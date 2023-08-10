 On the Tahn: Sunday Fever and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 10-13) | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jack Swing: Jonathan Lightfoot, Isaiah Ross, and Rowdy Kanarek
Pittsburgh City Paper spotlights a big dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from live rock to Jessie Ware. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

This week's spotlight:

A roster of local live bands and DJs will keep you moving during a big mid-August event. On Sun., Aug. 13, Sunday Fever: A Summer Dance Party will take over Thunderbird Music Hall for a night of hot music. Presented by 91.3 WYEP, the night includes the soul and funk-influenced rock of Jack Swing, psych-pop psychedelia act Animal Scream, and DJ Dini Daddy. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Thu., Aug. 10

Inside Out featuring Union. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org

Liquid Sky New Wave Night with DJ Krass Advert. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Aug. 11

In Bed By Ten with Stealth-1 and Paul Seif. 6-9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Friday Hi-Fi. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Sunday Fever and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 10-13)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Cobra
Taylor vs. Miley with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com

Pittsburgh Emo Night presented by Smoke Blackcraft. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/sqhillsportsbar

Arie Cole and Oasis present Flux with Rojo and Rojaus. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Poptropica: Summer 2012 Edition. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Sat., Aug. 12

Jellyfish with Jacky Sommer and Joey Kilona. 8:30 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Tall Tees: Barrel and Flow Fest Afterparty. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10, discount admission with RSVP. spiritpgh.com

Sadderday with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Sunday Fever and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 10-13)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
What's Your Pleasure?: A Jessie Ware-Inspired Nu Disco Party. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $7 in advance, $10 at the door. mixtapepgh.com

Evolution. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/evolutionpgh

Pamplemousse with DJ Mary Mack and UV Loop. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com

Longturn presents Minimal Effort featuring Nolan, Christian Bistany, and Park. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $50 for two tickets. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra

Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Sun., Aug. 13

Disco Sunday Disco. 4-9 p.m. Trace Brewing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. tracebloomfield.com

Tags

