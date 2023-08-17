On the Tahn: Everything the Light Touches and other Pittsburgh dance parties (Aug. 17-20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Cobra

This week's spotlight:



Thu., Aug. 17



click to enlarge Photo: Sean Eaton Inside Out at Carnegie Museum of Art

Fri., Aug. 18



Sat., Aug. 19



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Sun., Aug. 20



spotlights a big dance event each week, followed by listings for other fun events throughout the city.Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from K-pop to '90s hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.returns toon Sat., Aug. 19 to present a robust lineup of DJs playing the most enticing mixes. Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts welcome fellow Pittsburgh talents Jak and Cereza Online for a night of music sure to keep you on the dance floor.