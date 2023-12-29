 CP Year in Review: Editor-in-Chief Ali Trachta's favorite stories of 2023 | Blogh

Friday, December 29, 2023

CP Year in Review: Editor-in-Chief Ali Trachta's favorite stories of 2023

Posted By on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge CP Year in Review: Editor-in-Chief Ali Trachta's favorite stories of 2023
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Lish Danielle, who worked at Cafe Sam from 2008 to 2014
2023 was a transitional year in many ways for City Paper, which includes the makeup of our staff. We welcomed a lot of new faces to the editorial team this year (including mine!), and believe me when I say I'm damn lucky to have this team. Look, I'm biased, but this group is incredibly badass, and I squeal with delight pretty much every day knowing I have the privilege of working with this brilliant, hard-working, hilarious bunch. To celebrate, I wanted to share with you some of their stories that made me most proud and delighted to be the editor of City Paper, right here, right now, with this crew.

An elegy for the wonderfully weird time capsule that was Cafe Sam, by Staff Writer Rachel Wilkinson // Oct. 18 2023

Rachel is a writer in the purest form of the word. She has a real knack for finding the deeper story most people are overlooking, as well as for bringing unique characters to life with eloquent prose. Both of these talents were on full display in her piece about the mysterious, quirky, now-closed Cafe Sam.

The best Pittsburgh Facebook Groups to join right now by Audience Engagement Editor Stacy Rounds // Oct. 6, 2023

Stacy is — and I mean this in a good way — chronically online, and I thank my lucky stars for that because it makes her a whiz when it comes to social media, SEO, analytics, and digital strategy. She's also a great writer with tons of fun ideas, and this roundup of lesser-known Facebook groups we should all join was the perfect example of just that.

To say Colin hit the ground running is an understatement. He swooped in and not only took up the hard news torch, but dabbled in food and beer coverage, a bit of musical commentary, and oh yeah, spearheaded our comprehensive election guide. I was most proud of Colin, though, when he stuck his neck out with this opinion piece, knowing full well that some would disagree, and hard. Big-time kudos his way.

click to enlarge CP Year in Review: Editor-in-Chief Ali Trachta's favorite stories of 2023
Photo: Courtesy of One Thousand Ways
Banksyland

Oh FFS, now there’s an immersive Banksy exhibition by Arts & Entertainment Editor Amanda Waltz // March 31, 2023

Amanda is not new — she's our five-year editorial team veteran — and I'm not sure if I can say "hallelujah!!!" for that quite loudly enough. Her institutional knowledge, fast work, detail-oriented nature, wit, and whip-smart takes hold this place together in many ways, and City Paper is so lucky she's stuck around. Of the many, many things she wrote this year, this one seemed to perfectly encapsulate all of the awesome things that make her so kickass at what she does.

click to enlarge CP Year in Review: Editor-in-Chief Ali Trachta's favorite stories of 2023
CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Candles are lit at the Chanukah for Cease Fire event in Schenley Plaza on Dec. 11, 2023.

Chanukah for Cease Fire by Photographer Mars Johnson // Dec. 12, 2023

What did City Paper do to deserve Mars? I don't know, but it must have been very good, because Mars is just the GOAT in every way. They've captured so many incredible moments around town since they joined CP, both in photo and video, and they're only getting started. Mars is so talented and makes it look effortless, but at the same time, all the effort they put in is evident in their work, as seen in this slideshow.

