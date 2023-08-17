On the Tahn: Everything the Light Touches and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 17-20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from K-pop to '90s hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.
This week's spotlight:
Everything the Light Touches returns to Cobra on Sat., Aug. 19 to present a robust lineup of DJs playing the most enticing mixes. Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts welcome fellow Pittsburgh talents Jak and Cereza Online for a night of music sure to keep you on the dance floor. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Thu., Aug. 17
Inside Out featuring Desert Hearts and VELVET. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. carnegieart.org
Fri., Aug. 18
Friday Hi-Fi with Stealth-1. 8 p.m. Cobra. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. sevenrooms.com/events/cobra
Funk and Soul Dance Party with DJ Dini Daddy, Easy Ed, and The Comeback Kid. 9 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave. Garfield. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. mixtapepgh.com
Emo Pajama Party. 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. facebook.com/poppunknight
90s Nite with DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC. 9 p.m. Belvedere's Ultra-Dive. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Sat., Aug. 19
Inside Out Night with STAYCEE PEARL, Soy Sos, Queen Jo, Na$h, DJ Afrik of Interna$ional Bounce, and DJ Femi. 7 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. carnegieart.org
InnerSound presents Sertac Sahin, Jen Nunez, Bear Brysk, and Joe Constantine. 8 p.m. Mixtape. 4907 Penn Ave. Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
Night Fever Vintage Disco Party with DJ Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com
Italian Punk Polka Disco. 8-11 p.m. The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. irmafreeman.org
Anime K-pop Night. 9 p.m. Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. $5. facebook.com/sqhillsportsbar
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays with DJ Flipwave and African Wolf. 10 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. No cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP. spiritpgh.com
Saturday Nights with DJ Nugget. 10 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. The Goldmark. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free, $5 before 11 p.m., $7-10 after 11 p.m. thegoldmark.com