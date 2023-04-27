On the Tahn: Dance parties at Thunderbird, New Amsterdam, and more (April 27-29) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., April 27
Couples Therapy
Mixtape
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Check out Mixtape’s new series that pairs IRL DJ couples on the decks. First up: Pittsburgh’s Malzof and Kiernan Laveaux. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. mixtapepgh.com
Cyberia
Spirit
8 p.m.
Cyberia, described as a “euphoric club night,” makes its Spirit debut with trip-hop, drum and bass, and more from Hoodwink, Johnny Quest, Nast Majest, and Eclectus. The event will also have live painting demonstrations and art for sale from Alexa Miller and Colin Hill. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10 advance tickets, $15 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Brutalism Post-Punk and Synth Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Bedlam Boy and special guest DJ Krass Advert are spinning post-punk and synth-pop tunes, with all proceeds going towards helping Brutalism DJ Rachel Ruckus recover from a recent surgery. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., April 28
=3AM ETERNAL=
Mixtape
9 p.m.
DJs Zach Restelli, Lemonline, and The Comeback Kid present another night of '90s-era underground pop music. Expect to hear La Bouche, Darude, and Moby, among others. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Don't break your soul during this dual dance night presented by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Second Skin
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Welcome the weekend with post-punk, deathrock, and synth-pop sets from DJs Erica Scary and Huck Finn. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Wrap up your April with a bang in the Spirit Lodge, where you'll find sets of New Wave and art rock from Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com
The Dolly Party
Spirit
10 p.m.
If anyone at Spirit asks "Why'd you come in here lookin' like that?," tell them it's for the Dolly Parton-inspired dance party taking place in the Spirit Hall. Dance and sing along to the tunes of Parton and all the country divas she inspired. Doors at 9:30 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $22.79. spiritpgh.com
BLVCK T3K
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
BLVCK T3K highlights the finest DJs of color in the city. Check out DJ Femi, Wade Anthony, and Innvayder on the decks at this month’s installment. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7 advance tickets, $10 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sat., April 29
Longturn Presents: Audiojack
The Maverick
8 p.m.
Longturn returns to the Gymnasium at The Maverick, this time with UK DJ duo Audiojack and supporting sets from locals Koopmusik, Longturn founder Brendan Barstow, and Nice Nate. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $20-23. longturnmusic.com
Obscure
Cattivo
9 p.m.
Hosted by Lydia Munster, Obscure promises sets from DJ CrasHZer0, Needle Mother, DJ Satyrion, and Krass Advert and performances from Lilith Deville, Jamie Lee Coitus, and Amoxie Vilain. Jewelry from Mountain Scavenger and leather fetish gear from Maximus Leather will be available to purchase on-site. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $7. Cash only. cattivopgh.com
Thunderbird Music Hall
9 p.m.
Don’t miss this back-to-back battle of the best hip-hop parties in Pittsburgh. DJ Big Phill, Blakksteel, and Selecta of Union face off against Arie Cole, Norman Drip, and DJ Yas The Empress of Slappers N Bangers. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-50. thunderbirdmusichall.com
The Pynk Tape
Mixtape
9 p.m.
DJ Femi joins forces with Kha’DJ for a night of femme-focused pop and hip-hop. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Spend your Saturday night at this “Boogie Wonderland” presented by DJs Dini Daddy, Jarrett Tebbetts, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Rooftop Silent Disco Dance Party
New Amsterdam
10 p.m.
Choose your grooves during a silent disco event on New Amsterdam's new rooftop patio. Presented by SubSanctuary & Frequency-528. 4421 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. newamsterdampgh.com
Spirit Turns 8!
Spirit
10 p.m.
Celebrate Spirit’s eighth trip around the sun with complimentary pizza from 8-9 p.m., free flash tattoos from Torch & Dagger, and a stacked lineup of local music and dancefloor bangers from DJs like Tom Brown, Buscrates, and Liftgate. Doors at 8 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15-20 advance tickets, $25 at the door. spiritpgh.com
Take Care presents Whodat / Jellyfish / Malzof
Cobra
10 p.m.
Detroit-based DJ Whodat hits the Pittsburgh stage with supporting sets from Ricky Moslen and Formosa of Jellyfish, and DJ/visual artist Malzof. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15. cobrapgh.com
Scout / Jarrett Tebbets / Clark Price / Jack Morrin
Hot Mass
11 p.m.-6 a.m.
DJs from four prominent Pittsburgh nightlife crews — DETOUR, Cold Cuts, Honcho, and Humanaut — take the stage for another all-night dance party. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20 presale, $25 at the door. Cash only. instagram.com/hotmasspgh