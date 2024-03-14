A Duquesne basketball player's activewear line is changing the game for modest dressers

devoted basketball athlete, struggled to find suitable attire that aligned with her Muslim faith while playing Division I basketball. After resorting to wearing oversized men's clothing, which left her feeling unstylish and unfeminine, Browne decided to take matters into her own hands.
Browne launched UpLift, a modest activewear brand in Sept. 2023. She created the brand specifically for active women who choose to dress modestly for religious or personal reasons.
Browne began her journey as a Muslim during her freshman year of college. She committed to wearing a hijab during her sophomore year. “As my journey and faith changed, I started to have more modest values, and I realized how difficult it was to dress in a modest way and play sports,” Browne tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She noticed that mainstream women’s athletic wear revealed more of the body, and that’s something she did not want to compromise to play basketball.
“Not everyone is comfortable wearing sports bras and mini shorts to the gym, and that’s okay,” she says.
Browne is not alone, and her story resonates with many other women. According to a 2023 CNN report, even professional Muslim women athletes like Tunisian Jabeur, Elghobashy, Aya Medany, and Ibtihaj Muhammad have experienced challenges with modest clothing despite strides to inclusivity in sports.
Browne looked into alternative options and noticed limited resources available to Muslim female athletes. Other modest activewear brands were expensive and out of her college student budget. Encouraged by her mother’s belief that “if you want something done right, do it yourself,” Browne filled the gap.
What started out as a dorm room idea eventually became the brand UpLift, a solution for her and many other active women practicing modesty. She has since received positive feedback from a variety of customers ranging from postpartum women seeking comfort to those embracing modest values.
“UpLift encompasses what I want to achieve through the brand. I want to UpLift and empower women,” says Browne. She wants women to be comfortable with who they are and their beliefs. “I wish this was something that would’ve been available to me when I started dressing more modestly."
UpLift partners with Runnics Sports, a small Muslim-owned manufacturing business that ensures their merchandise prioritizes comfort and performance. The fabrics are carefully selected to be breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking, aligning with the UpLift brand's commitment to quality and functionality.
“I want to make sure we’re not selling people clothes that are too tight,” Browne says. Although her products are technically “oversized,” she still ensures they’re flattering while providing greater body coverage.
Browne admits being an entrepreneur has been a learning curve as she juggles that with being a full-time student athlete.
“I have all of these things that I need to balance which have been difficult but very rewarding,” she said. With the guidance of business mentors like Khadija Safari, she is positively affirmed to continue pushing the brand forward. Browne is a mentee in Safari’s online coaching program, where she's learning ways to take action and enhance her business development skills.
Browne’s aspirations for UpLift extend beyond activewear apparel. She hopes it will inspire other Muslim women to be comfortable and confident enough to pursue sports and fitness without compromising their beliefs. She also hopes UpLift will be a go-to brand for women who prefer to be covered while working out at the gym. “Sports and being active has given me so much,” Browne tells City Paper. “I want that to be given to someone else, as well.”
While UpLift prepares for the launch of its "essential training collection” on Friday, March 15, Browne remains committed to expanding the brand's future offerings, introducing virtual classes, and nurturing an online community. Her long-term goal is not just to sell apparel products but to make a meaningful difference in women’s lives, as evidenced by the heartfelt messages of gratitude and encouragement she receives from her customers.
“I have had so many people DM and text me telling me this is what they’ve been needing,” she tells CP. “I’ve had new moms tell me this is what they needed after giving birth to get back into the gym.” It is motivating for her to know that UpLift is making a difference in people's lives, and Browne hopes to sell out during her relaunch.
She advises other young aspiring entrepreneurs to get started and to be surrounded by other successful mentors because it is the quickest way to learn.
“You have to be at a table where your dreams are other people’s reality,” she says.