Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The 10 biggest, baddest Pittsburgh City Paper stories of 2023

Posted By on Tue, Dec 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM

Photo: Courtesy of Bob Mock
Protesters at the Ice Palace

2023 was a big year for City Paper that featured some eye-poppingly big stories — and what proved to be most widely-read ran the gamut. There's nostalgia, shenanigans, off-road adventures, and of course, a solid handful of jagoffs. Below are the top 10 stories of the year that were most popular among you, our badass readers.

10. Memories of the Monroeville Ice Palace remain frozen in time 40 years on

The ghosts of a grand ice rink still linger at the Monroeville Mall in the area that now serves as its food court.

9. The real reason a law firm decided to vandalize its own billboards

It appeared tat vandals grew tired of one lawyer who recently plastered his face around the city — John Morgan, founder of personal injury giant Morgan & Morgan. At least, that's what the law firm wanted you to believe.

CP Original Photo: Kaycee Orwig

8. For gaylors, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour hits different

Gaylors are a community of mostly sapphic people who believe Taylor Swift is queer. They also don't really care at all if she's queer. What's more important is that she's helped them find each other.

7. Swastika-branded billboard sparks concern and outrage in Butler County

A billboard in Butler County began displayed antisemitic symbolism and homophobic messaging. Local leaders and residents discussed ways to push back.

6. The best bars in Pittsburgh for drinking alone

In the ebb and flow of Pittsburgh's vibrant streets, these bars stand as quiet sanctuaries for those who find solace in their own company.

CP Photo: Mars Johnson
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

5. What happened to Pittsburgh’s nightclub scene? It's complicated

Many say nothing is open late anymore in Pittsburgh. Gone are the days of 24-hour diners, hedonistic nightlife, and after-hours clubs.

4. Dancers warned against performing at new club taking over former Cricket Lounge

A video alleged that the owner behind strip club Medusa's Lair had a history of sexual misconduct against women.

Photo: Meg St Esprit
Frankfort Mineral Springs

3. Hike to these weird, cool, abandoned landmarks in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has no shortage of abandoned landmarks and ruins you can encounter on hikes – and some of them don’t even require you to leave the city limits.

2. Pittsburgh punk band Anti-Flag broke up amid rape allegations. Now, the band responds

Anti-Flag, a successful, long-time band central to the Pittsburgh punk scene, announced its break-up on July 19 following serious claims made against its lead singer, Justin Sane.

Hannah Kinney-Kobre
The parking job in question

1. EXCLUSIVE: Evergreen Cafe parking menace breaks silence after 50 years of pissing off Penn Avenue motorists

Phil Bacharach, the owner of the Evergreen Cafe, likes to park his car right outside the bar on Penn Avenue. He knows you don't like it. He doesn't care.

