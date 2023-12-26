The 10 biggest, baddest Pittsburgh City Paper stories of 2023

Posted By Ali Trachta on Tue, Dec 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Bob Mock Protesters at the Ice Palace

The ghosts of a grand ice rink still linger at the Monroeville Mall in the area that now serves as its food court.

9. The real reason a law firm decided to vandalize its own billboards

It appeared tat vandals grew tired of one lawyer who recently plastered his face around the city — John Morgan, founder of personal injury giant Morgan & Morgan. At least, that's what the law firm wanted you to believe.

click to enlarge CP Original Photo: Kaycee Orwig

8. For gaylors, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits different Gaylors are a community of mostly sapphic people who believe Taylor Swift is queer. They also don't really care at all if she's queer. What's more important is that she's helped them find each other.

A billboard in Butler County began displayed antisemitic symbolism and homophobic messaging. Local leaders and residents discussed ways to push back.

In the ebb and flow of Pittsburgh's vibrant streets, these bars stand as quiet sanctuaries for those who find solace in their own company.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Many say nothing is open late anymore in Pittsburgh. Gone are the days of 24-hour diners, hedonistic nightlife, and after-hours clubs.

A video alleged that the owner behind strip club Medusa's Lair had a history of sexual misconduct against women.

click to enlarge Photo: Meg St Esprit Frankfort Mineral Springs

Pittsburgh has no shortage of abandoned landmarks and ruins you can encounter on hikes – and some of them don’t even require you to leave the city limits.

Anti-Flag, a successful, long-time band central to the Pittsburgh punk scene, announced its break-up on July 19 following serious claims made against its lead singer, Justin Sane.

click to enlarge Hannah Kinney-Kobre The parking job in question

Phil Bacharach, the owner of the Evergreen Cafe, likes to park his car right outside the bar on Penn Avenue. He knows you don't like it. He doesn't care.

2023 was a big year forthat featured some eye-poppingly big stories — and what proved to be most widely-read ran the gamut. There's nostalgia, shenanigans, off-road adventures, and of course, a solid handful of jagoffs. Below are the top 10 stories of the year that were most popular among you, our badass readers.