-O-Rama starts out as "fairly PG-13" but gets "a lot more R-rated in future screenings."On July 14, moviegoers can enjoy a snake-themed night with the 1997 filmand, a wild 1987 actioner that topped's list "The 100 Best 'B Movies' of All Time" (and yes, a serpent plays a memorable role in this one).The wackiness continues in August with the classic 1986 Troma filmand, a gross-out commentary on the wealth-obsessed '80s. It all wraps up in September with a double dose of director Don Coscarelli, featuring his mind-bending 1979 hitand his 2002 horror-comedy, which stars Bruce Campbell as an elderly Elvis Presley fighting a cursed mummy in a nursing home.Hedrick says audiences should also expect "trivia, treats, and other surprises."All Cult-O-Rama double features come at the low, low price of $15, or $45 for an all-season pass, making it a cheap way to escape the heat and discover some truly weird films.