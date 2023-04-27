On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Tyler Christensen The Dolly Party at Spirit

Thu., April 27



Fri., April 28



Sat., April 29



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Slappers N Bangers

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from femme-focused pop and hip-hop to Dolly Parton. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Check out Mixtape’s new series that pairs IRL DJ couples on the decks. First up: Pittsburgh’s Malzof and Kiernan Laveaux.Cyberia, described as a “euphoric club night,” makes its Spirit debut with trip-hop, drum and bass, and more from Hoodwink, Johnny Quest, Nast Majest, and Eclectus. The event will also have live painting demonstrations and art for sale from Alexa Miller and Colin Hill.DJ Bedlam Boy and special guest DJ Krass Advert are spinning post-punk and synth-pop tunes, with all proceeds going towards helping Brutalism DJ Rachel Ruckus recover from a recent surgery.DJs Zach Restelli, Lemonline, and The Comeback Kid present another night of '90s-era underground pop music. Expect to hear La Bouche, Darude, and Moby, among others.Don't break your soul during this dual dance night presented by DJ ADMC.Welcome the weekend with post-punk, deathrock, and synth-pop sets from DJs Erica Scary and Huck Finn.Wrap up your April with a bang in the Spirit Lodge, where you'll find sets of New Wave and art rock from Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time.If anyone at Spirit asks "Why'd you come in here lookin' like that?," tell them it's for the Dolly Parton-inspired dance party taking place in the Spirit Hall. Dance and sing along to the tunes of Parton and all the country divas she inspired.BLVCK T3K highlights the finest DJs of color in the city. Check out DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, and Innvayder on the decks at this month’s installment.Longturn returns to the Gymnasium at The Maverick, this time with UK DJ duo Audiojack and supporting sets from locals Koopmusik, Longturn founder Brendan Barstow, and Nice Nate.Hosted by Lydia Munster, Obscure promises sets from DJ CrasHZer0, Needle Mother, DJ Satyrion, and Krass Advert and performances from Lilith Deville, Jamie Lee Coitus, and Amoxie Vilain. Jewelry from Mountain Scavenger and leather fetish gear from Maximus Leather will be available to purchase on-site.Don’t miss this back-to-back battle of the best hip-hop parties in Pittsburgh. DJ Big Phill, Blakksteel, and Selecta of Union face off against Arie Cole, Norman Drip, and DJ Yas The Empress of Slappers N Bangers.DJ Femi joins forces with Kha’DJ for a night of femme-focused pop and hip-hop.Spend your Saturday night at this “Boogie Wonderland” presented by DJs Dini Daddy, Jarrett Tebbetts, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid.Choose your grooves during a silent disco event on New Amsterdam's new rooftop patio. Presented by SubSanctuary & Frequency-528.Celebrate Spirit’s eighth trip around the sun with complimentary pizza from 8-9 p.m., free flash tattoos from Torch & Dagger, and a stacked lineup of local music and dancefloor bangers from DJs like Tom Brown, Buscrates, and Liftgate.Detroit-based DJ Whodat hits the Pittsburgh stage with supporting sets from Ricky Moslen and Formosa of Jellyfish, and DJ/visual artist Malzof.DJs from four prominent Pittsburgh nightlife crews — DETOUR, Cold Cuts, Honcho, and Humanaut — take the stage for another all-night dance party.