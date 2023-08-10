On the Tahn: Sunday Fever and other dance parties in Pittsburgh (Aug. 10-13) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from live rock to Jessie Ware. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:A roster of local live bands and DJs will keep you moving during a big mid-August event. On Sun., Aug. 13, Sunday Fever: A Summer Dance Party will take over Thunderbird Music Hall for a night of hot music. Presented by 91.3 WYEP, the night includes the soul and funk-influenced rock of Jack Swing, psych-pop psychedelia act Animal Scream, and DJ Dini Daddy. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Thu., Aug. 10
Inside Out featuring Union. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org
Liquid Sky New Wave Night with DJ Krass Advert. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Aug. 11
In Bed By Ten with Stealth-1 and Paul Seif. 6-9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Friday Hi-Fi. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Pittsburgh Emo Night presented by Smoke Blackcraft. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/sqhillsportsbar
Arie Cole and Oasis present Flux with Rojo and Rojaus. 10 p.m. Doors at 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Poptropica: Summer 2012 Edition. 10 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Aug. 12
Jellyfish with Jacky Sommer and Joey Kilona. 8:30 p.m. P Town Bar. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Tall Tees: Barrel and Flow Fest Afterparty. 9 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10, discount admission with RSVP. spiritpgh.com
Sadderday with DJ ADMC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. belvederesultradive.com
Evolution. 9 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/evolutionpgh
Pamplemousse with DJ Mary Mack and UV Loop. 10 p.m. Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. brilloboxpgh.com
Longturn presents Minimal Effort featuring Nolan, Christian Bistany, and Park. 10 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $50 for two tickets. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com